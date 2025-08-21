Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

YouTuber Challenged Himself To Walk 250K Steps In A Week To Test What It Would Do To His Body
Man walking on a trail in nature wearing a blue jacket, testing effects of walking 250k steps in a week on his body
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

YouTuber Challenged Himself To Walk 250K Steps In A Week To Test What It Would Do To His Body

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Walking is often praised as one of the easiest, most accessible forms of exercise. It’s low-impact, gentle on the body, and something almost anyone can do. But is it really as effortless as it seems?

That’s the question YouTuber Jack Massey Walsh set out to answer when he attempted to walk 250,000 steps in just seven days, averaging nearly 36,000 steps, or 17 miles, every single day.

At first, Jack was confident he could handle the challenge. But it didn’t take long for him to realize it was far tougher than he imagined. Still, he pushed through, and what he discovered about his body in the process was genuinely surprising. Keep reading to see how the week-long experiment transformed him.

RELATED:

    Jack Massey Walsh set out to see what would happen if he walked 250,000 steps in just one week

    Man walking alone on a foggy trail, challenging himself to walk 250K steps in a week for body test.

    Image credits: Tamar Willoughby (not the actual photo)

    What he discovered along the way truly surprised him

    Man walking outdoors on a grassy hill during a challenge to walk 250K steps in a week to test body effects

    Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man walking on a leaf-covered path in nature, challenging himself to walk 250K steps in a week for body test.

    Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

    Young man wearing a yellow hat and glasses walking in a forest, tracking steps to test effects on his body.

    Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

    YouTuber walking through forest wearing yellow beanie and backpack, testing 250K steps challenge for body impact analysis

    Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

    ADVERTISEMENT

    YouTuber outdoors in a forest with arms raised, testing what walking 250K steps in a week does to his body.

    Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the most unexpected parts of the challenge was the difference it made to his body

    YouTuber flexing muscles before and after walking 250K steps in a week showing physical transformation results.

    Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a man showing physical changes after walking 250K steps in a week challenge.

    Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

    YouTuber before and after walking 250K steps in a week, showing physical changes to his body against a blue background.

    Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young man measuring arm with tape measure showing changes after walking 250K steps in a week challenge for body test

    Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

    ADVERTISEMENT

    YouTuber measuring waist to show results after walking 250K steps in a week to test effects on body.

    Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

    Person measuring calf with tape measure showing changes after walking 250K steps challenge to test effects on body

    Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

    Young man measuring chest with tape showing before and after results of walking 250K steps in a week challenge

    Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person measuring thigh with tape showing changes after walking 250K steps in a week fitness challenge.

    Image credits: JackSucksAtLife

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Watch the full video below

    His results left plenty of commenters impressed and even inspired

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Health
    healthy lifestyle
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    3

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The before and after pictures & measurements mean nothing. It is so easy to manipulate them simply by changing posture, changing the lighting slightly, and inhaling/exhaling. For the images to mean anything there needs to be a huge difference.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't even need to do numbers like that. 10k steps a couple of times a week will improve your health a lot too compared to not going for walks

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone mentioned a tip to prevent blisters. There is an even better one, wear two pairs of socks, or double layered sock. This means the movement is between the fabric layers, not the layers of your skin.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The before and after pictures & measurements mean nothing. It is so easy to manipulate them simply by changing posture, changing the lighting slightly, and inhaling/exhaling. For the images to mean anything there needs to be a huge difference.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't even need to do numbers like that. 10k steps a couple of times a week will improve your health a lot too compared to not going for walks

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone mentioned a tip to prevent blisters. There is an even better one, wear two pairs of socks, or double layered sock. This means the movement is between the fabric layers, not the layers of your skin.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Health & Wellness
    Homepage
    Trending
    Health & Wellness
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Health & Wellness Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Arrow point to left Arrow point to right
    ADVERTISEMENT