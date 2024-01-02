“People have always loved travel stories, which were often incredibly detailed in the smallest detail,” says Valery Bolgan, a historian and journalist, editor-in-chief of Intent press agency in Ukraine, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “After all, the famous travel notes of the great travelers, starting from Marco Polo or Ibn Battuta, contained not only descriptions of unknown lands and customs of other peoples, but also detailed stories and assessments of lodgings and cuisine at inns.”

“Today, almost any popular place on Earth can, to one degree or another, be considered 'a tourist trap'. Firstly, because people tend to try to take advantage of the slightest opportunity - so any beautiful or memorable place will soon be surrounded by numerous cafes and souvenir stalls, like the bottom of the ship is overgrown with shells and algae."

“Secondly, people’s tastes and opinions differ greatly, so if one of your friends or some popular blogger didn’t like this or that place, it’s far from a fact that you won’t like it either. In the end, many Parisians literally hated the Eiffel Tower for several decades and sought its immediate demolition - and today it is the true pride of all of France. So the best thing is to form your own opinion about everything, to see with your own eyes. If, of course, the budget of your trip allows it," Valery summarizes.