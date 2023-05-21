This Is Why Overgrown Weeds Can Be A Good Thing If You’re A Photographer
Yesterday, I asked my sister if she wanted to make a short film with me. She said yes, so I told her the plot of the film. She couldn't get started straight away so I decided to try and take some videos and photos to make our garden look like a forest. Admittedly, we do have a slight advantage because at the back of our garden, beyond the evergreens, there is a very narrow strip of land that we can access and it is pretty wild back there! However, a lot of the shots I took were in my actual garden. And, seeing as spring is halfway gone, and the weather hasn't been too nice, the garden is very overgrown. These are the products I got.
The Base Of A Tree Surrounded By Sticky Weed
We have seven apple trees in our garden but I couldn't use them because of their proximity to the fence. This one is flanked by sticky weed which me and my sisters like to use for pranks. It probably has a more technical name but its sticky nature seems to fit that name fine.
A Pretty Snowdrop Hidden Under A Bush
For those eagle eyed you may have spotted the corner of a fence in the top left. It is very hard to completely avoid any man-made elements in a garden with two benches, a patio, a trampoline, a shed, and a swing (not to mention the fences) but I've done my best.
The Forest Like Floor Unveiled When One Looks Under The Bush
I wanted the feel to be that sit wasn't just the pretty plants. There are, in a forest, lots of little plants and leaves everywhere. I need this to be as realistic as possible and not obvious that it was in my back garden.
Non-Wild Ferns In Our Plant Bed
Once again a little corner of the fence has snuck in. This is a fern my mum has grown in our plant bed. She is passionate about gardening and I think that this fern is so pretty and perfect looking in the way it has ended up.
Pretty Evergreens And Some .... Holly?
For a very long time, these age-old evergreens have lined the back of our garden. Mostly they have been able to run free - apart from an occasional trim at the top - so that explains the holly!
A Silver Birch In All Its Glory
Only looking at this image now do I appreciate this tree. It is right at the back of our garden so it is a little overshadowed by the apple trees. Recently, the silver birch in my grandparent's garden died and now their garden looks so different. I'm going to appreciate this so much more now.
We Enter The Back
This is the back of the garden. I feel sorry for this tree. I and my sisters have been trying to climb it for a very long time. However, the tree now has many pieces of rope around it and a ladder resting against it. Somehow I avoided those things while taking this photo!
More Ivy
For some reason, ivy seems to create a sense of forest. Maybe it is how messy it is. Flowers are more perfect and so are trees without ivy. The two together create an amazing forest atmosphere.
And Some More Ivy
Believe it or not, this is a fence! This ivy has probably never been cut meaning it has license to grow wild! It is amazing what happens when you leave nature to it.
A Tiny Tree
I have big hopes for this tree. Hopefully one day it will be big like its mother tree. It is already past the hard part so ina few years I hope to show you Pandas a fully-fledged tree.
I Think It's Asleep
Ok, so this one wasn't in my garden but I still found it amazing. There are so many bugs out there that we still haven't discovered. Finally, this is my first article so I would really appreciate any tips from all you experienced Pandas out there. I hope you found this useful and now you have another use for your overgrown garden!