Our “For You” Page Made Us Do It: 24 TikTok Finds We Can’t Get Enough Of
Let's admit it, TikTok has a weirdly powerful grip on our attention spans and, increasingly, our shopping habits. One minute you're watching a cat video, the next you're utterly convinced you need a specific water bottle or a pimple patch shaped like a star because someone you've never met raved about it. It's a phenomenon, really.
We've all been there, succumbing to the siren song of a viral product. So, we rounded up some of those very items that seemed to explode on "For You" pages everywhere. These are the gadgets, gizmos, and beauty bits that TikTokers swore by, and honestly, some of them are pretty great and totally live up to the online buzz.
This post may include affiliate links.
Blast Back To The 90s With This Portable Cd Player With Bluetooth - Your Old Mix Discs Are About To Have A Revival!
Review: "Perfect. came with a remote control to change settings, turn up the volume, etc. It is so worth the money and the size is perfect. very portable and awesome with connectivity." - mia
There's Pretty Much No Stain Or Grime That Can Withstand The Mysterious, Almost Mythical Cleaning Power Of The Pink Stuff
Review: "Love this. Great bundle. Works good!"- Justasha Fruehling
Tap Into Some Serious Cottagecore Vibes And Get Just The Right Amount Of Glow With A Sweet Little Touch Activated Bedside Bird Lamp
Review: "This is so cute! It is plastic, in case you are expecting something else, but once plugged in and lit, it is so very cute!" - Apple Girl!
This Ice Ball Maker Is The Key To Impressing Your Guests At Your Next Party - Get Ready For Some Serious "Oohs" And "Ahhs"!
Review: "The ice comes out in perfect spheres, and the ice is easy to remove from the trays. I didn’t even realize a container came with it, but it’s a definite plus." - ERS17
Vibe Check! This Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser & Himalayan Salt Lamp Combo Is About To Elevate Your Space To Zen Master Status
Review: "It makes a beautiful addition to my salt lamp collection, this one is in my bathroom and another one in my kitchen. It keeps the air smelling great and I am planning to get another one for my bedroom." - Audrey Holsinger
Squeeze, Squish, Repeat! This Needoh Nice Cube Is The Fidget Toy That'll Have You Mesmerized For Hours
Review: "Super squishy, but firm (it really is close to the feeling of kneading bread dough). It ALWAYS goes back to its original square shape, no matter how you stretch it or squeeze it. It stretches decently far. It has a nice weight to it and is a pretty good size in my smaller hands." - Keller
Ditch The Dull Blades And Add A Pop Of Color To Your Kitchen With This Vibrant Kitchen Knife Set - Your Meals Will Be As Bright As Your Knives!
Review: "These look great and are very sharp. So far I love them and the price was fantastic considering knife sets are so expensive." - Mrs. Blake
Who Needs A Designer Keychain When You Can Have This Juicy Cherry Purse Charm For A Fraction Of The Price?
Review: "I was so sad when coach's cherry charm sold out. 🥲 the other day I was scrolling thru Amazon and found the dupe to coach's cherry charm! It has a good weight to it, does not look cheap. It's perfect and now my dream bag is complete!!! 🥹" - Stephanie
Feeling that familiar pull to click over to your shopping app yet? It's wild how a 30-second video can convince us we absolutely must have something. We're not even halfway through the things that made us open our wallets thanks to the internet's favorite video vortex, and the influence is strong.
No More Nightstand Nightmares! This Bedside Shelf Organizer Keeps Your Essentials Within Reach, Even When You're Buried Under The Covers
Review: "I seriously could not live without this next to my bed!!! I have a lofted bed and I put my glasses and some other stuff on it like my phone when it charges. the sturdiness is great, it sticked on and was easy to remove and relocate. It's still going strong and im planning on bringing it with me for the next 3 years!" - camila marquez
Forget Boring Squeaky Toys, This Interactive Dog Toy Is A Puzzle And A Plaything All In One. Your Pup Will Be Digging For Those Carrots Like It's Buried Treasure!
Review: "This is a great toy. It is durable enough for pets that do not destuff plush toys. Each carrot has a squeaker." - REVIEWER
Fake Plants Are The New Black, And This LEGO Icons Orchid Is The Chicest One On The Block
Review: "This Lego was easy to put together and the directions were very easy to understand. All parts came labeled in the step you are on. It did not take that long to put together." - Mandy
Add A Splash Of Rainbow Magic To Your Windows (And Keep Those Nosy Neighbors Guessing) With Window Privacy Film!
Review: "Great privacy film while preserving light and the added fun bonus of a prism effect!" - Jessica
Your Phone Is About To Become The Most Stylish Accessory In Your Wardrobe, Thanks To This Floral iPhone Case
Review: "I love this case mostly for its unique shape and design. I ordered the darker purple color, it’s so pretty. Material is a soft, bendy plastic. It fits your phone very snug and there’s no loose spots. Recommend this case." - Amber
Dull, Dirty Screens Are So 2022. Get The Crystal-Clear View You Deserve With This Screen Daddy
Review: "So a few weeks in, this product looks as good, works as well, and sticks the same as day I got it." - Amazon Customer
Sometimes Our Thirst Is A Delicate Flower, Other Times It's A Raging Beast, And Thankfully The Freesip Waterbottle Caters To Both Personalities
Review: "Really cool water bottle. Was hesitant to get it because I thought it was just the next popular cup but it’s genuinely a good product. Leak free, keeps cold, good color quality, and not super clunky. Overall my new favorite." - Gretchen
Our Hands Are Now Officially Influencers And Demand Only The Chicest Germ Killer, Which Is Why We Got Them Touchland Hand Sanitizer
Review: "Looking for a hand sanitizer that's as delightful as a bouquet of roses but without the thorns? Well, step right up because Touchland's Rosewater Hand Sanitizer is here to save your day and your nose!" - Mindy Clarke
It's a mixed bag of surprisingly useful, genuinely innovative, and sometimes just plain fun stuff that the TikTok hive mind has deemed worthy. Who knew social media could be such an effective (and occasionally expensive) discovery tool for things that actually make life a bit better or at least more interesting? Let's see what other viral sensations made the cut.
Bring Your Kicks Back From The Brink Of Dirtpocalypse And Make Them Look Box-Fresh Again With The Power Of Sneakerasers Sole & Sneaker Cleaner
Review: "I am not often so impressed that I write a review, but these sponges are freaking a gift to tenny’s! I started with my Nikes that I had walked for 5 miles in a wet muddy park, and had so much fun seeing how well they worked on all different types of shoes, that I cleaned 11pairs of my and my husbands shoes! I used 4 pads on the 11 pairs, which I felt was a great pad to shoe ratio. Also, the more water, the better it works!" - Brita Darlington
Our Oven Is Officially Gathering Dust Because The Ninja Crispi Air Fryer Just Does Everything Better And Faster
Review: "Cooks Quickly and Cleans Up Easily. No preheating needed and everything I’ve cooked turns out great. The recrisp function works exceptionally well. Small footprint and flawless operation." - Gary
Avoid That Awkward Chicken-To-Lettuce Cross-Contamination Situation With The Simple Genius Of A Double Sided Cutting Board
Review: "Good quality, easy clean up. Description was accurate. Very durable, worth the price." - DJR
Stainless steel surfaces will make your cooking knives dull much faster. Bamboo is the preferred material for cutting boards.
We're Pretty Sure The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Has A Tiny, Very Efficient Egg Chef Living Inside, Because Our Eggs Have Never Been Better
Review: "This egg cooker works great! I made 6 eggs in about 10 minutes. All you do is add water and use the plastic cup with the needle to puncture the bottom of the eggs, then you place them in the cooker and turn it on and they’re ready in just a few minutes. It plays a loud jingle when the eggs are finished cooking. I added them to ice water after they finished to stop the cooking process, then I refrigerate them to eat for breakfast all week. So easy and simple!" - Amazon Customer
Turn Those Uninvited Facial Guests Into A Fashion Statement And Help Them Heal Faster With These Adorable Starface Pimple Patches
Review: "Happy the mirror came in perfect shape!! Been wanting one of these for awhile." - jennie
Keep The Fizz In And The Mystery Floaties Out Of Your Favorite Fizzy Drink With A Handy Soda Can Cover
Review: "Where have these little things been all my life?! I got the original 4 pack but since trying the one, I don't think I can ever drink from a can straight ever again! I'll be carrying these in my purse from now on. They are WAY better than your brain could ever conjure up from a photo. Just buy them, don't even think about it! 5 stars, two thumbs up, highly recommended!" - Lirpa
Wake Up With Lips So Soft And Hydrated They Could Probably Charm A Prince Thanks To The Overnight Magic Of Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Review: "If you have dry lips problem and always have to buy lip balm this is the best option, even as a man you could use it and you'll feel better. If you use it daily every night it even last for months, is the second time I buy this and I don't regret it. I recommend using your index finger instead of the plastic spoon that it includes, then clean your finger." - Ian
No More Forgotten Condiments Slowly Turning Into Science Experiments In The Back Of The Fridge Now That We Have A Spinning Fridge Lazy Susan
Review: "Arrived quickly and looks just like seller pictured. No assembly necessary. Just washed it and stuck it on the bottom shelf of our fridge. Our freezer is on top, which leaves the bottom the coolest part of our fridge and suitable for condiments." - Cathi Anne