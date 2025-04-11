I Wanted To See What Would Happen If A Dragon Joined The Fire Department, So I Turned It Into A Comic (Part 2)
Tim and Bash are on a new adventure, and it picks up from last week’s episode, ‘A Local Story’.
Tim is a firefighter who has adopted a baby dragon called Bash, which keeps life interesting for everyone! Except, Bash doesn’t seem overly interested in becoming a firefighter… can Tim train him to save people’s lives?
Stay tuned for what happens in Episode 3 next week!
Can't wait to see what happens next! Love it!
Thanks so much, glad you enjoyed it!
Bash is such a cute but unintentionally dangerous critter. As for fire fighting? He could do well burning fire breaks, backfires or controlled burns and such. If he gets some allergy medication 😄
Bash is such a cute but unintentionally dangerous critter. As for fire fighting? He could do well burning fire breaks, backfires or controlled burns and such. If he gets some allergy medication 😄
