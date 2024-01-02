32 Of The Biggest Tourist Traps Around The World, According To Folks In This Online Group
Even in our crazy and constantly changing world, there is one constant thing - people's passion for travel. Since the end of the pandemic, tourism, both domestic and international, has been growing for the third year in a row. No wonder - people want new experiences.
Today, almost the entire globe is available to travelers - the only question is money and the right choice of destination. Moreover, you may realize that some incredibly popular places of interest are actually greatly overrated. The corresponding online threads come to help tourists. Such, for example, as this thread in the AskReddit community.
Hollywood Blvd is pretty junky. I always feel bad for people who make the trip to Los Angeles and end up there. They must be like wtf?
We just went there last minute month. I was amused that we parked by some busses with people basically carnival barking their driving tours of "the stars'* houses. Then we walked past stores with very sexy boots and other high heels and skimpy clothing stores. Also a souvenir chain with a store on every block. But the Chinese Theater was still cool and the walk of fame was fun. How mad do you think Kathy Griffin was that Kelly Ripa got her star right next to Regis?
The pyramids is a very uncomfortable experience you get f*****g harassed beyond belief
Amazed I haven't seen this mentioned yet but isn't Las Vegas' whole shtick being a tourist trap
Yes. The main strip of Las Vegas exists to take money from tourists in various ways. It could have its picture by the definition of tourist trap in the dictionary
It will soon be two hundred years since Thomas Cook from England organized the first event that could be called a full-fledged tourist trip, and since then there have been many people who make money not only from organizing tourism, but also from rating various attractions and hotels, restaurants and other places that surround them.
Don't go to England just to see Stonehenge. You will be bitterly disappointed. That being said, if you are in England, and you do want to see Stonehenge, spend time in Salisbury as well., enjoy the scenery on the way there and back. Spend time exploring the area around Waterloo station in London.
Be a traveler, not a tourist.
Very good advice. There are other standing stones that aren't so...trapped by tourists?
Myrtle Beach. It’s the most expensive trailer park by the beach. Everything is so expensive. But you’re surrounded by trailer park people. People harassing you to buy c**p.
Which is more irritating, the pushy people or the sand getting everywhere?
If there is a rain forest cafe and a madame tousards, it’s a tourist trap.
What if there is a Madame Tousade's featuring rainforest animals?
“People have always loved travel stories, which were often incredibly detailed in the smallest detail,” says Valery Bolgan, a historian and journalist, editor-in-chief of Intent press agency in Ukraine, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “After all, the famous travel notes of the great travelers, starting from Marco Polo or Ibn Battuta, contained not only descriptions of unknown lands and customs of other peoples, but also detailed stories and assessments of lodgings and cuisine at inns.”
“Today, almost any popular place on Earth can, to one degree or another, be considered 'a tourist trap'. Firstly, because people tend to try to take advantage of the slightest opportunity - so any beautiful or memorable place will soon be surrounded by numerous cafes and souvenir stalls, like the bottom of the ship is overgrown with shells and algae."
“Secondly, people’s tastes and opinions differ greatly, so if one of your friends or some popular blogger didn’t like this or that place, it’s far from a fact that you won’t like it either. In the end, many Parisians literally hated the Eiffel Tower for several decades and sought its immediate demolition - and today it is the true pride of all of France. So the best thing is to form your own opinion about everything, to see with your own eyes. If, of course, the budget of your trip allows it," Valery summarizes.
I don't think people understand what a "Tourist Trap" is. You can argue that Times Square is a tourist trap, but it's ridiculous to say that the entire city is a trap. The London Eye could be a trap, but not London.
Magnolia Market in Waco, TX. It's basically a giant gift shop for Chip and Joanna Gaines from Fixer Upper. Wife dragged me there and it was so busy you couldn't even do anything. It sucked.
Plymouth Rock. It’s likely not actually from 1620 and it’s a pretty small rock.
They probably just picked a rock at random when there was enough history to it to make it interesting. The people who landed there and their children were too busy surviving to pay attention to a rock, no matter the significance.
Yes, many popular places on our planet today are totally overcrowded, but that, in the end, is the price to pay for popularity. Unfortunately, the level of service around such attractions sometimes decreases - because some owners and staff are often guided by the principle “you will still come here and visit us!” However, market competition also does its job, and over time, negligent business owners will be forced out of the best places.
Half of the "attractions" in the Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and Sevierville area in Tennessee. Outside Dollywood, there's not much worth a damn.
I thought that the purpose of getting a cabin in the area for vacation was for a less busy, get back to nature kind of experience. With wifi, of course.
Disneyland
The price gouging was already bad, now they got rid of fast passes and have the new thing that costs extra. Last time I was there they stopped the fast passes but hadn't started the new thing yet so the lines were insane. The attractions you have to sign up for online are b******t too. Unless you pay for the upgraded pass, you're not getting in.
If you come to San Francisco, Pier 39 is a tourist trap. It’s just a long outdoor mall filled with useless tchotchkes. Instead, opt for the golden gate bridge, golden gate park, ocean beach, or one of our various arts and science museums.
And get ready for shin splints no matter where you go. Walking in SF hurts. If someone tries to encourage you by saying it will be downhill on the way back, they lie. There will still be uphill in that direction too.
Be that as it may, the list of places and locations in this collection is truly worldwide - from small towns to huge metropolises (although some do not agree that an entire city can be dubbed 'a tourist trap'). However, this is also a reason for additional discussion, so please feel free to join the comments section, but not before you scroll this list to the very end. Perhaps some of the opinions expressed here will be useful to you, saving you time and money, and maybe your own opinion will help someone too.
In Canada, the Capilano Bridge was rated as the country's worst tourist trap. Private park in North Vancouver with a swaying drooping pedestrian bridge across a small canyon. $80 admission. There is a similar bridge for free on a public park nearby. For that price I'd rather visit the Peak-to-Peak gondola ride between mountain tops in Whistler.
A gondola ride sounds way better. Especially since I'm the only one in my family without a fear of heights.
That big a*s fake Noah’s Arc thing in Kentucky. It’s b******t stacked on b******t, that is stealing money from old folks and idiots. I’m good with them ripping off the idiots, but there’s lines of busses from retirement homes lined up there daily.
Edit: thanks folks, I was off a state. It’s still horrible
I agree, but at least they are getting something out of their money. That, to me, makes it slightly less disgusting than the Evangelists that these same people are sending more than they can afford because they say that they dreamed God told them to get a new private jet.
From what I’ve heard, Dubai is atrocious if you’re not a multi-millionaire+
Wall Drug (but I think that's the point)
Branson.
Take everything fun out of Vegas and put it in the middle of nowhere midwest. It’s a magnet for old people and f***y pack dads.
I don't think that is worded the way they meant it to be. The only part like Vegas is that there are a lot of shows and concerts. Only more preachy. Then some family oriented activities. But it's a complete tourist trap like the Vegas strip.
I've traveled to over 30 countries and all 50 states. It's less about a city and more about specific areas within one. You can find local chill areas anywhere just as you can tourist trap areas.
Example New Orleans: tourist trap - Bourbon Street. Local spots - magazine, garden district, Frenchman (though tourists are starting to find it).
Example Orlando: tourist trap- I drive, the parks, basically anywhere south of downtown. Local - milk district, Mills, winter Park, etc.
Example Dublin Ireland: tourist trap- Temple bar. Local- Stoneybatter, kilmainham, etc.
You get the point
Yep, very good observation. We try to avoid the group tour activities and find the local mom and pop places for an actual original experience.
Ripley’s Believe it or Not’s
Yeah, Ripley's is just the modern version of the carnival side show
Times square for sure
Niagara Falls, Ontario.
Most of you don't know what a tourist trap is. Just saying a major city or country or ENTIRE REGION is a tourist trap is absurd.
Gatlinburg, TN.
That place is a tourist hell-hole. Good luck actually finding historical buildings and monuments.
Mount Rushmore is small.
Certain parts of the city center of Amsterdam is the worst tourist trap s**thole I've been to.
Istanbul! As a woman alone is a complete nightmare, you will get harassed and stalked. If you’re a male alone you have 90% chances of being scammed.
Istanbul is amazing but not a place for solo travel! Beware and mind your surroundings. Trust no one.
SF Giants game in SF.
You can tell who isn’t from the city because they are all heading to the store to buy hoodies and jackets half way through the game when the cold/fog/rain rolls in after it’s been warm and sunny all day.
Mount Everest, garbage and dead people everywhere, extremely expensive too
Fisherman’s Wharf in San Fran.
Thousands of better things to do in San Francisco than see this unremarkable stupid wharf of pointless shopping.
Edit: Fisherman’s Wharf not Pacific Wharf.
And yes the seals/sea lions are def it’s only saving grace
And there are loads of other random places you can see sea lions on the coast.
Wisconsin Dells. But it’s actually a fun one.
F*****g Paris. The Eiffel Tower is ao crowded. People pushing and shoving.
Go to nicer quieter areas outside of Paris where you can chill and breathe.
Nashville. Come on down and see the one street just to get s**tfaced and listen to washed out, s****y country in a shoulder-to-shoulder honkytonk. Sure, there is plenty more to see and do down here but that seems to be the main attraction to a lot of folks
Apple Hill in Northern CA has somehow become a tourist trap. It used to be place that the locals and nearby could go for pumpkins, apples, and Christmas trees, but now the traffic is so bad in the fall, if you don't know the backroads you are stuck for hours. I don't even go up there anymore unless I can get away on a week day, but then a lot of stuff isn't open.