“What A Disgrace!”: Tour De France Fans Spark Outrage After Standing On Graves For Better View

A group of Tour de France spectators sparked outrage on social media after they were photographed seemingly standing on cemetery graves to get a better view of the race.

The incident took place during Stage 2 of the prolific cycling event, as riders raced through Boulogne-sur-Mer, a coastal town just 25 miles outside of Calais.

The viral images quickly drew criticism online, with many calling the behavior “disgraceful” and “shameful.”

Highlights Tour de France fans were photographed standing on cemetery graves to get a better view of the race.

The viral images have sparked fierce backlash online, with critics calling it “shameful” and “disrespectful.”

Some locals defended the spectators, arguing they weren’t trampling directly on tombs.

RELATED:

Viral photo shows fans using cemetery wall for better view

Share icon

Image credits: Howard Bouchevereau/Unsplash

The controversial photo, posted on X by user @LBleuBlancRouge, showed several individuals leaning over a low wall that borders a cemetery.

Some appeared to be standing directly on grave plots or extremely close to them, all in an effort to catch a glimpse of the riders passing by.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Tour De France

Behind them, rows of headstones and burial markers can be seen, making it clear that the crowd had spilled into a sacred space to get a better vantage point.

“Spectators stood on graves in a cemetery 8km from the finish line of the Tour de France in Boulogne-sur-Mer on Sunday, July 6, 2025, to catch a glimpse of the riders! What a disgrace!” the X user wrote.

Share icon

Image credits: Tour De France

ADVERTISEMENT

The X post has garnered over 713,000 impressions as of writing, along with almost 900 comments.

One furious commenter wrote, “They no longer even see that they’re trampling on graves. Not out of hatred, but because they no longer know what respect is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: LBleuBlancRouge

Another added, “No respect for either the living or the d*ad.”

“When a person believes in nothing anymore, even the d*ad become invisible,” another commenter wrote.

Backlash erupts online, but not everyone agrees

Share icon

Image credits: LBleuBlancRouge

While most reactions condemned the act, not everyone agreed that the Tour de France fans actually did something wrong.

A number of commenters argued that it wasn’t clear whether the individuals were actually standing on top of graves or just on a pathway within the cemetery.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

“Between the grave and the low wall, there is a space. Nothing says they climbed onto the graves,” one person noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others said it was unfair to slander locals without confirming whether any damage was done.

“It’s shameful to slander the people of my town to make them seem disrespectful. As long as there’s no damage, I don’t see what the problem is,” a local wrote.

Share icon

Image credits: Tour De France

“What’s the problem? Do you think a little animation for the d*ad will bother them? Will the d*ad complain?” another X user added.

Even so, the overwhelming sentiment online leaned toward dismay, with many questioning how basic decorum could be tossed aside for a few seconds of race footage, according to a report from LADBible.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

One user wrote, “You have those who go to pay their respects at their loved ones’ graves and clean and maintain their tombs once a week or more. And you have the disrespectful ones who want to be in the best spot to watch guys on bikes pass by for a few seconds.”

Tour de France has had safety concerns before

Share icon

Image credits: LBleuBlancRouge

ADVERTISEMENT

This wasn’t the first time Tour de France fans have come under fire. In 2021, a woman holding a cardboard sign caused a massive pileup after leaning into the path of riders, according to the BBC.

The woman ended up clipping German rider Tony Martin, who fell to the ground. Dozens of other riders followed suit. She was fined €1,200 ($1,406) for her actions.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Just three years ago, riders were targeted during the race’s second stage by someone who allegedly scattered nails on the road, causing multiple flat tires.

French rider Lilian Calmejane posted a photo of the damage and tweeted, “Thank you for this kind of human bulls***” alongside it. “I don’t think I was the only victim of a puncture in the end… know that you can fall and get really hurt with your bulls**t, you morons,” he noted.

Share icon

Image credits: Tour De France

Before the controversial photo of the spectators seemingly stepping on gravestones went viral, French cycling team Cofidis had reported that 11 of their racing bikes had been stolen from their truck, according to a report from The Sun.

The theft reportedly occurred despite security measures, with the culprits allegedly forcing the vehicle’s doors open.

Share icon

Image credits: Tour De France

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Each bike was valued at approximately £11,200. Riders are typically assigned three bikes, one to serve as their primary, and the other two as backups.

While the Tour de France had defenders online, numerous netizens still condemned their decision to use a cemetery as a viewing point for the cycling event

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon