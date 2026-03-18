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The Rings Of Power Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And Plot: Everything We Know So Far
Elf character from The Rings Of Power standing outdoors with a quiver of arrows, preparing for battle in a forest setting.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

The Rings Of Power Season 3 Release Date, Cast, And Plot: Everything We Know So Far

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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The Rings of Power was renewed for a third season in February 2025, but updates have been few and far between. 

The series is based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings universe and takes place thousands of years before the main novels, during the Second Age of Middle-earth

Season 2 concluded in October 2024, leaving fans eager for updates on the next season’s release, cast, and story.

Highlights
  • The Rings of Power season 3 is officially confirmed, but updates remain scarce after the last season ended in October 2024.
  • New cast additions and returning favorites signal major developments in the next chapter.
  • A time jump and escalating conflict hint at a darker, more pivotal phase of the story.

Here is everything that has been revealed about The Rings of Power season 3.

RELATED:

    When will The Rings of Power season 3 be released?

    Two characters from The Rings of Power season 3 in a tense scene with swords, showcasing key cast members and plot elements.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Season 3 currently does not have a confirmed release date. 

    Previous seasons debuted around the fall window, with season 1 premiering on September 1, 2022, and season 2 on August 24, 2024. 

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    Principal photography began in May 2025 and continued through December. With filming already wrapped, the third season is likely to arrive in fall 2026

    However, post-production complexities could push the release into 2027.

    D. Payne and Patrick McKay continue to serve as showrunners, with Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Stefan Schwartz directing episodes for season 3.

    Who’s joining the cast for The Rings of Power season 3?

    Character in The Rings of Power season 3 wearing a cloak and holding a staff in a desert landscape at sunset.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Shortly after renewing the series in February 2025, Prime Video announced that Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan would join the cast. 

    Bower, best known for playing Henry Creel / Vecna in Stranger Things, was added as a series regular, while Marsan will appear in a recurring role. 

    According to reports, Bower’s character is described as a “handsome high-born knight” codenamed “Arlen,” who is possibly a new love interest for Galadriel. 

    In June, the streaming service announced additional casting, with Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla, and Adam Young joining in undisclosed roles. 

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    Female archer from The Rings Of Power Season 3, wearing medieval attire with a quiver of arrows, in a forest setting.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Other main cast members expected to return include:

    • Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel
    • Robert Aramayo as Elrond
    • Owain Arthur as Durin IV
    • Morfydd Clark as Galadriel
    • Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir
    • Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn
    • Lloyd Owen as Elendil
    • Charlie Vickers as Sauron
    • Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad
    • Daniel Weyman as Gandalf

    What will The Rings of Power season 3 be about?

    A scene from The Rings Of Power season 3 with a central warrior surrounded by armored orcs in a dark setting.

    Image credits: Prime Video

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    The third season will reportedly feature a major time jump, picking up several years after the season 2 finale. 

    According to a logline obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, season 3 will be set during “the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron.”   

    This conflict marks the first major clash between Sauron and the Elves, taking place before the prologue of the main books. The logline also confirms that, after taking control of the nine rings in the season 2 finale, Sauron will finally forge the One Ring. 

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    A character from The Rings of Power season 3 seated on a throne, holding a staff in a dimly lit ancient hall.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Meanwhile, fans may finally learn the true identity of the mysterious Dark Wizard played by Ciarán Hinds and introduced in season. 

    During an interview with Vanity Fair in October 2024, McKay went on record to squash rumors of the Dark Wizard being Saruman.

    “Given the history of Middle-earth, it would be highly, highly, highly improbable that this could be Saruman,” he said. 

    However, McKay also teased that the Dark Wizard will play an important role “in the doings of Middle-earth” going forward. 

    The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is streaming on Prime Video.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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