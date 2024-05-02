This Is My First Solo Exhibition In 2024 In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of you are already familiar with my paintings from the articles on this site. You probably read my stories with photos about art plein airs and previous art events and exhibitions. I talk about how my fellow artists and I continue our artistic activities during explosions and air raids. Those who have already read my stories have noticed that I try not to use tragic subjects in my paintings because we have seen too many of them.

My philosophy is to bring at least a little bit of positivity into the lives of the residents of my city and create events where people can relax and socialize, forgetting about the war for a moment.

The beginning of the year was difficult for me, with fewer and fewer opportunities to find resources to continue my creative work. There is almost no paint. Sometimes I have to prepare my own canvas like an old master: glue, primer, and sand. But this is not the most difficult thing. It was difficult to find faith in myself as an artist. I keep asking myself the question: Does society need artists at all? Sometimes my friends support me, but it’s getting harder and harder to live by art. I have been thinking about this for the last few years. So the desire to create exhibitions is fading.

It was the same this year. I went to art plein airs with my friends many times, but the desire to create an exhibition came unexpectedly, and I took this step. You can see what happened in the photos. Everyone probably chooses their path in life, and art is a path of happiness and sometimes melancholy. Please write your opinion on this below the post.

More info: saatchiart.com

