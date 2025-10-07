So, I asked the Bored Panda community: What would you warn someone about before they got your type of pet? From quirky habits to unexpected responsibilities, their answers reveal the truth behind life with furry, feathery, or scaly friends—and might make you think twice before adopting.

Pets can bring endless joy, companionship, and sometimes chaos into our lives—but every type of animal comes with its own surprises. Some challenges are obvious, while others only show up after you’ve welcomed them into your home.

#1 When you adopt a dog, it's for the rest of their life, not just whenever you stop finding them fun. If you aren't going to commit to caring for a dog properly—providing fresh food and water daily, regular yearly vet visits and vaccinations, treating them as part of the family, and emergency visits as needed—then don't get one.

#2 Chihuahuas are more than an accessory. They are very smart but stubborn and usually bond with one person more than the whole family. Be prepared for health issues—my first one had teeth problems and then heart issues, and my current one is suffering from tracheal collapse, even though I only use harnesses and never a collar.



But they are incredible companions, loving to be next to you and to touch you. Lexie loves to sit on my chest and put her face in front of mine, which makes watching TV a bit tricky.



They need to know that you are in charge; otherwise, they try to take control, which can lead to aggressive or bitey behavior. They have no idea how small they are and will boss larger dogs around.



Love them.

#3 Ferrets. Cute, funny, playful, affectionate. BUT… too intelligent for their own good and safety. They have the intelligence of a toddler and are extraordinary problem solvers. They are never reliably litter-box trained. If you allow them into a room once, they will always want back in—sometimes digging through carpet and padding just to squeeze under the door.



They steal and stash things. Females mostly create secret food stashes, like in dresser drawers. Males go for socks and similar items. They must inspect the bottom of every cup, full or empty, often tipping it over to do so.



And the scariest part: if they escape the house, they are brave and bold enough to approach any other animal—size be damned—to say “howdy.” The terror of not being able to find your little carpet shark after checking the whole house and running around outside calling for them… then you come back inside, and there they are, sleepily blinking at you, wondering what all the excitement was about.

#4 Vaccines are a yearly thing, so if you want to have a pet, be prepared to budget for them. Also, have insurance or set aside pet funds for unexpected trips to the vet. I have three doggos, and they’re part of my monthly salary—haha!

#5 Parrot owner here. (Well, to be honest, I'm not sure who owns whom)



These birds are highly intelligent and will challenge you in ways you'd never imagine. They need to be active, to interact, and to have various toys and playgrounds—otherwise, they develop behavioral and health issues, such as screaming or feather-plucking. If you cannot match their energy, get them a bird companion.



They are very messy and require daily cleaning. They can—and will—chew, break, or destroy things in your house, even when they have plenty of toys. That’s because they are extremely curious and like to explore your house (which, by the way, is now theirs).



They bite—often drawing blood (even budgies can do that). Even if you’ve earned their trust, they can still bite for reasons you can’t foresee: they may be hormonal, want to be left alone, dislike something about you (clothes, color, hairdo, perfume), or be upset that you’re eating without sharing. Or it could just be bedtime—and that’s totally unacceptable.



They are loud. In the wild, parrots communicate with loud calls; they call, chirp, whistle, and mimic sounds to express themselves. If you want a quiet pet, don’t get a parrot.



They have a long lifespan—up to 30 years or more for medium-sized parrots such as Senegal, conures, and caiques. Talk about a lifelong commitment…



The joy and color they bring to your life is absolutely amazing. However, if you cannot handle what I’ve mentioned above, you might want to consider getting another type of pet.

#6 Tortoises, especially Hermanns, are escape artists—they will climb fences. They will chase you, bite your toes, and sneak up on the cats to nibble their tails.



They are complete and utter cookwombles. Needless to say, I love mine to bits.

#7 If you have a cat, be prepared for constant “help” while working on the computer.

#8 To anyone who hasn’t been around indoor pets before, such as cats or dogs, please know that they do shed. There will be cat (or dog) hair on just about every surface in your home—and on you, too.



Another important consideration, especially before adopting a cat, is to think ahead 20 years. Many cats can live that long, and some even longer.



Because of my age, I won’t be adopting cats again. I’m not sure I’ll be around in 20 years, and what will happen to them if I’m not?

#9 Do your research before getting a tarantula. Some species are wonderfully docile with weak venom, while others are super fast, super aggressive little escape artists with venom strong enough to harm your curious cat. And don't think kitty can't get at Mr. Spider—I once had a six-month-old kitten smash a huge, heavy glass enclosure to pieces by somehow knocking it off a shelf. Thankfully, Lady Eats-a-lot was a big softie who was woefully unprepared to become a play toy. (Poor girl didn't survive.)

#10 I have a West Highland Terrier. Budget for vet bills—almost all of them suffer from skin issues. As much as I love my boy, I would not recommend a Westie to a first-time dog owner. Although they are very bright, they are also quite stroppy and can be very hard to train.

#11 All that stuff you’ve heard about Belgian Malinois? All those memes you’ve seen about the breed? Yeah. It’s true. It’s all true. You can’t handle a Malinois. You may think you can, but you can’t.



What’s that? You’ve had German Shepherds for decades, so you’re prepared? Cool, cool. But no—you still can’t handle a Belgian Malinois.



It’s like owning an F1 car as your everyday vehicle for driving to work and the grocery store. Except you can at least turn off an F1 car and take the keys out. You can’t turn off a Belgian Malinois.

#12 Lovebirds. They are LOUD and smart. They are clever enough to open their cage—they can figure out which way to rotate the door, and if there’s a padlock, they understand it’s the key to opening it and will try to break it with their beak.

#13 1. There is no such thing as a “tame” reptile. Some will get used to being handled; some won’t. Even the ones that do can still cause damage unexpectedly.



2. If you want to keep reptiles, take advice on species and prepare their environment well in advance. Don’t just buy a cool-looking snake on a whim and spend weeks preparing the terrarium, planting foliage, letting it bed in if necessary, and checking temperatures and humidity to ensure stability.



3. Read up thoroughly on reptile diseases and care. Snakes and lizards often have unusual issues that aren’t readily identifiable.



4. Source your animal from a reputable supplier. Reptiles are among the most illegally trafficked animals in the world, and buying from the wrong person can land you in serious trouble.



5. Avoid venomous reptiles at all costs. Leave Gila monsters, vipers, cobras, and the like to professionals.

#14 Cats: Learn their body language. Learn how to interact. They are not dogs and show affection, trust, fear, and stress very differently. Cats are subtle. Cats do care—they are not aloof or uncaring.



Hence My Cat From Hell, where the cat educates the owners, not the other way around.



This is the most important thing: cats respond to how you treat them.

#15 I found the sweetest rabbit, who had been left behind by her owners. I had to adopt her a buddy, though, because rabbits are not happy alone. But if one of them dies, I’ll have to get another one again. You see where this is going? I’m stuck with rabbits forever!

#16 Bengal cats. My friend has them; I’ve only cat-sat. Don’t get me wrong—they’re beautiful and amazing cats, but there are many Bengal rescues for a reason. Super smart and curious.



Things my friend has dealt with:

• No longer owns anything breakable—no vases, no knickknacks.

• Child locks on all outside doors, cabinets, fridge, and freezer. Prior to the locks, the cats pulled all the food out of the freezer while she was at work—more than once.

• Pulled up vents in the floor and tried to go inside.

• Pulled paintings off the wall to see what’s behind them.

• Fell into the bath multiple times while walking on the shower rod.

• Stole my gum (mint) out of my purse.

• Took my wallet out of my purse to get the gum.

• Opened the door and left the vet exam room while people were talking.



When I sat for them, they threw a huge tantrum—purposely pushing a block of knives off the counter—because I wouldn’t let them outside (on the balcony) in the middle of the night.



These are not just cats—they are a full-time job.

#17 If you get a Golden Retriever, be prepared for a goof. They love to play and cuddle, and they get their feelings hurt easily, so go easy on the reprimands. They will follow your commands when taught and are easy to train because they are such pleasers and jokers.



My wife and I have adopted many Golden Retrievers over the years, and each one had its own personality. They were all joys in our lives.

#18 Border Collie: extremely high energy. Don’t get one unless someone has the time and energy to keep up with them. They are also prone to seizures.

#19 You will spend more time and money ensuring the quality of their food than you do on your own.

#20 Apart from the usual caveats about costs, be warned about dachshunds. I have three (had four until recently). I found training my Siamese cats easier than training dachshunds. They’re known to be extremely stubborn, and toilet training is a slow process.



Mad Max was nearly two before he had reasonably reliable recall. Jasper has none—and he’s seven. He does come back, but only when he’s had enough. He once wandered for nearly three hours in my local woods. I gave up and went back to the car park with the others. Much later, he came trotting out, wondering what all the fuss was about.



I can only let him off the lead in a safe area. I tried a couple of trainers, but saw no improvement.



However, I wouldn’t be without them.

#21 I’m currently typing this with Roll on my shoulder—a green-cheeked conure (“GCC”), not an actual bread roll or anything. I adore my birds, but birds aren’t for everyone.



In a previous thread, I mentioned how I completely avoid non-stick pans because the fumes can k**l birds extremely quickly. You also can’t spray perfume or deodorant near them—again, because of the fumes. Scented candles and incense are out too. That’s probably the main thing I miss now that I have birds again.



Birds, in general, are bred to be pets, but they aren’t truly domesticated the way a puppy is. Even if they love you, you’ll probably get bitten at some point, depending on the type of bird you own. My GCC, for example, adores me and hides from everyone else, but he still bites me and draws blood regularly. My cockatiels are gentler—they’ll give what I’d call a “friendly nibble” before biting harder. Honestly, I’ve never been properly bitten by them because the nibble is usually enough.



So, what would you tell someone considering a pet you have lots of experience with? I was thinking about getting a dog, but posts here convinced me I wasn’t ready. I’m sure I’m not the only one in this position, and I’d love to hear others’ thoughts.

#22 I have crested geckos (Correlophus ciliatus), and one thing people don’t realize is that they are arboreal—they like to climb and hide a lot. Pet shops often sell very small vivariums, which don’t offer much space or height. I always recommend getting the tallest vivarium possible, with lots of places for the gecko to hide, such as artificial plants, hides (coconuts are perfect), and so on.



One last piece of advice: be prepared for the long haul. Cresties have an average lifespan of 10 to 15 years, so they are a long-term commitment.

#23 Turtles, especially red-eared sliders, are popular pets. When they’re young, they’re cute and small, and it may seem easy to care for them—but they require proper heat and UV light. Without it, they can develop respiratory diseases and may die within a few days.



They also need a large tank as they grow—really big. Some people may be tempted to release them into the wild, but that’s a big no-no. It’s illegal to release non-native animals into the wild, and this law applies in many countries.

#24 I rescued a Dalmatian from the local shelter. Her previous owner was neglectful and wouldn’t feed her, so she was half the size she should have been and only a quarter of the expected weight. At her age, she should have been about 60 lbs (27 kg), but she was only 19 lbs (8 kg). Here’s what I discovered:



• Food insecurity: She will always be food insecure. If she’s awake, she’s looking for food. If I let her eat as much as she wants, she will eat until she vomits—and then eat the vomit. It’s heartbreaking to watch. Even though she’s well fed now, she’s always scared she won’t get her next meal. She will eat anything she can get her mouth on. I have a gate to keep her out of the kitchen; otherwise, I’d have to hide everything remotely edible. She even ate a cake wrapped in tin foil—foil included.

• Hearing issues: Dalmatians are often deaf, and she fits that profile. She doesn’t know her name and won’t respond to noises or verbal commands. On the bright side, she’s not afraid of fireworks or thunderstorms. On the other hand, I’ve had to spend a lot of time and money developing alternative training methods. I even hired a professional to help me safely take her for walks without risking injury and ensure I can call her back if she gets outside.

• High energy: Dalmatians have a lot of energy. They need plenty of time to run and burn off energy. They also like to chew, so make sure to provide plenty of toys. I rotate her toys so they feel fresh and fun to play with.

• Sweet personality: She is the sweetest dog on earth, and I love her to death.

#25 I’ve had rats and degus, and they are wonderful pets—smart, fun, clean, and they’ll bond with the family like tiny dogs!



Both species must live in pairs at a minimum. Start with three, if possible—I learned that the hard way. It’s possible to introduce more, but both rats and degus are quite territorial, and it’s a long process with a good chance it won’t work.



They need big cages, as large as you can possibly provide, lots of toys, and—most importantly—time with people, as in hours. They can be trained to do simple tricks, which is fun for both you and them!



Degus will chew through anything, so their cage must be all metal. Rats are slightly better behaved but can also chew destructively if bored. Degus can live 8–10 years, so they’re a long-term commitment, and their diet is very specific—you’ll need to learn their nutritional needs.



Cages must be kept very clean (weekly cleaning, bedding changes, and disinfecting surfaces) or it will stink. Oh, and both species are probably noisy at night.



All worth it, I promise!

#26 Rabbits love to chew and dig. We had to cover all the wires in the house (spicy hay works) and move all the small toys out of reach. His favorite thing to play with is a paper bag, which costs us pennies compared to the toys he ignores. We keep a few bags in his playpen, and he’s perfectly happy.

#27 Orange cats: they’ve either never seen The One Brain Cell in their lives, or they’re diabolical geniuses. There is no in-between.

#28 Guinea pigs are not starter pets. There’s a lot more care and expense involved than people realize. You’ll be cleaning poop every day, changing bedding at least once a week, and providing fresh vegetables daily along with hay—which is necessary to keep their teeth healthy. Cage size matters too; the ones sold at pet stores are usually way too small, especially if you have multiple pigs.



That said, they all have different personalities, are little cuddlers, and are great for just chilling on your lap. Basically… tiny hobbits.

#29 I always wondered why my cat seemed to love water. I’d had cats my entire life and had never seen any of them enjoy water like Lucy.



I had to tighten all my taps as much as possible every time I left the house—and she’d still find a way to open them. I’d come home from work to find her running around my flat, soaking wet and loving it. She’d even jump into my bath water if I left it unattended for a second.



It wasn’t until she got sick that a vet told me she was a Turkish Angora, a breed known for their love of water and affinity for joining people in their baths!

#30 Long-haired Maine Coon.



You will find yourself trying to hold a 9 kilo squirming giant fur ball in one hand, while trying to clean off the bits of p*o that is caught in the long fur on his backside.



I still love the massive floofzoid to bits though!

#31 Peacocks are beautiful creatures, but they are violently territorial and can deliver a vicious, bloody blow—often inadvertently, especially during mating season.

#32 Hi! Shelter volunteer here — three big pieces of advice I always share:



Do your homework before adopting. Make sure the pet you choose matches your lifestyle. For example, bulldogs or chihuahuas may not be the best fit if you’re very active. Boxers can make amazing companions, but they need plenty of exercise and attention — I learned that the hard way when mine decided to destroy a chair and a few trash cans out of boredom! If you’re rarely home because of work or a busy social life, consider a more independent pet (reptiles can sometimes be a great fit).



Don’t adopt just because it’s cute. Puppies, kittens, and other baby animals eventually grow up. Make sure you’re ready for the commitment beyond the adorable stage.



A pet is a lifelong responsibility. Adoption isn’t just until you get busy or lose interest — it’s for the animal’s entire life. And if you absolutely must rehome your pet, please do so responsibly. Never abandon them outdoors to “fend for themselves.”

#33 Bengal cats. If you are not a VERY EXPERIENCED cat owner, don't make this your first cat. It won't be good for you or for them. They are all different of course, but the fact is male and females both spray in the house. They are VERY vocal. They are relentless about getting what they want from you. They are beautiful and can be very loving, but it's always on their terms. I've had 4, so I know what I'm talking about.

#34 Before getting my type of pet, I’d warn people to really think about the time, energy, and responsibility involved. Pets aren’t just cute companions — they come with:



Daily commitment: feeding, cleaning, exercise, enrichment.



Costs: food, vet bills, toys, insurance — it adds up quickly.



Patience required: training, accidents, chewing/scratching, noise, or stubborn behavior.



Lifestyle impact: travel and long workdays get harder when someone at home depends on you.



The biggest thing? Don’t get a pet because they’re trendy or adorable — get one because you’re ready to care for them for their whole life. They deserve stability, not rehoming when things get tough.



✅ Bottom line: Every pet is a joy, but also a long-term responsibility. Make sure you’re prepared for the challenges as much as the cuddles.

#35 dogs:



money (I pay 120€ a month for a 22kg dog. addtionally there are emergencies like vet visits. operations or chronic illnesses can be thousands a year)



dirt and hair



organizing (and paying) sitters



puberty is a b***h (same as puppy destroyer phase and old and tired phase: every phase has it's issues)





... make sure you can offer the breed what they need (exercise, training, climate, city dog vs countryside dog)



... if you have no experience ask a trainer- not a breeder - what breed could work for you

#36 Cats need a lot more attention than you think.



You may feel the urge to call in sick too many times just to stay home with your kitty cat and pet her all day. It will almost mandatory if it's sleeping on you.

#37 Void cats when most of your clothing is black will hide the cat hair. It will also hide the entire cat if you leave your black shirt on the bed, resulting in a newly evicted void getting moody at you and your hair will later be the victim of a targeted attack once you sit at the computer.



This is why I am currently on bp instead of doing my work, I accidentally turfed Void off my hoodie because he blended in so well,, now my hair is a mess and my hair bun is over my ear instead of on top of my head because of his revenge.

#38 100 lb pitbull mastiff..... Be prepared to have absolutely no personal space.... And they snuggle aggressively!!!! Also, buy a bigger bed

#39 Pugs... They snore...

#40 Rabbits are destructive as hell, spray pee high and wide and sometimes try to k**l each other Watership Down style. Also be paranoid on their teeth health.

#41 Hedgehogs are cute but they are little jerks....very prone to cancer and tooth issues as well.

#42 Don't et a beagle. All they do is bark

#43 Pets are a major responsibility. They are not like a child's toy that gets played with for two minutes and then shoved under the bed, into a corner or outside to be forgotten about.

Pets are not disposable. Don't go thru pets like you go thru shoes.

Pets are a commitment. Some pets only live for a year or 2. Most pets live 10 yrs - 20 yrs. Some pets live 80 yrs.

Pets need your attention, time, training, exercise, fresh clean water and food...Everyday. Not once a week or once a month, Everyday. 3 - 4 times minimum!

Pets can be Expensive.

If you're not willing to commit to a pet,

DONT GET ONE! And you probably shouldn't have kids neither...kids are needier than pets!

#44 Corgi: Inherited one due to a friends passing. I compare them to Huskies where they have a mind of their own. Don't listen well to commands. The one I have is treat motivated.

Lots and lots of furballs so cleaning floors is a daily thing.

#45 Bearded dragons! Adopt, don't shop! They are the most surrendered lizard, possibly most surrendered reptile (next to ball pythons). If you see a baby at a pet store, do NOT buy it! Most pet stores sell them way too young, and do not provide good husbandry advice. These tiny babies are not well established and have questionable health/genetics. A juvenile to adult beardie needs a 2'x2'x4' enclosure, minimum. Babies need mostly protein and require a steady source of bugs. Adults need mostly fresh veg (not whatever dehydrated mix you see for sale). Some beardies are sweet and easily handled. Some are frightened and/or territorial and can bite, scratch, and tail-whip. My advice is always to contact your local reptile rescue. They have so many bearded dragons in need of good homes, give you good advice, and can help you find a beardy with the right personality and temperament.



On that note, most pet store reptiles are not worth the purchase price. If they do not provide the breeders name and information, I avoid at all costs. Babies are sold before they are established to maximize profits. Good reptile breeders know that, sadly, some just fail to thrive. I'm never surprised when I hear that a chain pet store baby lizard or snake passes away unexpectedly.

