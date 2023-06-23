Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub ‘Catastrophic Implosion’ Was ‘Terrified’ Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father’s Day Present
35points
News28 minutes ago

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub ‘Catastrophic Implosion’ Was ‘Terrified’ Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father’s Day Present

Ilona Baliūnaitė and
Rokas Laurinavičius

A deep-sea submersible carrying five people on a voyage to the wreck of the legendary Titanic was found in pieces from a “catastrophic implosion” that killed everyone aboard, the U.S. Coast Guard said, ending a multinational five-day search for the vessel.

A robotic diving vehicle deployed from a Canadian ship discovered debris from the submersible Titan on Thursday morning on the seabed some 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the bow of the Titanic, 2 1/2 miles (4 km) beneath the surface, in a remote corner of the North Atlantic, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters.

The Titan, operated by the U.S.-based company OceanGate Expeditions, had been missing since it lost contact with its surface support ship on Sunday morning about an hour into what should have been a two-hour dive.

A desperate search for a missing five-person submersible has ended

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Image credits: Oceangate

The deep-sea sub that was used for a voyage to the century-old wreck of the Titanic was found in pieces from a “catastrophic implosion”

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Image credits: Oceangate

Everyone aboard was killed

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Image credits: Canadian Armed Forces

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” OceanGate Inc. told Bored Panda in a statement.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”

“This is an extremely sad time for our dedicated employees who are exhausted and grieving deeply over this loss. The entire OceanGate family is deeply grateful for the countless men and women from multiple organizations of the international community who expedited wide-ranging resources and have worked so very hard on this mission. We appreciate their commitment to finding these five explorers, and their days and nights of tireless work in support of our crew and their families.”

“This is a very sad time for the entire explorer community, and for each of the family members of those lost at sea. We respectfully ask that the privacy of these families be respected during this most painful time.”

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman were among the crew

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Image credits: Reuters

As well as wealthy British adventurer Hamish Harding

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Image credits: Hamish Harding

French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Image credits: Oceangate

A lover of Star Trek and Star Wars, Shahzada Dawood was also fond of nature and often traveled to faraway places

Image credits: Shahzada Dawood

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Image credits: DawoodTdf

But his 19-year-old son went on the trip because it fell over Father’s Day weekend and he was eager to please his dad

Azmeh Dawood — the older sister of Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood — told NBC News that her nephew, Suleman, while speaking to a relative, said he “wasn’t very up for it” and felt “terrified” about the trip to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

But he eventually ended up going aboard OceanGate’s 22-foot submersible because the trip fell over Father’s Day weekend and he was eager to please his dad, who was really passionate about the lore of the Titanic, Azmeh explained.

“I am thinking of Suleman, who is 19, in there, just perhaps gasping for breath … It’s been crippling, to be honest,” Azmeh added.

She was devastated on Thursday when OceanGate, the company behind the Titan expedition, confirmed that all five passengers aboard were presumed dead.

“I feel disbelief,” Azmeh said. “It’s an unreal situation.”

The U.S. Coast Guard said that debris in the search area was consistent with a “catastrophic implosion”

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Image credits: CNN

Image credits: CNN

Here’s a video tour of the sub, taken by CBS

Image credits: CBS Sunday Morning

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Image credits: CBS Sunday Morning

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Image credits: CBS Sunday Morning

People have been incredibly saddened by the news

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Student, 19, Who Died In Titanic Sub 'Catastrophic Implosion' Was 'Terrified' Before Trip, But Agreed For His Dad As A Father's Day Present

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Zizzlestix
Zizzlestix
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That particular submersible design was flawed from what I read. The company who ran the operation was also sketchy.

3
3points
reply
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some things should be left alone, imagine dying on your way to watch people that died, weird flex= sad death

2
2points
reply
Monday
Monday
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wrecks are fascinating things. Nothing to do with watching people that died, more to do with seeing a piece of history. It's the same reason people visit Auschwitz or the Great Wall of China.

2
2points
reply
Load More Replies...
S Foley
S Foley
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a waste of a promising young life. I am saddened at the outcome of this very ill advised event in a craft that was not fit for purpose As it is almost 38 years now that the wreck of the Titanic was discovered I would think that by now it has given us all the significant and useful data that it can and apart for being monitored and by ROVs it should be left in peace with no further manned visits even in properly constructed submersibles.

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
