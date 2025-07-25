ADVERTISEMENT

Bragging is a part of life. Even saying you never do it is probably more of a humblebrag than a true statement. Research shows that women, young people, and those with a higher education tend to brag more online. And we can shame them all we want, but we have to admit: some show-offs do it in pretty hilarious ways.

Some people come up with fake stories so ridiculous, that the Internet has no other choice but to share them and laugh. The Instagram page Totally True Story collects such instances and pokes some good-natured fun at the Internet's peacocks.

So, if you're looking to have a laugh at some 100% true stories that no doubt have happened, scroll down and see what these big-timers have come up with!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A salt line on a pathway to a door with a story about a pizza delivery avoiding crossing it in these totally true stories.

totallytruestory Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alternate alternate alternate theory. He assumed, correctly, that you were crazy.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Screenshot of a social media post about an annoying landlord and a petty dog whistle revenge in totally true stories.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Text screenshot showing a walking downtown encounter described in totally true stories that happened, highlighting an unusual street comment.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Screenshot of a Tumblr post sharing a true story with captions about a 13-year-old calling out insults on Xbox Live.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Text story about a childhood concert experience backstage with Chemical Romance, a true story that happened.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Text post sharing a funny customer voice story, part of totally true stories that 100% happened.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Text conversation sharing a totally true story about a mom overreacting by canceling a trip and accusing of selling documents.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Screenshot of a funny totally true story about an ex getting banned from Target and caught by security.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Text post about a funny encounter in Wyoming, shared as part of totally true stories that happened.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Text conversation sharing a funny totally true story about a hickey causing trouble for a Marine in uniform.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Text post describing a bizarre true story involving trading raw honey, a parakeet's corpse, and an antique cello.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Text post sharing a totally true story of a lawyer helping a client divorce her cheating husband, her ex-boyfriend.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Screenshot of a humorous text post sharing a totally true story about a funny misunderstanding with music and video games.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Text post showing a funny 'Totally True Stories' icebreaker about fearing bears in a college sociology class.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Text post exchange about a cute new neighbor learning to make pancakes, fitting totally true stories content.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Alt text: Humorous story about a grade 8 PowerPoint presentation on whooping cough that made the presenter laugh nonstop.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Photo of a man with his arm around two people, illustrating a totally true story about Captain America's dad.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Text post about a funny sleep-talking story involving algebra and a humorous definition of polynomial in true stories.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Text story about a boy who stole a dog as an excuse to get a phone number in totally true stories collection.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Text post about a true story from Disneyland where a little girl dressed as Thor stands up confidently in a fighting stance.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Text post about a true story where a friend called the police for help and ended up flirting with the officer.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Text post about a student loudly comparing Hurricane Maria and 9/11 during class, an example of totally true stories.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Text post sharing a totally true story of a dad's dramatic coffee dad joke, featured in totally true stories.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Text story about a tractor battery theft, a note promising repayment, and a surprising twist in true stories that happened.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Text post describing a totally true story of a surprising encounter at a nightclub with a biology teacher.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Text conversation about drinking a shady Mexican Coke bottle with the original recipe, featured in totally true stories.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Text post describing a man rolling a cigarette under a streetlight that turns off and on, a true story moment.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Screenshot of a funny story from a social media post about a boy’s witty reply, included in true stories collection.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Text story about punching a guy for making offensive jokes, shared as part of true stories that happened with a coffee background.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Text post about a funny, totally true story involving a mom noticing a bruise mistaken for a hickey.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Text post about accidentally driving to Norway and staying for dinner, one of many totally true stories that happened.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Text conversation about calling Starbucks in a funny voice, a totally true story that happened, showing a humorous interaction on the phone.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Screenshot of a funny Tumblr post with a joke about a doctor saying someone can live to 100, related to totally true stories.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Blind professor story about lights off during exam, highlighting unique aspects of disabled life in totally true stories.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Text post describing a funny and heartwarming true story about a family vacation and a pizza delivery.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Text post describing a true story about students hiding phones at school despite a no-phone rule, showing cooperation.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Text post about a niece getting suspended from school in one of the totally true stories that 100% happened.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    A 14-year-old defies age stereotypes by choosing Led Zeppelin CDs, sparking a manager’s support in a true story.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am guessing she is not like other girls. I sympathise as I am not like other girls either.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #39

    Text post of a totally true story about someone yelling for shrimp at a restaurant despite a seafood allergy.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Text post about a friend sending celebrity crush photos causing a hospital heart rate reaction in true stories.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Text story about a golden friendship where a friend defends against a teacher's teasing in totally true stories.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Text story about a nurse and patient interaction included in totally true stories with new pics collection.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Text post about an intimidating middle-class family staring at someone for putting mac and cheese on a baguette.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Alt text: A funny, true story about a little girl surprising a church congregation by distributing oranges from her coat during mass.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Text conversation sharing a totally true story about a teacher with a monobrow interacting humorously with a student.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Text post about a camera operator’s funny true story at a music festival, part of totally true stories collection.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Text message about a hospital worker who left a dead body unattended to avoid using the elevator, a true story shared online.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Tweet about a funny true story of a dad racing to Walmart and getting a police escort after speeding.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Text post sharing a totally true story about a humorous encounter with cops while shaving legs at a friend's house.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Tumblr conversation sharing a totally true story about fan fiction and marriage from unexpected discoveries.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Text post describing a true story about coming out as trans in a gay-friendly church setting.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Text post about a funny misunderstanding shared in a collection of totally true stories with new pics.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Text post about a grandma trusted by gangs in a divided city, illustrating one of the totally true stories that happened.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Text post about a husband teaching English Lit class with a totally true story that surprises his students.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Funny text post about a mom’s prank with holy water, part of totally true stories that happened shared online.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Text message conversation revealing an accidental coming out story, one of the totally true stories that happened recently.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Screenshot of a totally true story about lying about age in World of Warcraft leading to college acceptance.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Screenshot of a funny and totally true story from a text post about a Walmart cashier comforting a customer.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Alt text: A totally true story about a high school homecoming with a Phantom of the Opera theme and unexpected serenades.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Text conversation showing a student sharing funny, true classroom moments in a story from totally true stories that happened.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Text post describing a funny and embarrassing story involving a Japanese exchange student in a math class, part of true stories.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Text story about a packed train after a pride parade where passengers started singing Journey together.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Chalk pastel drawing of a banana with a cherry on top, creating a humorous still life fruit artwork.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Text post recounting a true story of street harassment during a walk outside Forever 21, showing quick witty response.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Text story of a true event showing a humorous encounter and roast from the President, fitting totally true stories theme.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Teen girl looking out a window with captions about My Chemical Romance, part of totally true stories collection.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Text post from kaynanarie sharing a totally true story about a religious aunt and a blessed cross encounter.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a totally true story about accidentally joining a Mexican gang.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Text post about a funny true story where a mom procrastinated her birth to have breakfast at IHOP, highlighting real-life stories.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Person in kitchen holding broccoli with a happy expression, illustrating a funny totally true story moment.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously discussing internet time limits in totally true stories shared online.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Patient shares a hospital story about anesthesia, confusion, and a nurse using a rubber glove as comfort in a true story.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Tweet and story about a burglar surprising a college student in a totally true story with funny and chaotic good moments.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Text post sharing a funny totally true story from kindergarten involving writing on an arm and a laughing dad.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Text post humor about a protective dad and a mix-up involving fruit snacks, from a collection of true stories.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Text conversation about recognizing a fan fiction due to smut, a funny and overwhelming true story moment.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Alt text: Text story about a unique relationship moment from true stories that 100% happened shared online.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a totally true story about a confrontation in a religion class.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    A funny story post about confessing to a crush, featured in a collection of totally true stories with new pics.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Text story about a coming out moment involving pizza and family reactions from totally true stories that happened.

    totallytruestory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!