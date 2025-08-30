ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know that The Lord of the Rings films beat Star Wars to become the highest grossing movie trilogy of all time? The Lord of the Rings also won a Guinness World Book of Records title for featuring the largest battle sequence on film, which included a whopping 200,000 fighting characters.

There’s no question that these epic fantasy novels and films have left a permanent mark on the world, but did you know that these stories have also inspired countless hilarious memes? We took a journey to Lord of the Rings Not Official and Children of Tolkien Instagram pages and gathered some of their best posts down below. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Alan Sisto, host of The Prancing Pony Podcast, and be sure to upvote the images that give you a hankering for second breakfast!

#1

Four-panel meme collage including a spider on a hand, Spider-Man surprised, a Lego piece stuck to a foot, and an elf from Lord of the Rings.

Funny Middle Earth Report

    #2

    Man presenting a humorous Lord of the Rings meme about growing up wanting to be an Elf, Hobbit, then an Orc.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #3

    Funny Lord of the Rings meme showing a CGI character before and after dental treatment in a dentist's waiting room.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    The first novel in The Lord of the Rings trilogy was released on July 29, 1954. Yet over 70 years later, it’s still one of the most beloved books of all time. So what exactly makes these stories so special? Well, all credit is due to the author. According to The Tolkien Society, J.R.R. Tolkien is widely regarded as the father of modern fantasy. In his novels, he was able to create an incredibly complex and realistic world.

    He formed the geography, history, languages, genealogies, calendars, people and more that allowed readers to fully immerse themselves into the stories they were reading. And Tolkien has no doubt inspired countless other fantasy authors to strive for excellence when world building, as he was, and in many ways still is, the gold standard. 
    #4

    Hilarious Lord of the Rings meme showing a dad humorously deciding to keep random cords with quotes.

    Funny Middle Earth Report

    #5

    Funny Lord of the Rings meme featuring Frodo and Sam discussing throwing the Ring into the fire.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #6

    Scene from Lord of the Rings showing Legolas with text about food stealing, featured in hilarious Lord of the Rings memes.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    To learn more about what makes this trilogy so special, we got in touch with Tolkien expert and host of The Prancing Pony Podcast, Alan Sisto. He was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss what he loves most about The Lord of the Rings.

    "The genesis of the podcast was just the desire to talk through my favorite books with a friend; we were part of a social media group that were all fans of Tolkien, so we figured maybe a few dozen others might enjoy our conversations," Alan shared.
    #7

    Tweet collage showing scenes and characters from Lord of the Rings, capturing iconic moments from the film trilogy.

    morganamooo Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait a minute... You're right ! Well I know what I'll do tomorrow now, and I might as well see the Hobbit trilogy too !

    #8

    Scene from Lord of the Rings with text about Viggo Mortensen buying Arwen's horse for the stuntwoman to inspire fans

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #9

    Scene from Lord of the Rings with Saruman meme about a fly not leaving after a window is opened.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    "Nearly 10 years later, it's become a lot more than that: now it's a desire to help contribute to, and build, a thriving fan community around the works of J.R.R. Tolkien," the host continued. "It's why I now host the PPP, plus a short-format daily Tolkien podcast, a seasonal podcast discussing the Amazon adaptation The Rings of Power, and a twice-weekly streaming show playing games set in Tolkien's worlds."

    "What I love most about The Lord of the Rings, and the rest of Tolkien's legendarium, is the depth and richness of the entire world and its history," Alan says. "Even today, there's not an author who compares to Tolkien in terms of his world-building: languages, history, geography, and more."
    #10

    Humorous Lord of the Rings meme shows the Eye of Sauron transformed with eye drops into a cheerful character under a rainbow.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #11

    Person in bed unable to sleep, thinking about Lord of the Rings meme featuring moth that saved Gandalf.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #12

    Sam from Lord of the Rings meme highlighting his bravery before asking a girl out, part of hilarious Lord of the Rings memes.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, I get it. Asking women to date is far more intimidating than facing Sauron.

    "Tolkien himself (in a talk he gave all the way back in 1939) spoke about the importance of an 'inner consistency of reality' in fantasy writing - and then created a world with exactly that," Alan shared. "No matter whether someone's reading it for the first time, or the 100th time, there's always something new to notice, enjoy, or be moved by. For the long-time readers, it's also a source of comfort and encouragement: a cozy blanket to wrap yourself in."
    #13

    Funny Lord of the Rings meme about Sauron balancing ruling Middle Earth and making jewelry as a hobby.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #14

    Funny Lord of the Rings meme about hobbits naming their quirky daughters and sons with unusual names.

    misha773 Report

    #15

    A suede chair cushion with a pattern resembling Gandalf from Lord of the Rings, featured in a hilarious meme.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    So are these books and films for everyone? Alan says a resounding yes. "Middle-earth is absolutely for everyone. Regardless of age, culture, gender, language, religious belief, etc., there's always something in The Lord of the Rings that speaks to the reader or viewer."
    #16

    Scene from Mr. Bean exam meme, showing Sauron cheating off Voldemort, relating to Lord of the Rings memes.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #17

    Meme featuring Lord of the Rings characters Gandalf and Frodo with a humorous delay conversation.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #18

    Funny synopsis of Frodo’s wild journey in Lord of the Rings, featuring zombies, medieval characters, and unexpected twists.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    "As for how I'd pitch the books or films to someone who's never read/seen them... Genuine, believable, but often heroic characters; stories that are rich and detailed, but don't require you to know everything in order to enjoy them; languages for those who enjoy that sort of thing; rich themes like fellowship, hope, and courage that can speak to everyone, everywhere, in all circumstances," Alan told Bored Panda.
    #19

    Couple suggesting to watch extended Lord of the Rings while a dwarf character looks overwhelmed in a humorous meme.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #20

    Text message meme showing someone saying I love you with a Lord of the Rings poster and a reply saying know your limits.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #21

    Vintage black and white photos of an elderly man with a pipe in a Lord of the Rings memes style.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    "With the films, I'd add: perfect casting, one of the best film scores ever composed, visuals that still stand up more than 20 years later, and a story that remains faithful enough to the books without getting bogged down," the host continued.

    "For folks who are interested in reading the books, find a good podcast to walk you through them - and that's exactly what The Prancing Pony Podcast does, so... come on by and grab a pint!" Alan added.

    #22

    Elf character from Lord of the Rings looking serious with a meme about a cough and worrying Google results.

    Funny Middle Earth Report

    #23

    Scene from Lord of the Rings with Frodo saying Frodo wouldn't have got far without Sam in a humorous meme format

    TheRingsofpowermemesclub Report

    #24

    Man transforming into Gandalf cosplay with painted leg and costume, featuring hilarious Lord of the Rings memes inspiration.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    Are you enjoying your journey through these hilarious memes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you chuckle, and let us know in the comments below what you love most about this fantastical trilogy. Then, if you’re looking for even more Lord of the Rings humor, we’ve got another Bored Panda list for you to check out next right here!
    #25

    Smiguel character meme from Lord of the Rings wearing a colorful sombrero and poncho under a cloudy sky.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #26

    Funny Lord of the Rings meme showing social media comments between Frodo Baggins and Sauron the Dark Lord.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #27

    Humorous Lord of the Rings meme showing potatoes labeled as po, tay, and toes in a supermarket setting.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #28

    Two-part Lord of the Rings meme comparing childhood desire to be an elf versus adult realization of being a dwarf, humorous film reference.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #29

    Four-panel meme comparing acupuncture methods in China, Japan, Korea with a Lord of the Rings scene at Isengard with arrows in a character.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #30

    Text meme about watching The Lord of the Rings extended cut movies, highlighting hilarious movie night choice.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #31

    Meme showing Vince McMahon reacting progressively excited about Lord of the Rings and D&D references.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #32

    Tweet text humorously referring to lord of the rings extended edition as emotional support in a black background format.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #33

    Funny Lord of the Rings meme discussing Hobbit city planning and complex roads to keep Gandalf out.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #34

    A hilarious Lord of the Rings meme featuring characters discussing feelings about Aragorn with a tender hug.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #35

    Memes about Lord of the Rings featuring a character discussing how Orcs first came into being after a few drinks.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #36

    Golden retriever sniffing grass in a meme about needing a Lord of the Rings marathon for movie fans.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #37

    Nazgûl dressed as Lord of the Rings characters, one walking a dog, in a humorous Lord of the Rings memes image.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #38

    Meme showing a humorous moment from Lord of the Rings adventure, highlighting Gandalf’s frequent departures.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #39

    Lunchboxes with neatly arranged and messy sandwiches representing Boromir and Faramir in Lord of the Rings memes.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #40

    Lord of the Rings meme featuring a character singing a song about great halls and evil times at a feast.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #41

    Two scenes from Lord of the Rings movies used in a humorous meme with text about laughing nonstop.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #42

    Simple black and white comic showing a patient told they have gondorrhea, with a fiery pun referencing Lord of the Rings memes.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #43

    Image of four men from Lord of the Rings posing as a 90s boy band for hilarious Lord of the Rings memes.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #44

    Legolas warns Aragorn about Boromir in a funny Lord of the Rings meme referencing Sean Bean's fate.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #45

    Meme referencing Lord of the Rings music composer Howard Shore with humorous dialogue about composing music.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #46

    Metal bollards chained and leaning, resembling two figures, with graffiti background, related to Lord of the Rings memes.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #47

    Funny Lord of the Rings meme featuring a casual chat between Gandalf and Frodo about quests and hobbit life.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #48

    Funny Lord of the Rings meme about a playlist of non-stop Concerning Hobbits songs inspiring a second date

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #49

    Tweet showing a humorous Lord of the Rings moment about Gandalf, Sauron, and Pippin, part of hilarious Lord of the Rings memes.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #50

    Four-panel Lord of the Rings meme featuring Legolas and a dwarf discussing rum, highlighting hilarious moments from the films.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #51

    Screenshot highlighting a Netflix fact about Lord of the Rings trilogy views paired with a meme of Aragorn bowing.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #52

    Text meme about the Lord of the Rings ring affecting Frodo more than Bilbo with a humorous explanation.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #53

    Aragorn from Lord of the Rings looking visibly wet, captioned with a humorous meme about extended editions in 4k.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #54

    Two characters from Lord of the Rings in a meme about lactose intolerance and pain, referencing Lord of the Rings memes.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #55

    Text meme about a gender reveal party turned into a Lord of the Rings extended editions viewing event.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #56

    Three men showing muscular upper bodies with thin legs, paired with a Lord of the Rings meme about leg strength.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #57

    Four Lord of the Rings characters humorously describing their war deeds, with a meme of Bilbo saying he got better.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #58

    Four intense and traumatizing scenes from Lord of the Rings movies showing shocked and eerie character expressions.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #59

    Three kids standing outdoors holding fish labeled Frodo, Sam, and Gollum in a humorous Lord of the Rings meme.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #60

    Tattoo of a Lord of the Rings character playing with a glowing hula hoop, showcasing humorous LOTR-inspired art.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #61

    Four-panel Lord of the Rings meme showing Gimli requesting a strand of golden hair from Galadriel.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #62

    Scene from Lord of the Rings showing characters reacting humorously to deer and branch snapping moments.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #63

    Alt text: Scene from Lord of the Rings meme featuring Sam discussing boiling and mashing potatoes with a serious expression.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #64

    Director Peter Jackson humorously portrayed as bringing Lord of the Rings to life on film for Tolkien fans.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #65

    Three-panel Lord of the Rings meme showing Boromir with captions about having the best brother, capturing hilarious LOTR moments.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #66

    SpongeBob and Patrick parodying a Lord of the Rings scene, humorously negotiating with the Army of the Dead meme.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #67

    Boromir speaking to Frodo in a forest scene from Lord of the Rings meme with humorous dialogue about age and fate.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #68

    Memes from Lord of the Rings showing battle scenes and a character praising with the word Perfection.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #69

    Man in robe pointing and shouting with text about Boromir being a hero in hilarious Lord of the Rings memes.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #70

    Three-panel Lord of the Rings meme showing different doors with captions more door, less door, gone door.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #71

    Ultrasound image resembling a hooded character smoking a pipe, part of hilarious Lord of the Rings memes collection.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #72

    Funny Lord of the Rings meme with Saruman giving witty phrases to sound cool and inspired for rewatching films.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #73

    Text post discussing a funny book-to-movie dialogue change in Lord of the Rings involving Gandalf and Frodo.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #74

    Two characters in bed looking at their phones, featuring a Lord of the Rings meme about Gondor and Rohan calling for aid.

    lordoftherings_notofficial Report

    #75

    Memes showing Lord of the Rings characters with their iconic swords and humorous weapon names.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #76

    Two scenes from Lord of the Rings meme showing Legolas commenting on group dynamics and suspicion in a forest setting.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #77

    Three Lord of the Rings characters with ages shown, below text reads lets run for 3 days, funny LOTR meme.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #78

    Meme showing a humorous Lord of the Rings photo edit with the caption Lord of the Onion Rings.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #79

    Characters from Lord of the Rings in a meme discussing preference for Hobbit trilogy over Lord of the Rings movies.

    childrenoftolkien Report

    #80

    Bar chart humorously showing what gives people feelings of power, highlighting a Lord of the Rings inspired reference to Aragorn.

    childrenoftolkien Report

