If you happen to find yourself on the relatable side of TikTok, there's a common saying in the comments: "I've never had an original experience." Whether it's a bodily function, a strange habit, or an unusual experience, that comment section is where many people find out they're not that special after all.

Recently, one netizen started a similar discussion on Reddit, but focused on women. "What's something you thought 'only happened to you'… until you talked to other women?", they wrote.

Turns out, we gals are really in it together: there are tons of things many of us experience but are either too shy or too uncomfortable to talk about! So, here are some of the most interesting and relatable answers from that thread.

Check them out and let us know your "unique" female experience in the comments! Who knows, maybe it's not so unique after all!

#1

Young woman adjusting earbuds outdoors, reflecting a calm moment related to postpartum OCD awareness and experiences. It's more something I do and was surprised to learn my girlfriends do, as well: when walking in the city, headphones are in, but the sound is off. We also watch shadows to figure out how quickly someone walking behind us is going. No one told us to do any of this. We all just kind of figured it out independently.

a_pretty_howtown , A. C. Report

    #2

    Woman holding a pill and glass of water, representing challenges faced with postpartum OCD symptoms and care. My anxiety meds/adhd meds/and anti-depressants not working as well when Im on my period.

    I thought that my meds were just not consistent, turns out the inconsistency was my hormone levels affecting how efficiently my body absorbed medication.

    Friggin medicine was only tested as men's hormone levels as the default so they're not built with a woman's cycle causing hormone fluctuations in mind. I just take a way higher dose now than I probably need in the hope that it helps keep me level enough during the dips. Doesn't always work though.

    interstellersjay , freepik Report

    #3

    Woman walking in a sunlit corridor wearing a white top and black skirt, carrying a tan bag, illustrating postpartum OCD awareness. I thought it was just me, but my girlfriends all agreed we used to get cat called more when we were 13-17 than we do now in our 20s.

    Historical-Essay6116 , Getty Images Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    Yep, definitely noticed it. I got cat-called A LOT when I was 12, followed when I was 14, but now nothing.

    #4

    Woman sitting on a toilet in a bathroom looking at her phone, illustrating postpartum OCD and related feelings. Period diarrhea

    Seriously, I received a pretty good education on reproductive health and puberty, but no one told me about period diarrhea and I thought I was the only one who would s**t so much when menstruating until I was like 21 and got a gf.

    smolbibeans , Miriam Alonso Report

    #5

    Couple cuddling in bed by a window, conveying comfort and support related to postpartum OCD experiences. Having issues orgasming and hardly having one...


    I was convinced for so long my body was broken.

    Zealousideal_Crow737 , Toa Heftiba Report

    #6

    Woman sitting on the floor in a dim room, appearing distressed, illustrating feelings related to postpartum OCD. I'm still convinced I'm not normal for my lack of s*x desire.

    PrestigiousBottle686 , Pablo Merchán Montes Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    You're normal, you're probably under the Asexual umbrella and that's totally valid ! There is a lot of people like you, you're far from being alone !

    #7

    Woman with postpartum OCD sitting on bed, wrapped in a blanket, appearing overwhelmed and deep in thought. Realizing that “getting randomly scared you’re pregnant even when you haven’t had s*x” is a universal experience 😂

    Also: the deep, irrational guilt after saying “no” to plans just because you’re tired and need time alone. I really thought I was just being weird or antisocial until I heard other women say the same thing.

    Turns out, a lot of us are walking around with shared experiences we never even talk about. The power of women opening up is wild. We’re all out here thinking we’re the only ones quietly spiraling but we’re actually on the same rollercoaster. 🌀💕.

    GoddessHera_Dk , Valeriia Miller Report

    #8

    Woman wrapped in blanket sitting on couch looking tired surrounded by tissues depicting postpartum OCD struggles. Before my period/on my period or when I'm getting a cold, my skin hurts. All of it. My whole body skin hurts.

    My old boss said she experienced the same thing!

    all_these_carrots , Getty Images Report

    #9

    Woman lying face down on bed appearing overwhelmed, illustrating the struggle of postpartum OCD symptoms. Not knowing how to take care of yourself as a woman does, because you weren’t taught.

    Katerina_01 , Daniel Martinez Report

    #10

    Two women sitting on stone steps, one comforting the other, representing support for postpartum OCD experiences. Having a difficult relationship with my mom. I see her and feel so annoyed around her presence.

    Bbhouseplant , freepik Report

    #11

    Stressed woman outdoors holding a coffee cup, appearing overwhelmed, illustrating feelings related to postpartum OCD. Difficulty with word finding now that I’m in perimenopause.

    Bethechange1483 , Curated Lifestyle Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    Last night I washed my hair with face wash. Couldn't figure out why it wasn't lathering. 😄 I do stuff like that all the time now that I've reached a menopausal age.

    #12

    Mother holding smiling baby near the ocean, illustrating the emotional experience of postpartum OCD in new mothers. Postpartum OCD. It's super common to have intrusive thoughts of your baby dying for the first year or two after birth. NOBODY TALKS ABOUT IT.

    scharpentanz , Getty Images Report

    #13

    Woman expressing concern and frustration indoors, illustrating emotions related to postpartum OCD experiences. Menopausal RAGE. No mention of that. Coulda used the warning tbh.

    motherdragon02 , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    #14

    Young woman wearing black coat at subway station, focused on phone screen, illustrating postpartum OCD awareness. Thinking I was the only one who’d pretend to text someone while walking alone because I felt unsafe… until I found out so many girls do the same.

    LilSweetCasey , Mesut çiçen Report

    #15

    Close-up of a woman’s neck and shoulder area, representing postpartum OCD awareness and women's shared experiences. Getting chest / neck hair.

    Plane_Specific_910 , Faruk Tokluoğlu Report

    #16

    Woman placing a sanitary pad into a black handbag, illustrating postpartum OCD concerns and related experiences. Really heavy and sudden bleeding during periods. Not to be gross but just suddenly like a tap turning on. I'd have to a tampon and wear multiple pads because it would come on suddenly and I could soak through a single pad or tampon in a minute or two. It didn't alwasy happen- but often happened - usually on day 2 or 3 of a period.

    I met another woman who had this when she was visiting my home. I found out only because she had an episode and she had to ask me for paper towels to clean up the bathroom. It's really not something we talk about much- like periods com up with close friends form time to time - but it's hardly water cooler talk. I wonder how common this is.

    IllFoundation2376 , Sora Shimazaki Report

    #17

    Woman sitting alone looking anxious and withdrawn, reflecting feelings related to postpartum OCD experiences. Having a miscarriage. I thought they were super rare, and then when I had one and told other women, I was shocked at how many of them told me they’d had one too. I don’t know why women aren’t more open about it and don’t talk about it more. Somehow, learning how common it was made my second miscarriage easier.

    OneJello8221 , Daniel Martinez Report

    #18

    Woman sitting on a couch holding her belly, representing postpartum OCD and related emotional experiences after childbirth. A sore vulva during my period. Not cramps, but my labia feels... extremely tired? like I was using them to lift weights the day before? The first time a friend told me it also happened to her I was so grateful knowing that I wasn't crazy!

    Four_beastlings , Getty Images Report

    #19

    Woman wrapped in a blanket lying on a couch with a hot water bottle, illustrating postpartum OCD self-care at home. Wanting to end it all the week before my period (diagnosed PMDD lol).

    AddiieBee , Getty Images Report

    #20

    Young woman sitting on a couch holding her knee in discomfort, representing postpartum OCD emotional and physical struggles. Before my period, my legs start to really hurt and have this “pulling” sensation by the thigh area. it’s so uncomfortable.

    Intelligent_Lemon_66 , stefamerpik Report

    #21

    Hand holding a sanitary tampon with a blue stripe, representing postpartum OCD awareness in women's health. The way that tampons don't actually properly soak up period blood.
    Period blood does not have the right consistency to really be absorbed by a tampon. A little bit is absorbed, but mostly the tampon is just physically blocking the blood from coming out.
    I always thought everyone else's tampons came out being soaked through in blood until I saw a reddit post about it.

    argonaut__ , Getty Images Report

    #22

    Woman sitting on bed, wrapped in blanket, holding glass of water, appearing anxious, illustrating postpartum OCD experiences. A*****e cramps on my period. One of THE most uncomfortable feelings but would at least only last a couple of seconds. Luckily I stopped getting these cramps once I got my IUD.

    lemonless_lemonade , Getty Images Report

    #23

    Woman in workout clothes running outdoors near the ocean, reflecting strength and resilience postpartum OCD awareness. That sharp collar bone pain after running, the random lung cramp when breathing.

    RecoveringFromLife_ , RF._.studio _ Report

    #24

    Close-up of woman’s hands scrolling on a smartphone, representing postpartum OCD experiences and emotions. I told a story on a separate social media platform about a man who asked if he could buy me at my job when I was a teenager. Almost every single comments was “omg me too!!!”.

    IcyJournalist41 , Priscilla Du Preez Report

    #25

    Three girls walking with backpacks outdoors, representing support and connection for postpartum OCD experiences in women. ....creeps who approach young girls nearby schools.

    Separate-Positive-83 , Getty Images Report

    #26

    Three women hugging outdoors in a flower field, symbolizing support and shared experiences with postpartum OCD. Being unable to make friends with other women.

    Dr__Pheonx , Priscilla Du Preez Report

    #27

    Woman with long wavy hair surrounded by greenery, illustrating themes of postpartum OCD and shared experiences among women. My hair has changed as I've gotten older. I always had thick curly, like natural spiral curls, hair. Had to use thinning shears when I'd get it cut, that kinda "thick". Noticed my hair wasn't as floofy and mentioned it to a stylist during a cut and color and she said I still have thick hair, I just have fine hair. And my curls? *Sigh* Oh how I miss my curls. Once my hair is dry, I barely have a wave anymore. It's almost stick straight. How am I supposed to style this c**p?! Lmao!

    Acceptable_Fee_4519 , Tim Mossholder Report

    #28

    Woman sitting on couch holding a pillow, showing signs of anxiety related to postpartum OCD in a softly lit room. I never realised how common emotional abuse was.

    rose_mary3_ , Getty Images Report

    #29

    Man instructor helping woman with seatbelt during a driving lesson inside a parked car outdoors. My driving instructor bringing up inappropriate topics or comments.

    Orual309 , Getty Images Report

    #30

    Woman sitting on a couch looking distressed, holding her stomach and covering her mouth, illustrating postpartum OCD symptoms. Puking and food aversions due to period.

    Sppaarrkklle , photoroyalty Report

    #31

    Three diverse women smiling and chatting while looking at phones and books, relating to postpartum OCD experiences. Feeling like I had to shrink myself to make others comfortable, at work, in relationships, even around friends. I used to think it was just a “me” problem, like I was too much or too intense. But once I started talking to other women, I realized so many of us were taught to dim our light to keep the peace. Never again.

    Affectionate_Look445 , Getty Images Report

