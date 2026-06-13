Who Is Tim Allen? Tim Allen is an American actor and comedian known for his signature blend of blue-collar humor and relatable family man roles. He commands a long-standing presence across television and film, often exploring themes of masculinity and fatherhood. His breakout moment arrived with the hit sitcom Home Improvement, where he played Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor. The show quickly became a top-rated series, solidifying his distinctive persona and launching him to widespread fame.

Full Name Tim Allen Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (179 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Education Seaholm High School, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University Father Gerald M. Dick Mother Martha Katherine Dick Siblings David Dick, Stephen Dick, Jeffrey Dick, Bruce Dick, Rebecca Dick Kids Katherine Allen, Elizabeth Allen

Early Life and Education His early life in Denver, Colorado, was marked by tragedy when his father, Gerald M. Dick, died in a car accident when Allen was eleven years old. His mother, Martha Katherine Dick, later remarried, moving the family to Birmingham, Michigan. Allen attended Seaholm High School, exploring theater and music, before pursuing higher education at Central Michigan University. He then transferred to Western Michigan University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in communications with minors in philosophy and design.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Tim Allen’s personal life, including his first marriage to Laura Deibel on April 7, 1984. The couple welcomed a daughter, Katherine, before their legal separation in 1999 and divorce in 2003. Allen later married actress Jane Hajduk on October 7, 2006, after they had dated for five years. He shares a second daughter, Elizabeth, with Hajduk, with whom he maintains a private family life.

Career Highlights Tim Allen’s career is defined by iconic roles in popular franchises, most notably playing Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor in the Home Improvement series. He also starred as Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause film series and voiced Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise, achieving immense box office success across these projects. Beyond acting, Allen co-founded Saleen/Allen “RRR” Speedlab, a race team, and authored two New York Times bestselling books, Don’t Stand Too Close to a Naked Man and I’m Not Really Here. His television presence continued with the sitcom Last Man Standing. He has collected numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award for Home Improvement and an Annie Award for his voice work as Buzz Lightyear, cementing Allen as a fixture in modern pop culture.