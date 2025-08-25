This Viral '6-6-6' Walking Trend Promises Fat Loss Results Without Burnout

ADVERTISEMENT

A new TikTok fitness trend has captured the attention of social media users by offering a workout that doesn’t require endless gym hours or punishing routines.

Known as the “6-6-6” walking challenge, it quickly became a favorite for those seeking weight loss, stress relief, and daily movement.

Trainers said the method fits into the growing demand for sustainable, low-impact fitness that has been helping people stay consistent without burning out.

The 6-6-6 method makes walking feel more structured, and it actually burns fat efficiently

The 6-6-6 walking routine consists of three simple stages: a six-minute warm-up, a 60-minute brisk walk, and a six-minute cooldown, according to aFox News report.

Although the timing often lined up with 6 a.m. or 6 p.m., the suggested schedule of the workout was more of a reminder than a strict rule.

Trainers explained that this framework helps people feel guided and less overwhelmed when starting out.

Celebrity trainer Kollins Ezekh shared that walking is more than justexercise. It could be a reset button of sorts to clear the mind.

“Personally, I use walking as a way to reset. It clears my head, lowers stress and keeps my body moving even on days when I’m not training hard,” he told Fox.

Fitness professionals explained that walking at a brisk pace often landed people in “Zone 2,” a low-to-moderate intensity training zone where the heart rate is about 60–70% of its maximum.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, exercise in this range could burn around 65% of calories from fat, making the 6-6-6challenge a surprisingly efficient tool for weight management.

Like the viral “12-3-30” treadmill workout, which involves walking at a 12% incline at a pace of 3 mph for 30 minutes, the appeal of the 6-6-6 walking challenge was its focus on steady effort rather than intensity.

The method encourages a full hour of walking, enough to count toward the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of 150 minutes of moderate activity each week, according to theNew York Post.

Walking is an easy and underrated form of exercise, but there are still things to keep in mind

Even though walking was one of the safest and most accessible forms of exercise,experts still encourage caution.

Ezekh advised beginners not to dive in too aggressively and to be mindful of posture and footwear.

For those with issues with their knee, hips, or feet, easing into the routine was important.

“Posture and proper shoes are really important,” Ezekh noted.

The trainer also reminded people that walking alone couldn’t cover every fitness need. Strength training, mobility work, and variety still matter.

“I’d look at this trend as a starting point, not the finish line,” he said. “Use it to build consistency, then add on.”

The viral popularity of walking routines highlights a broader cultural shift infitness. Instead of punishing workouts or short-term fixes, people are starting to look for sustainable routines.

Research from the National Institutes of Health backs this up, showing that regular walking improved heart health, lowered blood pressure, and helped manage cholesterol.

As Ezekh pointed out, the real benefit comes from weaving activity into daily life in a way that doesn’t feel punishing.

“The real benefit is in making movement a part of your lifestyle, in a way that’s sustainable,” he said.

The 6-6-6 method could be effective, but its name has raised some netizens’ eyebrows

Unlike complicated workout plans or expensive gym memberships, the 6-6-6 method only requires a good pair of shoes and an hour of time.

That accessibility made it attractive for people of different ages, fitness levels, and schedules. It allowed beginners to feel empowered and seasoned exercisers to find a steady rhythm on lighter days.

Its name, however, has raised eyebrows among some social media users, especially those in conservative circles.

“I think I’ll pass. Why not 777? Why’s it gotta be 666? Surely I’m not the only one who recognizes this as a religiously significant ‘evil’ number,” one commenter wrote.

“I won’t do 666 of anything. The choice of numbers is too obviously wrong,” wrote another.

Others, however, observed that the exercise routine is actually not supposed to be called “6-6-6” at all.

“Why is the middle number 6 if the walk in the middle is 60 minutes. Shouldn’t it be 6-60-6?” one commenter stated.

“Obviously, this ‘method’ is 6-60-6 by definition. Why don’t they just call it 6-60-6?” wrote another.

Netizens weighed in on the 6-6-6 walking routine on social media

