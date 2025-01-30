ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t the first time we’ve featured the bizarre toy concepts of this Spanish digital artist. In fact, this is part three, and the ideas are only getting wilder! Rosemberg has created an unusual collection called "Forbidden Toys." They feature a variety of highly questionable dolls and gadgets that you probably wouldn’t want your child to play with—it's more about the humor of the concept than actual play.

As imagination can run wild with generative AI, we were curious why the artist chose to focus on toys in particular. He shared that to him, "Toys are fascinating cultural artifacts—they are seemingly innocent objects, yet they reflect deep societal norms, taboos, and contradictions. By focusing on toys, I aim to explore how these objects carry symbolic weight and how they can be subverted to question broader cultural and social dynamics."

