The Rings Of Power Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And Plot: Everything We Know So Far

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The Rings of Power was renewed for a third season in February 2025, but updates have been few and far between.

The series is based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings universe and takes place thousands of years before the main novels, during the Second Age of Middle-earth.

Season 2 concluded in October 2024, leaving fans eager for updates on the next season’s release, cast, and story.

Highlights The Rings of Power season 3 is officially confirmed, but updates remain scarce after the last season ended in October 2024.

New cast additions and returning favorites signal major developments in the next chapter.

A time jump and escalating conflict hint at a darker, more pivotal phase of the story.

Here is everything that has been revealed about The Rings of Power season 3.

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When will The Rings of Power season 3 be released?

Image credits: Prime Video

Season 3 currently does not have a confirmed release date.

Previous seasons debuted around the fall window, with season 1 premiering on September 1, 2022, and season 2 on August 24, 2024.

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Principal photography began in May 2025 and continued through December. With filming already wrapped, the third season is likely to arrive in fall 2026.

However, post-production complexities could push the release into 2027.

D. Payne and Patrick McKay continue to serve as showrunners, with Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Stefan Schwartz directing episodes for season 3.

Who’s joining the cast for The Rings of Power season 3?

Image credits: Prime Video

Shortly after renewing the series in February 2025, Prime Video announced that Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan would join the cast.

Bower, best known for playing Henry Creel / Vecna in Stranger Things, was added as a series regular, while Marsan will appear in a recurring role.

According to reports, Bower’s character is described as a “handsome high-born knight” codenamed “Arlen,” who is possibly a new love interest for Galadriel.

In June, the streaming service announced additional casting, with Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla, and Adam Young joining in undisclosed roles.

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Image credits: Prime Video

Other main cast members expected to return include:

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Owain Arthur as Durin IV

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn

Lloyd Owen as Elendil

Charlie Vickers as Sauron

Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad

Daniel Weyman as Gandalf

What will The Rings of Power season 3 be about?

Image credits: Prime Video

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The third season will reportedly feature a major time jump, picking up several years after the season 2 finale.

According to a logline obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, season 3 will be set during “the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron.”

This conflict marks the first major clash between Sauron and the Elves, taking place before the prologue of the main books. The logline also confirms that, after taking control of the nine rings in the season 2 finale, Sauron will finally forge the One Ring.

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Image credits: Prime Video

Meanwhile, fans may finally learn the true identity of the mysterious Dark Wizard played by Ciarán Hinds and introduced in season.

During an interview with Vanity Fair in October 2024, McKay went on record to squash rumors of the Dark Wizard being Saruman.

“Given the history of Middle-earth, it would be highly, highly, highly improbable that this could be Saruman,” he said.

However, McKay also teased that the Dark Wizard will play an important role “in the doings of Middle-earth” going forward.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is streaming on Prime Video.