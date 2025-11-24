Who Is Tom Odell? Thomas Peter Odell is a British singer-songwriter, celebrated for his emotionally raw piano ballads. His captivating style has garnered a devoted global following. Odell’s breakout moment came with his debut extended play, “Songs from Another Love,” and its hit single “Another Love.” This success earned him the coveted BRITs Critics’ Choice Award.

Full Name Thomas Peter Odell Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality British Ethnicity English Education Bishop Luffa School, Seaford College, British and Irish Modern Music Institute Father Timothy Odell Mother Caroline Odell Siblings One older sister

Early Life and Education Growing up in Chichester, England, Thomas Peter Odell’s childhood included time in Auckland, New Zealand, due to his airline pilot father’s work. His mother worked as a primary school teacher, and he has an older sister. He began classical piano lessons at age seven, secretly writing songs by thirteen. Odell later attended Bishop Luffa School and Seaford College, then the British and Irish Modern Music Institute, before pursuing a solo career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Tom Odell’s younger years before settling down. More recently, he married model Georgie Somerville in November 2023. The couple tied the knot in an intimate London ceremony. Odell has no children, and the pair reportedly live together with their beloved cat.

Career Highlights Thomas Peter Odell gained significant recognition with his debut extended play, “Songs from Another Love,” released in 2012. He notably secured the BRITs Critics’ Choice Award in 2013, becoming the first male artist to do so. His debut studio album, Long Way Down, topped the UK Official Chart in 2013, solidifying his commercial success. Odell has since released several acclaimed albums, including Wrong Crowd, Jubilee Road, Monsters, Best Day of My Life, and Black Friday. He collected an Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year in 2014, further cementing his songwriting prowess. His poignant music has been featured in various media, expanding his artistic reach.