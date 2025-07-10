Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Top Athlete Mocked After Interacting With Fake Influencer He Thought Was At Wimbledon
Top athlete in cricket whites raising hand on field during a match, highlighting athlete interaction and Wimbledon event.
Entertainment, Sports

Top Athlete Mocked After Interacting With Fake Influencer He Thought Was At Wimbledon

An athlete decided to shoot his shot with an influencer he believed had attended this year’s Wimbledon.

On Instagram, Mia Zelu shared a series of photos from the Grand Slam, including one of her sitting courtside at the All England Club and sipping on her Pimm’s, a fruit drink popular among attendees.

Mia, a self-described digital storyteller, documents her seemingly perfect life to her over 155,000 Instagram followers.

Highlights
  • Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was caught liking a few Instagram photos posted by influencer Mia Zelu.
  • Mia, an AI-generated influencer, has over 155,000 Instagram followers.
  • The athlete reportedly removed his likes after being mocked by sports fans.

However, she clarifies in her social media bio that she has “no TikTok account.”

    Cricketer Rishabh Pant appeared to be charmed by social media influencer Mia Zelu
    Young woman with blonde hair and sunglasses on head, posing indoors with natural light, related to fake influencer topic.

    Image credits: miazelu / Instagram

    Naturally, she couldn’t post content on the video-sharing platform, as her thousands of followers would realize she’s not real.

    One of the men who fell for the ruse was Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Unaware that Mia was a product of artificial intelligence, he liked several of her posts, which led to mockery from sports fans.

    “Still not over the event… but the party’s a whole other game,” reads the caption of one of Mia’s recent posts, liked by Rishabh. “Which Wimbledon match was your fave?”

    Man in pinstripe suit and glasses posing outdoors with tennis courts in the background at a Wimbledon event.

    Image credits: rishabpant / Instagram

    The cricketer was at the event on Monday (July 8), saying he was looking forward to watching world No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

    “Someone should probably tell Rishabh Pant that this is an AI account…” reads one of the comments on the AI influencers’ page.

    “Rishabh Pant thinks he’s interacting with a real girl, totally oblivious to the fact that it’s an AI,” someone else wrote.

    A third announced: “Liked by Rishab Pant ☠️💀”

    Mia, who boasts over 155,000 Instagram followers, clarifies in her bio that she’s an AI-generated influencer

    Young woman smiles at outdoor café during Wimbledon event, representing fake influencer image with tennis atmosphere.

    Image credits: miazelu / Instagram

    Rishabh, who is set to play in the third Test between England and India, reportedly removed his likes from Mia’s posts after netizens pointed out the mistake.

    In other posts, “influencer” Mia can be seen enjoying herself at a concert, going on a helicopter ride, attending a football game, and posing with a cup of coffee against a jaw-dropping ocean backdrop.

    Woman in white outfit sitting at Wimbledon, surrounded by a crowd during a sunny day at the tennis event.

    Image credits: miazelu / Instagram

    She has also posted a few short videos, which were AI-generated as well.

    Her Instagram Story Highlights feature a collection of photos from trips to Portugal, Spain, Canada, and the United States.

    The Indian cricketer was caught liking some of her photos, seemingly unaware that she isn’t a real woman

    Instagram post by user miazelu mentioning a Wimbledon tennis event with hashtags wimbledon and tennislife.

    Top athlete mocked after interacting with fake influencer posing as Wimbledon attendee in social media posts collage

    Image credits: edgeofcricket / X

    Tweet from Edge of the Cricket about top athlete mocked after interacting with fake influencer at Wimbledon.

    Image credits: edgeofcricket / X

    For those who still have their doubts, Mia clarifies that she’s an “ɪɴꜰʟᴜᴇɴᴄᴇʀ-ᴀɪ” in her Instagram bio. Additionally, she mentions that she’s open to “collaborations.”

    But Mia isn’t the only popular AI influencer to attract attention on social media.Lil Miquela, a half-American, half-Brazilian, and 100% computer-generated woman, has amassed 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

    In addition to posting photos of her daily life, 22-year-old Miquela speaks out on issues such as LGBTQ+ rights and promotes clothing and perfume brands.

    Miquela, who debuted on Instagram in April 2016, was for months the subject of speculation about whether she was real or not.

    “Someone should probably tell Rishabh Pant that this is an AI account…” wrote one netizen

    Top athlete on cricket field raising bat and helmet, mocked after interacting with fake influencer at Wimbledon event.

    Image credits: Gareth Copley / Getty Images

    The “Instagrammer” was reportedly created by a Los Angeles-based startup called Brud, to blend the worlds of AI, commercials, and influencers.

    Giordano Contestabile, who works at Bloglovin— a company that connects brands with influencers— believes that the rise of fake content creators won’t have the same impact on viewers compared to real people promoting real experiences.

    Young woman smiling at a tennis event as top athlete mocked after interacting with fake influencer at Wimbledon.

    Image credits: miazelu / Instagram

    Top athlete reacting with surprise after interacting with fake influencer at a Wimbledon event.

    Text post from user jordy_jord_jords saying "Let the man dream" in black font on a white background.
    “I think there are opportunities for brands to promote their products, but I think it’s more superficial than what you’d see with a real person,” he told the BBC. “The human aspect of influencer deals is key here. I don’t think you can replicate it.

    “Getting someone to follow you on Instagram is easy. But getting someone to identify with you and create an emotional connection—that’s a different challenge.”

    Sara Giusto, a “talent manager” for Imma, a pink-haired AI influencer from Japan, would disagree. Though Imma clarifies in her profile that she’s a “virtual girl,” her stories resonate with her nearly 400,000 followers as if she were real.

    Mia is among a growing number of AI models who attract brand deals and followers through a mix of clever marketing and public curiosity

    Woman in pink bikini and bandana relaxing on yacht with ocean and rocky coast in background, top athlete interaction context.

    Image credits: miazelu / Instagram

    Giusto said Imma, who has partnered with Porsche, BMW, and Amazon Fashion, once had “a big fight with her brother where they blocked each other. And she posted a picture of her crying, and she was like, ‘How do I get back my brother?'”

    The manager explained that people were sharing their real experiences in response to Imma’s family issues.

    “Gen Z’s don’t really care that she’s virtual,” she shared. “I mean, if a virtual human is interesting and inspiring and you can be friends with them and feel a connection, then I think there’s nothing wrong with it.”

    Two young women, one in a blue blouse posing thoughtfully, the other with sunglasses on head, representing athlete and fake influencer.

    Image credits: magazineluiza / lilmiquela / Instagram

    Artificial intelligence models also save marketing companies money they would otherwise spend on logistics, such as plane tickets and planning photoshoots.

    Others, like Snapchat influencer Caryn Marjorie, have taken a slightly different approach by hiring a company to clone her likeness using AI to develop an audio-driven chatbot service.

    “I call Caryn AI a social experiment. It was the very first digital clone of a real human being sent out to millions and millions of people,” the 25-year-old told ABC News.

    Marjorie charged $1 a minute to talk to Caryn AI, the chatbot designed to sound like her, which she marketed as “your virtual girlfriend.”

    The woman says she made $70,000 in the first week, with some users talking to the bot for 10 hours a day. Ultimately, she shut down the chatbot less than a year later because it had spread misinformation about her life and played into users’ “deepest, darkest fantasies.”

    “I’m amazed a professional cricketer’s eyesight is this bad,” one reader quipped

    Screenshot of a social media post mocking a top athlete for interacting with a fake influencer at Wimbledon.

    Comment by Rogerio Ballesteros expressing surprise at a top athlete’s poor eyesight after interaction with fake influencer at Wimbledon.

    Text post from user theaccnz stating someone should probably tell Rishabh Pant that this is an AI account referring to a fake influencer.

    Top athlete reacting during Wimbledon, mocked after mistaking a fake influencer for a genuine social media personality.

    Comment on a screen showing text where a user named NationBugLegend says she does not look real about a top athlete mocked after interacting with fake influencer at Wimbledon.

    Comment about many AI accounts on social media warning of more incidents like athlete mocked after interacting with fake influencer at Wimbledon

    Comment on a screen with text, questioning the authenticity of a fake influencer at Wimbledon.

    Top athlete mocked after interacting with fake influencer believed to be at Wimbledon, highlighting social media deception risks.

    Comment by Shy Tedd expressing disbelief about millions of AI accounts on Instagram, referencing social media concerns.

    Top athlete looking surprised and interacting with a fake influencer at a tennis event resembling Wimbledon.

    Sports

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
