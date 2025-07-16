ADVERTISEMENT

There's a lot that gets lost in translation between men and women. For ages, there has been talk about how we don't understand each other, no matter how hard we try. Fights, misunderstandings, breakups, and divorces happen because of it, and it's an inexhaustible topic for films, TV shows, books, songs, and conversations with friends.

In the quest to understand each other better, we sometimes ask the opposite gender online to tell us things they would never say to us out loud. This time is no different; we collected the most interesting answers from the thread where one netizen asked men: "If all men had to be brutally honest for 24 hours, what would women be shocked to learn?"

Some of the answers might anger women, others will be quite eye-opening. But one thing is true: these are real things some men experience and want to be talked about more. So, let's see what they think and talk about it in the comments!

#1

Close-up of a person’s lips and fingers, highlighting raw emotion and honesty in personal expression. Lip injections are f*****g stupid and ugly.

nazerall , bahareh moradian/unsplash Report

    #2

    Man and woman renovating home together, sharing a moment while painting against a blue wall with natural light. Three things I've noticed pop up in not just my relationship, but the relationship of pretty much all the men I know.


    1. We aren't mind readers. Please just say what you want.


    2. Most men are happy to do whatever project you want (assuming it's within financial reason), but please don't micro-manage while we work.


    3. Think to yourself if you actually would like our opinion before you ask for it.

    kkoch_16 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This reminds me of something someone I know does. It's been a relationship killer for her. Trying to explain to him how she thinks something should be done better, in her opinion, but in the form of interrogation style questions. For ex. An argument occurred over a plug where one socket fused out and the other worked. She asked him how that was possible. He explained it, something about a panel or grid fuse box thing needing to be connected a certain way. (I can't remember entirely what he said. Those good with electricals will know.) This answer was not good enough for her, so she asked "Well... why can't the box be connected to both sockets?" So, he explained why that cannot work. She asked again, but explaining in more detail of her idea. It went on and on until he sounded irritated and she said "You don't have to talk to me like that." Everything just had to be her way or the highway, all the time. It's no wonder she's gone through countless relationships.

    #3

    Well, my wife would be pretty surprised to find out just how attractive I still find her. She's still smokin' but won't take my word for it.

    wonton_burrito_field Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think my wife is a doll! But, yeah, I get "yeah right" for most compliments.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    A man gently holding a woman’s face, sharing an intimate moment reflecting honesty between them. “I love you with all my heart I just need you to leave me alone and don’t touch me for a moment”

    “Please stop asking if I love you every 5 minutes my answer hasn’t changed trust me”

    “Just cause I don’t express emotions as vividly as you do doesn’t mean I don’t have them”

    “Think just for a moment if these roles were reversed how would you feel if I did that to you”.

    winotaurs , Kateryna Hliznitsova/unsplash Report

    #5

    Man wearing sunglasses and cap sitting outdoors at a table, representing men getting brutally honest about what they never tell women. How many of us are actually not OK.

    BigD1970 , Keisha Riley Lemons/unsplash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Have you gained some weight? Yeah. Are you fat? Yeah, a bit.
    Do I care? No.
    Are you still the most beautiful women on the face of the Earth to me? YES.

    TimurShlagur Report

    #7

    How attractive natural beauty is . No nips tucks. I want the cellulite and little belly. How beautiful the natural beauty is . Also how much we do miss you when you're not around. Because we can't admit that as men .

    LEGBur Report

    cadegroon avatar
    A dude who likes to drum
    A dude who likes to drum
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my gosh, this. I’ve been trying for months now to help get my girlfriend to understand that I know she’s beautiful even when she thinks she isn’t. I think that I’ve finally almost succeeded, she has almost completely stopped hiding her face on FaceTime when she isn’t wearing makeup (which was the main thing I was sad about) and she is becoming more comfortable around me.

    #8

    That we are softer, more emotional and more human than you think.

    thesudacadude Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first two definately. The last part, I'm not so sure.

    #9

    “My wife is the most beautiful woman in the world” is not an exclusively-appearance-focused compliment.

    Still the truth… “beautiful” just encapsulates a lot more than looks.

    dbixon Report

    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure, but when you make that statement, 99% of the time it refers appearance. If you are annoyed because you mean something other than physical beauty and it is repeatedly getting "misunderstood", then CHOOSE A DIFFERENT WAY OF EXPRESSING IT.

    #10

    Woman with facial markings for cosmetic surgery consultation, highlighting beauty and appearance concerns related to men’s honesty. We hate it when you mess with your face. If you're 25, it's ok to look 25. If you're 37, it's ok to look 37. If you're 52, it's ok to look 52. It's ok to look your age.

    Please stop with the crazy surgeries on your face; you are beautiful already.

    Imissyourgirlfriend2 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it's more about someones self image than what they think that we think. Usually I've heard that it's more "screw you, I want to like what I see in the mirror!"

    #11

    A man with a beard sitting on a couch looking thoughtful and stressed, illustrating men get brutally honest moments. We often stay quiet about emotional pain because, far too often, it is turned into a weapon against us.

    SgtObliviousHere , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is sad. A woman could likely get away with crying emotional abuse if she was so inclined, and yet...

    #12

    This whole comment section is a dumpster fire of people with real or perceived problems and mental health issues who’ve convinced themselves (or been convinced) that women as a whole are to blame/indifferent to their suffering.

    I’ve been there when I was a teenager, I believed all the same stuff and had all the same anger and bitterness. You can’t solve all these problems immediately but you can at least try to remove yourselves from some of the situations that are upsetting you, change certain things about your life to push the needle the other way. Maybe the gym will work for you, maybe you’ll get a hobby painting or leave the terrible relationship or job. But I can PROMISE with absolute certainty that wallowing in this misery and self pity will do nothing other than make you and everyone around you feel even worse.

    Tristan_The_Lucky Report

    Young man looking away with hands on head at sunset, reflecting on honesty and emotions men rarely reveal. How under appreciated a lot of fathers feel today. When my wife is spoiled by the entire family on mother’s day. When I dedicate an expensive, lavish date for her and my daughter makes gifts and a card for her. Yet here I sit, alone at 12pm on yet another father’s day and haven’t even heard a word from either of them nor my mother who wanted to keep my daughter this weekend knowing it was father’s day weekend.

    I know I can’t say anything about it, because I don’t want an argument and any appreciation afterwards wouldn’t be genuine. Being a father feels like a thankless and completely expected job despite how many deadbeats there are.

    lenaphobic , Jeremy Perkins/unsplash Report

    s_k__1 avatar
    S. K.
    S. K.
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor guy. Mothers Day should not be a bigger deal than Fathers Day. Both days and both parents are equally important.

    #14

    A man and woman having a candid outdoor conversation over breakfast, reflecting men get brutally honest moments. I want to be loved for who I am, not for what I can provide.

    LeopardMedium , A. C./unsplash Report

    That most men feel deeply lonely, touch-starved, and emotionally ignored, but we’ve learned to hide it because no one really asks how we’re doing.

    Qmaxtl Report

    #16

    Young man in a white hoodie relaxing outdoors, representing men getting brutally honest about topics they never share with women. How much we look past and don't comment on just to keep things peaceful.

    PowerWisdomCourage , Marie-Michèle Bouchard/unsplash Report

    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For many men, in other words, "being emotionally unavailable".

    #17

    A man lying down with a thoughtful expression, illustrating men being brutally honest about what they never tell women. That a lot of us are just living our lives based on what we think is expected of us….from our families, from our significant others, from our friends, from society…

    And we haven’t ever been honest with ourselves about who we really are; what our dreams, hopes, and desires are.

    Frozen_Bologna , Lucas Andrade/unsplash Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does anyone know that much about themselves? I'm still getting to know what tf I'm about. Everything always changes.

    What we're really looking at.

    Sometimes, our eyes randomly land on your print shirt, tattoo, necklace, or whatever else you've got in-between your chin and navel, the reason we looked away was because we realized there are b***s there, and we 100% weren't checking you out.

    Humble_Ladder Report

    #19

    Silhouetted woman walking alone near yellow flowers at dusk, capturing the theme of men brutally honest and sharing feelings. I forgot one, not brutal but...
    When you're walking home alone at night, and we are walking behind you in the same direction, 90% of men are conscious that is a very worrying/terrfying prospect for you. And we get stuck in a "Do I slow down to be further behind but risk makng this woman think I am trying to follow her? Or do I just try and overtake her to scurry off into the distance but scare the s**t out of this lady with my closing footsteps?"
    If I can I just take a turn off my path and just add a minute or two to my walk home and f**k there's another lady walking home this way!
    It's not fun to always feel like a threat, but I know that doesn't compare to the absolutely justified feeling that you're always at risk for simply living.

    MuchNefariousness285 , B L/unsplash Report

    No I do not like the deodorant that you bought me, and I don't care that it was a dollar cheaper. I prefer the deodorant that I have always used and to me it's worth spending a dollar more.

    KYRawDawg Report

    #21

    Many guys frequently create elaborate scenarios in their heads where they are the hero.

    EntreChienEtLoup Report

    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I single-handedly stopped all of the 9/11 terrorists on 9/10. You're welcome.

    Maybe not all men but for me….

    We actually love to be in photos with you. We love to be posted on your social media. We love when you hug us from behind. We love being the little spoon when cuddling.

    We lose all of that care and nurturing when we become men and it takes us back to times when we felt safe as a child. It makes us feel loved and secure.

    And many of us tell you to stop it because we know that we have to be the manly man but inside…we love it.

    Inside-Complexity Report

    How many of us feel unloved, unseen, and silently breaking, but too afraid to say it.

    gilligan888 Report

    s_k__1 avatar
    S. K.
    S. K.
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you're in that situation, leave and find someone better. It's worth it in the long-run.

    #24

    When we legit compliment you on something, and you don't believe us.

    pacoali Report

    Close-up of a person having eyelash extensions applied, illustrating beauty and appearance topics. Those long fake eyelashes? They are not s**y. No guy has ever thought, “she’d be hot if she had ridiculously stupidly long eyelashes”.

    Lampietheclown , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    That we are legit sitting here thinking about nothing.

    defender02 Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No... earworm songs? Movies replaying? Slinkys? Food? XD Just kidding. You don't have to say.

    #27

    Women, and other men I suppose, would be shocked to learn just how many men are a struggling mentally. I imagine the number of men struggling is higher than we can imagine.

    SilentBlackout_ Report

    #28

    That we don't like to feel pressured to have s*x.
    Whilst many of us have a high libido, it doesn't automatically mean that we are f**k machines ready to go at any moment.
    We might not be in the mental space, or have body insecurities, or just a bad day.

    Consent goes both ways, and it seems like a man cannot say "no" to s*x without causing conflict in the relationship.
    We are the same species, at the end of the day.


    We also can feel Extremely lonely and touch starved sometimes.

    NoxRose Report

    #29

    Anything you try to solve/put on my plate/seriously discuss/or want to show me AS I'm walking in the house returning from work will annoy me. Just give me 15 minutes and I can then be present.

    pozzicore Report

    Man talking on phone outdoors at sunset, representing men getting brutally honest about what they never tell women. A phone call lasting more than 15 minutes is straight up t*****e most of the time.

    Bodysnatcher , René Ranisch/unsplash Report

    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let us not forget the 10 minute voicemail that you have to listen to because there will be the reason she called somewhere in there.

    #31

    Two women sitting on a couch, one whispering a secret while holding coffee cups, illustrating honesty and emotions. "your workplace would be less toxic if you & the other ladies would stop being gossipy b*tches to each other".

    LostAnxiety3229 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Totally agree, and that's why I don't take part in it, and redirect them to the super or manager. Go tell it to them and see what happens. I can't do anything about anyone. My job is harrowing enough.

    Young woman relaxing on a yellow chair, scrolling on phone, reflecting men get brutally honest insights on attraction and appearance. The hypocrisy.

    If I sit down to play a game for 2 hours I'm a useless couch potato who never does anything.

    If she's mindlessly browsing Instagram or TikTok until her phone's battery gives out, that's A-Ok!

    Onlyspeaksfacts , Vardan Papikyan/unsplash Report

    #33

    We are so starved of positive attention that a single compliment will stay with us for years.

    mattymase88 Report

    Your social media a*******n is unhealthy.

    Luklear Report

    Ok I've got a few:

    - How a lot of men just aren't that concerned with small inconveniences or issues
    - Just how many women's 'guy friends' secretly just want to sleep with them
    - How many men (that they probably see on a daily basis) are struggling with their MH. Loneliness, feelings of inadequacy, feeling unattractive etc.

    RollingAtlas Report

    #36

    The percentage of time that I really just want to be left alone to do my own thing.

    FreeWilly1337 Report

    #37

    How honest they are the majority of the time.


    I genuinely think some women would be astonished that we're not playing mind games.

    in-a-microbus Report

    Young woman focused on painting pottery at a wooden table, highlighting men's brutal honesty and personal expression. Please develop some hobbies & find something you're truly passionate about. Don't make me the center of your world—just as my life doesn't revolve around you, yours shouldn't revolve around me.

    sindoor_tere_naam_ka , Mesut çiçen/unsplash Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know what it is exactly about the first 3 months of getting into a good relationship. I'll admit I was ... obsessed is a good word, but not like stalker, crazy obsessed. We were always texting each other and calling throughout the day. One day I was like "I haven't painted in months. I kinda want to paint." So, that's what I did, for months. My bf was a bit worried because some days I dropped off the face of the Earth lol. But he likes my art and was happy I got back into it. We've been together for 7 years.

    #39

    We often find your long hairs in our buttcrack and are mystified as to how they ended up there.

    drdildamesh Report

    #40

    A man and woman sitting on the floor smiling and petting a small white dog, reflecting men brutally honest thoughts. I like listening to your stories, but please be more direct and stop going on immense tangents about every single person’s personal life to the point where I forget what you were even trying to tell me about.

    That_Phony_King , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    I know this is gonna sound like crybaby s**t, but how f*****g hard it is just to be a man sometimes. And I’m not that does not take away from how hard it is to be a woman, and the fears that come with that. And I’m a strong believer in the “men are afraid women will hurt their feelings. Women are afraid men will k**l them, and that’s a real statement. However, men are only men. We don’t have a choice. We are born what we are, we have a choice, not to be the sons of bitches that they’re afraid of and a good number of us try to and not enough of us try to stop the ones that don’t. But nonetheless, it is f*****g hard being a man And even in this statement, I have to acknowledge that I understand it’s even harder to be a woman, but it’s kind of like that saying first world problems yeah but I live in the first world, so my problems are my problems. They’re all I have and they are real to me that does not mean I don’t think a person in a Third World has a harder problem, but this is mine and it’s real.

    Theartistcu Report

    #42

    I’m not mansplaining because you’re a woman. This is how I treat everybody.

    Ethan-Wakefield Report

    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe double check the term. You're admitting to talking down to everyone which isn't the brag you think it is.

    #43

    Man looking serious and engaged in a candid conversation about what men never tell women being stupid and ugly. Your "mental load" is usually your own creation because of your own ego / anxiety.

    Direct_Bug_1917 , Andrej Lišakov/unsplash Report

    #44

    * We think about s*x, even with strangers, friends, colleagues, or people we have no intention of acting on it with. It’s not always romantic or emotional. It can be mechanical, objectifying, and random.
    * Many men go years without being complimented meaningfully. A random “you smell good” from a woman in 2019 might still live rent-free in their brain.
    * A lot of men are walking around with depression, loneliness, grief, father issues, childhood trauma buried under layers of humor, work, and p**n.
    * We constantly compare ourselves: height, status, salary, muscles, p***s size, job title, car and are silently tortured by it.
    * Men can be deeply in love with their partner and still be visually or sexually attracted to others. It doesn’t always mean disrespect, just biology. But yeah, it can be disturbing.
    * Most men, especially in long-term partnerships, are quietly terrified of being "not enough." As a provider, lover, partner, or father. And it eats them inside.

    Xansolic Report

    Jesus Christ the majority of these responses are a combination of horrific, alarming, concerning, and disgusting

    Some of yall are genuinely struggling and deserve help and support

    A lot of yall I’m convinced don’t actually like women considering the vile things you’re saying

    Either way: therapy.

    Individual-Hour7931 Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The replies in the Reddit thread to this was a bit unnecessarily unhinged.

    Man wearing black shirt and white shorts walking down a green path, reflecting on what men never tell women about being stupid and ugly I really am thinking about nothing important. 


    I don't want alone time because I'm angry; I want to be alone because every moment I am with someone there is an expectation of my attention, money, time, effort, knowledge, and validation. 


    I know you bring up male friends amd coworkers to try and make me jealous; I don't care unless you cross a line and then you 'win' by me leaving. If you knew how much women flirted with me you'd lose your mind, because I don't think it's possible for you to understand I'm not interested. 


    I really do like your butt. It's amazing.

    MonkeyCube , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    I’m heavily anxious, and have a strong desire to learn about myself, but I want to have free time to evolve myself with my friends but most of said friends aren’t the kind of people I see myself evolving with.

    SirRoarzAlot Report

    #48

    I dont have an opinion about 99% of things because I don't care.

    ryland52586 Report

    #49

    Man with beard looking seriously towards the camera while woman in foreground is out of focus, depicting brutal honesty theme. I love you so god d**n much. With every fiber of my being.

    But I wish you could make a decision on your own, without 5 other people chiming in to tell you what to do. It’s so codependent that I feel like they get off on controlling you.

    You’re an adult. Make a decision. Life is scary.

    I hope they pick the best life for you.

    Capta1nfalc0n , Lia Bekyan/unsplash Report

    Couple outdoors with the man getting brutally honest and sharing thoughts men never tell women about appearance and feelings. How often men intentionally loose or back down to women in order to keep the peace and ultimately make her happy.

    F0000r , Febe Vanermen/unsplash Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My father admitted this was actually the secret behind my parents 50 year marriage after mom died. He let her win.

    #51

    How much self doubts and insecurities we have ourselves. The confident, brave face that we carry all the times hides so many deep turmoils that men are facing internally.

    usernamefoundnot Report

    #52

    Man and woman having a serious conversation indoors, illustrating men get brutally honest moments and hidden thoughts. Women say that men are bad listeners, its more like you over communicate about things we arent interested in, or cant contribute to. I work on active listening because I know my partner cares about me acknowledging every conversation about her day. She doesnt want me to fix her problems, just listen, so i do that now. It's hard to do because it's not eventful stuff and she doesnt want it resolved, I like to fix things and move on.

    In my experience women are actually bad listeners, not because they don't hear what we say, but because they cannot intake our information as-is. Men speak directly, we mean exactly what we say. Every girl i have dated would constantly twist what I say and expand it 2-3x into other meanings, or project their insecurities. It is infuriating to tell the truth and constantly have it twisted into falsehoods or drama. Just listen to exactly what we said, and understand the most basic meaning.

    SkepticAntiseptic , George Dagerotip/unsplash Report

    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is just two paragraphs of stereotypes. In my experience, some people speak directly and some people don't - gender has nothing to do with it. Regarding this quote - "It is infuriating to tell the truth and constantly have it twisted into falsehoods or drama" - the worst person I know for this is a guy, and my wife has never *ever* done it. That's just my experience, though.

    Smiling man with curly hair and glasses talking on phone, representing men getting brutally honest and sharing thoughts. That we dont enjoy countless calls just to talk about nothing. We value our time i know you miss us but we have things to do.

    Ichirou_dauntless , Sincerely Media/unsplash Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love hearing his voice and accent. But I do agree, we have more fun on calls when there's an actual point to them. Even if it's watching something together. (We're long distance, if you're wondering.)

    How much pain some of us are in. You often hear oh hes sad, depressed or even s******l but sometimes even the later doesnt drill it in. Some of us are in so much emotional pain wanting to give up daily but continue on for significant others and parents.

    ChrisBean9 Report

    We hate drama and simple is better. Like I was thinking of building a man cave and bought a lazy boy recliner. Then realized thats all I needed. A comfortable chair with AC where I can rest after work.

    vikingjedi23 Report

    #56

    Most women suck at dating and don't put in nearly enough effort. Maybe it's the same for guys. I'm not sure.

    But g*****n the idea that women are good at relationships is b******t in my experience.

    Gandalf-and-Frodo Report

    #57

    Man lying on brown leather couch using smartphone and wearing earphones, reflecting on things men never tell women. I think it would boil down to this:

    Men’s lives are complicated enough already.

    We dont care about “love” like a Pinterest board.

    What we want is PEACE. Relief. Clarity. To go home and not have to read between the lines, decode, translate, calculate, walk on eggshells, wonder if we forgot something inconsequential etc.

    anemoi87 , Curated Lifestyle/unsplash Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't want to live like that, either. If I wanted to live like that, I'd go live with my mom.

    While some people do have health issues and can't reduce their weight, you are probably not one of them. You are just eating unhealthy, avoiding physical activity, not drinking water at all, eating at the wrong times and so on. Every time I bring this up, I am getting bombarded with "oh but I DO HAVE blah blah blah". Yes, you do have that, but it's not the real issue here and you know it, I know it, your friends know it, the scale knows it. It's you, period.

    mokv Report

    #59

    I don't want this to sound angry or misogynistic, because it's certainly not that and I love women, but there's a decent amount of women who think they are more interesting than they actually are and the only thing saving them is s*x. When it comes to getting to know them, their personalities are so dry and they show minimal effort. It's like pulling teeth and they usually have this attitude to them where they feel like their presence alone is enough. I also believe this type of woman tends to have a hard time when they get older because, even if they're still relatively attractive, their looks alone can no longer carry them through life.

    I fear that social media is making a lot of egomaniacs that will struggle later in life because they have a false perception of reality. No one is special.

    coolkidfresh Report

    Man playing video games indoors, illustrating men get brutally honest and share what they never tell women feelings. Please just stop talking, and let me enjoy the game in peace. Please. For the love of God.

    Antique_Soil9507 , Samuel Regan-Asante/unsplash Report

    #61

    Most of us don't want to deal with the whole courtship, weddings, ceremonial entourage and making things look "magical". Doesn't mean we don't care about you, but it's work. Most of us go with it to avoid drama and problems.

    Many men do these things so you don't start complaining.

    If love is what you wanted, many men could love you. But you don't only want love but also the theater and emotional choreography of love. The show, the picture, the gesture, the thrill, etc.

    Anything short of *full* compliance with everything then means we're emotionally undeveloped, unloving, selfish, etc.

    anemoi87 Report

    That many things women think are cute we actually find tiring or exploitative, but tolerate because we don't want to be alone.

    And no, acting like a baby and expecting to be babied isn't sweet, it's infantile and we'd love it if you could just be an adult.

    Also, just because we love you it doesn't mean we should agree with whatever nonsense you demand or say or else face drama and accusations. You're women, not some "can do no wrong" higher beings.

    Yes, we want to watch p**n and fantasise about other women. Which has zero correlation with us cheating or wanting to cheat. Leave our thoughts alone and drool over Henry Cavill in peace, just don't tell us about it.

    There's nothing that would make us want to end a relationship more than your controlling attitude and attempts to isolate us from our hobbies or friend circles. So if we do leave you after you've refused to listen for months or years, do understand that you had a hand in that, don't just self-soothe in lying to yourself and saying that we were no good from the start and you needed to be even more strict.

    When you age, accept it gracefully instead of forcing us to act like you are still at your peak physical form and no younger woman is a match for you. If we love you we don't love you for just looks, so being wise and calm about your natural state is more appealing than making a fuss about it or injecting your face full of those god awful fillers that make you look like a bee attack survivor.

    OakenBarrel Report

    Half the time we give advice, it’s just us trying to end the conversation faster. Most of the time a man is lying to you to protect your feelings. You cannot handle true honesty and our peace is more important.

    We fantasize about being emotionally safe with you more than sexually dominant over you

    A lot of us don’t want to date anymore. We’re tired of feeling disposable.

    Some of us fear commitment not because we want options, but because we’ve never seen it done right.

    Some women hate being objectified and at the same time objectify themselves calling it liberation and empowerment and blame men for being dogs. Freedom comes at a cost for everyone. Even us.

    Yes, she is pretty than you. The whole point is that despite other beautiful women out there, he chose you. If you can't handle it grow up

    When you call men trash, useless, pigs, etc, the only ones that hear it are the ones that are trying to do better by everyone. The trashy men do not care because what they are doing works for them.

    Defiant_Sir767 Report

    Men don't care about makeup, clothes or plastic surgery. Those are things that women do to compete with each other. A woman who is generally happy, in reasonable physical condition, has good hygiene, has her own interests, isn't deeply in debt or addicted and we're good. Men are simple creatures.

    ballpeenX Report

    #65

    A young couple lying on a bed, the man and woman looking at a tablet, representing men brutally honest conversations. Your need to “vent” without seeking solutions is exhausting, tedious, and unpleasant to be around. If you aren’t trying to fix your problem, keep it to yourself.

    Learned_Hand_01 , Getty Images/unsplash Report

    Man lying face down on a brown couch looking contemplative, reflecting the theme of men being brutally honest. Women can be exhausting to be around. Everything is centered around them and what they are feeling at any given second and their need to talk about it.

    According-Turnip-724 , Andrej Lišakov/unsplash Report

    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok, so I'm on item #12 on the list and this is turning into a misogynist complaint forum. Guys like this do not speak for me.

    Group of men and women having a serious discussion indoors, highlighting men brutally honest sharing what they never tell women. We just want you to get to the f*****g point in a conversation.

    Asleep_Chipmunk_424 , Andrej Lišakov/unsplash Report

    #68

    Man with beard and black shirt showing frustration, illustrating men brutally honest about what they never tell women. No I wouldn't still love you if you were a worm. I'm not trying to be mean if your favourite dress looks unflattering. I'm thinking of nothing or I don't really know what I'm thinking of. When my d**k is hard it doesn't necessarily mean I'm h***y. The beef you have with your coworker is because you just can't stand eachother. Deal with it.i don't care if you smell a little bit we are at home. I'm not grossed out by your period.

    CrustyT-shirt , Mario Amé/unsplash Report

    Two people holding hands over a table with cups, conveying honest emotions men never tell women about being stupid and ugly. That we always handle women with kid gloves.
    If we talked to them the way the speak to us, we would probably end up in court.

    J-no-AY , Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦/unsplash Report

    That we haven’t been lying all this time. We really don’t care about the things you’re insecure about. We also don’t think about women as much as they think we do.

    IrregularBastard Report

    #71

    You're not "performing emotional labour", you're just having emotions about something. Now I have to deal with the actual problem AND deal with your emotions about the problem. And the actual problem is always less trouble to deal with.

    odd_prosody Report

    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Making appointments, remembering to pay the bills, running the pet to a vet, kids to practice are not "emotions". They are acts of service towards your family, Emotional labor.

    1. A brutal amount of us are s******l. It’s very likely that 25-50% of the young men in your circle are struggling at this very moment.

    2. If a man is attracted to women, he cannot “just be friends” with one and not think about her sexually(especially if she’s attractive). However, men can learn to control themselves enough to not pursue anything beyond mutual friendship with a woman, regardless of their internal thoughts and desires. This is something fathers are supposed to teach their sons at a young age.

    3. Many men find it difficult to express their emotions, but not for the reason you probably think.

    Nowadays most women tell men they should be more vocal about their emotions and just open up to them. However, many of these same women are attracted to men with masculine qualities who they perceive to be mentally and emotionally strong. This subconscious attraction actually leads a good amount of women to loose attraction for a man if he becomes too emotional around her, as she begins to realize he is not the guy she thought he was. Many men have had their heart broken from a woman who lost interest after he began being too vulnerable around her.

    4. Men are biologically programmed to crave success and reap the rewards of their efforts. This is why so many young men are addicted to video games, as many of them actually scratch this itch without the player having to put in the hard work in real life. Lots of younger guys probably don’t even realize it, but the longer a man goes without doing difficult things that he dislikes and being rewarded for it in some way, the more empty and broken he becomes.

    5. The vast majority of men would absolutely have a multitude of female s*x partners if they could. It is almost a universally common trait found in most men to desire s*x with as many women as possible. If it was socially acceptable for them to do so, many men would have lots of girlfriends or wives simultaneously to satisfy their urge to sleep with different women. It is not uncommon for a man to want to f**k every new woman he meets.

    6. The VAST majority of men are starved of attention, validation, and affection, even men with wives and children. This means men are actually less superficial than you probably think. You can make up for not looking a certain way by just complimenting a man and giving him lots of attention and making him feel important and loved. You would be surprised how many men fold to this.

    SomeOtaku54 Report

    "I just want you to listen, not try to solve everything" is just you trauma dumping your emotional stress on us so you don't have to actually have any stressful conflict to address your problems. Hence such visceral reactions when it's pointed out your problems could often be fixed if you actually took action. You completely ignore the emotional damage done to us being forced so sit by and just absorb all the hurt in the life of someone we love with out being even allowed to help. Think of a firefighter being made to watch a house with people inside burn down. He knows even if he can't put the fire out all by himself he can help rescue some of the people, making things at least better. But instead he's told he's not there to fight the fire but just to watch, he's just there to make someone feel better about the fire. No matter how much better that other person feels about the fire afterwards the trauma of not being able to help the people in the house stays with the firefighter.

    FlatFurffKnocker Report

    I am not yelling at you, I haven’t even raised my voice. it’s just that the truth hurts & I didn’t want to talk about it because you can’t handle it.

    Don’t ask me whats wrong. Just distract me with some awesome s*x. I’ll get past whatever is bothering me.


    I don’t want to go to the gym with you because I want a workout. I don’t like wasting my time on relationship stuff or having to be your trainer for the umpteenth time.

    Confident_Chipmonk Report

    #75

    -The reason a man doesn't ask anything from you is not because he doesn't want anything. It's because he knows that if he does, he will be shunned for it.

    -Yes, s*x matters in a relationship and if he always has to beg, he will consider walking away.

    2020mademejoinreddit Report

    There tons of women, legions of them, who are so painfully boring and uninteresting.

    Bodysnatcher Report

    #77

    It’s 2am. Honey, I heard a noise in the basement. Go check it out.

    How about go f**k yourself.

    -Economist- Report

