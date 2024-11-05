We humans are curious creatures, and what we say or do doesn't always seem rational. At least not on the surface. So Reddit user Fastenbauer got interested in digging a little deeper—they asked people online to share the things that everybody knows but nobody talks about out loud. And their post quickly went viral!

#1 There actually *are* people above the law.

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

#2 That religion is a social construct, where you are born largely determines your religion. If you happened to be born in India there is over an 80% chance you will be Hindu. If you are born in the US you probably will be a Christian.

#3 People who get paid the least do most the work.

#4 Money absolutely matters.

#5 People who post constantly on social media are projecting and miserable.

#6 Some friendships only last as long as they're convenient or beneficial.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I shouldn’t have to ask “how are you” in a work email. It should be ok for me to just talk business and get straight to the point. .

#8 We all have dark thoughts that we dont act on.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 We are all just kids walking around in grown up bodies.

#10 Most newborn babies are ugly on the first day. 🤣.

#11 How disturbing the food industry is. How pigs, fish, cows, chickens are all harvested so we can eat them. How can we not expect aliens to do the same s**t to us if that’s what we do to our fellow earth inhabitants.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Stereotypes exist for a reason.

#13 Having mentally sane parents is one of the most important privileges in life, yet it isn't talked about nearly as much as race, class etc.

#14 Some People don't apologize because they have remorse for what they did. They apologize because they think it will end the conflict.

#15 That we are all certain to die and be completely forgotten within a handful of generations.

#16 Emotional intelligence is vastly underrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Everybody knows that success often comes from luck and timing, but we rarely admit it. We prefer to believe it's all hard work and talent.

#18 Children that are complete a******s exist.



The parents know.

#19 Existence is terrifying. Where do we go after? Is it nice? Is it horrible? Is there just nothing? Why are we here? The idea that we may live on in some other realm FOREVER, even if it is pleasant, is also daunting.

#20 When people betray or abuse you, they know what they're doing. They're doing it on purpose, and they're not sorry. They're consciously making a choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Dating leagues exist.

#22 Nobody’s actually read the Terms and Conditions, like ever. We just scroll to the bottom, hit accept, and hope we didn’t sell our souls to some tech overlord. 😂.

#23 Most of the gay scene (from an LGBT perspective) is extremely toxic and ironically closed minded and judgmental of any outsiders (i.e. straights).

#24 Looks do matter, and they matter a lot.

#25 That being alive at all and conscious is just really, really weird.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Brown nosing works.

#27 When someone asks "How are you?" they don't actually want to hear how you are.

#28 Most meetings could easily be an email, but no one wants to admit it because 'face time' somehow still feels important.

#29 Almost all jobs are made up b******t that doesn't matter, and are just part of this big network of made up b******t that doesn't f*****g matter. It's just a system to sustain this many people who are mostly useless.

#30 The fake optimism around the work place... "I'm just grateful I have a job." NO YOU'RE NOT! THIS PLACE BLOWS!

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Most people spend their time complaining about things out of their control rather than fixing things in their control.

#32 Body positivity is a coping mechanism.

#33 The world population is too high.

#34 That a hamburger is a ground beef sandwich .

#35 Our world is a house of cards. It’s all meaningless but we all rely on the structure so no one wants to knock it down.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 The "Not In My Backyard" philosophy runs deep and is essentially universal. Even the most liberal-minded, progressive, educated, compassionate people can have a meltdown when something uncomfortable or "unbecoming" pops into their lives.

#37 The expectation to wear a suit to the office if you are a "professional", even in non-client facing roles is archaic.



This is changing in many businesses/sectors but you can look neat, presentable and professional without wearing a suit and tie.



They (can be) expensive, uncomfortable, too hot in summer and a nightmare if your weight fluctuates.



They are also very unflattering if you have certain body shapes (which is me, and probably why I hate them).

#38 People of different ethnicities can have different odours.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 No one actually knows what they're doing. We're all just trying our best.

#40 People often pretend to be happy when they're not.

#41 In any group of people, everyone knows the pecking order, nobody ever verbalizes it. It would be weird.

#42 Psychology in its current state has a very bad success rate for cures and treatment rates of mitigating symptoms is only mildly effective on average.

#43 Violence sometimes is the answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 The amount of Government incompetance and wastefulness in many countries is staggering. And the only reason I'm not a libertarian is that I don't trust private enterprise either. History has shown time and time again that companies big and small will absolutely f**k over people given half a chance and especially if there are no laws and regulations.

#45 That we are all a little racist.



If you say you’re not. You’re a liar.

#46 While numbers and data seem like they should be obviously truthful and factual, any result can be used to support any side of an argument. You just need to be creative in how you view results and slice the datasets.



Example: hamburger prices for three consecutive months are $1.00, $2.00, and $2.50.



One person could saw that the price is 250% higher and out of control and the national burger czar should be fired. Another person could say that hamburger prices have been reined in by 50% and the national burger czar should be given a parade.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Gambling is a sucker’s game. Unless you make it a career (and in some cases even then), you will lose more than you win in the long run.



As long as you recognize that and you are willing to “spend” the money for entertainment purposes, more power to you. But if you think gambling is a good money-making idea, think again.

#48 Socialism can't work because people will always be corrupt.

#49 Consumer capitalism is destroying our habitat super quickly and with every passing day we make it worse.

#50 That corruption is so deep and principled people are corrupted each day. but to weed out that corruption involves cutting it out like a tumor, and in the eyes of many that would be as corrupt..



So in the words of Harvey Dent: “you either die a hero, or live long enough to become the villain” is so true.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Everyone is not equal but, everyone should be treated with equal respect.



But it’s weird how I’m western countries everyone has equal rights, but oddly they don’t have equal responsibilities.

#52 You can get away with so much s**t if you just do it.

#53 Happiness/success in life is based WAY MORE on luck and other things out of your control than we all pretend to believe. Luck of being born one color or another, one location or another, one race or another, one wealth category or another. Good luck in any category invariably leads to good luck in others as your life progresses.



This is to say that hard work, honesty and good heartedness are often not enough to overcome the random “good luck” that others are born into and hardly appreciate as they stroll life on easy mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Most people eat too much, at least in the US.

#55 People aren’t equal. I don’t mean by race. Racism is nonsense.



Some people are good looking nice smart and athletic and had the right upbringing. They got it all . Some people have nothing going for them.



Not even equal before the law.

#56 Our current economic system is not Capitalism it is Free-Range Slavery.

#57 That the biggest drag on the economy, productivity and inspired creation is rentseeking from landlords and lenders.

#58 Being on your period isn’t an excuse to be a complete b***h to the rest of the people in your household.

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Yes, that pimple is as bad as you think. No, it doesn't matter you put foundation on top. There's still a mountain on your face.

#60 To put water on toothpaste.

#61 There are too many people coming into the UK for the UK to support.

#62 The air is transparent.

#63 For servers in the USA: Black people are typically demanding customers and don't tip. Asian people don't tip well either generally.





As a white server, you would be "cancelled" but this is a generalization that tends to hold true.

ADVERTISEMENT