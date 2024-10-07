ADVERTISEMENT

Toys are an essential part of being a kid and though over time they have evolved and become more complex, a Spanish digital artist who goes by Rosemberg took them to the next level.

His latest project, "Forbidden Toys," explores themes such as censorship, taboo, ideology, and religion. The toys featured in this series are highly unconventional and quite controversial, encouraging behaviors like tattooing dogs or pursuing a butcher's career through a set of LEGO-style blocks. However, since it's purely a conceptual project, public reception has been surprisingly positive. As the artist himself shared: "The reaction has been much better than I expected, to be honest. I have received support from a very diverse group of people whom I greatly admire."

So, without further ado, we invite you into the gallery of part 2 of Forbidden Toys.

More info: Instagram | itsrosemberg.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
rwtnuhkielf7 avatar
HTakeover
HTakeover
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can make a cool one yourself. https://www.instructables.com/Arduino-Ouija-Board/

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also available in Hitler Homburg, Putin Pillbox, and the Stalin Shako.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

“Forbidden Toys”: 29 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By Rosemberg (New Pics)

the.forbidden.toys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!