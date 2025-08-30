ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know that The Lord of the Rings films beat Star Wars to become the highest grossing movie trilogy of all time? The Lord of the Rings also won a Guinness World Book of Records title for featuring the largest battle sequence on film, which included a whopping 200,000 fighting characters.

There’s no question that these epic fantasy novels and films have left a permanent mark on the world, but did you know that these stories have also inspired countless hilarious memes? We took a journey to Lord of the Rings Not Official and Children of Tolkien Instagram pages and gathered some of their best posts down below. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Alan Sisto, host of The Prancing Pony Podcast, and be sure to upvote the images that give you a hankering for second breakfast!