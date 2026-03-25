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Stephen Colbert’s New ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Movie: Plot And Timeline, Explained
Key characters from Lord of the Rings movie poster, highlighting Stephen Colbertu2019s new Lord of the Rings movie plot and timeline.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Stephen Colbert’s New ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Movie: Plot And Timeline, Explained

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Stephen Colbert has officially confirmed that his next gig will see him venture into J. R. R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy world, Middle-earth

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that the talk show host will co-write a new Lord of the Rings movie. Peter Jackson, who directed the original trilogy, will serve as a co-producer. 

Highlights
  • Stephen Colbert is developing a new Lord of the Rings film, adapting previously unfilmed chapters from Tolkien’s original trilogy.
  • The project will reportedly explore events before and after the original trilogy.
  • The film is still in development, with other Middle-earth projects already scheduled ahead of its potential release

Colbert, who is scheduled to sign off from The Late Show on May 21, 2026, said he is a longtime fan of Tolkien’s books. Given his intention to make the project “completely faithful” to the books and Jackson’s films, fans are likely curious about its story.

Here’s how the new movie fits into the wider Lord of the Rings franchise. 

RELATED:

    What is Stephen Colbert’s new Lord Of The Rings movie about?

    Stephen Colbert sitting at a desk during a talk show, discussing the new Lord of the Rings movie plot and timeline.

    Image credits: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

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    On March 23, Warner Bros. Pictures shared a video to celebrate Tolkien Reading Day. In the video, Peter Jackson joined Stephen Colbert to announce the new Lord of the Rings movie, tentatively titled Shadow of the Past.

    In their conversation, Colbert revealed that he developed the project with his son, Peter McGee. The late-night host added that the new film will adapt the early chapters from The Fellowship of the Ring, the first book in Tolkien’s original trilogy. 

    These chapters, namely Three Is Company (Chapter III) through Fog on the Barrow-Downs  (Chapter VIII), weren’t adapted when Jackson helmed the franchise’s first installment. As a result, Clobert felt it could be its “own story” within the larger narrative. 

    According to Variety, an official logline for the film reads:

    “Fourteen years after the passing of Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin set out to retrace the first steps of their adventure. Meanwhile, Sam’s daughter, Elanor, has discovered a long-buried secret and is determined to uncover why the War of the Ring was very nearly lost before it even began.”

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    The complete Lord of the Rings franchise timeline

    Main characters from the Lord of the Rings movie poster, highlighting Stephen Colbert’s new Lord of the Rings movie plot and timeline.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

    As per the logline, Shadow of the Past will take place long after Frodo’s demise, despite the aforementioned chapters being set before his quest to destroy the One Ring. Therefore, the film will likely serve as both a prequel and a sequel to the original trilogy. 

    According to the source material, the Jackson-directed trilogy is set in Middle-earth’s Third Age (TA). It takes place between 3001 TA and 3019 TA, when the One Ring was finally destroyed.

    Stephen Colbert at the premiere of the new Lord of the Rings movie, The War of the Rohirrim, waving on the red carpet.

    Image credits: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

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    The Hobbit trilogy, also directed by Jackson, takes place roughly around 2941-2942 TA. It serves as a direct prelude to the main trilogy. 

    Although unrelated to the films, Prime Video’s The Rings of Power is also a prequel set during the Second Age. 

    Here is the complete timeline for The Lord of the Rings franchise:

    • The Rings of Power (Second Age)
    • The War of the Rohirrim (Third Age, roughly 200 years before The Hobbit)
    • The Hobbit trilogy (Third Age, 60 years before the main story)
    • The Hunt for Gollum (Third Age, from 3001-3018)
    • The Lord of the Rings trilogy (Third Age, 3001-3019)
    • Shadow of the Past (Third Age, TBA)

    When will The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past release?

    Gollum hiding behind a tree in a forest scene from Stephen Colbert’s new Lord of the Rings movie plot and timeline

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

    Shadow of the Past currently doesn’t have a release date, as Colbert and McGee are reportedly still developing the screenplay alongside Philippa Boyens. 

    Before its release, The Hunt for Gollum is scheduled to hit theaters on December 17, 2027. Directed by Andy Serkis, the prequel will reportedly start filming in May. 

    Two characters with long blonde hair in a tense scene from Stephen Colbert’s new Lord of the Rings movie timeline.

    Image credits: Prime Video

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    Meanwhile, fans can also look forward to the third season of The Rings of Power. Although it does not have a confirmed release date, season 3 has already wrapped filming and could premiere as early as fall 2026. 

    The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies are streaming on HBO Max.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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