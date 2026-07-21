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While women bear the physical and emotional brunt of pregnancy, their spouses should naturally do everything to support them. Unfortunately, there are some shameless men who use it as an opportunity to cheat on their pregnant wives and expect forgiveness despite their frustrating behavior.

The same thing happened to this couple, where the man started acting weird toward his much younger coworker while his partner was expecting. Soon, she found out that her worst suspicions were true and he had been cheating on her, but then he did something more terrible. Read on to uncover what happened!

More info: Reddit

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Discovering a partner’s infidelity can be brutal, but it can be more so if the person is pregnant

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The pregnant poster’s 43-year-old husband hired a mid-20s coworker, but didn’t find anything wrong when the two started exchanging gifts

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In fact, when his boss questioned him about it, the guy acted all surprised, and the poster was baffled that he didn’t see what the issue was

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After her delivery, the poster gave an update that she discovered his 2-month-long affair with the new hire, and immediately kicked him out

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However, after talking things through, she gave him another chance, so they decided to work on their relationship, and he started taking more efforts

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Although it was difficult for the poster, she noticed that he was trying to be a better husband and father, while they also went to therapy

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He also came clean about everything with regards to his affair, and they started communicating more transparently after that

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Meanwhile, the guy blocked his mistress everywhere, and she refused to take responsibility, blaming everything on the poster’s husband

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Things got intense when he returned to the office after his paternity leave, and she tried to make advances so she would “win him back”

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When he confessed to HR about their affair, the poster’s husband was fired for physical harassment, but the couple was still hoping to work things out

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Meanwhile, his ex-mistress had physical relationships with other coworkers as well, but the poster didn’t care as long as she left them alone

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The woman stopped texting the poster’s husband, and he confessed how much he valued his wife as they started bonding again

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However, a few months afterward, the poster gave an update that she was going to divorce him, as she couldn’t move past everything that he had done

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She was angry that he had used their kids to cover up the affair, but it really upset her when he used their child to manipulate her into forgiving him

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Also, he had started being short-tempered with their kids, and looking at his disturbing search history, the poster finally ended things for good

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) shares how her marriage got problematic all because of her husband. The drama started when the 43-year-old guy hired a coworker in her mid-20s. Weirdly enough, they started exchanging gifts, yet he was confused when his boss called them out over it. Well, the author was pregnant at that time, but after delivery she learned about his 2-month infidelity.

Initially, she kicked him out, but after talking things through, they realized they had grown apart. Considering their kids, the couple decided to give their relationship another chance, and the guy came clean about everything. She said that he finally stepped up to his role as a husband and father, and that he also shared everything that had happened with his ex-mistress at work.

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When he returned to his office after paternity leave, the woman tried to “get him back.” However, he was ultimately fired for physical harassment. Meanwhile, she had been intimate with other men at the office. Well, the couple was in therapy, and the OP was trying to move past everything that happened. However, 7 months later, she realized that it was all doomed between them.

She couldn’t fathom how he had used their kids as an excuse to cover up the affair, so she decided to go for a divorce. Besides, his temper had been pretty short with the children, but she was furious when he used their 4-year-old to manipulate her into forgiveness. This concerning behavior, along with his disturbing search history, finally pushed her to end things with him for good.

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Men having an affair while their spouse is pregnant is not a new thing, and we have seen this happen with quite a few celebrities. It sounds horrible, but studies point out that 10% of fathers-to-be cheat on their partners during pregnancy. In fact, the risk of men cheating on their wives grows along with the fetus, and being satisfied with their marriages does make much of a difference.

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Researchers highlight that “pregnancy is a time of physical and emotional transformation, but for some women, it becomes a painful period due to cheating during pregnancy. Infidelity at this stage can have long-lasting consequences, impacting a woman’s mental health, trust, and even her pregnancy itself.” The postpartum OP must have been completely devastated by what her husband did.

While she initially forgave the guy, the author realized that in the long term she couldn’t be with a cheater. Stats revealed that 60%-75% of couples who experience infidelity remained together. However, not all those couples remained because of love. Some remained out of fear of being alone, lack of anywhere else to go, financial issues, and so on. The OP might have stayed for these reasons.

Netizens felt that the guy was a red flag and the poster did the right thing by leaving him in the end. After all, he had the audacity to involve their child in all the drama, just to manipulate her. That’s really brutal, isn’t it? Would you have forgiven him in the first place when his affair was exposed? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to type away in the comments section!

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Netizens were aghast that the guy used his own child as a tool to manipulate his wife, and many labeled him as a massive red flag

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