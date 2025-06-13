ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve likely looked at a photo and asked yourself, “Is that what I think it is?” Our brains can deceive us like that at times, so it isn’t your fault. But you may need to do a double-take to understand what is actually happening. 

Check these images out and see for yourself. You will eventually realize that these are merely well-timed and taken at the perfect angle, but at first glance, you may feel like your eyes are playing tricks on you. 

As always, don’t forget to upvote those that grabbed your attention the most!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Sky Over Minnesota Reminds Me Of That Scene Of Interstellar When They're On The Water Planet

Unusual cloud formation over a rural road creating a surreal scene requiring a double take to realize what it really is.

MyNameGifOreilly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like a NASTY storm coming. When the sky does things like that, it's time to seek shelter.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Appreciate People Like You Regardless

    Misty city view tricks observer into fearing a handmaid figure, later revealed as a closed red umbrella by police.

    itsmeCaseyMc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Dog Looks Like He's Wearing Pants

    Dog with black and white markings creating an optical illusion, one of the interesting things that require a double take to realize.

    maverick1ba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    If at one point you thought you saw the face of Jesus Christ on your breakfast toast, don’t worry, you’re not going crazy. You’re likely experiencing a case of pareidolia. 

    Live Science defines this as a brain phenomenon in which you may see or even hear something significant in a random image or pattern. In most cases, however, people often see human faces in inanimate objects.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Who Is This Diva?

    White flower with curled petals resembling icing, a striking example of interesting things that require a double take to realize.

    silkenhearts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So cool!! The Chinese Chrysanthemum. 瑞云殿 - meaning Cloud Palace. It is the 'Atsumono' variety or 'ousyu（奥州＝old name of Tohoku area)-giku) developed in the Tohoku area.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Who Lives In A Pineapple Under The Sea?

    Hand holding vegan spiced pumpkin mochi cake with black sesame glaze resembling a washing up sponge in double take photo.

    alidomrongchai , imanaly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    I Laughed Harder Than I Should’ve

    Close-up of a unique hairstyle shaped like a microphone, one of the interesting things that require a double take to realize.

    relatedTWEETS35 , bIackprincessa , oistr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Now, for the question of “Why?” Experts have different theories and responses to this. According to Harvard Medical School professor Dr. Nouchine Hadjukhani, we humans could recognize faces from the moment we were born. 

    "If you take a baby just after a few minutes of life, he will direct his attention toward something that has the general features of a face versus something that has the same elements but in a random order," Dr. Hadjikhani told the BBC in an interview.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    This Window Looking Like A Painting

    View through a window showing a peaceful field with cows and mountains, an interesting scene requiring a double take.

    hulloluke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    This Moth I Found In My Garden Has Evolved To Resemble A Piece Of Birch Wood

    Camouflaged moth on green leaves resembling a tree branch in an interesting thing that requires a double take to realize.

    savouryjesus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Sunset Looks Like A Fire

    Sunset reflection on a winding highway creates an interesting illusion, one of the things that required a double take to realize.

    Gianleafs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had nothing to do with it. I was at work all day. I have witnesses. I was totally not summoning demons from hell. You can't prove anything.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    For University College London neuroscientist Sophie Scott, pareidolia can also be a result of our own expectations. In the same BBC interview, she also used the "Jesus face" in the toast example, stating that a person is likely to interpret based on preconceived notions rather than what is actually in front of them. And this is where pareidolia can be powerful for people who believe in miracles. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We really want to see things like faces, we really want to hear things like voices, and our perceptual system will set out to do that,” she said.

    #10

    This Lenticular Cloud That Resembles An Sr-71

    Unusual cloud formation resembling a large glowing object over a landscape, an interesting thing requiring a double take to realize.

    cosmicbluebeard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    My Dog Kinda Looks Like An Oil Painting In This Photo

    Dog appears to be standing outside but is actually inside behind a sliding glass door, an interesting thing to double take.

    Hcrumble Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    My Mom Combined Two Dish Soaps And The Result Looks Like A Magic Potion

    Clear soap dispenser with purple liquid on black countertop, an interesting thing requiring a double take to realize.

    Shawnttshowbiz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Another interesting aspect of pareidolia is that it also involves emotions beyond the visual. As explained in a 2020 study published in the Psychological Science journal, it enables us not only to see faces but also to sense a personality. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As an example, the authors of the study used a house window that may make you feel as though a pair of eyes is watching you. It’s also why you may see a smiling face on a capsicum.

    #13

    This Hole In Knee Of My Gfs Pants That Oddly Resembles Pacman Eating Two Dots

    Close-up of a torn black fabric that looks like a Pac-Man shape, one of the interesting things that required a double take.

    SpacePartyFowl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    I Grew A Beet That Looks Very Similar To A Heart

    Hand holding a red sweet potato shaped like a human heart in a kitchen setting, interesting things double take.

    urlocalcommie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Close-Up Of An Old Tree Stump That Looks Like Jungle-Like Mountains

    Close-up of moss-covered wood texture showing interesting things that require a double take to realize what it really is.

    Fendjinn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What about you, readers? Which of these photos grabbed your attention the most? What is it about them that stood out to you? Let us know in the comments!
    #16

    View From My Porch In La: Looks Like A Mushroom Cloud Tonight

    Nighttime scene with glowing orange clouds behind trees and a gate, an interesting thing requiring a double take to realize.

    JustinIsFunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone said something really stupid and it was the only comment so I'm just going to say, I hope everyone in LA is OK and continues to be so. The Marines are deploying to the streets tonight so stay frosty. Don't pick fights and if you hear gunfire, run like hell. DO NOT BE A HERO! They are deploying trained killers. They only know "shoot to k**l"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Sunlight Pouring Through This Fountain In L'aquila, Italy, Makes It Look Like It's Pouring Lava

    Fountain in L'Aquila, Italy with sunlight creating an illusion of lava pouring from statue, a curious double take moment.

    RincnCuriosoo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Chipped Paint On This Propane Tank Lid Resembles A Globe

    Painted globe-shaped object outdoors in snow, one of the interesting things that required a double take to realize.

    laaaabe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    My Car Resembles Toothless From 'How To Train Your Dragon'

    Car headlights glowing in darkness on a wet road, an interesting scene requiring a double take to realize what it is.

    GoGetLost Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    The Butter Stain On The Knife Resembles A Forest And A Single Tree

    Butter knife with imprints resembling tree branches in softened butter near slice of bread, interesting things double take image.

    HrabiaMol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Fungus That Perfectly Resembles Fire

    Bright orange fungi growing on weathered wood, an interesting thing that requires a double take to realize its nature.

    WildlyLostGirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    I Scraped Some Margarine For Some Toast This Morning And It Looks Like A Chameleon At Rest

    Butter curl on a knife resembling a curled caterpillar on a slice of white bread, an interesting thing requiring a double take.

    Unisonlibrarian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    The Reflection Off My Laundry Detergent Looks Like Saturn

    Reflection on the floor resembling planet Saturn, one of the interesting things that required a double take to realize.

    skelguyader Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    My New Mandolin Slicer Slices Carrots So Thinly They Look Like Biological Specimens

    Thin translucent strip held up against window light, an interesting thing requiring a double take to realize its true nature.

    KnitAndKnitAndKnit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Sunset Made This Building Look Like It Was On Fire

    A building's windows reflect sunset light, appearing like glowing shapes, an interesting thing requiring a double take to realize.

    ElephantKant Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    The Roots Of This Tree Look Like Smooth Stone

    Tree bark melting into the ground, creating an unusual texture that requires a double take to realize what it really is.

    aussiedoodlemummy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Snow Outside My Dorm Looked Like A Blanket

    Snow draped over a bike rack creates an interesting shape requiring a double take to realize what it really is.

    Loose-Acanthisitta12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    This Pencil’s Shavings Look Like A Flower

    Close-up of a pencil shaved to resemble a flower, showcasing an interesting thing that requires a double take to realize.

    synonymsfortired Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    A View From My Car Looks Similar To The View From The Airplane

    View from inside a vehicle showing clouds outside that look like the sea, an interesting thing requiring a double take to realize.

    redvakho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    This Tree Burnt In A Wildfire Years Ago Resembles A Topological Map

    Close-up of wood with intricate patterns carved by insects showing interesting things that required a double take to realize.

    balisongbob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Asperitas Clouds Look Like They Came From A Van Gogh Painting

    Unusual cloud formation resembling waves or ripples over a city street, an interesting thing requiring a double take.

    RetiredAsparagus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Like A Portal To Another Dimension

    Unusual lightning display at night over power lines and fields, an interesting thing requiring a double take to realize what it is.

    MattCloudy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    I Found This Salt Flake That Resembles Chichén Itzá

    Miniature clear pyramid on wooden surface, an interesting thing requiring a double take to realize its true scale.

    GiveMeThatCakeNow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Forgotten Microwaved Beans Resemble Coral Reef

    Close-up of an interesting mold growth with textured, branching patterns requiring a double take to realize what it really is.

    elysiiium Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    This Is Not Mannequin Sitting Next To Me On This Flight. She Is Asleep And Snoring

    Man wearing earbuds and a woman with long hair sitting inside an airplane, a moment that required a double take.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    I Cannot Believe It Isn't

    Burnt noodles in a pan that look like a Jheri curl wig, an interesting thing requiring a double take to realize.

    ibk_xi , GeauxSeeTheLady Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Now That's What I Would Call A "Hot Dog"

    Dog lying on the floor with fire reflection above its head creating an amusing double take moment.

    marisaiscamp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    teleavision avatar
    Tele Avision
    Tele Avision
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey little girl is your daddy home? Did he go away and leave you all alone. I got a bad desire. I'm on fire.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #38

    The Floor Of My Train In Japan Looks Like Qr Codes

    A sheet covered with multiple small QR codes closely arranged, an interesting pattern requiring a double take.

    fireflec Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    This Egg I'm Incubating Looks Like The Spider-Man Symbol

    Egg glowing under yellow light in a plastic tray, one of the interesting things requiring a double take to realize its nature

    ReallyJackSparrow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    Powder Looks Like A Renaissance Painting

    Faded image on a dusty metal lid showing a person and a child, an interesting thing requiring a double take to realize.

    murahlee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    The Shadow Of That Bike Looks Like A Xenomorph

    Bicycle shadow on a pole creates an interesting shape that requires a double take to realize what it really is.

    Academic-Stuff-7921 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    The Reflection In My TV Looks Like A Play Button

    Flat screen TV reflecting a window on a wooden dresser with small figurines, an interesting thing to require a double take.

    woutomatic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    This Cookie That Resembles The Icon For WiFi

    Hand holding a pastry that looks like an unusual layered object, an interesting thing requiring a double take to realize.

    PositiveAd6142 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Kidney Stone That Resembles Covid-19 Virus

    Hand holding plastic container showing object inside that looks unusual, an interesting thing requiring a double take to realize.

    BioGrayn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    An Eagle Atop A Frondless Palm Resembles A Space Launch!

    Unusual image requiring a double take showing a long narrow object against a blue sky, sparking curiosity and interest.

    MrCarlSr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Sunset Looks Like The Apocalypse

    Sunset over city street with clouds that require a double take to realize what they really are in an urban setting.

    Goal1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    The Mud On This Truck Resembles Something Of A Painting Including A Forest And A Waterfall

    Close-up of a dirty blue car with mud streaks resembling a forest, an interesting thing requiring a double take.

    MttroTesslar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    My Steak Resembles The U.S.

    Grilled steak shaped like a pig on a white plate with a knife on a green cutting board, an interesting thing to double take.

    Dev-N-Danger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #49

    Same

    Dua Lipa standing next to an elephant creating an interesting double take illusion in a natural outdoor setting.

    PopBase , kirawontmiss , dualipa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    And I Clicked It

    Pizza with melted cheese and tomato sauce in a box, resembling a video play button in the center, requiring a double take.

    Stevie67_ , HumansNoContext Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Thought The Cup Was Blasting Off For A Second There

    Cat's tail looks like spilled Starbucks drink inside a car, a surprising double take moment from interesting things.

    imgur.com , ferupity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    This House Looks Like A Suspended Shipping Container

    Modern black house with an unusual cantilevered design and a camouflaged car, an interesting thing to double take and realize.

    co1063 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Ivy On A Telephone Pole That Makes It Look Like A Tree

    Tree shaped like a human side profile standing by a snowy suburban road in an interesting double take image.

    Great-Cow7256 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    I Found A Strange Bug With What Looks Like Eggs On It’s Back

    Close-up of an unusual caterpillar covered with white eggs on a wooden surface, an interesting thing to double take.

    Ok-Zone-5603 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #55

    This Cloud Looks Like The Pi Symbol

    Cloud formation resembling the pi symbol in a clear sky, an interesting thing that required a double take to realize.

    Available-Drink-5232 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    The Wire For My Electric Toothbrush Looks Like A Tooth With A Cavity

    White electric cord twisted into a shape on a bathroom counter, an interesting thing requiring a double take to realize.

    sfaulkner89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Photo I Took Of Florida Moonlight Looks Like A Hollywood Set Backdrop

    Beach scene at night with palm trees and moonlight reflecting on the ocean, an interesting thing requiring a double take.

    1stumbler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Lenticular Cloud Over The White Mtns Resembles A Heart

    Unusual cloud formation glowing orange at sunset among trees, an interesting thing that requires a double take to realize.

    Bpesca Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    I Made Vodka Sauce That Resembles Jupiter

    Swirling pattern in a pot of liquid that looks like a painting, an interesting thing requiring a double take to realize.

    Misterman2158 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    No Seriously Thought We Were Looking At A Country From Aerial View

    Matcha tiramisu dessert with a green powder topping, creating an interesting double take illusion.

    grlcuisine , sighyam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    My Beer Looked Like Blue Paint, And Had The Texture Of Blue Paint

    Spilled blue paint on wood table resembling a spilled drink beside a can with a cartoon dog labeled out of order.

    awowowowo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    This Egg Yolk Looks Like A Person Emoji

    Close-up of an egg yolk in a bowl shaped like a person, an interesting thing requiring a double take to realize what it is.

    trevie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    This Bruise On My Eye Looks Like Eyeliner

    Close-up of a freckled closed eye with subtle makeup showing interesting details that require a double take.

    Moon_is_dumb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    The List Of Beverages Available In This Japanese Restaurant Looks Like A Japanese Passport

    A person holding a booklet with Japanese characters and the words Japan bebidas, an interesting item requiring a double take.

    Sky-is-here Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Cathedral In Reykjavik Made To Look Like Basalt Volcanic Columns

    Unique church architecture with striking vertical design, an interesting thing that required a double take to realize its structure.

    Afraid_Juice_7189 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love when architecture matches the environment.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    Ornament We Made As Kids In The 1960s Bares A Striking Resemblance To The Covid-19 Virus

    Close-up of a decorative ornament on a Christmas tree that looks like a virus in interesting things double take.

    jfoudriat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    My Friend Just Picked A Bell Pepper From His Yard That Almost Exactly Resembles A Human Brain

    Close-up of a red chili pepper that looks like a human brain, one of the interesting things requiring a double take to realize.

    chevybass Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    My Pond Froze With A Design Resembling Neurons

    Frozen lake surface with unusual dark crack patterns, an interesting thing that requires a double take to realize what it is.

    saintnicklaus90 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    It's Not?

    A tumbler with a firefighter image that looks like a prayer candle, an interesting thing requiring a double take.

    buckleyshouse , baileydiazz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    I Thought So Too

    View of a city street and bridge seen through window stickers that look like a massive red sculpture outside, interesting things double take.

    21truckers , banditohaley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    “Another Espresso”

    Table set for a meal overlooks a beach with umbrellas, trees, and water in interesting things requiring a double take.

    silkvanille , maloo5hka Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    I Thought Someone Melted Their Hair With Bleach

    Hydroponic plant roots resembling a tangled wig, an interesting thing that requires a double take to realize.

    jasminexETH , ___inCANdescent Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    The Bubbles At The Bottom Of My Water Glass Look Like A Script Of Some Kind

    Close-up of bubbles inside a circular container creating an interesting pattern that requires a double take to realize.

    Lilt34 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    I Put Ghee In My Coffee This Morning And It Looked Like Celestial Bodies In Space

    Abstract close-up of oil droplets in water, creating an interesting visual that requires a double take to understand.

    beam_me_uppp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    My Cat Scratched Me And It Looks Like “-2”

    Orange cat sitting on carpet looking up at a person’s hand in an interesting things double take photo.

    cynta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #76

    Random Blister That Looks Like An Exclamation Point Appeared On My Finger

    Close-up of fingers showing unique ridges and creases, an interesting thing that required a double take to realize what it really was.

    ZeloChief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    The Residue Of This Coffee I Got Kind Of Resembles Musical Notation

    Close-up of a coffee cup with residue inside, an interesting thing that requires a double take to realize what it really is.

    feedmeyourknowledge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    My Sourdough Loaf Looks Like A Horizontal Section Of A Brain

    Close-up of a sliced loaf of bread with detailed texture, showing an interesting pattern that requires a double take.

    rodomontadefarrago Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    This Croissant Looks Similar To A Nintendo 64 Controller

    Croissant on a plate with an unusual shape that requires a double take to realize what it really is.

    kdorula Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    My 8 Year Old Was Very Excited That The Pastry He Baked Happens To Resemble His B-2 Toy

    Pastry covered with sesame seeds resembling a stealth bomber plane in interesting things requiring a double take.

    cassini2019 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    This Mop Wringer Resembles Optimus Prime

    Cleaning cart with red and blue buckets parked indoors, an interesting thing that requires a double take to realize what it really is.

    Jellanders Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    This Snow That Resembles A Topographic Map

    Snow patterns on a hillside create unusual shapes that require a double take to realize what they really are.

    evanwcarter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    A Tree Next To My House Has A Perfect #5 In The Branches:

    Tree branches at night that resemble a person hanging upside down, an interesting thing requiring a double take to realize what it is.

    Hutchiewoo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Rain And Ice Formed What Resembles A Fur Tree On The Side Of A Condo's Roof

    Icicles formed on a roof that resemble a snow-covered Christmas tree, an interesting thing requiring a double take.

    OldWrangler9033 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    This Tick That I Picked Up Because I Thought It Was A Rock

    Small tick next to a penny on a speckled granite surface, an interesting thing that required a double take to notice.

    TreatyPie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #86

    Reflection Off My Car Resembles An Upvote!

    Beige garage door with faint white shapes that look like a spooky face requiring a double take.

    lolaphat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Starscream Pods

    Exposed AirPods charging case showing internal components, creating a double take moment with interesting tech details.

    RadcliffeMalice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Dripping Faucet With Ice That Resembles A Glass Bottle

    Frozen water from outdoor faucet forming an unusual shape requiring a double take to realize what it really is.

    Glustick907 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!