Check them out and let us know your "unique" female experience in the comments! Who knows, maybe it's not so unique after all!

Turns out, we gals are really in it together: there are tons of things many of us experience but are either too shy or too uncomfortable to talk about! So, here are some of the most interesting and relatable answers from that thread.

Recently, one netizen started a similar discussion on Reddit, but focused on women. "What's something you thought 'only happened to you'… until you talked to other women?", they wrote .

If you happen to find yourself on the relatable side of TikTok , there's a common saying in the comments: "I've never had an original experience." Whether it's a bodily function, a strange habit, or an unusual experience, that comment section is where many people find out they're not that special after all.

#1 It's more something I do and was surprised to learn my girlfriends do, as well: when walking in the city, headphones are in, but the sound is off. We also watch shadows to figure out how quickly someone walking behind us is going. No one told us to do any of this. We all just kind of figured it out independently.

#2 My anxiety meds/adhd meds/and anti-depressants not working as well when Im on my period.



I thought that my meds were just not consistent, turns out the inconsistency was my hormone levels affecting how efficiently my body absorbed medication.



Friggin medicine was only tested as men's hormone levels as the default so they're not built with a woman's cycle causing hormone fluctuations in mind. I just take a way higher dose now than I probably need in the hope that it helps keep me level enough during the dips. Doesn't always work though.

#3 I thought it was just me, but my girlfriends all agreed we used to get cat called more when we were 13-17 than we do now in our 20s.

#4 Period diarrhea



Seriously, I received a pretty good education on reproductive health and puberty, but no one told me about period diarrhea and I thought I was the only one who would s**t so much when menstruating until I was like 21 and got a gf.

#5 Having issues orgasming and hardly having one...





I was convinced for so long my body was broken.

#6 I'm still convinced I'm not normal for my lack of s*x desire.

#7 Realizing that “getting randomly scared you’re pregnant even when you haven’t had s*x” is a universal experience 😂



Also: the deep, irrational guilt after saying “no” to plans just because you’re tired and need time alone. I really thought I was just being weird or antisocial until I heard other women say the same thing.



Turns out, a lot of us are walking around with shared experiences we never even talk about. The power of women opening up is wild. We’re all out here thinking we’re the only ones quietly spiraling but we’re actually on the same rollercoaster. 🌀💕.

#8 Before my period/on my period or when I'm getting a cold, my skin hurts. All of it. My whole body skin hurts.



My old boss said she experienced the same thing!

#9 Not knowing how to take care of yourself as a woman does, because you weren’t taught.

#10 Having a difficult relationship with my mom. I see her and feel so annoyed around her presence.

#11 Difficulty with word finding now that I’m in perimenopause.

#12 Postpartum OCD. It's super common to have intrusive thoughts of your baby dying for the first year or two after birth. NOBODY TALKS ABOUT IT.

#13 Menopausal RAGE. No mention of that. Coulda used the warning tbh.

#14 Thinking I was the only one who’d pretend to text someone while walking alone because I felt unsafe… until I found out so many girls do the same.

#15 Getting chest / neck hair.

#16 Really heavy and sudden bleeding during periods. Not to be gross but just suddenly like a tap turning on. I'd have to a tampon and wear multiple pads because it would come on suddenly and I could soak through a single pad or tampon in a minute or two. It didn't alwasy happen- but often happened - usually on day 2 or 3 of a period.



I met another woman who had this when she was visiting my home. I found out only because she had an episode and she had to ask me for paper towels to clean up the bathroom. It's really not something we talk about much- like periods com up with close friends form time to time - but it's hardly water cooler talk. I wonder how common this is.

#17 Having a miscarriage. I thought they were super rare, and then when I had one and told other women, I was shocked at how many of them told me they’d had one too. I don’t know why women aren’t more open about it and don’t talk about it more. Somehow, learning how common it was made my second miscarriage easier.

#18 A sore vulva during my period. Not cramps, but my labia feels... extremely tired? like I was using them to lift weights the day before? The first time a friend told me it also happened to her I was so grateful knowing that I wasn't crazy!

#19 Wanting to end it all the week before my period (diagnosed PMDD lol).

#20 Before my period, my legs start to really hurt and have this “pulling” sensation by the thigh area. it’s so uncomfortable.

#21 The way that tampons don't actually properly soak up period blood.

Period blood does not have the right consistency to really be absorbed by a tampon. A little bit is absorbed, but mostly the tampon is just physically blocking the blood from coming out.

I always thought everyone else's tampons came out being soaked through in blood until I saw a reddit post about it.

#22 A*****e cramps on my period. One of THE most uncomfortable feelings but would at least only last a couple of seconds. Luckily I stopped getting these cramps once I got my IUD.

#23 That sharp collar bone pain after running, the random lung cramp when breathing.

#24 I told a story on a separate social media platform about a man who asked if he could buy me at my job when I was a teenager. Almost every single comments was “omg me too!!!”.

#25 ....creeps who approach young girls nearby schools.

#26 Being unable to make friends with other women.

#27 My hair has changed as I've gotten older. I always had thick curly, like natural spiral curls, hair. Had to use thinning shears when I'd get it cut, that kinda "thick". Noticed my hair wasn't as floofy and mentioned it to a stylist during a cut and color and she said I still have thick hair, I just have fine hair. And my curls? *Sigh* Oh how I miss my curls. Once my hair is dry, I barely have a wave anymore. It's almost stick straight. How am I supposed to style this c**p?! Lmao!

#28 I never realised how common emotional abuse was.

#29 My driving instructor bringing up inappropriate topics or comments.

#30 Puking and food aversions due to period.

