 Bride And Groom “No Longer Welcome” In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

Share this article:

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bride And Groom “No Longer Welcome” In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People
48points
138
News, Occasions

Bride And Groom “No Longer Welcome” In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People

Marina Urman and
Viktorija Ošikaitė
ADVERTISEMENT

What was supposed to be one of the happiest days in the lives of newlyweds Revan and Haneen ended in tragedy after a fire broke out at their wedding, killing over 100 guests.

The tragic event took place on Sep. 26 while the couple was slow-dancing at their wedding venue located in Qaraqosh, near the city of Mosul, in Iraq.

A video shows the couple and their guests desperately screaming and running for their lives while burning pieces of the ceiling began falling on top of them.

On Sep. 26, a fire broke out during Iraqi couple Revan and Haneen’s wedding, killing over 100 guests
Bride And Groom "No Longer Welcome" In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People Shares stats

Image credits: Sky News

One survivor of the blaze, 17-year-old Rania Waad, told news agency AFP she remembered seeing “fireworks starting to climb to the ceiling and the whole hall went up in flames.”

“We couldn’t see anything. We were suffocating. We didn’t know how to get out,” she said.

The bride, 18, lost her mother and brother among 10 of her family members as a result of the tragedy, while the groom, 27, lost 15 relatives, including his mother.

Another guest said that everyone lost a family member that day.

Haneen lost her mother and brother, while the groom lost 15 family members, including his mother

Bride And Groom "No Longer Welcome" In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People Shares stats

Image credits: Sky News

“We are sitting here in front of you alive. But inside, we’re dead. We are numb,” Revan Isho, the husband, told Sky News. His wife remained silent during the interview, as she was too devastated to speak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haneen’s father is currently in critical condition, fighting for his life in the intensive care unit.

Revan explained how he saved his wife when the fire broke out, helping her escape when her long dress didn’t allow her to run.

The fire is said to have been caused by indoor fireworks that ignited flammable material on the ceiling

Bride And Groom "No Longer Welcome" In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People Shares stats

Image credits: Sky News

Bride And Groom "No Longer Welcome" In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People Shares stats

Image credits: Sky News

“I kept dragging her and trying to get her out of the kitchen entrance. As people were fleeing, they were trampling on her,” the groom said. “Her legs are injured. Our relatives, our friends, our loved ones, are all gone.”

The main hypothesis put forward by authorities is that indoor fireworks ignited the decorations on the ceiling, which were made of cheap, flammable material. Still, Revan maintains that the fireworks were not the cause of the fire and a shortcut might’ve caused the disaster.

So far, 14 people have been arrested for the catastrophe, including the venue’s owner

Bride And Groom "No Longer Welcome" In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sky News

The groom’s father is said to have questioned the safety of indoor fireworks prior to the ceremony, to which the venue responded that they couldn’t cause harm because they were electric.

Gen Saad Faleh, the head of the Iraqi investigative committee, explained that the four pyrotechnic devices shot sparks 4m (13ft) into the air, a distance that “allowed them to reach the hall’s ceiling, ultimately leading to the fire.”

The Interior Minister, Abdul Amir al-Shammari, noted that the hall had a capacity of 500 guests, but “twice the number” were inside when the catastrophe happened.

The venue only had three exits, and guests are reported to have created a stampede while trying to exit the building.

“Inside, we are dead. We are numb,” 27-year-old husband Revan said of the tragic incident

Bride And Groom "No Longer Welcome" In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People Shares stats

Image credits: Sky News

Speaking about the disaster, Prime Minister al-Sudani expressed his commitment to having those responsible be subject to “the toughest punishments permitted by law” as a consequence of their “negligence or failings that led to this tragic fire.”

According to the state-run Iraqi News Agency, the wedding venue violated the state’s safety regulations, given that the hall was covered in highly combustible panels.

You can watch the couple’s interview below

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, 14 people have been arrested for the devastating incident, including the venue’s owner, Sky News reported.

Revan and Haneen have decided to move from their hometown in the hope of leaving the heartbreaking day behind and building a new life as a married couple. 

“We can’t live here anymore. Every time we try to have some happiness, something tragic happens to us, so it’s best for us to leave,” the husband said.

People offered their condolences after the devastating events and wished for the couple to find peace

Bride And Groom "No Longer Welcome" In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People Shares stats

Bride And Groom "No Longer Welcome" In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

Bride And Groom "No Longer Welcome" In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People Shares stats

Bride And Groom "No Longer Welcome" In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

Bride And Groom "No Longer Welcome" In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People Shares stats

Bride And Groom "No Longer Welcome" In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People Shares stats

Bride And Groom "No Longer Welcome" In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People Shares stats

Bride And Groom "No Longer Welcome" In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People Shares stats

Bride And Groom "No Longer Welcome" In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People Shares stats

Bride And Groom "No Longer Welcome" In Their Hometown After Wedding Blaze Kills 100+ People Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Marina Urman
Marina Urman
Marina Urman
Marina Urman
Writer, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Occasions
Homepage
Trending
Occasions
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Occasions Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
Add photo comments
POST
stephanie_sukhareva avatar
Peryton
Peryton
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's an absolute tragedy but I mean... indoor fireworks?

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they were told that the fireworks were "safe" - as it states that the groom's father was told this right in the article - it's hard to shove blame on the couple. They had an entire wedding on their minds, and they were assured that the fireworks were "electric" - perhaps they SHOULD have still questioned it, but it's easy for us to judge and point fingers from the outside. I think that I would have accepted the word of the venue/whoever was setting up the fireworks. It is indeed a tragedy, and it's on the heads of the venue owners (the walls were apparently made of highly flammable materials, which is against code) and whoever assured the couple and the groom's father that the fireworks were "safe".

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
joereaves avatar
Joe Reaves
Joe Reaves
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone needs to put them in touch with the couple from the Versailles Wedding Hall disaster. Probably some of the very few people in the world who can understand what they're going through and give them hope that they can survive this.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
mariahermida2016 avatar
María Hermida
María Hermida
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've just read about that case, it was terrible, but at least nobody blamed the couple for the tragedy.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
mariahermida2016 avatar
María Hermida
María Hermida
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What kind of imbecile shoots fireworks indoors? I'm not speaking about the bride and the groom, but about the person responsible for organising the ceremony and the person who prepared and lit the bloody things. I hope they are charged and sent to jail. Really, some people just can't be more stupid even if they trained daily.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
stephanie_sukhareva avatar
Peryton
Peryton
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's an absolute tragedy but I mean... indoor fireworks?

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they were told that the fireworks were "safe" - as it states that the groom's father was told this right in the article - it's hard to shove blame on the couple. They had an entire wedding on their minds, and they were assured that the fireworks were "electric" - perhaps they SHOULD have still questioned it, but it's easy for us to judge and point fingers from the outside. I think that I would have accepted the word of the venue/whoever was setting up the fireworks. It is indeed a tragedy, and it's on the heads of the venue owners (the walls were apparently made of highly flammable materials, which is against code) and whoever assured the couple and the groom's father that the fireworks were "safe".

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
joereaves avatar
Joe Reaves
Joe Reaves
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone needs to put them in touch with the couple from the Versailles Wedding Hall disaster. Probably some of the very few people in the world who can understand what they're going through and give them hope that they can survive this.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
mariahermida2016 avatar
María Hermida
María Hermida
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've just read about that case, it was terrible, but at least nobody blamed the couple for the tragedy.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
mariahermida2016 avatar
María Hermida
María Hermida
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What kind of imbecile shoots fireworks indoors? I'm not speaking about the bride and the groom, but about the person responsible for organising the ceremony and the person who prepared and lit the bloody things. I hope they are charged and sent to jail. Really, some people just can't be more stupid even if they trained daily.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda