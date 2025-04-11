ADVERTISEMENT

Tim and Bash are on a new adventure, and it picks up from last week’s episode, ‘A Local Story’.

Tim is a firefighter who has adopted a baby dragon called Bash, which keeps life interesting for everyone! Except, Bash doesn’t seem overly interested in becoming a firefighter… can Tim train him to save people’s lives?

Stay tuned for what happens in Episode 3 next week!

You can catch up on Episode 1 here or here.

More info: timandbash.com | webtoons.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | Facebook | Instagram

RELATED:

    I Wanted To See What Would Happen If A Dragon Joined The Fire Department, So I Turned It Into A Comic (Part 2)

    I Wanted To See What Would Happen If A Dragon Joined The Fire Department, So I Turned It Into A Comic (Part 2)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Wanted To See What Would Happen If A Dragon Joined The Fire Department, So I Turned It Into A Comic (Part 2)

    I Wanted To See What Would Happen If A Dragon Joined The Fire Department, So I Turned It Into A Comic (Part 2)

    I Wanted To See What Would Happen If A Dragon Joined The Fire Department, So I Turned It Into A Comic (Part 2)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Wanted To See What Would Happen If A Dragon Joined The Fire Department, So I Turned It Into A Comic (Part 2)

    I Wanted To See What Would Happen If A Dragon Joined The Fire Department, So I Turned It Into A Comic (Part 2)

    I Wanted To See What Would Happen If A Dragon Joined The Fire Department, So I Turned It Into A Comic (Part 2)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Wanted To See What Would Happen If A Dragon Joined The Fire Department, So I Turned It Into A Comic (Part 2)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Wanted To See What Would Happen If A Dragon Joined The Fire Department, So I Turned It Into A Comic (Part 2)

    I Wanted To See What Would Happen If A Dragon Joined The Fire Department, So I Turned It Into A Comic (Part 2)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Wanted To See What Would Happen If A Dragon Joined The Fire Department, So I Turned It Into A Comic (Part 2)

    I Wanted To See What Would Happen If A Dragon Joined The Fire Department, So I Turned It Into A Comic (Part 2)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Wanted To See What Would Happen If A Dragon Joined The Fire Department, So I Turned It Into A Comic (Part 2)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Wanted To See What Would Happen If A Dragon Joined The Fire Department, So I Turned It Into A Comic (Part 2)

    Have you watched the live-action videos of Tim and Bash on YouTube yet? We have 6 live-action videos and more on the way, so now is a perfect time to catch up!

    I Wanted To See What Would Happen If A Dragon Joined The Fire Department, So I Turned It Into A Comic (Part 2)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!