80 ‘Totally True Stories’ That 100% Happened (New Pics)
Bragging is a part of life. Even saying you never do it is probably more of a humblebrag than a true statement. Research shows that women, young people, and those with a higher education tend to brag more online. And we can shame them all we want, but we have to admit: some show-offs do it in pretty hilarious ways.
Some people come up with fake stories so ridiculous, that the Internet has no other choice but to share them and laugh. The Instagram page Totally True Story collects such instances and pokes some good-natured fun at the Internet's peacocks.
So, if you're looking to have a laugh at some 100% true stories that no doubt have happened, scroll down and see what these big-timers have come up with!
Alternate alternate alternate theory. He assumed, correctly, that you were crazy.
Yes this is better than ur pretty but it's a nice compliment
My mom m******d me in my sleep when I was 18 and overslept one morning.
I just checked my magic 8 ball and it said "Without a doubt."
Mexican Coke doesn't have coc aine, just lots of cane sugar
I am guessing she is not like other girls. I sympathise as I am not like other girls either.
Read the book a couple of times. I disagree.