Stephen Colbert’s New ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Movie: Plot And Timeline, Explained

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Stephen Colbert has officially confirmed that his next gig will see him venture into J. R. R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy world, Middle-earth.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that the talk show host will co-write a new Lord of the Rings movie. Peter Jackson, who directed the original trilogy, will serve as a co-producer.

Highlights Stephen Colbert is developing a new Lord of the Rings film, adapting previously unfilmed chapters from Tolkien’s original trilogy.

The project will reportedly explore events before and after the original trilogy.

The film is still in development, with other Middle-earth projects already scheduled ahead of its potential release

Colbert, who is scheduled to sign off from The Late Show on May 21, 2026, said he is a longtime fan of Tolkien’s books. Given his intention to make the project “completely faithful” to the books and Jackson’s films, fans are likely curious about its story.

Here’s how the new movie fits into the wider Lord of the Rings franchise.

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What is Stephen Colbert’s new Lord Of The Rings movie about?

Image credits: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

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On March 23, Warner Bros. Pictures shared a video to celebrate Tolkien Reading Day. In the video, Peter Jackson joined Stephen Colbert to announce the new Lord of the Rings movie, tentatively titled Shadow of the Past.

In their conversation, Colbert revealed that he developed the project with his son, Peter McGee. The late-night host added that the new film will adapt the early chapters from The Fellowship of the Ring, the first book in Tolkien’s original trilogy.

These chapters, namely Three Is Company (Chapter III) through Fog on the Barrow-Downs (Chapter VIII), weren’t adapted when Jackson helmed the franchise’s first installment. As a result, Clobert felt it could be its “own story” within the larger narrative.

In honor of Tolkien Reading Day and the destruction of the One Ring, we bring you a special announcement. pic.twitter.com/ufh9RLBIxO — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) March 25, 2026

According to Variety, an official logline for the film reads:

“Fourteen years after the passing of Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin set out to retrace the first steps of their adventure. Meanwhile, Sam’s daughter, Elanor, has discovered a long-buried secret and is determined to uncover why the War of the Ring was very nearly lost before it even began.”

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The complete Lord of the Rings franchise timeline

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

As per the logline, Shadow of the Past will take place long after Frodo’s demise, despite the aforementioned chapters being set before his quest to destroy the One Ring. Therefore, the film will likely serve as both a prequel and a sequel to the original trilogy.

According to the source material, the Jackson-directed trilogy is set in Middle-earth’s Third Age (TA). It takes place between 3001 TA and 3019 TA, when the One Ring was finally destroyed.

Image credits: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

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The Hobbit trilogy, also directed by Jackson, takes place roughly around 2941-2942 TA. It serves as a direct prelude to the main trilogy.

Although unrelated to the films, Prime Video’s The Rings of Power is also a prequel set during the Second Age.

Here is the complete timeline for The Lord of the Rings franchise:

The Rings of Power (Second Age)

The War of the Rohirrim (Third Age, roughly 200 years before The Hobbit )

The Hobbit trilogy (Third Age, 60 years before the main story)

The Hunt for Gollum (Third Age, from 3001-3018)

The Lord of the Rings trilogy (Third Age, 3001-3019)

Shadow of the Past (Third Age, TBA)

When will The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past release?

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

Shadow of the Past currently doesn’t have a release date, as Colbert and McGee are reportedly still developing the screenplay alongside Philippa Boyens.

Before its release, The Hunt for Gollum is scheduled to hit theaters on December 17, 2027. Directed by Andy Serkis, the prequel will reportedly start filming in May.

Image credits: Prime Video

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Meanwhile, fans can also look forward to the third season of The Rings of Power. Although it does not have a confirmed release date, season 3 has already wrapped filming and could premiere as early as fall 2026.

The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies are streaming on HBO Max.