4. “If You Are Coming To Milan, Be Careful”: Tourist Couple Scammed Twice In Italy In One Day
Italy is a land of many faces. Incredible architecture, nuanced food culture, perfect weather, and a landscape that you’ll always remember. It’s all there. No wonder it got fourth place in 2021 in the number of international tourist arrivals.
But sadly, because of this, the country has also become a breeding ground for scammers preying on gullible travelers. And one TikTok user and her boyfriend got to experience it firsthand.
On one of their recent trips, Shauna and her partner went to Milan where they expected to have a good time and relax. However, they immediately fell into a few local traps, designed to lure away their money.
More info: TikTok
TikToker Shauna and her boyfriend recently visited Milan, Italy, and were targeted by tourist scammers two times in just a couple of hours
Image credits: shaunacoade
So she made a video about it to warn everyone to be careful
@shaunacoade Scammers in Milan #scammers #milan #travel #beaware #scam #touristtrap ♬ original sound – S
Shauna also shared the pictures the scammer took for which he wanted 30 euros
Image credits: shaunacoade
Image credits: shaunacoade
Image credits: shaunacoade
Image credits: shaunacoade
Image credits: shaunacoade
After realizing what happened, the couple went on with their trip
Image credits: shaunacoade
But soon got entangled in another scheme
Image credits: shaunacoade