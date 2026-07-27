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I think that some people don’t really understand the meaning of the “in sickness and in health” vow that they make during their weddings. In fact, it’s pretty inhumane how few folks have no trouble turning a blind eye to their partner’s suffering, isn’t it?

Even this man was shocked to see his wife’s callous reaction and unempathetic behavior after his cancer diagnosis. In fact, it revealed all the skeletons in their closet, as he discovered a deeper, troublesome issue in their marriage. Read on to uncover the story’s unexpected ending!

More info: Reddit

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It’s strange how brutal some people can be, as they feel no remorse for neglecting their sick partner

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When the poster went for a physical checkup, the doctors informed him that he might have cancer, but when he told his postpartum wife about it, she mocked him

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Although his parents were sympathetic about his distress, the poster’s wife horrifyingly claimed that his reaction was “overdramatic”

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She also got mad when the poster asked his family to help out, or when he didn’t socialize with her family after surgery, but he was hurt when she just dismissed his cancer diagnosis

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Besides, when his chemotherapy started, she still expected him to help with the household and childcare, and threw a teary fit when it was physically painful for him to continue

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The poster was devastated to find out how little his wife cared about his well-being, and started contemplating divorce due to her aloof attitude

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However, he decided to have a proper conversation, so he took her out for dinner, but it didn’t amount to anything as he was disappointed by her answers

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In fact, things got worse between them as she barely helped him around the house, and he was not even able to rest properly during his treatment

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Things finally exploded when he called her out for not doing enough, and it led to a massive fight where she started cursing him

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The poster also lashed out that she didn’t even care about his life-threatening disease, and told her to step up, but he felt that their relationship was pretty strained

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However, after a few months, he gave an update that therapy helped the couple realize that both of them were flawed and emotionally immature

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Apparently, his postpartum wife was struggling with the fact that they couldn’t have more kids after her delivery, but she had never expressed herself

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However, considering his kids, the poster really wanted to work on their marriage, and felt that things were improving between them

Today, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) as he shares how his life changed drastically after cancer. He called his postpartum wife in tears when there was just a possibility of him having it, but she called his reaction dramatic, and even mocked him. However, after the diagnosis, she still proceeded to act like it wasn’t a big deal, which really horrified the author.

She didn’t just dismiss the cancer, but also expected him to keep contributing to childcare and chores as he did previously. Even when he was drained from chemo, she demanded nothing less, and cried when he wasn’t able to work. Moreover, she also refused to let him get help from his family. Well, he was stumped by her lack of support and seriously started contemplating divorce.

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The OP soon gave an update that he called his parents to look after their kids, so he could take her out and have a proper conversation. Much to his dismay, it turned out to be of no help, and things just escalated between the couple. They ended up having a massive fight, and he called her out for doing little around the house, while expecting more from him even when he was sick.

However, after his recovery, they found that therapy really helped the couple. His wife had been struggling because they could not have more kids after her delivery, but she hadn’t expressed it. The OP felt that both of them had acted immaturely, but didn’t want their kids to suffer. That’s why they were taking efforts to make their marriage work, and things were getting better between them.

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It was heartbreaking to see the poster’s suffering that his wife brushed off. Studies highlight that confusion, worry, fear, and loneliness — these emotions are common after a cancer diagnosis. In fact, 1 in 4 individuals experiences depression, and many face anxiety. Apart from the disease’s impact on a person’s emotional health, chemotherapy also takes a physical toll.

Experts emphasize that chemotherapy destroys cancer cells, but healthy ones are also harmed. This leads to many painful side effects, including fatigue, hair loss, skin changes, nausea, vomiting, changes in bowel habits, loss of appetite, bladder and kidney problems, and weakened immunity. It’s brutal that the OP’s wife expected him to work under such agonizing conditions.

Understandably, she was in her postpartum phase, which is also distressing to deal with. Research stresses that a woman’s body goes through many physical and emotional changes during this time, with some symptoms lasting months after giving birth. However, it was really problematic how she completely dismissed him while he suffered from a life-threatening disease.

Netizens felt she was the jerk in this story and expressed concern for their kids. After all, watching their parents bickering constantly, or just feeling the tense atmosphere in their house, must be difficult for the little ones. Do you think this toxic marriage lasted long? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to type them away in the comments section!

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Netizens claimed their marriage was doomed because of the careless wife, and felt bad for the kids who had to see their parents’ bickering

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