ADVERTISEMENT

Junebug Weddings has been hosting wedding photography contests since 2006. This year's Best of the Best Wedding Photo Contest brought in nearly 10,000 images from photographers around the world.

The top 50 images chosen by the Junebug team with the help of three photographer judges comprise the collection. Along with technical skills like lighting, technique, and composition, our judges looked for images that made us feel something. Photos that stopped us in our scroll because of their emotional impact or creative perspective. Photos that felt like a story.

See all top 50 photos here.

More info: junebugweddings.com | Instagram | Facebook