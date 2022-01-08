1k+views
I Captured Tokyo Covered In Heavy Snow, And Here Are The Best 15 Pics
On January 6, 2022, the first heavy snowfall warning in four years was issued in Tokyo, Japan. Heavy snowfall warning was issued for the first time in four years in Tokyo.
The snowy streets of Tokyo are extraordinary and captivate photographers.
I posted a piece on Bored Panda four years ago when it snowed heavily, and I decided to post this time around as well!
Senso-Ji Temple, Asakusa, Tokyo
That explains why I was seeing the Barrier Attendants at the Tokyo Racetrack in Artic Getup last night on Sky
I am a landscape photographer born in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, which attracted a lot of attention after the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. I am passionate about capturing the beauty of Japan's nature and traditional culture, and I want to share this fascination with the world. My photography also focuses on capturing the beauty of Japan's four seasons, and I have had photos featured in Apple's "shot on iPhone" and am a Google Pixel ambassador.
Shibuya, Tokyo
Hachiko! I have a photo of Hachiko from when I visited, but it's not as good as this one... Is it strange of me to feel bad for him out in that snow? He looks otherworldly though!
Senso-Ji Temple, Asakusa, Tokyo
Tokyo is a city that does not usually get much snow, and when a heavy snowfall occurs, the urban landscape is transformed, so I wanted to capture that precious moment.
During the shoot, we had problems with the cold and wet equipment, but we still did our best to capture the beautiful snowy scenery.
It was difficult to adjust the flash amount of the strobe.
Shibuya, Tokyo
Senso-Ji Temple, Asakusa, Tokyo
Even in a composition that is considered standard, just the presence of snow makes the photo different from the usual. I pay close attention to the composition of the image. It is important to value the quietness of the snow falling and the atmosphere of the city, and to find the right moment to release the shutter. In addition, color and contrast are adjusted in post-processing to bring out the atmosphere of the photo.
We chose famous Tokyo sightseeing spots such as Shibuya and Asakusa, places that have a special atmosphere when covered with snow. We also looked for places where the snow would reveal new charms in normally familiar landscapes.
Senso-Ji Temple, Asakusa, Tokyo
Completed in 645, this temple, Tokyo's oldest, was built to honor Kannon, the goddess of mercy.
Senso-Ji Temple, Asakusa, Tokyo
the red has a nice contrast with the white snow!
Through my photographs, I want viewers to feel the beautiful change of seasons in Japan and the serenity and mysterious atmosphere that snow brings to the city.
I also hope that through a different view of Tokyo than usual, viewers will enjoy the city's new charms and changing landscapes.
I will continue to photograph beautiful landscapes throughout Japan, so please look forward to seeing more of my work. It would be my greatest pleasure if many people become interested in the nature and culture of Japan and want to visit there through my photographs. Thank you very much for your kind attention.
Heavy snow??
This has made me miss Japan so much, I've missed out on my trip to revisit twice now thanks to covid.. really wish covid would buggar off so I could visit this beautiful country again!
In Asakusa it is almost impossible to take an ugly picture! I loved Tokyo so much when I lived there for a year. It is one of the coziest big cities in the world believe it or not. If the work culture wasn't so toxic, I might have even considered moving there permanently!
