Yesterday, I asked my sister if she wanted to make a short film with me. She said yes, so I told her the plot of the film. She couldn't get started straight away so I decided to try and take some videos and photos to make our garden look like a forest. Admittedly, we do have a slight advantage because at the back of our garden, beyond the evergreens, there is a very narrow strip of land that we can access and it is pretty wild back there! However, a lot of the shots I took were in my actual garden. And, seeing as spring is halfway gone, and the weather hasn't been too nice, the garden is very overgrown. These are the products I got.