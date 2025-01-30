ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t the first time we’ve featured the bizarre toy concepts of this Spanish digital artist. In fact, this is part three, and the ideas are only getting wilder! Rosemberg has created an unusual collection called "Forbidden Toys." They feature a variety of highly questionable dolls and gadgets that you probably wouldn’t want your child to play with—it's more about the humor of the concept than actual play.

As imagination can run wild with generative AI, we were curious why the artist chose to focus on toys in particular. He shared that to him, "Toys are fascinating cultural artifacts—they are seemingly innocent objects, yet they reflect deep societal norms, taboos, and contradictions. By focusing on toys, I aim to explore how these objects carry symbolic weight and how they can be subverted to question broader cultural and social dynamics."

More info: Instagram | itsrosemberg.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Barbie doll in a business suit with a mustache, part of controversial toy ideas by Rosemberg.

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

In a recent interview with Bored Panda, Rosemberg also shared whether he has a favorite toy from the “Forbidden Toys” collection.

He responded:Each piece in the Forbidden Toys series holds unique significance, but Pregnant Ken stands out due to the unexpected reactions it elicited. This particular piece inadvertently sparked a public controversy, leading to official statements from Mattel denying any association. The fact that it blurred the lines between reality and fiction to such an extent highlights the series' intent to provoke thought and challenge perceptions.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Controversial toy scene with hooded figures in orange, photographed by a blue-clad toy figure, box nearby.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Two children using a controversial toy with breathing masks and a control panel titled "Apnea Master".

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    There were more reactions to these toys, and we wanted to know if Rosemberg has ever been surprised by how people interpret his work.

    He wrote: “Yes, absolutely. One of the most rewarding aspects of creating conceptual art is witnessing how viewers bring their own experiences and cultural backgrounds into their interpretations. Sometimes people see nuances or layers I didn’t initially intend, and that dialogue between the work and the audience becomes part of the piece itself. It’s a constant reminder that art evolves beyond the artist’s original intentions.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Two children excitedly play with a controversial toy featuring a flying saint figure and crystal charger.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Child playing with "Prison Rat" toy, a controversial design by Rosemberg.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As for the future, we were wondering if the artist has any plans to expand “Forbidden Toys” into other formats such as sculptures or exhibits.

    Rosenberg replied:Yes, Forbidden Toys has already been expanded into sculptures, such as those exhibited in Paris during the summer at Anneé Zero gallery. I am currently in the process of producing several physical works, with plans to explore these concepts further in future exhibitions. Starting March 1, I will be participating in the EMOP at Guelman und Unbekannt in Berlin, where the series will continue to evolve. Additionally, I am preparing new works to expand the project throughout the year.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Children playing with a controversial toy labeled "Burn the Heretic," featuring a doll on a fake fire setup.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Two children playing with a controversial toy called "Communion Zone" featuring a priest figure.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Two girls with a pink coffin on a treadmill, part of a collection of wild and controversial toy concepts by Rosemberg.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Baby playing with a controversial toy resembling an electrical outlet.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Child in bathtub with a factory toy pouring green liquid, labeled "Tubtox Industries" as a forbidden toy idea.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Child with controversial toy truck featuring miniature figures, titled "Foolin' La Migra."

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    A flaming giraffe toy on a platform with excited kids, part of Rosemberg's controversial toy ideas series.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Boy with controversial toy "My Vato" featuring a tattooed character, depicted as a friend always by his side.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Child playing with controversial toy set, featuring a doll on an operating table, from Rosemberg's unique collection.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Children in a futuristic sleep device, highlighting controversial toy concepts by Rosemberg.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    "Controversial toy packaging featuring a robotic figure and a family photo background."

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Kids with controversial toy moose on colorful platform, evoking wild and forbidden toy ideas by Rosemberg.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Child interacts with a controversial toy resembling Santa with plug sockets, labeled "Pluggy-Doo Christmas Edition."

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Child on a "Baby Nugget" fried bike, wearing an orange nuggetsuit. Controversial toy by Rosemberg.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Two children building a shrimp tower with a cartoon shrimp, part of Rosemberg's controversial toy ideas.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Two kids smiling next to a "Grow-a-Pig" toy in a futuristic setting.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!