88 Interesting Things That Required A Double Take To Realize What They Really Were (New Pics)
You’ve likely looked at a photo and asked yourself, “Is that what I think it is?” Our brains can deceive us like that at times, so it isn’t your fault. But you may need to do a double-take to understand what is actually happening.
Check these images out and see for yourself. You will eventually realize that these are merely well-timed and taken at the perfect angle, but at first glance, you may feel like your eyes are playing tricks on you.
The Sky Over Minnesota Reminds Me Of That Scene Of Interstellar When They're On The Water Planet
That looks like a NASTY storm coming. When the sky does things like that, it's time to seek shelter.
Appreciate People Like You Regardless
Dog Looks Like He's Wearing Pants
If at one point you thought you saw the face of Jesus Christ on your breakfast toast, don’t worry, you’re not going crazy. You’re likely experiencing a case of pareidolia.
Live Science defines this as a brain phenomenon in which you may see or even hear something significant in a random image or pattern. In most cases, however, people often see human faces in inanimate objects.
Who Is This Diva?
So cool!! The Chinese Chrysanthemum. 瑞云殿 - meaning Cloud Palace. It is the 'Atsumono' variety or 'ousyu（奥州＝old name of Tohoku area)-giku) developed in the Tohoku area.
Who Lives In A Pineapple Under The Sea?
I Laughed Harder Than I Should’ve
Now, for the question of “Why?” Experts have different theories and responses to this. According to Harvard Medical School professor Dr. Nouchine Hadjukhani, we humans could recognize faces from the moment we were born.
"If you take a baby just after a few minutes of life, he will direct his attention toward something that has the general features of a face versus something that has the same elements but in a random order," Dr. Hadjikhani told the BBC in an interview.
This Window Looking Like A Painting
This Moth I Found In My Garden Has Evolved To Resemble A Piece Of Birch Wood
Sunset Looks Like A Fire
I had nothing to do with it. I was at work all day. I have witnesses. I was totally not summoning demons from hell. You can't prove anything.
For University College London neuroscientist Sophie Scott, pareidolia can also be a result of our own expectations. In the same BBC interview, she also used the "Jesus face" in the toast example, stating that a person is likely to interpret based on preconceived notions rather than what is actually in front of them. And this is where pareidolia can be powerful for people who believe in miracles.
“We really want to see things like faces, we really want to hear things like voices, and our perceptual system will set out to do that,” she said.
This Lenticular Cloud That Resembles An Sr-71
My Dog Kinda Looks Like An Oil Painting In This Photo
My Mom Combined Two Dish Soaps And The Result Looks Like A Magic Potion
Another interesting aspect of pareidolia is that it also involves emotions beyond the visual. As explained in a 2020 study published in the Psychological Science journal, it enables us not only to see faces but also to sense a personality.
As an example, the authors of the study used a house window that may make you feel as though a pair of eyes is watching you. It’s also why you may see a smiling face on a capsicum.
This Hole In Knee Of My Gfs Pants That Oddly Resembles Pacman Eating Two Dots
I Grew A Beet That Looks Very Similar To A Heart
Close-Up Of An Old Tree Stump That Looks Like Jungle-Like Mountains
View From My Porch In La: Looks Like A Mushroom Cloud Tonight
Someone said something really stupid and it was the only comment so I'm just going to say, I hope everyone in LA is OK and continues to be so. The Marines are deploying to the streets tonight so stay frosty. Don't pick fights and if you hear gunfire, run like hell. DO NOT BE A HERO! They are deploying trained killers. They only know "shoot to k**l"
Sunlight Pouring Through This Fountain In L'aquila, Italy, Makes It Look Like It's Pouring Lava
I've seen this. But the time and weather needs to be right
Chipped Paint On This Propane Tank Lid Resembles A Globe
My Car Resembles Toothless From 'How To Train Your Dragon'
The Butter Stain On The Knife Resembles A Forest And A Single Tree
Fungus That Perfectly Resembles Fire
I Scraped Some Margarine For Some Toast This Morning And It Looks Like A Chameleon At Rest
The Reflection Off My Laundry Detergent Looks Like Saturn
My New Mandolin Slicer Slices Carrots So Thinly They Look Like Biological Specimens
Sunset Made This Building Look Like It Was On Fire
The Roots Of This Tree Look Like Smooth Stone
Snow Outside My Dorm Looked Like A Blanket
This Pencil’s Shavings Look Like A Flower
A View From My Car Looks Similar To The View From The Airplane
This Tree Burnt In A Wildfire Years Ago Resembles A Topological Map
Asperitas Clouds Look Like They Came From A Van Gogh Painting
Like A Portal To Another Dimension
I Found This Salt Flake That Resembles Chichén Itzá
Forgotten Microwaved Beans Resemble Coral Reef
This Is Not Mannequin Sitting Next To Me On This Flight. She Is Asleep And Snoring
I Cannot Believe It Isn't
Now That's What I Would Call A "Hot Dog"
Hey little girl is your daddy home? Did he go away and leave you all alone. I got a bad desire. I'm on fire.