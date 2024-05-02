Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This Is My First Solo Exhibition In 2024 In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine
This Is My First Solo Exhibition In 2024 In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine

Most of you are already familiar with my paintings from the articles on this site. You probably read my stories with photos about art plein airs and previous art events and exhibitions. I talk about how my fellow artists and I continue our artistic activities during explosions and air raids. Those who have already read my stories have noticed that I try not to use tragic subjects in my paintings because we have seen too many of them.

My philosophy is to bring at least a little bit of positivity into the lives of the residents of my city and create events where people can relax and socialize, forgetting about the war for a moment.

The beginning of the year was difficult for me, with fewer and fewer opportunities to find resources to continue my creative work. There is almost no paint. Sometimes I have to prepare my own canvas like an old master: glue, primer, and sand. But this is not the most difficult thing. It was difficult to find faith in myself as an artist. I keep asking myself the question: Does society need artists at all? Sometimes my friends support me, but it’s getting harder and harder to live by art. I have been thinking about this for the last few years. So the desire to create exhibitions is fading.

It was the same this year. I went to art plein airs with my friends many times, but the desire to create an exhibition came unexpectedly, and I took this step. You can see what happened in the photos. Everyone probably chooses their path in life, and art is a path of happiness and sometimes melancholy. Please write your opinion on this below the post.

More info: saatchiart.com

This Is My First Solo Exhibition In 2024 In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine

This Is My First Solo Exhibition In 2024 In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine

This Is My First Solo Exhibition In 2024 In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine

This Is My First Solo Exhibition In 2024 In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine

This Is My First Solo Exhibition In 2024 In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine

This Is My First Solo Exhibition In 2024 In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine

This Is My First Solo Exhibition In 2024 In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine

This Is My First Solo Exhibition In 2024 In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine

This Is My First Solo Exhibition In 2024 In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine

This Is My First Solo Exhibition In 2024 In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine

This Is My First Solo Exhibition In 2024 In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine

This Is My First Solo Exhibition In 2024 In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine

This Is My First Solo Exhibition In 2024 In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine

Олександра Малишко
Олександра Малишко
Олександра Малишко
Олександра Малишко
Author, Community member

Oleksandra Malyshko artist was born in 1977 in the Dnieper city, Ukraine. By education she is architect and the member of the National union of artists of Ukraine. The participant near hundreds of art actions and exhibitions, she have prize diplomas of the participant. The most part of pictures was charitable given to the organizations and institutions of the region where she lives. Given an event in creative life became an opportunity to take part in 58 Venice Biennials "that you lived in interesting times", the participant of the "Falling dream shadow on the gardens Jardini" project of the Ukrainian pavilion...

Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience.

Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

