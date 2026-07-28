Hollywood Star Reveals Shocking Reason He Was Forced To Sell Home Despite Starring In $3 Billion Franchise

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Sean Astin helped bring one of the most beloved fantasy stories to life, but starring in a $3 billion franchise didn’t make him financially secure.

The Lord of the Rings star recently revealed the shocking reason he was forced to sell his home at the height of his fame. The actor best known for playing Samwise Gamgee explained how blockbuster success doesn’t always translate into a massive payday.

Highlights Sean Astin revealed the surprising financial reality behind his role in a blockbuster trilogy.

The actor explained why he was forced to sell his home despite his Lord of the Rings fame.

Astin also addressed whether he'll return as Samwise Gamgee for a future film.

As a result, Astin faced the difficult reality of having to sell his house despite the franchise launching him to global fame.

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Sean Astin reveals Lord of the Rings payday forced him to sell his house

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Sean Astin is the son of actress Patty Duke and began his career as a child actor. He made his screen debut as Mikey Walsh in the 1985 family adventure-comedy The Goonies.

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The 55-year-old is arguably best known for his performance as Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Alongside Elijah Wood’s Frodo Baggins, Astin played a key role in all three installments of Peter Jackson’s ambitious adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien’s novel. The trilogy proved to be a critical and commercial success, grossing more than $3 billion at the box office.

Image credits: New Line Cinema

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 55-year-old admitted that he was “not prepared” for the level of visibility and access that came with the franchise. He also said there was a “disconnect” between the fame the films brought and the financial rewards.

“It was not a lot of money! In fact, I had to sell my house because I negotiated such a small amount on the trilogy,” he said.

Sean Astin shares how much money he made from the Lord of the Rings movies

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Astin had previously revealed he “didn’t get paid very well” for the role during an appearance on the Jim and Sam Show in 2017.

Shortly before he landed the role of Sam, Astin had purchased a new house in Los Angeles. He needed to earn $250,000 a year to satisfy the mortgage and insurance.

The Stranger Things star revealed that although his contract totaled $250,000, it covered all three films. Astin stated that he only earned roughly $75,000 per movie.

Image credits: New Line Cinema

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He also admitted he did not receive any residuals but earned a small cut of the merchandising revenue. Astin suggested he did not have negotiating power, describing it as a “when you want them more than they want you” situation.

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The Oscar nominee shared that by the time he was doing publicity for the third installment, he had managed to negotiate his contract.

“We’re not supposed to talk about that thing, but yes, [they took care of me],” he said.

Other Lord of the Rings stars have revealed their earnings from the hit franchise

Image credits: New Line Cinema

Like Astin, several of his co-stars have also said they were paid relatively little for appearing in the trilogy.

In an April 2025 interview with Business Insider, Elijah Wood, who played the lead role of Frodo Baggins, revealed that the cast’s salaries were “not massive” because the studio was taking a huge “gamble” by greenlighting the entire trilogy at once.

Image credits: New Line Cinema

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“Because we weren’t making one movie and then renegotiating a contract for the next, it wasn’t the sort of lucrative scenario that you could sort of rest easy for the rest of your life,” he said.

Orlando Bloom, who played Legolas, revealed in 2019 that he made roughly $175,000 for the entire trilogy. Cate Blanchett, who portrayed Galadriel, joked that “no one got paid anything” but “free sandwiches.”

Sean Astin addresses whether he will return to Middle-earth for new movie

Image credits: New Line Cinema

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After completing the original trilogy, director Peter Jackson returned to Middle-earth to helm The Hobbit trilogy, which served as a prequel. The franchise remains active with Andy Serkis directing the upcoming The Hunt for Gollum.

In March 2026, Jackson announced that Stephen Colbert was co-writing the screenplay for a new movie, tentatively titled The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past. According to reports, it will focus on Sam and his daughter.

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“I don’t think anybody is opposed to it. We’d all love to connect to those characters, particularly if it’s done with such sensitivity as we heard,” he told The Guardian.

The Hunt for Gollum is scheduled to release on December 17, 2027, while Shadow of the Past does not have a confirmed release date.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is currently streaming on HBO Max.