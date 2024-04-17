The Best Engagement Photos Of 2024 Have Just Been Announced, And Here Are The Top 40 Ones
Junebug Weddings has been hosting wedding photography contests since 2006. This year's Best of the Best Wedding Photo Contest brought in nearly 10,000 images from photographers around the world.
The top 50 images chosen by the Junebug team with the help of three photographer judges comprise the collection. Along with technical skills like lighting, technique, and composition, our judges looked for images that made us feel something. Photos that stopped us in our scroll because of their emotional impact or creative perspective. Photos that felt like a story.
Nicola Bodle Of Fox And Kin, Coffs Harbour, Nsw, Australia
I love the happiness you can see when looking at this picture.
Choosing the top 50 images from a pool of thousands is no easy feat. Judging requires a certain amount of subjectivity, and we understand that not every photo in our collections will appeal to every person. Some images will strike deep feelings within you and others won’t—these feelings change from person to person.
Juliana Jumper Of Juliana Noelle Jumper Photography, Kansas City, Missouri, USA
No. This is not ok. No matter how liberal you are, shoes don't belong on the bed.
Leonardus Aditya Of Bare Odds, Tokyo, Japan
We try to make sure that our photo collections speak to more than just one audience and that they represent a wide spectrum of photographic styles, cultures, and love. Over the years, it’s become clear that the more diverse the submission pool is, the more diverse the final collection is. Because of this, we urge photographers everywhere to submit work that highlights diversity in subject matter and style.
Jackson Leong Of Plan A Production, Nara, Japan
Ashlyn Mondoux Of Justthedaisies, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
We're proud of this collection and are so excited to celebrate another year of dedication and artistry in the wedding photography community. We hope the photos in this collection speak to you the way they do to us.
Ben Lane And Sirjana Singh Of Tinted Photography, Mount Cook, New Zealand
Nayza Kuznetsova Of Clouds Inside, San Francisco, California, USA
Jennifer Grünauer Of Jennifer Grünauer Photography, Vienna, Austria
Chris Grandy Of Isle And Oak Photography, London, England, UK
Simon Lees Of Simons Studios, Glencoe, Scotland, UK
Devansh Rangani Of The Photo Lab
Traci Edwards Of Adventure And Vow, Lake Ohau, New Zealand
Rochelle Hansen Of Love Wilder, Mount Hotham, Victoria, Australia
Sebastian Schwemmer Of Schwemmer Photography, Lake Chiemsee, Germany
Valerie Lisuk Of Valerie Lisuk Photography
Michelle Fiedler Of Weddingsandotherstories, Jungfernstieg, Hamburg, Germany
Jim Lee Of Jim Lee Vision, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Aisha Khan Of Ama By Aisha, Houston, Texas, USA
Stephen Yau Of Stephen Yau Weddings, Pink Beach, Flores, Indonesia
Thien Tong Of Thien Tong Photography, Ninh Thuan, Vietnam
Kathleen Whittemore Of Kathleen Whittemore Photography, Beacon, New York, USA
Christie Abascal Of Summit And Sur Photography, Yosemite National Park, California, USA
Jasmine Andrews Of Jasmine Andrews Photography, London, England, UK
Milly Baine Of The Rose Reflective, Positano, Italy
Amir Amran Of The Honey Oaks, Marina Barrage, Singapore
Giuliano Lo Re Of Giuliano Lo Re Photography
Nico Vinx Of The Ferros, Milan, Italy
Mait Juriado Of Mj Studios
It's certainly cute, but that could be pretty much anybody there. Like, the couple isn't recognisable.
Jeremy Ong Of Moments By Jeremy, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Brea Warren Of Brea Warren Photo, Colorado, USA
Bridgitte Terence Of Inka.bali
Bonjo Abadi Of Terralogical, Yokohama, Japan
Navodita Kc Of Navodita Kc Photography, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA
I don't know if I'd want an engagement picture where it looks like my partner is fleeing the scene?