It can take thousands, or even millions, of people to popularize something: a game, a hairstyle, a style of music. But unfortunately, it can all be changed in an instant, as it only takes one bad apple to turn something from fun and exciting to inappropriate (or even illegal). 

One curious Reddit user recently asked others to share some of the things that one person managed to ruin for everyone else, so you’ll find their most relatable responses below. Enjoy reminiscing about "the good old days" before these things were tainted, and be sure to upvote everything you wish was still the same today!

#1

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” Twitter, by Elon Musk. Pretty basic, I know but geez. This man's just an arrogant child with waay to much money.

i didn’t think twitter could get worse. oh wait sorry, i mean “x” 💀

#2

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” The female body image, by the Kardashians. Yes, I consider them all one person, since they all seem to have been built by the same plastic surgeon. Millions of girls and women worldwide seem to think that surgery, teams of hairdressers, nail and make-up artists, personal stylists, shapewear, Instagram filters and photoshop make them real women. That whoie family should be cancelled, instead they're billionnaires. Sign of the times ..

#3

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” Tipping. Businesses are pushing their customers to tip because they don’t want to pay their employees fair wages.

#4

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” A s**t ton of symbols have had their meaning completely changed because some mentally ill dude got rejected by an art school.

my parents have a swastika in our house, not cause we’re nazis, cause it’s a common symbol from india. ( they brought it to the us) it’s disgusting how he stole it and turned it into something evil.

#5

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” Vaccines by Andrew Wakefield. Thanks to that a*s hat we have way too many antivax idiots.

And he was one of the people that invalidated his own statements. But by that time, the damage was done...

#6

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” I hate to be dark but, as a gymnastics coach: people like Larry Nassar and my own coach

As a gymnastics coach myself, I have to be extremely careful how I touch a kid in a sport where I have to….pick them up and move their body around and stuff. And obviously, I’d never purposefully put my hand in an inappropriate spot, but if I accidentally do while saving a kid from falling or something I have to profusely apologize and feel anxious. 99% of the time, the kid doesn’t even notice I grabbed them or something. Or, they don’t care because they’re happy I saved them from snapping their neck.

Some gyms ban coaches from giving a kid a hug and whatnot. We have strict rules in the gymnastics world where two or more adults have to be with a kid if they are alone in the gym. Which hey, I support. When I train male coaches, I tell them to be extra careful since they are more likely to get accused. Groomers gonna groom, but if a guy accidentally brushes a girl’s boob when he spots her, it shouldn’t be world ending. With the abusers that people know of primarily being men, male coaches are watched like hawks. I can get away with a gaggle of little four year olds tackling me and laying on me for a group hug. A male coach has to be veeeery careful.

But, it’s sad it has to be like that. I wish I could text a kid myself, set up a private lesson, meet them at the gym alone, we work on stuff, their parent picks them up. That’s not reality. People should just…not be weird to kids. Adults should be respectful and not abuse their privilege and a child’s innocence.

Now, people have a terrible perception of the sport I love because of the abuse myself and others faced. And, I don’t blame them.

#7

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” Guys on 9/11 ruined flying honestly. All the security means when u fly u have to get there super early and stand in lines all day.

I'm from the Netherlands and even I knew, as a teen, when I saw that happening on tv, that the world would not be the same after that.

#8

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” The toothbrush mustache. Made famous by people like Charlie Chaplin and Oliver Hardy, ruined forever.

It was probably Hitler that made it look so wrong......

#9

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” Germany, i am British and lived there for 3 years and it’s an astonishing country but gets the worst reputation bc of an artistic thanos.

I'm equally confused by the Artistic Thanos reference. However having lived in Germany for a number of years, I can confirm it's a wonderful country!

#10

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” The name "Karen".

To be honest and fair, don't know any nice and normal ones...

#11

The internet was ruined by whoever it was that invented pop-ups. And video ads, for that matter.

The guy that invented pop-up ads, has made a formal apology. He didn't mean to ruin the internet.

#12

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” The kid who jumped off of 7th floor of a building here in Turkey because he thought he was a Pokemon. They stopped airing the show because people thought it was "bad influence" on kids. And Pokemon was huge back when i was a kid so pretty much every kid back then was devastated.

He probably didn't just do that because he thought he was a pokemon. I think there were other things at play in that kid's head.

#13

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” The shoe bomber.
 
Editor's note: After “shoe bomber” Richard Reid's attempt to take down a flight from Paris to Miami in late 2001, footwear started coming off at security checkpoints. 

#14

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” Gender reveals during fire season.

Gender reveal parties are ridiculous. imho

#15

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” Giving out free product when we are just going to throw it away anyway.

We used to do this at the end of the night, last few hours of the day if we had a lot of donuts or bread BUT because of certain people who use this as an opportunity to sue a business with the excuse of "They gave me spoiled food and i got sick" now it's not allowed and we have to put coffee grounds on everything we throw away.

Also the drug addicts who think it's funny to just throw it all over the parking lot too.

Also bathroom privileges. Since it's apparent that people don't know how to use one properly, we don't have to let the public use them and yes that includes your kids as well since you don't clean up after them.

#16

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” Back in the middle ages when I was a child in Detroit, the electric company gave out free light bulbs. You kept the burnt out ones in a bag, and when it was full, Dad would take it to Detroit Edison and exchange them for free ones. Then some guy who owned a store (I remembered it as a pharmacy) sued because he couldn't sell light bulbs and that was the end of free light bulbs.

The free lightbulbs get a mention here (along with more than you ever thought you wanted to know about lightbulbs in general) https://youtu.be/zb7Bs98KmnY

#17

American flag… every time I see one I automatically think the person flying it is racist. I think we all know who.

I fly my American flag proudly over my rainbow flag pronouncing things such as "black lives matter" and "no human is illegal." You shouldn't have to be a terrible person in order to love your country.

#18

Not sure if its been said but Kanye ruined Kanye for everybody.

Kanye was always an awful person, he made that clear ater what he did to Taylor swift

#19

The Cosby Show.

Because of Cosby.

That's kinda sad. I loved the Cosby Show and in a way I still do. But I can't watch it anymore, knowing that all the fun and happiness of Cosby is just a fassade and thhat there's true evil behind it.

#20

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” Telemarketing. Owning a phone used to be a good thing, now almost every phone call is some shady insurance scam or panhandler looking for money.

My Dad no longer answers the phone unless it's someone he knows.

#21

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” Red baseball caps.
dishonourableaccount replied:
"MAGA hats" became popular with his supporters and very unpopular with those who hated him.
Issue is, baseball caps are pretty popular and common to wear in a lot of places. Especially among sports fans. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Washingtons Nats, and the Phillies all have red caps that-- at first glance-- looked like MAGA hats. So people felt self-conscious, not wanting to be mistaken for supporters.

i’m glad people wear maga hats, it serves as a good warning sign to stay the f**k away

#22

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” The guy who stole my Amazon package. I used to have treats outside my door for delivery people but decided to remove all the snacks and the basket they were laid on.

A long, long time ago, when I was a kid, if there were a delivery from the USPS or even something like UPS, and you weren't home, they left you a note, and you could call or check a paper, etc., and arrange to either go pick it up and have it delivered another time. Around 1995 or so, I noticed my local USPS would just leave stuff at the door, and I complained, because I'd never seen that before. I said "Anybody walking by could just steal it?" I thought it was crazy then, and I think it's crazy now. In Japan? They leave a note. And this is in a country where I've seen people walk past MONEY on the street and not pick it up because it isn't theirs.

#23

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” A small town permanently cancelled Halloween because one kid was bullied and the mother lobbied and won. Turned out the kid was not bullied but was stealing other kid's candy and they fought back.

#24

Sex ...by my kid.... wtf little dude. You can watch paw patrol for 2 hours straight but then I snatch yo momma in for a min and we can't even get through the warm up!?

#25

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” Your last meal before execution in the U.S. used to be whatever you wanted, until one guy ordered an 18 course feast and didn't touch it. After he was executed a law was passed saying all death row prisoners' last meal would be the same as all the other prisoners.

#26

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” Someone installed an AC incorrectly in their window at my in-laws building. It ended up falling out and killing a 2 year old girl and now everyone is banned from using window AC's (in certain buildings, not all)  (This was in Scarborough - Toronto)

was he convicted of manslaughter?

#27

A kid in my high school got their nose broken and had a severe concussion because the guys would take dodgeball so seriously. They banned it my freshman year because multiple kids got hurt and this one guy would not chill tf out.

We also stopped being allowed to play soccer because this guy hit a girl in the face so hard he broke her glasses, gave her a nose bleed and knocked her out.

Basketball was almost banned because of the same guy. He got mad and chucked the ball.. right into my face. He was on the floor laughing and could barely even say sorry through his laughter. Even the kids that bullied me were like “dude wtf it’s not funny”. Dude had a huge ego from playing soccer for the high school team and obvious anger issues.

Awesome. Instead of banning this one kid from ball sports, the whole school doesn't get to play ball sports? That's weird.

#28

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” Pokémon cards at my school. Some Kid lost a battle and (as playground rules dictate) he had to hand over his losing card to the victor. However, this was a particularly rare card that had suffered a surprise loss when his opponent whipped out an even rarer and more powerful Pokémon to battle it. The kid never expected the defeat and had no intention of handing the card over; a fight broke out and teachers got involved. Being this was one of a multitude of Pokémon related fights breaking out at the time, the teachers (at the end of their tether) gave the boy a choice; hand over the card or Pokémon gets banned in the school…. And that’s why my school had no more Pokémon from that moment on.

In the US, playing "for ante" (i.e. betting one card on the match outcome, in all its form) is considered illegal gambling. WOtC initially included ante plays as a rule in the game, quickly switching to making it optional because it was hated by most players. Then, they banned it altogether when the layers they could finally afford managed to hammer some sense into Richard Garfield: the rule was making the game fall into federal gambling rules so much that places running tournaments should have had to apply for a gambling license. Garfield in 1995 scrapped the rule, made all the cards using the "ante" effects illegal in all sanctioned play and changed some rules so they would be basically useless in friendly games.

#29

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” Remember the chick that licked all the ice cream in the store? Now we got a bunch of plastic s**t to cut through.

#30

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” Whatever slack-jaw f**kwit had their username set as "Han-Solo-Dies".

#31

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” The a*****e who poisoned Tylenol in the 1980s and made it acceptable to make everything, not even just medications, very tamper-proof, but also pretty damn user-proof if you have any dexterity limitations at all.

Making food and drugs tamper proof had always been a good idea, independently of specific events.

#32

Montana's lack of a speed limit.

Back in the early 90s, there was no speed limit of some Montana highways. There was a law that you had to drive at a speed that is safe for the conditions. Well, a race car driver for pulled over for driving at speeds unsafe for the conditions. The ticket would have been under $100 but the driver spent thousands contesting the ticket, arguing that his speed was not unsafe because he was used to driving faster in races. After trials and appeals, the state added a speed limit.

Kansas had the same "no speed limit" law.

#33

When i was overnight stocking at walmart one of the rules was you can't have headphones. A lot of us did it anyway. We kept it low profile. Music loud enough only you can hear, only one earbud in so you can hear a customer or manager speak to you, we would run the wire under our clothes so you could pretty much only see the bit coming from your neck to your ear, color that matched/blended into our skintone. Management would just turn a blind eye to it. We hire some new guy. He starts rolling around with both earbuds in, music blaring, highlighter pink wires outside the shirt. We tried to mention to him he might wanna keep that low profile. He didnt listen. Less than a week later daytime management came through our shift and told us earbuds/earphones will not be tolerated. to top it off. that guy got fired like a week later. Heightened enforcement of the rule stayed in place.

#34

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” Coronavirus —> no more snow days.

#35

My primary school removed the monkey bars after some kid called Ben fell from them and broke his arm. Thanks a lot, Ben.

What nonsense! Soon they'll force all the parents to permanently wrap their children in bubble wrap until they turn 18.

#36

The name Adolf.

Until 1945, many people in Germany were called Adolf. Partly because it was a very common name, and partly because parents named their children Adolf as a reference. After 1945, suddenly no one was named Adolf anymore. Each used their middle name or, less commonly, the abbreviation "Adi" as a proper name

#37

One guy has a heart attack and the entire world is pressured, by him and other lobbyists, into changing their fast food menus from natural ingredients (beef tallow for fries for example) to artificial s**t to satisfy new requirements for "healthier fat free foods" when... it was never confirmed the guy had it because of fast food. It turns out most fat free foods are full of sugar and are HORRIBLE for you, and whole, fat inclusive foods are much healthier

The whole stigma on fat was a gaslighting scam by the sugar industry

#38

Whoever made it so we can't bring our dogs to the office anymore. F**K that guy.

I'd love to take my dog to work. But no one would buy anything coz he's just so cute and they'd all just be in the shop to pat him!

#39

There was a coffee shop that everyone loved that did the thing where if you buy 8 drinks, you get the next one for free. For 2 years I went there religiously at least once a week. Then one day, they told us that the stamp cards were no longer good because someone had stolen the stamp and had been abusing it by stamping their own cards. I just didn't like the accusatory tone when they explained to us what happened, I felt like I lost something that I made an effort to earn (although only maybe 5/8th of one drink), and they were punishing the loyal customers. It was just terribly handled. I never went back after that. The once bustling coffee shop that everyone loved closed down 6 months later.

Basically, they probably killed their business over one person who maybe got a few free drinks at most.

Couldn’t they just get a new kind of stamp?

#40

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” The sushi terrorist who licked things on the conveyor belt of the Japanese chain Sushiro for clout, making them stop doing the conveyer belt thing. (Tbf, he wasn’t the only one, but the one that comes to mind.)

Sushi-maru in my area still does the conveyor belt, but one of my favorite places now is Hama-zushi. Not the BEST sushi, but it's cheap. They changed their conveyor system so that now, when I order sushi on the little table i-pad, the conveyor brings it right to my table. I do kind of miss the old days of just watching what floated past, but I'll admit, the conveyor is pretty fast, and it's better in a lot of ways.

#41

The name Lolita.

#42

My city first introduced LIME scooters. A 16 y/o drove the motorized scooter at 11 at night and was killed by a truck turning right.

The next day the city removed the scooters off the streets.

Tried to find where it occurred (likely Elizabeth, N.J.) only to find out there is a ton of instances of similar accidents all around the world, most of them with the scooter at fault. It's just as if riding a small, fast vehicle without lights or high visibility devices, with no helmet or any other kind of physical protection, with barely any training, outside of specific lanes and zig-zaggin on busy streets, is dangerous. Go figure.

#43

Toronto Dominion bank used to have a free change counter. But some guy got upset that it miscounted his change and started a class action lawsuit. As part of the settlement the bank removed the machines and paid their customers restitution. I got a check for 8 cents.

#44

The second Temple of Artemis. Way to go Herostratus...
 
Man burns down a temple for the sole reason that he would go down in history as the man who did this.



erath_droid replied:



Ephesian citizens order his name erased from every record. However somehow the name was preserved in a text written by a non-Ephesian, resulting in the guy's name being preserved longer than the names of the judges who passed down his sentence.

#45

The arsonists who set the Quebec forests ablaze, placing the North western hemisphere under smoke for a third of our summer..... Natural disaster caused a lot of the fires still going today but intentional sabotage didn't help.

#46

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” Jared ruined the Subway diet.

I mean, the Subway diet was always a sham that was basically intermittent fasting mixed with anorexic tendencies, but he sure shattered the illusion.

Jared did you all a favor. Subway has to be the nastiest sandwich shop around. Local sub shops are so much better.

#47

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” I used to love playing the video game God of War. My ex husband is a spitting image of Norse Kratos. Now I can’t play it without thinking about him. F**k you, Edgar. 

Maybe he's just a bug running around in a brand new Edgar suit.

#48

The mf who put taxes on everything In the egyptian era they just took 20% of your crops as taxes and everything was without taxes Today you can't name a thing that isn't taxed.

There is one thing left... https://youtu.be/eDdnI87xLVY

#49

Beatles reunion ruined by Mark D. Chapman.

to be fair, the beatles were ruined long before that by yoko and john being arseholes, especially john to his son. just cos he could sing, it doesn't forgive how s****y a person he was

#50

60 Things That Were “Ruined For Everybody By One Person” I used to work at the YMCA teaching children from 3-11 swimming lessons.The amount of times the pool closed because someone s**t in it or puked and had to be rechlorinated….. guys just don’t use public pools.

It’s more sanitary to to get p**s drunk in a kiddie pool sitting in warm p**s water in your lawn then setting foot in a public pool.

#51

Submarine tourism by Stockton Rush.

#52

Irving Gould Ruined the whole computer gaming era. Back in the day Mac’s were for artists, PC for boring engineers, and Amiga was waaay ahead for gaming. Irving then mismanaged the whole commodore company that made the Amiga, and the whole home gaming was moved towards they way worse PCs. I’ve always imagined what gaming would have become if he didn’t ruin it for everyone.

Then Medhi Ali stuck the final dagger in to finish it off.

#53

Kevin Spacey ruined Kevin Spacey movies for me.

Why is it that great artists, make all kinds of money. Even millions for movies, they are so good, why do they go for the children? What is sexual about a child?

#54

I remember it like it was yesterday. It was 8th grade, the final period of the day. The bell was about to ring in less than 5 minutes, until I hear this kid behind me go “what happened to the weekend packet? Seeing the teachers face go “ohh you’re right!”

What was the weekend packet? And what did it have to do with the bell ringing?

#55

Bill Murray refused to do another Ghostbusters movie and was the single holdout among Ivan Reitman, Harold Ramis, Dan Akroyd who together owned creative control of the project.

I thought it was the making of another Ghostbusters movie (namely GB2) that killed Ghostbusters, not the lack of one.

#56

The idea of a secure white collar jobs is ruined by Jack Welch, who first pioneered the practice of laying off masses of people just to buy company stock prices.

YES this MF forever destroyed job security, loyalty, longevity, and worst of all SINGLEHANDEDLY fueled the wage and resources gap & created 1%ers

#57

That one guy who operated heavy machinery after taking prescription drugs has ruined it for the rest of us.

#58

Kombucha was ruined by Lindsey Lohan. At least it had to be altered and or labeled differently. She had an ankle monitor on and that’s how the powers that be discovered that kombucha has alcohol in it.

im pretty sure it would say on it has alcohol in it. otherwise someone would have sued them for getting dui

#59

I can't get ammonium nitrate anymore thanks to Mr. Timothy McVeigh.

i can, easily. probably helps that my family are farmers though. its when you buy diesel and amonium nitrate that it gets complicated

#60

Neil Armstrong. What's the point of going to the Moon if you can't be first?

No comments Be FIRST who writes "FIRST!" What's the point of commenting if you can't be first? I know you were being facetious, but geologically speaking, the Sea of Tranquility is, well, tranquil. There wasn't nearly as much to be learned there as the later landing sites. Plus, the later missions had more time on the moon. And can we say rover? Armstrong didn't get a hot rod.

