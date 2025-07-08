Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“What A Disgrace!”: Tour De France Fans Spark Outrage After Standing On Graves For Better View
Tour De France fans standing on graves to get a better view during the cycling race, sparking outrage online.
Entertainment, Sports

"What A Disgrace!": Tour De France Fans Spark Outrage After Standing On Graves For Better View

A group of Tour de France spectators sparked outrage on social media after they were photographed seemingly standing on cemetery graves to get a better view of the race. 

The incident took place during Stage 2 of the prolific cycling event, as riders raced through Boulogne-sur-Mer, a coastal town just 25 miles outside of Calais.

The viral images quickly drew criticism online, with many calling the behavior “disgraceful” and “shameful.”

Highlights
  • Tour de France fans were photographed standing on cemetery graves to get a better view of the race.
  • The viral images have sparked fierce backlash online, with critics calling it “shameful” and “disrespectful.”
  • Some locals defended the spectators, arguing they weren’t trampling directly on tombs.
RELATED:

    Viral photo shows fans using cemetery wall for better view

    Tour de France fans crowd roadside as cyclists race by, sparking outrage over fans standing on graves for better view.

    Image credits: Howard Bouchevereau/Unsplash

    The controversial photo, posted on X by user @LBleuBlancRouge, showed several individuals leaning over a low wall that borders a cemetery. 

    Some appeared to be standing directly on grave plots or extremely close to them, all in an effort to catch a glimpse of the riders passing by. 

    Tour de France cyclists ride closely in a group during a race, with fans controversially standing on graves nearby.

    Image credits: Tour De France

    Behind them, rows of headstones and burial markers can be seen, making it clear that the crowd had spilled into a sacred space to get a better vantage point.

    “Spectators stood on graves in a cemetery 8km from the finish line of the Tour de France in Boulogne-sur-Mer on Sunday, July 6, 2025, to catch a glimpse of the riders! What a disgrace!” the X user wrote.  

    Cyclists racing at the Tour De France with fans crowded on grave sites for a better view, sparking outrage among viewers.

    Image credits: Tour De France

    The X post has garnered over 713,000 impressions as of writing, along with almost 900 comments.

    One furious commenter wrote, “They no longer even see that they’re trampling on graves. Not out of hatred, but because they no longer know what respect is.” 

    Tweet showing spectators standing on graves near Tour de France route sparking outrage among fans during 2025 race in Boulogne-sur-Mer.

    Image credits: LBleuBlancRouge

    Another added, “No respect for either the living or the d*ad.”

    “When a person believes in nothing anymore, even the d*ad become invisible,” another commenter wrote.

    Backlash erupts online, but not everyone agrees

    Tour de France fans standing on graves for better view near race route, sparking outrage among spectators and community.

    Image credits: LBleuBlancRouge

    While most reactions condemned the act, not everyone agreed that the Tour de France fans actually did something wrong. 

    A number of commenters argued that it wasn’t clear whether the individuals were actually standing on top of graves or just on a pathway within the cemetery.

    Tweet screenshot criticizing lack of respect as Tour De France fans stand on graves for better view, sparking outrage.

    “Between the grave and the low wall, there is a space. Nothing says they climbed onto the graves,” one person noted. 

    Others said it was unfair to slander locals without confirming whether any damage was done. 

    “It’s shameful to slander the people of my town to make them seem disrespectful. As long as there’s no damage, I don’t see what the problem is,” a local wrote.

    Cyclists racing at Tour De France finish line with crowds standing on graves for better view causing outrage.

    Image credits: Tour De France

    “What’s the problem? Do you think a little animation for the d*ad will bother them? Will the d*ad complain?” another X user added.

    Even so, the overwhelming sentiment online leaned toward dismay, with many questioning how basic decorum could be tossed aside for a few seconds of race footage, according to a report from LADBible

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing outrage at Tour De France fans standing on graves for a better view during the event.

    One user wrote, “You have those who go to pay their respects at their loved ones’ graves and clean and maintain their tombs once a week or more. And you have the disrespectful ones who want to be in the best spot to watch guys on bikes pass by for a few seconds.”

    Tour de France has had safety concerns before

    Tour De France fans standing on graves to get a better view, sparking outrage among spectators and communities.

    Image credits: LBleuBlancRouge

    This wasn’t the first time Tour de France fans have come under fire. In 2021, a woman holding a cardboard sign caused a massive pileup after leaning into the path of riders, according to the BBC

    The woman ended up clipping German rider Tony Martin, who fell to the ground. Dozens of other riders followed suit. She was fined €1,200 ($1,406) for her actions. 

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing shock at Tour De France fans standing on graves to get a better view of the race.

    Just three years ago, riders were targeted during the race’s second stage by someone who allegedly scattered nails on the road, causing multiple flat tires. 

    French rider Lilian Calmejane posted a photo of the damage and tweeted, “Thank you for this kind of human bulls***” alongside it. “I don’t think I was the only victim of a puncture in the end… know that you can fall and get really hurt with your bulls**t, you morons,” he noted.

    Tour De France fans standing on graves along roadside to get a better view of cyclists during the race.

    Image credits: Tour De France

    Before the controversial photo of the spectators seemingly stepping on gravestones went viral, French cycling team Cofidis had reported that 11 of their racing bikes had been stolen from their truck, according to a report from The Sun

    The theft reportedly occurred despite security measures, with the culprits allegedly forcing the vehicle’s doors open. 

    Tour De France fans crowd the roadside and stand on graves at a historic site to get a better view of the race.

    Image credits: Tour De France

    Each bike was valued at approximately £11,200. Riders are typically assigned three bikes, one to serve as their primary, and the other two as backups.

    While the Tour de France had defenders online, numerous netizens still condemned their decision to use a cemetery as a viewing point for the cycling event

    Tour de France fans spark outrage by standing on graves for a better view during the cycling event.

    Tweet showing outrage over Tour De France fans standing on graves for better view, sparking public backlash and disappointment.

    Tweet showing outrage from a Tour De France fan about disrespectful behavior at graves during the event.

    Tour De France fans spark outrage by disrespecting graves and cemetery areas during the event, causing public backlash.

    Tweet about Tour De France fans behaving immorally along the road, highlighting dangerous and unprincipled actions.

    Tweet expressing outrage at Tour De France fans standing on graves, calling the behavior disrespectful and sickening.

    Tweet expressing concern over Tour De France fans standing on graves for a better view, sparking public outrage and moral debate.

    Tweet criticizing Tour De France fans for standing on graves to get a better view, sparking outrage and disrespect concerns.

    Tweet condemning Tour De France fans standing on graves for a better view, sparking outrage over disrespectful behavior.

    Tweet displaying outrage over Tour De France fans standing on graves for better view, highlighting disrespect and poor manners.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing harm and degradation related to Tour De France fans standing on graves.

    Tweet explaining that walking on tombs in churches symbolizes walking on the faith of those who came before, related to Tour De France fans standing on graves.

    Tweet expressing support for Tour De France fans standing on graves, sparking outrage among viewers.

    Tweet criticizing Tour De France fans for standing on graves during the event, sparking outrage among viewers online.

    Explore more of these tags

    Sports
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

