It can be easy to fall into the trap of forgetting that the other half of the population lives a very different kind of life. The things that you might do without a second thought can, at times, be completely out of the ordinary for someone else. 

So one curious internet user asked, “What is normal to men but weird to women?” and netizens shared their best examples. From prison-cell-like living spaces to simply never asking questions, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to add your own thoughts and examples in the comments section below. 

#1

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Me and the bros have been friends for like 15 years... I think we have a total of 3 pictures together haha

Lamontyy Report

wandiledludlu avatar
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
26 minutes ago

I have 2 pictures together with my best friend of 28 years... 1 was 3 years go at my dad's wedding and the other was 3 weeks ago at his sister's wedding.

#2

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Being friends with someone and knowing absolutely nothing about them

IPanicKnife Report

sepantt avatar
Superb Owl
Superb Owl
Community Member
51 minutes ago

To fix this: Knowing absolutely nothing about them that someone else thinks is normal to know.

#3

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) The one who gets roasted the most is probably our star of the group. We insult because we love.

Ok-Experience-6674 Report

#4

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Accidentally walking behind a woman at night and quickly going to the other side of the road or slowing down to create distance so you don't seem like a creep.

FloppyPenguin1701 Report

#5

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Using shampoo, conditioner, body wash and face wash from the same bottle

spicy_sizzlin Report

#6

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Having no decorations whatsoever.

Egbezi Report

#7

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Not getting details. Case in point: One of my best friends wife had a baby. I swung by the hospital on my lunch break, congratulated him, and left.

That night, I told my wife they had the baby. It was a boy, and the name. She started asking all this other stuff, length, weight, time, etc, and I had no idea. Didn't bother to ask. Baby was good, Mom and Dad were good. I thought I had covered the bases.

wango138 Report

sepantt avatar
Superb Owl
Superb Owl
Community Member
50 minutes ago

This pairs with the "knowing absolutely nothing about them" -post.

#8

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Sleeping on a mattress on the floor with no sheets and only one flat yellow pillow.

NotNamedBort Report

wandiledludlu avatar
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
24 minutes ago

We often have little problem adjusting to losing everything. we go back to having nothing and living out of a backpack

#9

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) stopping to pick up a good stick

PaIngallsButSexier Report

tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
42 minutes ago

With magpies and plovers wanting to swoop you (I'm in Australia of course) a good stick is a necessity on all my walks

#10

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) That side step to unstick your nutsack.

Warrature1969 Report

#11

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Deciding to do something and leaving the house 5 minutes later to get it done.

Ok_Butterscotch_3219 Report

#12

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Walking around outside topless.

Adventurous_Yak_9234 Report

#13

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Idle mode, literally not thinking of anything for a short period of time

Raptoraide Report

#14

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Several years back, my wife and I moved abroad. Our first Christmas back in the US we had separate guys/ladies nights to catch up with our old friends. When we got back that night she was able to give me an update on everyone because for the past few hours they just sat in a circle and took turns talking about their lives. When she asked me about the guys, I responded "I dunno, we just ordered pizza and played video games".

F0rdycent Report

#15

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Never venting about your day

Cbjmac Report

stan_y234 avatar
LaserBrain
LaserBrain
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's just being polite. Why force other people to listen to a bunch of whining and complaining, there's no need.

#16

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) To have just one towel for face, head, body and..a*s.....

PleasantSolitude Report

sepantt avatar
Superb Owl
Superb Owl
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Before I use a towel, I wash myself, so it's all just clean skin.

#17

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Nodding to other random dudes on the street, and getting nods back in acknowledgement

blahdumb Report

#18

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) I have cried once in the last 15 years and it was when I watched my father die 12 years ago. I don't 'try not to cry,' I just don't cry. My wife and my 7 sisters have very clearly informed me this is, uh, not their normal.

EdithWhartonsFarts Report

#19

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Not having any real friends to support them through tough times.

This is particularly true of boomers - I hope it won't be the same for my generation. As I watch my parents and their friends get old, sick, and die, I see that none of the men visit each other in hospital or even know why their "friends" are sick. My mom and her female friends spend their days checking in on and taking care of each other. But when a husband gets sick, there is no one except their wife to take care of them.

The only exception in my parents' friend-group was the gay male couple. They had a community of gay men supporting them.

GrammarIsDescriptive Report

#20

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Pants with pockets in the front.

Eggith Report

social_276 avatar
SM
SM
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited)

Let's face it, this isn't what woman find weird. It is the weird people that design clothing that think that women shouldn't have real pockets.

#21

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Strapping something down and saying “that’s not going anywhere”

Ok_Cry1188 Report

#22

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Going literal years without any sort of physical contact

RadiantHC Report

#23

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) I'm trans, and not many people know that. It gives me a very unique perspective in life of having acclimatised to both men and women social norms. A major difference is that men and women gossip, - but differently. When girls gossip, it's about "who did what, when, how, and *the audacity*" and when men gossip, it's one guy saying "this guy is a s**t c**t, ay." And other guys going "yeah." If I treated either in reversal, men would be put off by it, and women would be wondering *why* I don't like them over the fact that I just *don't,* women need reason, context. Forgiveness is different too. Women are so much more understanding, but rarely forgive once a line is crossed. Men might just not like you over something petty. Buy him a beer or make his life a little easier and suddenly you're not so bad anymore. "He's still a s**t c**t, but he's not that bad" Men aren't better drivers, they're more decisive ones. Women are more cautious, which can slow reaction time when they're accessing the situation. Men leave much more to instinct. Often in each other's eyes, men are reckless, women are too slow. Neither are necessarily right or wrong. Being "gross". Men in men-only environments don't tend to think much about spitting, sticky taping wounds, adjusting their junk, farting, burping, not washing their hands as often as they probably should. There seems to be a lot more group forgiveness that "yeah I do that too, it's normal." When women are together, you still don't hear them ripping one and congratulating each other.

pakkomi Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
46 minutes ago

I don't know. I think of that song. I really hate her, I'll think of a reason later.

#24

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) SPITTING ON THE SIDEWALK. WHYYYYY DO THEY DO THAT

anonuglysimpleetc Report

#25

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Washing your hair every time you shower

soyundinosaurioverde Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
44 minutes ago

I do that too. It's short(ish) and it gets wet anyway.

#26

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Being scared of randomly being accused of being a creep in public, possibly even reported, even though you're just minding your own business.

No, I'm not staring at you, I'm thinking about a certainly relevant scenario about how I would fight off a random armed bank robber right now and my state of mind is "Where am I going again? Oh, look, a bunch of ants. Nice."

Single_Blueberry Report

#27

Having low success on social posts, for instance reactions are generally low and dating apps are not really favorable for men.

shiafisher Report

#28

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Not having to constantly worry about waiting on line for the bathroom/finding a bathroom

Historical-Essay6116 Report

#29

Been working out at a local gym for half a year with 3-4 guys . Don’t know their names. Don’t plan on asking.

90slegitchild Report

#30

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Body hair. It’s fine for men to have hairy legs, armpits, etc., but everyone loses their mind if they see a woman with body hair

pinndog-trillionare Report

rob-kneepkens avatar
Power puff scientist
Power puff scientist
Community Member
21 minutes ago

isn't it usually because men and women find different things attractive? like i know many girls who actually like hairy guys while i dont know a lot of guys who prefer women who don't shave at all. yes it is natural for women to have hair, yet many men prefer shaved women.

#31

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) When you walk behind a woman up the stairs you truly evaluate the architectual design and thinking that went into them by looking down

NostalgicNolan Report

#32

Spending a half hour pooping.

TheMehBarrierReef Report

beebe2112 avatar
Astro
Astro
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Dude, that's not good regardless of gender. Get some fiber in your diet!

#33

No trash can in the bathroom.

Nikki_Greenovanni Report

#34

Having a beard

New-Steak9849 Report

#35

Hiding feelings because of society's understanding of how men should be

Acidawn Report

#36

Being ignored socially.

Dubious_Titan Report

#37

Thinking about Rome and the tragedy of its fall.

Snowtwo Report

#38

“What Is Normal To Men But Weird To Women?” (45 Answers) Doing nothing

Black-bitchh Report

grantjohnson_1 avatar
Grant Johnson
Grant Johnson
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Women don't understand that laying on the couch doing nothing doesn't mean you aren't busy. I'm busy doing nothing!

Vote comment up
#39

I have a friend I’ve been friends with for nearly 8 years I don’t even remember his birthday or how old he is

Shot_Lawfulness1541 Report

#40

Walking alone at night to "clear the mind", as men usually say. I wish I could do that!

gabibis_art Report

#41

Periods of silence. Sometimes you chill with the boys and just enjoy the moment. No words, just drinking, gaming, smoking, etc in silence..

TheStoicbrother Report

#42

The Helicopter

balamb_fish Report

#43

Getting rejected when asking a woman out and then trying again.

fadedtimes Report

#44

Getting financially ruined in a divorce proceeding.

stoic_metalhead Report

#45

Accountability

anon Report

