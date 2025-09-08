People under this popular thread have been sharing similar realizations upon learning that they’ve been doing some common things completely wrong. Scroll down to check them out for yourself, and don’t be shy to upvote those mistakes you’re guilty of making, too.

We’re all figuring life out bit by bit, some slower than others. And there’s nothing wrong with that. As the popular saying goes, “It's everyone's first time living life,” which means that nobody has all the answers, and we’re all finding them as we go. Even if we make some mistakes along the way or don’t have the knowledge about something, it's normal—there’s still plenty of room to grow.

#1 Ceiling fans have a switch for summer and winter spins.



thatsaSagittarius:



Counterclockwise in summer and clockwise in winter.

#2 The top of traditional stoves come up like a car hood so you can clean under the burners. My mom always complained I was never cleaning under there well enough but either didn't know or didn't show me that the top comes up.



mycatpartyhouse:



And many oven doors have unlatchable hinges so you can remove the door, clean your oven more comfortably, and replace the door in a stable configuration. Read your instructions for use, people!



OrphanGold:



You can also take the door apart with a couple of screws (usually near the top inside) and clean the glass on the inside. (Things I learned cleaning rental units for my landlord.)

#3 Growing up, I was under the impression that I was just one of those people who didn't like steak. Steaks in our family were all cooked the way my mom liked them: beyond dead, beyond well done, so they wouldn't moo. Then, a bf made me a steak medium. I tasted it and suddenly knew why people like steak!



PartyMcDie:



I had that experience with fish. My mother and all my aunts (her sisters) all grew up learning that fish should be cooked properly through. And a little bit more just in case the center was raw somehow. I had a piece of halibut in a restaurant, and it was a delightful revelation because it was so tender! Didn’t feel like sticky gum between my teeth.

#4 The bumpy side of the Bobby pin goes against your head, not the flat side. They somehow both stay in better and feel more comfortable now??



buttery_orc:



I found out a few years ago, but when I thought about it, it really made sense. Because those "fancy" ones, the bobby pin with like a cute flower or whatever? the bumpy side is alsways the side that goes against your head, because the flat side is glued to the decoration part.

#5 Brushing my teeth. I learned a couple years ago you're not supposed to rinse after brushing the toothpaste on ~ it washes off the polish ~ my teeth became so much more healthy after this.

Also identifying my feelings and needs, setting boundaries, properly knowing myself, and communicating emotions properly. Still workin on all that.

Oh and about ten years ago, I learned to make sure to close the top lid of the toilet before flushing so that the debris doesn't micro splash out all over the bathroom.



mycatpartyhouse:



Yep. All those years ago, the instructions should have read brush, wait 30 minutes, rinse. It takes time for fluoride to soak in.

#6 I just learned when you double knot your shoelaces you can pull the long lace ends really hard and they come untied. I’d been trying to awkwardly pick the knots apart with my fingernails for years.



lumihand:



I started running and had to learn how to tie my shoes so the knot doesn’t come undone so easily. Apparently I never learned how to tie my shoes properly for over 30 years. how to tie your shoes

#7 Not recently, but it was well into my adulthood before I finally realized I had been wearing my d**n pants wrong all my life. I had been wearing them on my hips, rather than my waist. I always had issues with them falling down and my buttcrack being perpetually visible. I needed to fasten my belt ridiculously tight.



One day I got sick of it and just hiked them way up, and instantly it felt right. Suddenly pants finally made sense to me.



mcdonaldsfrenchfri:



I mean low-rise was extremely popular in the late 90s early 2000s haha.

#8 That hard-boiled eggs are easy peasy to peel if you crack them under a running tap or in a bowl of water and let some of the water inside.



All my life I've done this without water, with chunks of egg white always coming apart with the shell.



Luneowl:



I put them in a mason jar with a little water, screw on a lid and give the jar a few good shakes. That mostly peels the eggs.

#9 Last week on Reddit I learned that people wash their produce. I fully just spray it off with my sprayer before eating it or cooking it. I don’t even dry it off or scrub it at all just run water over it. I had no idea fruit was dirty and yes I realize how deeply stupid I am now.



Spare_Objective9697:



If you’re buying produce from any big box store you will NEED to wash it. I installed some safety equipment in the distribution centers for a large chain. The floors are disgustingly dirty and all the dirt debris gets kicked up into the produce. Also, people (order pickers) are driving around hocking loogies and boogers and lord knows what else, while they are driving around picking orders. Please always wash your produce. I use Theives Vegetable wash.

#10 I was I think 37 when I realized I’ve always spelled “hundred” on checks as “houndred”. I’ve literally paid houndreds of dollars that way. The bad part is I knew how to spell it correctly but for some reason when writing a check I would write it wrong.

#11 Not something I did but something i didn’t know. I learned that Washington is completely seperate from Washington DC. I knew DC wasn’t above me but I don’t think i realized Washington was even where it is. And ofc I hear Washington DC, so I think Washington state. I'm a stupid californian who believes that nothing else is real but California, Nevada, and New York, pretty much. Maybe Florida.



I've always been s**t when it comes to geography.

#12 Walking down the stairs....I used to be unbalanced walking down the stairs with many near-trips. Six months ago my dad told me to step down heel first and now I'm much more steady. I feel so embarrassed just writing this lol...

#13 I learned i've been shampooing wrong my whole life until a couple weeks ago.



i used to get a pump of shampoo and put it on top of my head and massage around.



now i get the pump of shampoo, lather it in my hands, and then lift sections of my hair and massage the roots. hair feels cleaner and less tangly because i dont do a lather ball from the top.

#14 I recently discovered that when blowing your nose you shouldn't squeeze it, just hold the tissue lightly around your nose and then blow. I was squeezing my nose, so not a lot would come out and would often have to use up to 10 tissues to get a sensation that my nose is finally clear. It somehow never occurred to me that squeezing your nose would make it harder for stuff to come out of it. I'm 22 btw, learned it last year. Better late than never, I guess.



UnluckyLuke87:



You should squeeze one nostril at a time to increase the air pressure on the remaining one, and alternate blowing either.



OP:



Yeah, I was mindblown when I figured it out, life changing experience for me tbh

#15 At 29 years old, I just learned that Ctrl + X aka “cut” actually copies the word before it deletes it. This whole time I have copied, highlighted, then backspaced every single time.

#16 Washing towels *without* fabric softener. Fabric softener ruins the absorbency of the towels and can’t soak up all the water. Leaving a light water film that’s annoying until it air dries.

#17 That you don’t need to dig avocado pits out like you’re removing a stone from concrete and risk hurting yourself.



You just need to squeeze it gently twice.



Squeeze it once along the long side on either side of the pit, and once again on the narrow side on either side of the pit. The it just pops right out. You don’t even need a spoon.

#18 Brushing my hair. As a kid I only had short hair because that's what my mom wanted me to have, and when I grew it out as a teen, I didn't know how to brush it so I'd brush straight down from my scalp to ends in one go, and you can guess what happens. Split ends and pulled out hair. I just thought it was what you had to deal with when you had long hair. I was 28?when my mom saw me brush my hair after going swimming and she stopped me and asked what the heck I was doing. I was never taught how to brush my hair correctly. Now I try to do it the right way, but often catch my self ripping that brush through my hair.

#19 The numbers on the toaster are for minutes. My whole life I thought they were different levels of toastiness.

#20 Using a broom... I used to sweep on about a 45 degree angle. It turns out that you get way better results straight up at 90 degrees.

#21 Last year I learned to put the potatoes in the pot and bring them to a boil vs boiling the water first. In my 40s.

#22 I was 27 years old when my ex bought crumpets while we were shopping. I didn't understand why she would enjoy them.



When we got home, I learned you're supposed to toast them. They are indeed very good toasted.



27 years eating crumpets raw. G*****n it.



Edit: a very good question was asked, and the answer is for some reason my parents kept them reasonably often available. But I never saw anyone actually eat them. They both worked a lot, and me and my sister would get our own snacks of an afternoon. Sometimes I'd be hungry, and there would be nothing in the house to eat except whatever was being prepped for dinner that night, so I'd rummage around and fund these crumpets and be like, "well, these f*****g suck to eat, but I'm hungry so I guess they're better than nothing" and I'd have one.



I never bought them myself as an adult, because I thought they were terrible. I did, however, occasionally visit my parents and... well, then I'd feel bad about eating their other food, but sometimes I'd see these s****y crumpets in their kitchen and be like, "well nobody else seems to eat these stupid things, and I'm hungry, so I may as well have one so they're not wasted"



Truly, my ex opened my eyes to something wonderful that day.

#23 God, this isn't me doing something wrong, exactly, but a misunderstanding I had no thought to challenge. It never came up in conversation in my entire life (I'm 45). And apparently, I have been wrong my entire life about the stupidest thing: water polo.



I learned literally today, 8/15/25, that water polo is not played with the players on horseback, playing actual polo but in water up to, like, the bottom edge of the horse's thighs, to make it harder for everyone, including for some reason, the horse.



My son and my partner were both just aghast at my insane idea, and when they explained it to me that there were no horses involved in water polo, I absolutely lost my mind.



I reminded them that I grew up poor, and was also a crazy person, and that made everything make sense somehow.

#24 Judging people.



I thought judging is a bad think.

Ultimately if u don't judge u won't proceed in life.



Judge and keep to ur self.

Dont tell ur judgement to everybody.

And determine if ur judgement was accurate.







Helps in life.

#25 There’s a filter on your washing machine and it needs to be cleaned every so often. I knew about dryer lint, but nobody told me that the washer has a filter as well.

#26 Not really doing it wrong, but I’m 36 and I just found out 2-3 years ago that I will not get severe stomach cramps and die of drowning if I swim directly after eating.

#27 I learned a while back, but those little toggles on cords for hoods or bags. I used to just drag them along the cord really hard.



Then I noticed the little button you could press to make the hole bigger so they could easily slide along. Then I noticed the button was on *all* of them!

#28 Which side of the grater to use for lemon zest.

#29 One of my closest friends’ car broke down when it had around 100,000 miles on it. The mechanic told him the engine was ruined and showed him the oil, which was a thick, black sludge. The mechanic asked how long it had been since he’d changed it, and my friend said, “wait—you have to change the oil?”.

#30 Not me, but a friend (we were both in our 20's) thought that aspartame was pronounced As-SPARTA-may.

#31 Drinking water during meals. Always thought it was normal and helped with digestion.



Turns out it actually dilutes your stomach acid and makes digestion harder. Now I drink water 30 minutes before eating or wait until after I'm done.



My bloating after meals basically disappeared. Wish someone had told me this years ago.

#32 Wearing my watch on my right wrist. I’ve worn it that way for 35 years. But people on Apple Watch subreddit were like “why is on that wrist?” Asked my pop, and he confirmed that it was on the wrong arm. Too late to change, so I just stuck with it.🤷🏻‍♀️.

#33 Chopping onions. Dont cut the stalk end off, so you have something to hold. Also,once youve halved it, Don't chop all the way through on your first round of slices (that make the half moon shaped pieces) , so that it all hold together, and you're not subsequently chasing pieces all over the board.



Similarly, for garlic, lightly crush the cloves with the flat of a blade before you peel, so the skin no longer grips the clove and it's much easier to peel.



In fact, while we're at it, GARLIC DOES NOT GO IN AT THE SAME TIME AS ONION. despite pretty much every recipe you find saying to do it. Garlic burns in like a minute in oil.



All things my wife taught me. I am exceedingly lucky.

#34 My brother and I never knew we had to cut the seams in pockets of our clothing until his wife informed us.

#35 My mom recently told me I've been putting toothpaste on my toothbrush wrong. I wet the brush and then put the toothpaste on. She said you're supposed to put the toothpaste on first and then wet it. I didn't know this was anything to ever think about. Im 42.

#36 Earlier this year I learned that american cheese is not a type of cheese like swiss, cheddar. It’s a cheese product 😩.

#37 Being able to feel emotions without identifying with them nor escaping from them. By simply accepting them and not creating an internal rift within.

#38 I crack my eggs on an edge bc it’s less messy. F**k that.

#39 Opening a can of food. Rotate the can/tool 90 degrees. Open the side instead of the top. I was baffled why someone could design a Leatherman so badly.

#40 I turn 40 later this year, and for some reason i thought Wyoming was pronounced “why o me” and only just found out that it’s “why o ming”. I swear an elementary school teacher told me the g was silent.

#41 Seam rippers are used with the little red ball down, under the seam. Just learned this last week.

#42 I'd say relationships. Not putting your happiness in someone else's hands especially if they are selfish, unkind or a narc. I used to do that in my past relationships and always wound up miserable.Since I stopped that life is more peaceful and I cut off people sooner when they behave badly.

#43 When I was like 28 I learned while installing barb wire fence that you hold u-nails with pliers and not your fingers prior to hammering the nails. This generally applies to regular nails as well.

#44 Using toilet paper. Turns out it's really just a huge scam, so now I shower after each p*o. I feel much cleaner and save money on the TP.

#45 Paper festival wristbands go off easily when you pull on the loose flap on the inside of the wristband.

