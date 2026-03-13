So when one Redditor asked men what they’ve always wanted to tell women but never do, plenty of them were willing to share. Scroll down to read their answers and get a glimpse into their thoughts.

Most of us would probably like to be more open and honest with each other, but in real life, that’s often easier said than done. Online, though, people tend to be much more willing to say what’s actually on their mind.

#1 That we want you to help us assemble our Lego Millennium Falcon.

#2 Sometimes when you tell me about something that happened at work I think that you’re in the wrong.

#3 Misandry is not attractive or appealing.

#4 When I see an outfit tha's pretty cool, or an awesome hairstyle, I want to compliment them. But I don’t want to come off like I am flirting. I am happily married, and don’t want people to think that I am being flirtatious with someone that isn’t my wife.

#5 That’s enough perfume.

#6 We sometimes feel totally clueless about how you think or feel. We want to get it right but we rarely admit when we’re lost in translation, because we don’t want to seem weak or dumb. And a lot of guys secretly want to hear you say you trust us. It’s weird how simple some of these things are, yet we bottle them up. If you want, I can give you a short list of like 5 more things that men always keep to themselves but are dying to say.

#7 Please hug and spoon me first!

#8 Sometimes we like to be wined and dined too! Maybe not in fancy restaurants, it we like to be appreciated.

#9 We actually do get our feelings hurt. we just dont say anything because we were taught not to. its exhausting tbh.

#10 It is very difficult for us to get over someone when we truly fell in love.

#11 That peace matters more than drama.



A woman who brings calm, respect, and loyalty stands out more than she may realize.

#12 I know mansplaining happens but i genuinely just like talking amd explaining things im passionate and informed on and youre giving me attention so sorry you got sucked into my info dump. I know you probably do know this thing im yammering on about, or at least are aware and smart enough to figure it out, but when I start a sentence im cursed with finishing the thought or I cant sleep at night. Im sorry if none of it is new or profound.



Yes, Im aware that this is also, in effect, kinda mansplaining...

#13 Those fake eyelashes look ridiculous...

#14 She always told me to tell her if she ever sounded like her mother. That’s never going to happen. The telling her part.

#15 Compliment us. I genuinely teared up when a gay man (very respectfully) hit on me. He complimented my jacket n shoes and complimented my color coordination. He very quickly realized I wasn’t gay and the conversation turned into sports rather quickly. But, I always think about that day.

#16 We actually love gentleness and tenderness. Also, we need peace in our lives.

#17 The silly things I do mean a lot to me. That T-shirt with the dumb print? I really like it. If you let me be vulnerable with small joys, I will be vulnerable with bigger things.

#18 We love you in all your forms.

Tall and short, slim and full-figured, bright and modest, funny and serious, beautiful and unique, graceful and clumsy, dressed and naked, close to us and barely known, independent and shy, smart and simple, loud and quiet — all of you.

We often find it difficult to express our love without sounding rude or inappropriate.

But we love you.

You are the most important part of our lives.

#19 We are not as strong as we pretend to be.

#20 Read bell hooks "The will to change"





Also my need to explicitely clarify boundaries alongside how i communicate with you comes because I want to ensure I am not violating your boundaries more than I am satisfying my desires and because of my in the momment concerns that come about as a result of what i recognize in your actions.





I legitimately did mean every kind thing I say because the momments we spent together represented for me finding someone who for once was as close to finding someone who could even slightly understsnd me as they could.

#21 Stop bringing up up problems and anxieties just before we are about to go to sleep.



Happy to hear and listen throughout the day, but when my heads on the pillow, the lights are out, I’m in sleep mode, and I’m just gonna resent being tired the next day.

#22 That we notice the little things you do and I really appreciate them but it feels awkward to just drop that randomly. But it’s not that men don’t want to share, it’s just that some truths feel too raw to say without overthinking.

#23 We would like to be able to be more vulnerable but you seem to like us less when we show that side.

#24 This story is so long and you are telling it horribly.

#25 I'm not following you; we happened to be going in the same direction. This is as awkward for me as it is for you. I'd love to get your attention and tell you I want to overtake so I can walk in front, but calling out is weird. Me speeding up to overtake with no announcement is also weird....rock and a hard place. Guess I'll wait and tie my already tied shoes or something.

#26 Many men secretly wish they could express to women how much they long for emotional safety and true appreciation. They frequently experience silent pressure to be the "unshakable provider" while secretly yearning for a place where they can be vulnerable without fear of rejection.

#27 We’re often just as insecure as you. We’re just better at hiding it.

#28 That other girls also look good… just because we’re in a relationship doesn’t mean that other people stop being attractive.



It’s just important that you don’t stare or act on anything and just be respectful.

#29 We low-key love when you ask for our opinion, even if we act like it’s a hassle. Just say the word!

#30 That most “sweet” women’s perfumes smell vile, they smell far better without them.

#31 I had a friend with really bad breath who always complained about being single. I don't think anyone had it in them to tell her.

#32 Tell me if you want me the propose solutions or just listen….

#33 YOU CAN CHOOSE WHEREVER YOU WANT TO EAT



IF YOU DON'T WANT TO CHOOSE, WE CAN EAT WHEREVER I WANT TO EAT



YOU CAN'T CHOOSE TO DO NEITHER OF THESE.

#34 Honestly sometimes in the gym, some of you gals are hella strong, sometimes i wanna compliment but worried it’ll come off creepy.

like i have the love of my life already - but don’t want it come off weird.

#35 EAT FOOD, IT'S GOOD FOR YOU AND WILL IMPROVE YOUR MOOD.

#36 What do you want?



No games, just get to the point.

#37 Making yourself a martyr unnecessarily is not in any way helpful. We’ll just resent you for not trusting us enough to ease your burden. Let us help you instead of trying to win gold in the suffering Olympics.

#38 That your behavior, attitude, and treatment of others wouldn't be tolerated for a moment if you were guys. .

#39 That we like to watch TV without having someone chatting all the time.

#40 Us being quiet, or zoning out, does not mean we're mad. It also does not mean we're starved for something to occupy our time. It means we've shut off our brains for a little bit of oblivion time.



We don't know why you can't get there and we can't tell you how. But it's nice there and we like to spend a little bit of every day there.

#41 It is emotionally manipulative, or at best emotionally immature, to get upset at me because you did something that made me get upset at you.



So many grown women, either intentionally or not, create situations where it’s hard to be forthcoming about your own feelings because if the man gets upset the woman takes it personally and gets upset about that. Now I’m in a situation where I’m apologizing even though you’re the one who messed up. It’s effectively punishing me for being open with you about my feelings. It’s not healthy.

#42 We don’t care about your nails. Never did, never will.

#43 Stop following fashion trends. They are just there to rip you off and make you buy garbage you don’t need. And some of them make you look outright ridiculous.

#44 For me;

The reason I was taking things slow wasn’t because I wasn’t taking things seriously. It’s because I have a really bad trauma response when it comes to trusting people because of my childhood. So talking to you (partner) was difficult and every part of my body was telling me not to trust you because you’ll just hurt me like everyone else did, including my family. But you seem good enough to trust and just take the leap of faith on.



I’ve only ever gotten to the path of a relationship twice in my life, both times I was laughed off or disrespected to the point where I could feel my old panic attack kick in, for being too “slow” in the process of leading to a relationship. So as you can see my trust issues have gotten pretty extreme now, I joke that it’d probably take me a year of talking to someone to actually trust them enough to go on a first date. This genuinely messed with my head even worse because I’ve been going to therapy for 16 years for things that have happened to me and some women feel disrespected when you don’t follow a specific timeline. Which then leads to them thinking you’re playing them or not actively moving the momentum. So yeah, if you’re talking to a guy who seems nervous, shy, or ‘slow’ in momentum. There’s a chance (not always) but there’s a chance that it’s coming from a traumatic response.



I’m still hopeful I’ll find a woman/man who actually understands me because I know what I want and need in a relationship.



Edit: I hope this doesn’t sound like I’m putting women down, I’ve had plenty of really nice and respectful women in my life, although I wasn’t available at the time they completely understood and treated me so well. 🫶 thank you to all the kind hearted women out there who made me feel safe in the dating world.

#45 Being pregnant/on the time of the month/menopausal/post-partum is NO EXCUSE for treating people poorly/being a jerk.



If it wouldn’t be acceptable to treat the McDonald’s drive thru worker that way then what makes it ok for you to treat a child or your husband that way?

#46 The feeling of purpose they're love gives us, wanting to be there no matter how corny it sounds laying my life for you. The thoughts and memories good or bad fuel my everyday. You don't just give me the sense of belonging but the urge to fight. Even when I fail just merly the scent of you pushes me to get up and continue. To you I devote my life, my friend who's seen me at my lowest who's seen me bare with nothing to hide behind. I choose you. Even when upset, I'll choose you, my life, my purpose.

#47 That sometimes they are, in fact, acting crazy. Not always, but sometimes.

#48 "you snored last night".

#49 That when we go quiet mid conversation we are not mad, we are just thinking about something completely unrelated. could be anything. sometimes it is a movie from 2003. it means nothing.

#50 We don’t understand 90% of home décor trends, but we support them anyway.

#51 My experience has been with women, but this goes for everyone. All the guys I know are simple creatures and logic/solution oriented (not implying they're not emotional). I'm bad at guessing games, I'm not going to know exactly what you want for your birthday, I don't like surprises, if you come to me with a problem, my first response is going to be how to solve that problem and none of that can be changed. I'm waaaay dumber than you think and the only thing on my mind is where I left off in my save file.

#52 Not speaking for all men here, but I love how much easier it is for me to get along with women than men. Also, women are freaking awesome, tough, and make the world go round, men are babies...



I'm sure these are unpopular opinions, but something I want to get off my chest.

#53 Just because it's quiet you dont have to talk....

#54 I wish you showed me the same level of attention to my feelings that I show you.

#55 I had a coworker in my company, she does not listen fully but always intrupt between talk and she is still single. I want to tell her but i fear she might interupt again and cover her major fault and will not accept.

#56 Why do you get to be upset because I'm trying to solve your problems instead of just being an ear but I can't be upset with you when I tell you mine and you just want to listen instead of helping me?



Why don't these things go both ways? Why is your point of view automatically the high ground?

#57 When you ask us to fix something and we do, please don't say "I could have done that."We know you could have. You asked us to. We did it. Just let it be a nice moment.