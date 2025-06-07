ADVERTISEMENT

English can be a tricky language to master. Things can get particularly bizarre for translators if they not only lack the required skill set but also if the language they’re translating from has a very different logic underpinning it. It can result in some truly hilarious and nonsensical mess-ups.

Today, Bored Panda is looking at some of the most epic translation fails, as shared on the ‘Engrish’ website that’s been active since 1996, as well as the popular ‘Engrish’ subreddit that’s been running since 2008. Keep scrolling for a good dose of humor and a reminder that even though everyone makes mistakes in life, some of them are much funnier than others.

Just keep in mind that the point here is to enjoy the unintentional humor, not to make fun of non-native English speakers.

#1

And Yet We Keep Selling Them…

Packaging of a tool with a funny English translation error, showcasing baffling uses of English in product labels.

Tom G Report

    #2

    I Blame The Roosters…

    Menu with funny and baffling uses of English showing unusual translation of roasted chicken description.

    J.R. Report

    #3

    Thank Goodness I’m Stuck In The Past…

    Sign at Hotel Balmoral Karuizawa with funny and baffling English translation warning that the future is dangerous and to not go further.

    E.D. Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “It is the business of the future to be dangerous; and it is among the merits of science that it equips the future for its duties.” https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/762589-it-is-the-business-of-the-future-to-be-dangerous and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/It_Is_the_Business_of_the_Future_to_Be_Dangerous

    The word ‘Engrish’ is a slang term that describes poorly translated, inaccurate, ungrammatical, and nonsensical use of the English language by people who aren’t native speakers.

    The term is mainly linked to translations done in Asian countries such as Japan and China. Originally, the term ‘Engrish’ appeared in the 1940s, referring to mispronounced English.

    #4

    I Love All The Neaputs Gang…

    Green and white shirt with funny English text featuring a misspelled phrase and a Snoopy cartoon illustration.

    Matt Ka Report

    #5

    We’re Dog People…

    Road sign with a funny and baffling English translation reading no coming dirty cat against a hill background

    Seth Williams Report

    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

If they'd said P***y that'd be different again.

    If they’d said P***y that’d be different again.

    #6

    Now I’m Hungry

    Funny and baffling uses of English shown on a mistranslated sign reading small breasts are cucumbers on a metal counter.

    Joseph T. Report

    Broadly speaking, ‘Engrish’ mistakes can most often be found on items of clothing that have random and nonsensical English words or phrases for the sake of fashion, as well as on signs, menus, and advertisements.

    There’s a lot of unintentional humor to be found here for anyone who’s either a native or near-native-level English speaker or knows the language even semi-decently. That being said, nobody’s poking fun at the translators themselves, just their funny translations.
    #7

    It’s Stranger Than Fiction

    Warning sign with humorous English translation Be careful of the truth on a rock wall background showing funny uses of English.

    Jaume Ros. Report

    #8

    Oh No

    Funny and baffling uses of English shown on a red screen with a humorous translation error about canceling a customer.

    urnangay420blazeit Report

    #9

    Taken From R/Memes

    Screenshot of a humorous job application form showing funny English usage and baffling translation errors.

    NopeURGay Report

    Region-specific synonyms for ‘Engrish’ include ‘Japanglish’ (‘Japanese English’) and ‘Chinglish’ (‘Chinese English’); however, they can have negative connotations.

    One of the reasons why translating text from Asian languages into English is so difficult is because there are linguistic differences in terms of phonology, lexicon, syntax, and discourse.
    #10

    To Punish And Enslave

    Toy police car box with funny English translation warning about batteries to punish and enslave.

    EdenSteinberg Report

    #11

    Whatever Bro…

    Funny and baffling English translation on a sign warning not to annoy others by playing baseball or golf.

    Rob Gray Report

    #12

    Your Safety Is My Danger…

    Green warning sign with confusing English translation Beware of safety and Chinese characters on a brick wall.

    Warren R. Report

    Meanwhile, other reasons for wildly weird mistranslations include issues with dictionaries, outdated or poor translation software, and incorrect English textbooks.

    Other potential factors include poor English language education, misspellings, as well as simply sloppy translation work on the employee’s part.
    #13

    An Exit Is Not Recommended…

    Funny and baffling English translation sign stating an entrance is a door on the opposition side.

    Marten M. Report

    #14

    Please Random At Home…

    Funny and baffling English translation of Shanghai Citizen's Seven Don't rules displayed on a blue background.

    Beau LeBlanc. Report

    jcostello50 avatar
    Highfalutin Heron
    Highfalutin Heron
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did anyone know what virescence even *might* mean without looking it up. It is a apparently word, but a little too specific to be the right one: ”the abnormal development of green pigmentation in plant parts that are not normally green," (Wikipedia)

    #15

    404 Barber Not Found

    Sign for a baffling English translation service with text reading could not connect to translator service.

    Sarah Z. Report

    You’re going to run into a lot of issues if you’re translating a text without any input from professional translators or editors with a native English background.

    You’ll also have a hard time if you translate text word-for-word without considering things like context, connotation, culture, idioms, metaphors, humor, etc.
    #16

    It Comes Out The Way It Went In…

    Yellow shirt with funny English phrase displeased corn recovery meet with much happiness, showcasing baffling uses and translations.

    Phil Cigan Report

    toastrovn2 avatar
    person (i think)
    person (i think)
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🥰. This reminded me of the “I love corn” kid. He brought everyone so much joy! I hope he is doing well!

    #17

    This Is Gonna Hurt Me, Fido, More That It Hurts You…

    Baffling English translation on a pet waste notice asking to use a defecation envelop to clean up after pets.

    Klavs Ejsing Report

    #18

    No Injuries Without Permission…

    Baffling English translation on a caution sign displaying "Be Careful Slipping" with Chinese characters and warning symbol.

    Janet J. Report

    To put it simply, quality translations don’t happen in a bubble. They require intimate knowledge of another country’s culture, media, people, and society. There’s also the question of the type of education frameworks, tools, and support offered in countries to help people learn other languages.

    Having access to awesome textbooks and being given the opportunity not only to consume foreign media but also to travel abroad and immerse yourself in the culture firsthand can be game-changers.
    #19

    If The Flames Don’t Get Ya, The Explosions Will…

    Fire extinguisher labeled as hand grenade in a funny and baffling English translation attempt on a red sign.

    Nick Cunningham Report

    #20

    The Fish Suck Anyway…

    Menu with funny and baffling uses of English translations displaying unusual food item names and prices in Chinese.

    Rasmus Mortensen Report

    #21

    Grow Hands In Designated Areas Only

    Sign with funny and baffling English translation warning about dolphin danger and not putting hand in pool fence.

    Michael Morefield Report

    The ‘Engrish’ website—which calls itself “The Original Engrish Site”—has been running for nearly three decades (!!!), having been founded in 1996. The curators continue posting funny translation fails on their site and social media pages to this very day.

    You can send in photos of any weird translations that you’ve come across, too. Just make sure to surf the site a bit to make sure you’re not sending in pics that have been featured before.
    #22

    Rude And Unreasonable Chicken

    Funny and baffling English translation on a menu mistakenly describing chicken as rude and unreasonable.

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    Nice Try, China

    Golf clubs with a misspelled label highlighting funny and baffling uses of English in product translations.

    Seller6969 Report

    derkommissar avatar
    Der Kommissar
    Der Kommissar
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited)

I thought asss-embery is what happens when you fall into a bonfire

    I thought asss-embery is what happens when you fall into a bonfire

    #24

    Tey Stolle Our Stuf!

    Black police vehicle with humorous misspelling on door, illustrating funny and baffling uses of English translations.

    UH-OH-STINKYYYY Report

    Meanwhile, the ‘Engrish’ subreddit, which was founded in late September 2008, currently boasts a whopping 811k members (wittily referred to as ‘Grammar Police’).

    According to the moderators keeping the community running smoothly, their goal is to showcase funny and baffling misuses of English, including translation errors, cultural misunderstandings, and “just plain bad grammar.”
    #25

    D O N O T F O O D

    Funny and baffling English sign showing incorrect attempts at translations about not feeding cats in a rainy outdoor setting.

    FoltyCZ Report

    #26

    Why

    Bizarre English translation on a menu showing a funny and baffling use of English for a food dish.

    BossRaeg Report

    #27

    Ah Yes The Infamous Internet Hole

    Wall-mounted internet port labeled humorously as internet hole with English and Chinese text, funny usage example.

    reddit.com Report

    Which of the poor translations that we’ve featured here today made you laugh and cringe the hardest, dear Pandas?

    Do we have any contract or freelance translators reading this today? If so, have you ever made any bizarre and unintentionally ridiculous translation fails before that you’re still embarrassed about? What do you think lies at the core of truly great translation work? We’d love to hear from you. Tell us all about your experiences in the comments below!
    #28

    I Knew They Were In Cahoots…

    Packaging with a confusing English translation for a mop labeled Stupid Child featuring funny and baffling uses of English.

    Roger S Report

    #29

    Hi, I’m The Shelf For Hand Warmer N04…

    User manual with funny and baffling English translation errors explaining hand warmer usage and benefits.

    Trish L Report

    #30

    Better Than Zoloft!

    T-shirt with a funny English phrase about deep coffee and absurd illness, featuring cartoon children with a shopping cart.

    Daniel Clark Report

    #31

    One Day A Year He’s Not So Bad…

    Gift wrapped in humorous English-themed paper with Santa faces and the word Satan, showcasing funny and baffling language use.

    JR. Report

    #32

    Don’t Drank And Drive…

    Funny and baffling English translation on a Japanese sign for a car driving agency offering drunk driver service.

    Zapman Report

    #33

    Please, Don’t Anger The Pillow…

    Funny and baffling uses of English shown on a hotel pillow exchange sign with humorous translation mistakes.

    Manu Report

    #34

    Then Say Someone Made You Do It…

    Wooden sign by water with funny English translation errors warning to take the child and avoid falling in water carefully.

    Yangyang Report

    #35

    Because A Whole Child Would Be Insane…

    Chopped cooked chicken with a bowl of green dip showing a funny English translation attempt.

    Boris V. Report

    #36

    Choose Your Fighter

    Man modeling wide-brim hats labeled dark gary and light Gary in funny and baffling English translation attempts.

    SystemOfaPawn Report

    #37

    I Love This Image

    Three women in colorful costumes discussing and writing humorous English number translations on a board in a game show.

    DoubleSpook_ Report

    #38

    It’s Like A Fireman Came In Your Mouth!

    Man standing next to a confusing English translation on a Gaviscon poster showing a fireman and product bottle.

    Joshdawson9999 Report

    #39

    1-7

    Korean spice level chart with funny and baffling uses of English translations including phrases for heat intensity.

    reddit.com Report

    #40

    When The Engrish Is Actually Truthful

    Small beige pouch with humorous and baffling English translation about being busy for whole day and earning little money.

    reddit.com Report

    #41

    Wait Wha

    Menu with funny and baffling English translation errors including unusual dish names and descriptions from a restaurant.

    SDeltaE Report

    #42

    University Of Potato Ice

    Menu featuring funny and baffling English translation errors in dessert and ice cream items with unusual pricing rules.

    Smiling_longhair6870 Report

    #43

    This Message On My Monitor

    Screen showing a funny English translation error with battery low message and unusual button text in a digital interface.

    XD-3CH0 Report

    #44

    From My Brother In China

    Chinese menu with funny English translation of reclaimed wasteland by an army unit, showing baffling uses of English.

    Aishas_Star Report

    #45

    Found On Amazon

    Different casual fashion styles shown with black socks worn in various ways, illustrating funny and baffling English uses.

    _NeonLines Report

    #46

    I Am Trash Man

    Cartoon cat and dog hugging with funny and baffling English text and translation attempts on a white shirt.

    Responsible-Golf9770 Report

    #47

    When R/Technicallythetruth Meets R/Engrish

    Paper sign with a funny English translation stating we close today for some reason, showcasing baffling uses of English.

    laptopkek Report

    #48

    Peepi

    Socks with funny and baffling English attempts mimicking popular beverage logos for humorous translation fails.

    notsciguy Report

    #49

    No Is Not An Option

    A humorous and baffling use of English in a marriage proposal scene inside a church with people holding a banner.

    reddit.com Report

    #50

    I Think I Speak For All Gows When I Say Snooze It

    Red T-shirt with a cartoon clock and funny, baffling English text showcasing unusual language use and translation attempts.

    Thomas Westbrook Report

    #51

    We Share Everything…

    Brown hoodie with a confusing English phrase printed on the front, illustrating funny and baffling uses of English translations.

    Loki. Report

    #52

    Employee Complaints Are Down

    Sign with a funny and baffling English translation inviting readers to hang their employees if they have any trouble.

    Dennis S Report

    #53

    They Wrote This Too Tast…

    Funny and baffling English translation on a van highlighting creative power and mysterious cultural phrases.

    Stephan Stewart Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

All the care the signwriter put in just to write this incoherent babbling

    All the care the signwriter put in just to write this incoherent babbling

    #54

    I’m Running Out Of Places Where I Can Dumb

    Funny and baffling uses of English shown on a sign with incorrect translations in a public or commercial setting.

    Glenn Havinoviski Report

    #55

    Your Accident Is Important To Us…

    Sign with Chinese characters and the funny English translation slip carefully, illustrating baffling uses of English.

    Steve Platt Report

    #56

    What About The Vampires

    Handwritten sign with funny English use saying "Great Opening We Serve Buffy at Lunch" inside a busy restaurant setting.

    Josh Curphy Report

    #57

    So It Would Seem

    Funny English translation fail showing a sweet and sour sauce mistakenly labeled as sweet and sour source.

    UchihaDivergent Report

    #58

    Bobson Dugnutt

    List of funny and baffling English names from a 90s baseball video game showing attempts at translations by a Japanese designer.

    MadDestoryer666 Report

    #59

    Just Five More Minutes, Mom

    Green sign on grass with funny English translation warning not to disturb, showcasing baffling uses of English and translations.

    reddit.com Report

    #60

    Turns Out Us British Can’t Speak English Either

    Sign with funny English translation error showing a dog and text asking not to empty your dog here, humorous uses of English.

    Doctor_Derpless Report

    #61

    Very Wholesome Engrish

    Handwritten sign at a cleaner shop with funny English translation about closing days and missing sisters from Korea.

    lulala112 Report

