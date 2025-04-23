Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)
User submission
Comics

I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

dacrookie7 Daniel Crook
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Bash is a baby dragon, and as such he is motivated by one thing – GOLD!

It picks up from most recent episode, ‘Dragon Division’.

Tim, a firefighter, has taken in an unusual companion—a baby dragon named Bash. Life hasn’t been the same since! Bash has a knack for stirring up chaos, mainly because he's obsessed with collecting shiny things and being pampered like royalty. If you've ever lived with a cat, this will sound all too familiar.

But this week they have a bit of trouble understanding one another…

Stay tuned for what happens in Episode 5 next week!

Catch up on the previous episodes: Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3.

More info: webtoons.com | timandbash.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | Facebook | Instagram | kickstarter.com

RELATED:

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    The Kickstarter campaign will launch on August 1st this year and will run until the end of the month. We are going to make a hardback, square book entitled ‘How to Tax your Hooman,’ which will contain all of the Tim and Bash comics to date.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It will also contain a bit about the creators, some of the process of creating the comic, as well as some unique thoughts from Bash about the best way to tax your hooman. Karen the Kraken will feature as well, and may even get her own ‘Where’s Karen’ section, depending on the amount of support we receive!

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    The inspiration to start a Kickstarter came from a lot of people who have fallen in love with the comic series, and we have had many requests for a volume. We wanted to wait until we had accumulated enough comics to fill a volume and feel like you had a good amount of material to read, and once we’ve finished this current storyline, we’ll be up to around 90 comics, which should be plenty for our first volume.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We hope that our audience gets behind us, as the funds we raise from the campaign will support us in creating more Tim and Bash content, such as our live-action videos. We’re also making a fire safety video to be used in schools, which will be a longer video than our other episodes. Without more money coming in, we won’t be able to create new videos or finish the fire safety video.

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    As for the rewards that backers can look forward to, it will be all of our current merchandise, including the extremely popular plush toy, and stickers and pins will be available in bundle deals.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We will also have signed copies of the book, original artwork, NEW stickers, and the potential to unlock more superior prizes, which are yet to be decided. On our previous plush toy campaign, we raised enough funds to unlock adding a booklet to every order, but we didn’t reach amounts that would have unlocked a colouring book, a key chain, a fireman’s hat for the plush toy, and a Bash figurine. Can we get there this year?

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    For the future, we’re hoping it brings our community together and creates more excitement around the series. Receiving a book of characters you love is an incredible gift, and we feel this book is going to be enjoyed by all of our fans and deepen their love for the series.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We made a plush toy of Bash and it’s so cute!!

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    Buy yours here: https://www.timandbash.com/product-page/bash-plush-toy

    I Made A Comic About A Pet Dragon Who Demands Money From His Owner (Part 4)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Daniel Crook

    Daniel Crook

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Co-Creator of Tim and Bash (Comic artist and Animator)2D and 3D animator on films such Klaus, Paddington, Space Jam 2, Sonic 2, Disenchanted

    Read less »
    Daniel Crook

    Daniel Crook

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Co-Creator of Tim and Bash (Comic artist and Animator)2D and 3D animator on films such Klaus, Paddington, Space Jam 2, Sonic 2, Disenchanted

    Read less »
    Ieva Midveryte

    Ieva Midveryte

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

    Read less »
    Ieva Midveryte

    Ieva Midveryte

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Comics
    Homepage
    Trending
    Comics
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Comics Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda