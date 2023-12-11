Do you remember something from your childhood years that no longer exists or is now rare? Please, share your thoughts in the comments!

One could think that there is “nothing new under the sun”, referring to some important things that stay the same or change very slowly, yet it would be a mistake to underestimate the effect various, even seemingly minor, alterations have in shaping the human world. These people have demonstrated that a single person lives long enough to witness some quite significant changes by answering one Redditor’s question : “What existed when you were a child that doesn’t exist now?”

#1 The freedom to be a kid without being influenced by the internet and having your worst moments immortalised on it.

#2 Phone books. Every once in a while one would just show up at our front door.

#3 9 planets



The solar system used to have 9 planets, but now only has 8. <...> Pluto was just reclassified as a dwarf planet, and we always had dozens of dwarf planets like Ceres and Make-Make.



Iampepeu said:



I know it's silly, but we all sort of collectively love and care for Pluto.

#4 Actual toy prizes in cereal boxes

#5 Taking pictures with film cameras and waiting for them to get developed until you could see how bad you looked lol

#6 Yugoslavia

#7 White Dog S**t

#8 Freedom.



Starting around age 10 to around age 14, when I got back from school, nobody knew where I was until dinner, and nobody cared. The only rule was be home before dinner which was about 7:00 PM.



I would just hit my bike, join up with the knot hole gang in the neighborhood, and we would just ride all over the place and go where we wanted and do what we wanted.



Basically, we were the kids from Stranger Things, albeit with a lot less paranormal activity.



No cell phones, not even any pagers.



I'm 46 so this was some 35 years ago.



Seems like it could be 350 years ago now.



Now you almost never see a kid riding anywhere on his bike, and nobody knows their neighbors.

#9 Privacy. Back in the day, the only way someone could know what I was up to was if they physically followed me. Now, my smartphone does that for them

#10 TVs with a fine tuning dial and were part of a huge wooden console.

#11 Cigarette machines.

#12 Phone booths

#13 A paper TV Guide that you used to find out when TV shows were going to be aired. Usually it came in the Sunday newspaper. Also newspapers.

#14 Typewriters

#15 McDonald’s ashtrays

#16 A phone number you could call that just told you the time and weather.

#17 The high beam switch in your car was on the floor by your left foot.

#18 Card catalogs at the library.

#19 Restaurant smoking sections

#20 Blockbuster

#21 KB Toys

#22 The twin towers



Multi colored ketchup

#23 Getting off the phone so someone can use the internet. Haha

#24 Playing outdoors without supervision and just returning home once the sun sets

#25 A sense of optimism for the future.

#26 # Dialup Connection Screeching Intensifies

#27 An expectation of being unreachable sometimes. I went to school, and my mom couldn't reach me all the time. She lived. I didn't feel like picking up the phone, no one cared.



No 'Read' messages unanswered causing drama.



Being able to be 'Unplugged' and not getting s**t for it.



Being able to read a physical map and navigate that way.

#28 Those coin-operated rides outside grocery stores and k-marts. They basically gave you a mild jostling for about a minute.



Edit: Glad to hear these are still teaching children the meaning of “anticlimactic” in various locations around the globe, though I never see them anymore in my corner of the US. My personal favorites were the ones at McDonald’s. I indistinctly remember one with a head shaped like a hamburger. Though I could be mixing these up with the McDonald Land characters that were various pieces of playground equipment when I was a kid.

#29 Cameras that had rolled up film which needed to be developed.

#30 Woolworths



Note: I'm referring to the business in the UK that dissolved in 2008.

#31 Party lines. Local five digit calling. Rotary phone service.

#32 POCKET CRITTERS & POLLY POCKETS

#33 Living WWI veterans

#34 Captain kangaroo

#35 Indoor water fountains and indoor playground areas in malls.

#36 Pizza Hut buffet

#37 Where do I start?



Typing/shorthand class



long distance charges



Fast food branded ashtrays



Adult free camping trips



29 cent hamburgers



Cigarette machines

#38 Leaded gasoline.

#39 Saturday morning cartoons or weekly morning cartoons.

#40 Kmart Blue light specials. JC Pennies was upscale for us, and don't even talk about Macy's where the 1%ers shop.



For you youngin's, a blue light special was they'd roll a cart with a blue police light on a pole, then announce some that an item was on sale over the speakers. It was like a IRL pop up ad.



Those are some fond memories. And also all the racist joke books they'd happily sell an 8 year old. I was an adult before I realized the horrible stuff I read.

#41 Affordable housing