14 Times Tone-Deaf Celebs Mocked People Who Earn Way Less Than Them
Fame, fortune, and the spotlight can make even the most charming celebrities seem a little detached from reality. While the red carpet and social media shine a glamorous light on their lives, there are moments when the gap between celebrity and everyday experience becomes painfully obvious.
Whether it’s a comment, an anecdote, or a complaint, some stars have left fans scratching their heads or rolling their eyes at just how out of touch they can be.
From Hollywood actors to social media sensations, there have been countless instances where the glitter of wealth clashes with ordinary life. A few celebrities have casually dismissed the realities faced by workers, while others have seemingly overestimated their own hardships in ways that made the public do a double-take.
Sometimes it’s a story meant to be funny, other times a reflection on work or family life, but in every case, it sparked conversations online about privilege, perspective, and the occasional disconnect between fame and the rest of the world.
This list dives into some of the most memorable moments when celebrities’ words or actions revealed just how different their lives are from those of most people. From surprising comparisons to eyebrow-raising complaints, these examples offer a mix of humor, shock, and incredulity. They remind us that no matter how famous someone is, a comment out of touch with reality can spread faster than a Hollywood rumor, and that fans and the internet are always ready to notice.
Gwyneth Paltrow told a yoga class worker that they have their job because of her
In 2018, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a story with The Wall Street Journal about attending a yoga class in Los Angeles. According to her, the 22-year-old woman behind the counter asked, “Have you ever done yoga before?”
Paltrow reportedly turned to her friend and said, “You have this job because I’ve done yoga before,” implying that her personal experience made her somehow more accomplished or deserving than the studio employee.
The comments quickly sparked backlash online, with many pointing out how absurd it was to take credit for a practice that’s been around for thousands of years. Social media users celebrated the young employee for her subtle “LA shade,” pretending not to recognize a Hollywood star. Fans called out Paltrow’s remark as peak entitlement, or, as other netizens put it, peak white woman nonsense.
Lady Gaga and her former assistant ended up in a bitter legal battle
In 2013, Lady Gaga faced a lawsuit from her former assistant, Jennifer O’Neill, who claimed she was owed unpaid overtime. During her deposition, Gaga unleashed a tirade, calling Jennifer a “fucking hood rat” and insisting she was “majorly unqualified” for the job, according to the New York Post.
The singer described the position as a favor, pointing out the luxury perks Jennifer enjoyed, from sleeping in Egyptian cotton sheets, staying in five-star hotels, private planes, eating caviar, wearing designer clothes, while claiming she still didn’t meet her high standards.
Gaga criticized Jennifer for sleeping in until noon, being “lazy,” and not properly organizing her travel needs, emphasizing that her own work schedule was 24/7. The singer defended her earnings while grudgingly acknowledging Jennifer was owed the agreed $75,000. Jennifer also alleged she sometimes had to share Gaga’s bed on tour to fulfill late-night work requests. The dispute was eventually settled out of court.
Kim Kardashian dished out brutally honest advice for women in business
In 2022, Kim Kardashian sparked major backlash after sharing her “best advice for women in business” during an interview with Variety. In the clip, she said, “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f**king a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”
The comment was widely criticized for overlooking her immense privilege and the access, connections, and financial safety nets that helped launch her career. Across social media, many argued that her advice ignored the realities most women face while working long hours for low pay without the support systems available to wealthy celebrities.
As the criticism intensified, Kim attempted to clarify her comments on Good Morning America. “It wasn't a blanket statement towards women... it was taken out of context, but I'm really sorry if it was received that way,” she said. However, Variety publicly disputed her explanation, stating that the quote was not “taken out of context.”
Isn't everything the kar-trash-jenners say fvcking tone deaf?
Kim Kardashian called out Kourtney for mistreating her nanny
In a 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a tense disagreement unfolded between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker over an argument Kourtney had with one of Kim’s nannies during a family trip.
Kim recounted the nanny’s reaction, saying, “We had a talk, and (my nanny) was crying. She thought she was gonna lose her job... She said that she felt so degraded by you, and you just started yelling at her. And you said, ‘Keep your voice down.’”
Kourtney denied raising her voice at the nanny, while Kim argued that the confrontation should have been private. Kourtney pushed back, denying that she raised her voice at the nanny. She also told Kim, “If you think she works for you, that's totally fine. She would never work for me with the way she acts.”
Kim coldly replied with “I like her, so she’s not getting fired. I like to keep my staff for a long time. Kourtney, you can’t even keep a nanny.”
Kourt couldn't keep nannies cuz her daughter would *bite* them.
Natalie Portman said that the recession was an exciting time, actually
Natalie Portman sparked backlash when she described the global recession as “exciting.” In an interview and a FunnyOrDie sketch about the financial crisis, she suggested that workers struggling during the economic downturn might actually benefit by reevaluating their lives.
Portman said, “I think it's kind of an exciting time. Everyone is cutting back. It’s happening in every industry, including our own… People are doing jobs that they hate and they’re not making as much money as they thought they would or they’ve lost their jobs entirely.”
She added that the crisis could inspire people to pursue their “passions” and focus on what truly excites them. While her comment may have been intended as motivational, many social media users criticized the actress for seeming out of touch, because there was a literal recession at the time.
Natalie Portman is a hypocrite who likes to think of herself as an activist. Remember when she thought she was sending a powerful messages by wearing a cape embroidered with the names of female directors to the Oscars, while her own production company had only ever made one film with a female director, abd that woman was Portman herself.
Sharon Stone said that she’s actually a blue-collar worker; she’s just really famous, and that could be a pain
Sharon Stone sparked online eye-rolls when she described herself as “blue collar” during an InStyle interview. While discussing a role in a Rita Ora music video, Stone said, “We’re a very blue-collar group. We work.”
The actress then complained about the high cost of fame, saying, “It’s very expensive to be famous. You go out to dinner, and there’s 15 people at the table, and who gets the check? You get the $3,000 dinner check every single time.” She also lamented that she couldn’t go anywhere without being mobbed, so she had to buy a home in a gated community and hire staff. These costs add up, the actress said.
Social media quickly called out the disconnect. Spending thousands on a single dinner and spending a fortune on staff because you’re just so famous is the complete opposite of a blue-collar worker.
Gigi Hadid is a supermodel, but sometimes, she wishes that she could just have an office job
During an interview with Vogue, supermodel Gigi Hadid discussed her new cashmere label, Guest in Residence, and revealed how her pregnancy with daughter Khai shifted her career perspective. The model admitted that her experiences led her to realize she wanted a more “settled” work life.
“You can’t model forever. I was creative, and that is where I saw my life going,” Hadid said. “ I was creative, and that is where I saw my life going. I already had been thinking about cashmere, but I think it (pregnancy) just made me think about how much more settled I would feel to have an office space job. I can take my daughter there with me.”
Fans were quick to react online, questioning the disconnect between her glamorous modeling life and the notion of craving a standard office job, viewing her comments as another example of out-of-touch celebrity takes.
Emily Blunt admitted to an “enormous” gaffe towards a Chili’s server
In a 2012 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Emily Blunt told a story about visiting Chili’s and referred to a server as “enormous.” The moment resurfaced in 2023 and quickly drew widespread backlash.
In her apology to People, Emily said, “I just need to address this head-on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12 years ago. I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show.”
She added, “I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone, so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for. And yet it happened, and I said it, and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better.”
Russell Crowe crashed out at a SoHo hotel concierge
In 2005, Russell Crowe was arrested at a SoHo hotel after becoming frustrated when he couldn’t get a phone call to his wife in Australia to connect. He threw the hotel telephone at the concierge, leaving the employee with a cut under his eye.
Russell later apologized on The Late Show with David Letterman, calling it “possibly the most shameful situation that I’ve ever gotten myself in my life.”
The Gladiator actor was charged with two felonies, a**ault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, according to the New York Times. He subsequently appeared in court and pleaded guilty to third-degree a**ault. The judge issued a conditional discharge, requiring Russell to avoid any arrests for a full year. He also reached a settlement with the concierge following the incident.
Elizabeth Banks experienced the difficulties of being a mother, and her nails suffered as a result
Elizabeth Banks opened up about the realities of parenting two children after welcoming her second son, Magnus Mitchell, in November. The actress, who also shares son Felix with husband Max Handelman, told PEOPLE that life with two kids felt drastically different from life with just one.
“You don’t realize how easy one is until you have two. Now I’m really a mom. Oh, I am a mom now! This is for serious — I am responsible for two people now,” she said. The holiday season made the reality hit even harder. Banks described celebrating with her children “no help, no nannies, no babysitters,” calling it “crazy” and exhausting.
She recounted, “I lost all my nails. I did dishes and cleaned bottles for 10 days so I lost all those nails!” Fans pointed out that while her struggles may be relatable to some, framing these challenges as a hardship while having substantial wealth struck others as a little more than out of touch.
Lizzo put a Postmates delivery driver on blast because she thought her food was stolen
In 2019, Lizzo sparked major backlash after publicly accusing a Postmates delivery driver of stealing her food. In a since-deleted tweet, she wrote, “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food. she lucky I don’t fight no more.” The post instantly went viral, putting the driver’s full name and job at risk in front of Lizzo’s millions of followers.
While Postmates Support responded to Lizzo quickly, a Postmates spokesperson later told Page Six that the driver had, in fact, shown up and waited for five minutes. After being unable to reach Lizzo, she was required to move on. Netizens also urged Lizzo not to attack someone in an apparent attempt to get them terminated.
Lizzo eventually apologized, tweeting, “I apologize for putting that g**l on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door.” The situation didn’t end there, however, as Tiffany later sued Lizzo for emotional distress, libel, and false light invasion of privacy.
Naomi Campbell just couldn't stop hitting her staff (and other people), apparently
Across the 2000s, Naomi Campbell faced a long series of accusations involving physical altercations with staff members. In 2000, she pleaded guilty to a**aulting her personal assistant after throwing a telephone at her. In 2003, another former assistant sued her for allegedly throwing a phone during what was described as a “tantrum.”
In 2004, a housekeeper accused Naomi of slapping her in the face, though Naomi claimed the maid started the fight, according to The Guardian. In 2005, an assistant said Naomi struck her in the head with a BlackBerry, while another associate claimed the model “came over like Mike Tyson” after they wore the same dress to an event.
Legal issues escalated in 2006, when Naomi was arrested on suspicion of a**aulting her d**gs counselor, and a former housekeeper sued her, calling her “a violent super-bigot.” The following year, she was sentenced to community service after a**aulting her New York maid with a crystal-encrusted cellphone so forcefully the woman needed stitches. That was an argument that began over a missing pair of jeans.
This is an onging problem with her + she doesn't GAF.
Julia Stiles couldn't go any lower than calling cafeteria workers “mole people”
In 2001, while attending Columbia University, Julia Stiles appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and jokingly referred to the campus cafeteria workers as “mole people.” The remark angered many students, and the backlash on campus was immediate. In the Columbia Spectator, one editorial writer retaliated by calling her a “sloe-eyed Hollywood wench.”
Julia responded with her own op-ed, explaining the context behind the joke. “I have received a lot of criticism, both to my face and in print, about flippant comments I made while appearing on talk shows to promote Save the Last Dance,” she wrote. She said talk shows required pre-interviews “where the guest is grilled for funny anecdotes,” adding, “I was asked about the quality of food at school and told to exaggerate for the sake of comedy.”
Years later, in a 2019 interview with Glamour UK, she reflected on how deeply the incident affected her. Julia said she had been insecure on the talk show and was referencing an Adam Sandler sketch involving a lunch lady character. Still, she recalled the backlash as “devastating,” saying, “To know the people who were working hard in the school, cleaning up the garbage, feeding us meals thought I was insulting them was so devastating to me because it was absolutely not my intention.”
Emma Chamberlain confessed that “it is so hard” to be an influencer, really
In 2022, on her podcast Anything Goes, Emma Chamberlain drew criticism after comparing being a self-employed influencer to working a traditional 9-to-5 job. She argued that employees of other people have an easier time separating work from personal life, saying, “Because you're an employee of somebody else, mentally, it's easier for you to disconnect after work so that you can enjoy all of your free time to the fullest without having to think about your job.”
She contrasted that with influencer life, adding, “Whereas, when you're self-employed...you never stop thinking about it. You never get to disconnect. You never get to be like, ‘Oh, I'm done for now.’ It is so hard.”
Many listeners were frustrated by the comparison. In a Reddit thread discussing the episode, one commenter wrote: “It’s incredibly mind-numbing to listen to a multimillionaire who makes a living recording herself eating hummus on the kitchen floor essentially telling me how privileged I am to work a 9–5. Isn’t there anyone around her to tell her maybe she shouldn’t speak on a topic she doesn’t understand, or does she just not listen?”
Molly Mae Hague (British influencer, and reality TV "star" mostly famous for being the girlfriend of the half brother of boxer Tyson Fury) and her "everyone has the same 24 hours" also springs to mind.
