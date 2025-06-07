ADVERTISEMENT

English can be a tricky language to master. Things can get particularly bizarre for translators if they not only lack the required skill set but also if the language they’re translating from has a very different logic underpinning it. It can result in some truly hilarious and nonsensical mess-ups.

Today, Bored Panda is looking at some of the most epic translation fails, as shared on the ‘Engrish’ website that’s been active since 1996, as well as the popular ‘Engrish’ subreddit that’s been running since 2008. Keep scrolling for a good dose of humor and a reminder that even though everyone makes mistakes in life, some of them are much funnier than others.

Just keep in mind that the point here is to enjoy the unintentional humor, not to make fun of non-native English speakers.