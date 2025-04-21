Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)
Comics

Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

Tim and Bash have fallen on hard times, and Bash has his own way of making ends meet… It picks up from the last episode, ‘Dragon Division.’

Tim is a firefighter who has adopted a baby dragon called Bash, which keeps life interesting for everyone! Except, Bash is mostly interested in hoarding treasure and having his every whim attended to… Anyone with a cat will find this incredibly relatable.

Can Tim soften Bash’s heart so he can learn to feel affection for his owner?

Stay tuned for what happens in Episode 4!

Catch up on the previous episodes:Episode 1,Episode 2.

More info: webtoons.com | timandbash.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | Facebook | Instagram | kickstarter.com

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    I, along with many others, it seems, feel that there is a synergy between cats and dragons, in that they appear to be independent, aloof, and care only for their own needs. I don’t think this is entirely fair on cats… but still.

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim and Bash’s relationship comes from trying to see the story through the characters’ point of view, and understanding their flaws/weaknesses/wants/desires. Tim sees only the best in Bash and always believes in him. Bash is interested in being a dragon. That’s enough for anyone to deal with.

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    So far in the series, I had the most fun drawing the postman in this story, as it was a little homage to a character called ‘Jesper’ whom I was one of the animators for on ‘Klaus,’ the 2019 hand-drawn feature film for Netflix.

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    In the next episode, Bash decides to demand more money from Tim in a very unexpected way!

    After the 15-part story is finished, we are going to put this into a hardback book along with all the other Tim and Bash comics, plus a few special additional features, and launch it on Kickstarter. If you would like to be notified when the book is launching, sign up here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/timandbash/tim-and-bash-comics-volume-1

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Have you watched the live-action videos of Tim and Bash on YouTube yet? We have 6 live-action videos and more on the way, so now is a perfect time to catch up!

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Watch the live-action counterpart of the comic series!

    Thanks for reading! 🥰 Stay tuned for Episode 4!

    Tim And Bash: My Comic About A Pet Dragon Makes More Money Than His Owner (Part 3)

    Daniel Crook

    Daniel Crook

    Author, Community member

    Co-Creator of Tim and Bash (Comic artist and Animator)2D and 3D animator on films such Klaus, Paddington, Space Jam 2, Sonic 2, Disenchanted

