BoredPanda

4. “If You Are Coming To Milan, Be Careful”: Tourist Couple Scammed Twice In Italy In One Day
Travel4 hours ago

4. “If You Are Coming To Milan, Be Careful”: Tourist Couple Scammed Twice In Italy In One Day

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Italy is a land of many faces. Incredible architecture, nuanced food culture, perfect weather, and a landscape that you’ll always remember. It’s all there. No wonder it got fourth place in 2021 in the number of international tourist arrivals.

But sadly, because of this, the country has also become a breeding ground for scammers preying on gullible travelers. And one TikTok user and her boyfriend got to experience it firsthand.

On one of their recent trips, Shauna and her partner went to Milan where they expected to have a good time and relax. However, they immediately fell into a few local traps, designed to lure away their money.

More info: TikTok

TikToker Shauna and her boyfriend recently visited Milan, Italy, and were targeted by tourist scammers two times in just a couple of hours

Image credits: shaunacoade

So she made a video about it to warn everyone to be careful

@shaunacoade Scammers in Milan #scammers #milan #travel #beaware #scam #touristtrap ♬ original sound – S

Shauna also shared the pictures the scammer took for which he wanted 30 euros

Image credits: shaunacoade

Image credits: shaunacoade

Image credits: shaunacoade

Image credits: shaunacoade

Image credits: shaunacoade

After realizing what happened, the couple went on with their trip

Image credits: shaunacoade

But soon got entangled in another scheme

Image credits: shaunacoade

Here’s what people said after hearing their story

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
