I Wanted To See What Would Happen If A Dragon Joined The Fire Department, So I Turned It Into A Comic (Part 2)

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim and Bash are on a new adventure, and it picks up from last week’s episode, ‘A Local Story’.

Tim is a firefighter who has adopted a baby dragon called Bash, which keeps life interesting for everyone! Except, Bash doesn’t seem overly interested in becoming a firefighter… can Tim train him to save people’s lives?

Stay tuned for what happens in Episode 3 next week!

You can catch up on Episode 1 here or here.

More info: timandbash.com | webtoons.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | Facebook | Instagram

RELATED:

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Have you watched the live-action videos of Tim and Bash on YouTube yet? We have 6 live-action videos and more on the way, so now is a perfect time to catch up!

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT