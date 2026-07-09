Who Is Tom Hanks? Tom Hanks is an American actor known for his everyman appeal and versatile performances. He consistently delivers memorable characters across various genres. He first captivated audiences as the charming lead in the 1984 romantic comedy Splash, which established his early career in Hollywood.

Full Name Thomas Jeffrey Hanks Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married to Rita Wilson Net Worth $400 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Skyline High School, Chabot College, California State University, Sacramento Father Amos Mefford Hanks Mother Janet Marylyn Siblings Sandra Hanks Benoiton, Larry Hanks, Jim Hanks Kids Colin Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chester Marlon Hanks, Truman Theodore Hanks

Early Life and Education Growing up in various California towns, Thomas Jeffrey Hanks experienced a somewhat nomadic childhood after his parents’ divorce. His father, Amos Mefford Hanks, was an itinerant cook, often moving the family around. Hanks attended Chabot College in Hayward before transferring to California State University, Sacramento. He developed an early interest in acting through local theater productions during his college years, including the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines the relationships of Thomas Jeffrey Hanks, most notably his enduring marriage to actress Rita Wilson since 1988. He was previously married to Samantha Lewes from 1978 to 1987. Hanks shares two children with Lewes, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Ann Hanks, and two children with Wilson, Chester Marlon Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks.

Career Highlights Thomas Jeffrey Hanks has anchored numerous critically acclaimed films, including Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. These roles earned him back-to-back Academy Awards for Best Actor in 1993 and 1994, a rare feat in Hollywood. Beyond acting, Hanks launched his production company, Playtone, which has developed successful films and television series like Band of Brothers. He also made his directorial debut with That Thing You Do! and is a published writer. Hanks has received the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, cementing his status as a cultural icon.