61 Funny And Baffling Uses Of English And Attempts At Translations
English can be a tricky language to master. Things can get particularly bizarre for translators if they not only lack the required skill set but also if the language they’re translating from has a very different logic underpinning it. It can result in some truly hilarious and nonsensical mess-ups.
Today, Bored Panda is looking at some of the most epic translation fails, as shared on the ‘Engrish’ website that’s been active since 1996, as well as the popular ‘Engrish’ subreddit that’s been running since 2008. Keep scrolling for a good dose of humor and a reminder that even though everyone makes mistakes in life, some of them are much funnier than others.
Just keep in mind that the point here is to enjoy the unintentional humor, not to make fun of non-native English speakers.
This post may include affiliate links.
And Yet We Keep Selling Them…
I Blame The Roosters…
Thank Goodness I’m Stuck In The Past…
“It is the business of the future to be dangerous; and it is among the merits of science that it equips the future for its duties.” https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/762589-it-is-the-business-of-the-future-to-be-dangerous and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/It_Is_the_Business_of_the_Future_to_Be_Dangerous
The word ‘Engrish’ is a slang term that describes poorly translated, inaccurate, ungrammatical, and nonsensical use of the English language by people who aren’t native speakers.
The term is mainly linked to translations done in Asian countries such as Japan and China. Originally, the term ‘Engrish’ appeared in the 1940s, referring to mispronounced English.
I Love All The Neaputs Gang…
We’re Dog People…
Broadly speaking, ‘Engrish’ mistakes can most often be found on items of clothing that have random and nonsensical English words or phrases for the sake of fashion, as well as on signs, menus, and advertisements.
There’s a lot of unintentional humor to be found here for anyone who’s either a native or near-native-level English speaker or knows the language even semi-decently. That being said, nobody’s poking fun at the translators themselves, just their funny translations.
It’s Stranger Than Fiction
Oh No
Taken From R/Memes
Region-specific synonyms for ‘Engrish’ include ‘Japanglish’ (‘Japanese English’) and ‘Chinglish’ (‘Chinese English’); however, they can have negative connotations.
One of the reasons why translating text from Asian languages into English is so difficult is because there are linguistic differences in terms of phonology, lexicon, syntax, and discourse.
To Punish And Enslave
Whatever Bro…
Your Safety Is My Danger…
Meanwhile, other reasons for wildly weird mistranslations include issues with dictionaries, outdated or poor translation software, and incorrect English textbooks.
Other potential factors include poor English language education, misspellings, as well as simply sloppy translation work on the employee’s part.
An Exit Is Not Recommended…
Please Random At Home…
Did anyone know what virescence even *might* mean without looking it up. It is a apparently word, but a little too specific to be the right one: ”the abnormal development of green pigmentation in plant parts that are not normally green," (Wikipedia)
404 Barber Not Found
You’re going to run into a lot of issues if you’re translating a text without any input from professional translators or editors with a native English background.
You’ll also have a hard time if you translate text word-for-word without considering things like context, connotation, culture, idioms, metaphors, humor, etc.
It Comes Out The Way It Went In…
🥰. This reminded me of the “I love corn” kid. He brought everyone so much joy! I hope he is doing well!
This Is Gonna Hurt Me, Fido, More That It Hurts You…
To put it simply, quality translations don’t happen in a bubble. They require intimate knowledge of another country’s culture, media, people, and society. There’s also the question of the type of education frameworks, tools, and support offered in countries to help people learn other languages.
Having access to awesome textbooks and being given the opportunity not only to consume foreign media but also to travel abroad and immerse yourself in the culture firsthand can be game-changers.
If The Flames Don’t Get Ya, The Explosions Will…
The Fish Suck Anyway…
Grow Hands In Designated Areas Only
The ‘Engrish’ website—which calls itself “The Original Engrish Site”—has been running for nearly three decades (!!!), having been founded in 1996. The curators continue posting funny translation fails on their site and social media pages to this very day.
You can send in photos of any weird translations that you’ve come across, too. Just make sure to surf the site a bit to make sure you’re not sending in pics that have been featured before.
Rude And Unreasonable Chicken
Nice Try, China
I thought asss-embery is what happens when you fall into a bonfire
Meanwhile, the ‘Engrish’ subreddit, which was founded in late September 2008, currently boasts a whopping 811k members (wittily referred to as ‘Grammar Police’).
According to the moderators keeping the community running smoothly, their goal is to showcase funny and baffling misuses of English, including translation errors, cultural misunderstandings, and “just plain bad grammar.”
D O N O T F O O D
Why
Ah Yes The Infamous Internet Hole
Which of the poor translations that we’ve featured here today made you laugh and cringe the hardest, dear Pandas?
Do we have any contract or freelance translators reading this today? If so, have you ever made any bizarre and unintentionally ridiculous translation fails before that you’re still embarrassed about? What do you think lies at the core of truly great translation work? We’d love to hear from you. Tell us all about your experiences in the comments below!
I Knew They Were In Cahoots…
Hi, I’m The Shelf For Hand Warmer N04…
Better Than Zoloft!
One Day A Year He’s Not So Bad…
Don’t Drank And Drive…
Please, Don’t Anger The Pillow…
Then Say Someone Made You Do It…
Because A Whole Child Would Be Insane…
Choose Your Fighter
It’s Like A Fireman Came In Your Mouth!
When The Engrish Is Actually Truthful
University Of Potato Ice
This Message On My Monitor
From My Brother In China
Found On Amazon
I Am Trash Man
When R/Technicallythetruth Meets R/Engrish
Peepi
No Is Not An Option
I Think I Speak For All Gows When I Say Snooze It
We Share Everything…
They Wrote This Too Tast…
All the care the signwriter put in just to write this incoherent babbling
I’m Running Out Of Places Where I Can Dumb
Your Accident Is Important To Us…
What About The Vampires
So It Would Seem
Bobson Dugnutt
Just Five More Minutes, Mom
Turns Out Us British Can’t Speak English Either
In fairness, the landscape looks like it could be Welsh.😁