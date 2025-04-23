I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

ADVERTISEMENT

Bash is a baby dragon, and as such he is motivated by one thing – GOLD!

It picks up from most recent episode, ‘Dragon Division’.

Tim, a firefighter, has taken in an unusual companion—a baby dragon named Bash. Life hasn’t been the same since! Bash has a knack for stirring up chaos, mainly because he's obsessed with collecting shiny things and being pampered like royalty. If you've ever lived with a cat, this will sound all too familiar.

But this week they have a bit of trouble understanding one another…

Stay tuned for what happens in Episode 5 next week!

Catch up on the previous episodes: Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3.

More info: webtoons.com | timandbash.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | Facebook | Instagram | kickstarter.com

The Kickstarter campaign will launch on August 1st this year and will run until the end of the month. We are going to make a hardback, square book entitled ‘How to Tax your Hooman,’ which will contain all of the Tim and Bash comics to date.

It will also contain a bit about the creators, some of the process of creating the comic, as well as some unique thoughts from Bash about the best way to tax your hooman. Karen the Kraken will feature as well, and may even get her own ‘Where’s Karen’ section, depending on the amount of support we receive!

The inspiration to start a Kickstarter came from a lot of people who have fallen in love with the comic series, and we have had many requests for a volume. We wanted to wait until we had accumulated enough comics to fill a volume and feel like you had a good amount of material to read, and once we’ve finished this current storyline, we’ll be up to around 90 comics, which should be plenty for our first volume.

We hope that our audience gets behind us, as the funds we raise from the campaign will support us in creating more Tim and Bash content, such as our live-action videos. We’re also making a fire safety video to be used in schools, which will be a longer video than our other episodes. Without more money coming in, we won’t be able to create new videos or finish the fire safety video.

As for the rewards that backers can look forward to, it will be all of our current merchandise, including the extremely popular plush toy, and stickers and pins will be available in bundle deals.

We will also have signed copies of the book, original artwork, NEW stickers, and the potential to unlock more superior prizes, which are yet to be decided. On our previous plush toy campaign, we raised enough funds to unlock adding a booklet to every order, but we didn’t reach amounts that would have unlocked a colouring book, a key chain, a fireman’s hat for the plush toy, and a Bash figurine. Can we get there this year?

For the future, we’re hoping it brings our community together and creates more excitement around the series. Receiving a book of characters you love is an incredible gift, and we feel this book is going to be enjoyed by all of our fans and deepen their love for the series.

We made a plush toy of Bash and it’s so cute!!

Buy yours here: https://www.timandbash.com/product-page/bash-plush-toy

