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Weddings are all about the bridal couple as they rightly should be, but some people’s entitlement makes them think about themselves. After all, how many stories have we heard of guests giving their unsolicited advice to the bride and groom on how things should be?

Just look at this bridal couple who were frustrated with people’s incessant complaints about their adults-only wedding. In fact, both their parents offered to chip in, just so they could make changes to the event, but the bride and groom were not having it! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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It’s outrageous how some people think they have a say in how the bride and groom plan their wedding

Image credits: Ruslan Batiuk / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster and his fiancée planned their wedding at sunset, and they booked a fancy venue, but it only allowed guests above 18 years of age

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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They had the wedding on a weekend so people didn’t have to take leave, and also got a taxi service as the venue was far away, but the guests were unhappy

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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They whined about the child-free wedding being problematic, felt it was “too formal,” and complained about the time being late as well

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Image credits: weddingabsurdity96

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However, the bridal couple refused to change their venue even under pressure, so they got a lot of backlash from the entitled guests after the event as well

In today’s episode on entitled folks, the original poster (OP) recalls how his wedding venue became a source of whining for relatives. The place demanded that all guests must be of drinking age, so naturally, everyone below 18 wasn’t invited. Also, the dress code was formal for the fancy venue, and since it was quite far away, the bridal couple had arranged taxis for people.

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It was just going to be a 15-minute ceremony at sunset, followed by dinner (with free food and an open bar) and reception. Looking at the way the couple had organized everything so immaculately, you would think people would be delighted, but entitled folk are never really satisfied. They find something to complain about, and even here it started with the venue being fancy by their standards.

Not only did they think it was “too formal,” but the time was also quite late for them. However, the biggest issue was it being child-free. The bridal couple was constantly being harassed to change the venue. In fact, both their parents offered to pay so they could make some changes. However, the couple was pretty firm about their decision, and didn’t cave in to all that pressure.

They told people to skip the event altogether if they had any problems with it. Well, the poster soon gave an update that the wedding was perfect and just as the couple had dreamed it would be. However, they were quite frustrated with the entitled guests. Even after the event, people just wouldn’t shut up about it being child-free and kept calling out the bride and groom for it.

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Image credits: alexhalay / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Well, research highlights that such people with a high sense of entitlement have a self-absorbed view of the world, and little regard or empathy for their impact on others. In its extreme form, this may also be a part of a personality disorder such as NPD. It must be extremely annoying for the bridal couple to deal with these guests, when they must already have too much on their plate.

After all, wedding planning can be pretty exhausting to say the least. A social media poll of 842 engaged and recently married couples revealed that 70% of them experienced negative mental health impacts from wedding planning, with nearly 22% reporting significant negative effects. Only 13% said that the planning had any positive impact on their well-being.

A therapist emphasized that many people report feeling overwhelmed. In fact, their anxiety can show up as physical symptoms like headaches, changes in appetite, hair loss, skin breakouts, and reduced intimacy. I am pretty sure that dealing with people’s tantrums during this time is the last thing a bridal couple needs. Alas, who will explain it to the entitled people?

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Folks commented that it sounded like a dreamy wedding, one that they would have been happy to attend. Others also opened up about facing backlash for keeping their events child-free, which kind of shows that people hating on this is almost universal. Anyway, that’s it from our end, but we want to hear your thoughts. Feel free to type away in the comments!

Just like the bridal couple, many folks online opened up about getting heat from their relatives for having child-free weddings

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