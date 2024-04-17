ADVERTISEMENT

Junebug Weddings has been hosting wedding photography contests since 2006. This year's Best of the Best Wedding Photo Contest brought in nearly 10,000 images from photographers around the world.

The top 50 images chosen by the Junebug team with the help of three photographer judges comprise the collection. Along with technical skills like lighting, technique, and composition, our judges looked for images that made us feel something. Photos that stopped us in our scroll because of their emotional impact or creative perspective. Photos that felt like a story.

See all top 50 photos here.

More info: junebugweddings.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Nicola Bodle Of Fox And Kin, Coffs Harbour, Nsw, Australia

junebugweddings

Alex Smith
Alex Smith
Alex Smith
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the happiness you can see when looking at this picture.

Choosing the top 50 images from a pool of thousands is no easy feat. Judging requires a certain amount of subjectivity, and we understand that not every photo in our collections will appeal to every person. Some images will strike deep feelings within you and others won’t—these feelings change from person to person.
#2

Juliana Jumper Of Juliana Noelle Jumper Photography, Kansas City, Missouri, USA

junebugweddings

Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No. This is not ok. No matter how liberal you are, shoes don't belong on the bed.

#3

Leonardus Aditya Of Bare Odds, Tokyo, Japan

junebugweddings

We try to make sure that our photo collections speak to more than just one audience and that they represent a wide spectrum of photographic styles, cultures, and love. Over the years, it’s become clear that the more diverse the submission pool is, the more diverse the final collection is. Because of this, we urge photographers everywhere to submit work that highlights diversity in subject matter and style.
#4

Jackson Leong Of Plan A Production, Nara, Japan

junebugweddings

#5

Ashlyn Mondoux Of Justthedaisies, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

junebugweddings

We're proud of this collection and are so excited to celebrate another year of dedication and artistry in the wedding photography community. We hope the photos in this collection speak to you the way they do to us.

#6

Ben Lane And Sirjana Singh Of Tinted Photography, Mount Cook, New Zealand

junebugweddings

#7

Nayza Kuznetsova Of Clouds Inside, San Francisco, California, USA

junebugweddings

#8

Jennifer Grünauer Of Jennifer Grünauer Photography, Vienna, Austria

junebugweddings

#9

Chris Grandy Of Isle And Oak Photography, London, England, UK

junebugweddings

#10

Simon Lees Of Simons Studios, Glencoe, Scotland, UK

junebugweddings

#11

Devansh Rangani Of The Photo Lab

junebugweddings

#12

Traci Edwards Of Adventure And Vow, Lake Ohau, New Zealand

junebugweddings

#13

Rochelle Hansen Of Love Wilder, Mount Hotham, Victoria, Australia

junebugweddings

#14

Sebastian Schwemmer Of Schwemmer Photography, Lake Chiemsee, Germany

junebugweddings

#15

Valerie Lisuk Of Valerie Lisuk Photography

junebugweddings

#16

Michelle Fiedler Of Weddingsandotherstories, Jungfernstieg, Hamburg, Germany

junebugweddings

#17

Jim Lee Of Jim Lee Vision, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

junebugweddings

#18

Aisha Khan Of Ama By Aisha, Houston, Texas, USA

junebugweddings

#19

Stephen Yau Of Stephen Yau Weddings, Pink Beach, Flores, Indonesia

junebugweddings

#20

Thien Tong Of Thien Tong Photography, Ninh Thuan, Vietnam

junebugweddings

#21

Kathleen Whittemore Of Kathleen Whittemore Photography, Beacon, New York, USA

junebugweddings

#22

Christie Abascal Of Summit And Sur Photography, Yosemite National Park, California, USA

junebugweddings

#23

Jasmine Andrews Of Jasmine Andrews Photography, London, England, UK

junebugweddings

#24

Milly Baine Of The Rose Reflective, Positano, Italy

junebugweddings

#25

Amir Amran Of The Honey Oaks, Marina Barrage, Singapore

junebugweddings

#26

Giuliano Lo Re Of Giuliano Lo Re Photography

junebugweddings

#27

Nico Vinx Of The Ferros, Milan, Italy

junebugweddings

#28

Mait Juriado Of Mj Studios

junebugweddings

Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's certainly cute, but that could be pretty much anybody there. Like, the couple isn't recognisable.

#29

Jeremy Ong Of Moments By Jeremy, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

junebugweddings

#30

Brea Warren Of Brea Warren Photo, Colorado, USA

junebugweddings

#31

Bridgitte Terence Of Inka.bali

junebugweddings

#32

Bonjo Abadi Of Terralogical, Yokohama, Japan

junebugweddings

#33

Navodita Kc Of Navodita Kc Photography, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

junebugweddings

Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know if I'd want an engagement picture where it looks like my partner is fleeing the scene?

#34

Manuel Aldana, Santa Clara Ruins, Antigua, Guatemala

junebugweddings

#35

Kristen Cook Of Freya Photography, Comox, Bc, Canada

junebugweddings

#36

Federico Antonio Cutuli Of Studio Fotografico Bacci, Florence, Italy

junebugweddings

#37

Yuliia Kosynska Of Yuko.weddings

junebugweddings

#38

Sara Rogers Of Sara Rogers Photography, Vancouver, Bc, Canada

junebugweddings

#39

Darren Hendry Of The Hendrys

junebugweddings

#40

Pam Kornreich Of Pam Jeanne Photography, Amsterdam, Netherlands

junebugweddings

