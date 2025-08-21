YouTuber Challenged Himself To Walk 250K Steps In A Week To Test What It Would Do To His Body

ADVERTISEMENT

Walking is often praised as one of the easiest, most accessible forms of exercise. It’s low-impact, gentle on the body, and something almost anyone can do. But is it really as effortless as it seems?

That’s the question YouTuber Jack Massey Walsh set out to answer when he attempted to walk 250,000 steps in just seven days, averaging nearly 36,000 steps, or 17 miles, every single day.

At first, Jack was confident he could handle the challenge. But it didn’t take long for him to realize it was far tougher than he imagined. Still, he pushed through, and what he discovered about his body in the process was genuinely surprising. Keep reading to see how the week-long experiment transformed him.

RELATED:

Jack Massey Walsh set out to see what would happen if he walked 250,000 steps in just one week

Share icon

Image credits: Tamar Willoughby (not the actual photo)

What he discovered along the way truly surprised him

Share icon

Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

Share icon

Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

Share icon

Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most unexpected parts of the challenge was the difference it made to his body

Share icon

Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

Share icon

Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

Share icon

Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

Share icon

Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

Share icon

Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the full video below

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

His results left plenty of commenters impressed and even inspired

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon