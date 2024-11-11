Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“My Nose Is Violated”: Woman Calls Roommate Out, Gets Accused Of Disrespecting Her Culture
Relationships

“My Nose Is Violated”: Woman Calls Roommate Out, Gets Accused Of Disrespecting Her Culture

It’s no secret that sharing a home with loved ones can get frustrating sometimes, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that living with a stranger might, too.

For this redditor, living with a roommate didn’t seem to be that bad, though. That was until they moved from the dorm into their own apartment. A couple of weeks in, the OP noticed a foul smell coming from the bathroom, which, she later found out, was the result of her roommate not flushing used toilet paper. When asked about it, she said it was part of her culture, which left the OP wondering if she was a jerk for asking her roommate to flush it down the toilet.

Few things are more annoying about roommates than them leaving a mess

Image credits: shotprime (not the actual photo)

This woman’s roommate wouldn’t flush used toilet paper, resulting in a terrible smell in the apartment

Image credits: SuSanA Secretariat (not the actual photo)

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image source: toadbush123

The TP matter was seemingly not the only problem with the roommate

Most netizens didn’t the woman was a jerk to her roommate

Others, however, shared a different opinion

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone-for-tea?

25 minutes ago

Wow, I've been to lots of rural places in Europe, and most of Cyprus where you can't flush the toilet paper, and never noticed it smelling. I don't know how the OP has put up with her, I would be trying to move out after the first week!

