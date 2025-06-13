As always, don’t forget to upvote those that grabbed your attention the most!

Check these images out and see for yourself. You will eventually realize that these are merely well-timed and taken at the perfect angle, but at first glance, you may feel like your eyes are playing tricks on you.

You’ve likely looked at a photo and asked yourself , “Is that what I think it is?” Our brains can deceive us like that at times, so it isn’t your fault. But you may need to do a double-take to understand what is actually happening.

#1 The Sky Over Minnesota Reminds Me Of That Scene Of Interstellar When They're On The Water Planet Share icon

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Appreciate People Like You Regardless Share icon

#3 Dog Looks Like He's Wearing Pants Share icon

If at one point you thought you saw the face of Jesus Christ on your breakfast toast, don’t worry, you’re not going crazy. You’re likely experiencing a case of pareidolia. Live Science defines this as a brain phenomenon in which you may see or even hear something significant in a random image or pattern. In most cases, however, people often see human faces in inanimate objects. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Who Is This Diva? Share icon

#5 Who Lives In A Pineapple Under The Sea? Share icon

#6 I Laughed Harder Than I Should’ve Share icon

Now, for the question of “Why?” Experts have different theories and responses to this. According to Harvard Medical School professor Dr. Nouchine Hadjukhani, we humans could recognize faces from the moment we were born. "If you take a baby just after a few minutes of life, he will direct his attention toward something that has the general features of a face versus something that has the same elements but in a random order," Dr. Hadjikhani told the BBC in an interview. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 This Window Looking Like A Painting Share icon

#8 This Moth I Found In My Garden Has Evolved To Resemble A Piece Of Birch Wood Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Sunset Looks Like A Fire Share icon

For University College London neuroscientist Sophie Scott, pareidolia can also be a result of our own expectations. In the same BBC interview, she also used the "Jesus face" in the toast example, stating that a person is likely to interpret based on preconceived notions rather than what is actually in front of them. And this is where pareidolia can be powerful for people who believe in miracles. ADVERTISEMENT “We really want to see things like faces, we really want to hear things like voices, and our perceptual system will set out to do that,” she said.

#10 This Lenticular Cloud That Resembles An Sr-71 Share icon

#11 My Dog Kinda Looks Like An Oil Painting In This Photo Share icon

#12 My Mom Combined Two Dish Soaps And The Result Looks Like A Magic Potion Share icon

Another interesting aspect of pareidolia is that it also involves emotions beyond the visual. As explained in a 2020 study published in the Psychological Science journal, it enables us not only to see faces but also to sense a personality. ADVERTISEMENT As an example, the authors of the study used a house window that may make you feel as though a pair of eyes is watching you. It’s also why you may see a smiling face on a capsicum.

#13 This Hole In Knee Of My Gfs Pants That Oddly Resembles Pacman Eating Two Dots Share icon

#14 I Grew A Beet That Looks Very Similar To A Heart Share icon

#15 Close-Up Of An Old Tree Stump That Looks Like Jungle-Like Mountains Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

What about you, readers? Which of these photos grabbed your attention the most? What is it about them that stood out to you? Let us know in the comments!

#16 View From My Porch In La: Looks Like A Mushroom Cloud Tonight Share icon

#17 Sunlight Pouring Through This Fountain In L'aquila, Italy, Makes It Look Like It's Pouring Lava Share icon

#18 Chipped Paint On This Propane Tank Lid Resembles A Globe Share icon

#19 My Car Resembles Toothless From 'How To Train Your Dragon' Share icon

#20 The Butter Stain On The Knife Resembles A Forest And A Single Tree Share icon

#21 Fungus That Perfectly Resembles Fire Share icon

#22 I Scraped Some Margarine For Some Toast This Morning And It Looks Like A Chameleon At Rest Share icon

#23 The Reflection Off My Laundry Detergent Looks Like Saturn Share icon

#24 My New Mandolin Slicer Slices Carrots So Thinly They Look Like Biological Specimens Share icon

#25 Sunset Made This Building Look Like It Was On Fire Share icon

#26 The Roots Of This Tree Look Like Smooth Stone Share icon

#27 Snow Outside My Dorm Looked Like A Blanket Share icon

#28 This Pencil’s Shavings Look Like A Flower Share icon

#29 A View From My Car Looks Similar To The View From The Airplane Share icon

#30 This Tree Burnt In A Wildfire Years Ago Resembles A Topological Map Share icon

#31 Asperitas Clouds Look Like They Came From A Van Gogh Painting Share icon

#32 Like A Portal To Another Dimension Share icon

#33 I Found This Salt Flake That Resembles Chichén Itzá Share icon

#34 Forgotten Microwaved Beans Resemble Coral Reef Share icon

#35 This Is Not Mannequin Sitting Next To Me On This Flight. She Is Asleep And Snoring Share icon

#36 I Cannot Believe It Isn't Share icon

#37 Now That's What I Would Call A "Hot Dog" Share icon

#38 The Floor Of My Train In Japan Looks Like Qr Codes Share icon

#39 This Egg I'm Incubating Looks Like The Spider-Man Symbol Share icon

#40 Powder Looks Like A Renaissance Painting Share icon

#41 The Shadow Of That Bike Looks Like A Xenomorph Share icon

#42 The Reflection In My TV Looks Like A Play Button Share icon

#43 This Cookie That Resembles The Icon For WiFi Share icon

#44 Kidney Stone That Resembles Covid-19 Virus Share icon

#45 An Eagle Atop A Frondless Palm Resembles A Space Launch! Share icon

#46 Sunset Looks Like The Apocalypse Share icon

#47 The Mud On This Truck Resembles Something Of A Painting Including A Forest And A Waterfall Share icon

#48 My Steak Resembles The U.S. Share icon

#49 Same Share icon

#50 And I Clicked It Share icon

#51 Thought The Cup Was Blasting Off For A Second There Share icon

#52 This House Looks Like A Suspended Shipping Container Share icon

#53 Ivy On A Telephone Pole That Makes It Look Like A Tree Share icon

#54 I Found A Strange Bug With What Looks Like Eggs On It’s Back Share icon

#55 This Cloud Looks Like The Pi Symbol Share icon

#56 The Wire For My Electric Toothbrush Looks Like A Tooth With A Cavity Share icon

#57 Photo I Took Of Florida Moonlight Looks Like A Hollywood Set Backdrop Share icon

#58 Lenticular Cloud Over The White Mtns Resembles A Heart Share icon

#59 I Made Vodka Sauce That Resembles Jupiter Share icon

#60 No Seriously Thought We Were Looking At A Country From Aerial View Share icon

#61 My Beer Looked Like Blue Paint, And Had The Texture Of Blue Paint Share icon

#62 This Egg Yolk Looks Like A Person Emoji Share icon

#63 This Bruise On My Eye Looks Like Eyeliner Share icon

#64 The List Of Beverages Available In This Japanese Restaurant Looks Like A Japanese Passport Share icon

#65 Cathedral In Reykjavik Made To Look Like Basalt Volcanic Columns Share icon

#66 Ornament We Made As Kids In The 1960s Bares A Striking Resemblance To The Covid-19 Virus Share icon

#67 My Friend Just Picked A Bell Pepper From His Yard That Almost Exactly Resembles A Human Brain Share icon

#68 My Pond Froze With A Design Resembling Neurons Share icon

#70 I Thought So Too Share icon

#72 I Thought Someone Melted Their Hair With Bleach Share icon

#73 The Bubbles At The Bottom Of My Water Glass Look Like A Script Of Some Kind Share icon

#74 I Put Ghee In My Coffee This Morning And It Looked Like Celestial Bodies In Space Share icon

#75 My Cat Scratched Me And It Looks Like “-2” Share icon

#76 Random Blister That Looks Like An Exclamation Point Appeared On My Finger Share icon

#77 The Residue Of This Coffee I Got Kind Of Resembles Musical Notation Share icon

#78 My Sourdough Loaf Looks Like A Horizontal Section Of A Brain Share icon

#79 This Croissant Looks Similar To A Nintendo 64 Controller Share icon

#80 My 8 Year Old Was Very Excited That The Pastry He Baked Happens To Resemble His B-2 Toy Share icon

#81 This Mop Wringer Resembles Optimus Prime Share icon

#82 This Snow That Resembles A Topographic Map Share icon

#83 A Tree Next To My House Has A Perfect #5 In The Branches: Share icon

#84 Rain And Ice Formed What Resembles A Fur Tree On The Side Of A Condo's Roof Share icon

#85 This Tick That I Picked Up Because I Thought It Was A Rock Share icon

#86 Reflection Off My Car Resembles An Upvote! Share icon

#87 Starscream Pods Share icon