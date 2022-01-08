On January 6, 2022, the first heavy snowfall warning in four years was issued in Tokyo, Japan. Heavy snowfall warning was issued for the first time in four years in Tokyo.

The snowy streets of Tokyo are extraordinary and captivate photographers.

I posted a piece on Bored Panda four years ago when it snowed heavily, and I decided to post this time around as well!

If you'd like to see my previous posts then click here, here, and here.

