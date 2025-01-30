“Forbidden Toys”: 21 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)Interview With Artist
This isn’t the first time we’ve featured the bizarre toy concepts of this Spanish digital artist. In fact, this is part three, and the ideas are only getting wilder! Rosemberg has created an unusual collection called "Forbidden Toys." They feature a variety of highly questionable dolls and gadgets that you probably wouldn’t want your child to play with—it's more about the humor of the concept than actual play.
As imagination can run wild with generative AI, we were curious why the artist chose to focus on toys in particular. He shared that to him, "Toys are fascinating cultural artifacts—they are seemingly innocent objects, yet they reflect deep societal norms, taboos, and contradictions. By focusing on toys, I aim to explore how these objects carry symbolic weight and how they can be subverted to question broader cultural and social dynamics."
More info: Instagram | itsrosemberg.com
This post may include affiliate links.
In a recent interview with Bored Panda, Rosemberg also shared whether he has a favorite toy from the “Forbidden Toys” collection.
He responded: “Each piece in the Forbidden Toys series holds unique significance, but Pregnant Ken stands out due to the unexpected reactions it elicited. This particular piece inadvertently sparked a public controversy, leading to official statements from Mattel denying any association. The fact that it blurred the lines between reality and fiction to such an extent highlights the series' intent to provoke thought and challenge perceptions.”
There were more reactions to these toys, and we wanted to know if Rosemberg has ever been surprised by how people interpret his work.
He wrote: “Yes, absolutely. One of the most rewarding aspects of creating conceptual art is witnessing how viewers bring their own experiences and cultural backgrounds into their interpretations. Sometimes people see nuances or layers I didn’t initially intend, and that dialogue between the work and the audience becomes part of the piece itself. It’s a constant reminder that art evolves beyond the artist’s original intentions.”
As for the future, we were wondering if the artist has any plans to expand “Forbidden Toys” into other formats such as sculptures or exhibits.
Rosenberg replied: “Yes, Forbidden Toys has already been expanded into sculptures, such as those exhibited in Paris during the summer at Anneé Zero gallery. I am currently in the process of producing several physical works, with plans to explore these concepts further in future exhibitions. Starting March 1, I will be participating in the EMOP at Guelman und Unbekannt in Berlin, where the series will continue to evolve. Additionally, I am preparing new works to expand the project throughout the year.”