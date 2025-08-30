80 Hilarious ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Memes That Might Inspire You To Rewatch All Of The FilmsInterview With Expert
Did you know that The Lord of the Rings films beat Star Wars to become the highest grossing movie trilogy of all time? The Lord of the Rings also won a Guinness World Book of Records title for featuring the largest battle sequence on film, which included a whopping 200,000 fighting characters.
There’s no question that these epic fantasy novels and films have left a permanent mark on the world, but did you know that these stories have also inspired countless hilarious memes? We took a journey to Lord of the Rings Not Official and Children of Tolkien Instagram pages and gathered some of their best posts down below. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Alan Sisto, host of The Prancing Pony Podcast, and be sure to upvote the images that give you a hankering for second breakfast!
The first novel in The Lord of the Rings trilogy was released on July 29, 1954. Yet over 70 years later, it’s still one of the most beloved books of all time. So what exactly makes these stories so special? Well, all credit is due to the author. According to The Tolkien Society, J.R.R. Tolkien is widely regarded as the father of modern fantasy. In his novels, he was able to create an incredibly complex and realistic world.
He formed the geography, history, languages, genealogies, calendars, people and more that allowed readers to fully immerse themselves into the stories they were reading. And Tolkien has no doubt inspired countless other fantasy authors to strive for excellence when world building, as he was, and in many ways still is, the gold standard.
To learn more about what makes this trilogy so special, we got in touch with Tolkien expert and host of The Prancing Pony Podcast, Alan Sisto. He was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss what he loves most about The Lord of the Rings.
"The genesis of the podcast was just the desire to talk through my favorite books with a friend; we were part of a social media group that were all fans of Tolkien, so we figured maybe a few dozen others might enjoy our conversations," Alan shared.
Wait a minute... You're right ! Well I know what I'll do tomorrow now, and I might as well see the Hobbit trilogy too !
"Nearly 10 years later, it's become a lot more than that: now it's a desire to help contribute to, and build, a thriving fan community around the works of J.R.R. Tolkien," the host continued. "It's why I now host the PPP, plus a short-format daily Tolkien podcast, a seasonal podcast discussing the Amazon adaptation The Rings of Power, and a twice-weekly streaming show playing games set in Tolkien's worlds."
"What I love most about The Lord of the Rings, and the rest of Tolkien's legendarium, is the depth and richness of the entire world and its history," Alan says. "Even today, there's not an author who compares to Tolkien in terms of his world-building: languages, history, geography, and more."
Honestly, I get it. Asking women to date is far more intimidating than facing Sauron.
"Tolkien himself (in a talk he gave all the way back in 1939) spoke about the importance of an 'inner consistency of reality' in fantasy writing - and then created a world with exactly that," Alan shared. "No matter whether someone's reading it for the first time, or the 100th time, there's always something new to notice, enjoy, or be moved by. For the long-time readers, it's also a source of comfort and encouragement: a cozy blanket to wrap yourself in."
So are these books and films for everyone? Alan says a resounding yes. "Middle-earth is absolutely for everyone. Regardless of age, culture, gender, language, religious belief, etc., there's always something in The Lord of the Rings that speaks to the reader or viewer."
"As for how I'd pitch the books or films to someone who's never read/seen them... Genuine, believable, but often heroic characters; stories that are rich and detailed, but don't require you to know everything in order to enjoy them; languages for those who enjoy that sort of thing; rich themes like fellowship, hope, and courage that can speak to everyone, everywhere, in all circumstances," Alan told Bored Panda.
"With the films, I'd add: perfect casting, one of the best film scores ever composed, visuals that still stand up more than 20 years later, and a story that remains faithful enough to the books without getting bogged down," the host continued.
"For folks who are interested in reading the books, find a good podcast to walk you through them - and that's exactly what The Prancing Pony Podcast does, so... come on by and grab a pint!" Alan added.
I needed a reminder of how amazing the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies are... (and the Hobbit movies are my favourite trilogy so no slender accepted)
