Bragging is a part of life. Even saying you never do it is probably more of a humblebrag than a true statement. Research shows that women, young people, and those with a higher education tend to brag more online. And we can shame them all we want, but we have to admit: some show-offs do it in pretty hilarious ways.

Some people come up with fake stories so ridiculous, that the Internet has no other choice but to share them and laugh. The Instagram page Totally True Story collects such instances and pokes some good-natured fun at the Internet's peacocks.

So, if you're looking to have a laugh at some 100% true stories that no doubt have happened, scroll down and see what these big-timers have come up with!

