One could think that there is “nothing new under the sun”, referring to some important things that stay the same or change very slowly, yet it would be a mistake to underestimate the effect various, even seemingly minor, alterations have in shaping the human world. These people have demonstrated that a single person lives long enough to witness some quite significant changes by answering one Redditor’s question: “What existed when you were a child that doesn’t exist now?”

Do you remember something from your childhood years that no longer exists or is now rare? Please, share your thoughts in the comments!

More info: Reddit

#1

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up The freedom to be a kid without being influenced by the internet and having your worst moments immortalised on it.

PckMan , Lukas Report

kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kids with lots of free time either got into trouble or invented the future (or both).

#2

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up Phone books. Every once in a while one would just show up at our front door.

MauriceSNavarro , Cathy Stanley-Erickson Report

#3

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up 9 planets

The solar system used to have 9 planets, but now only has 8. <...> Pluto was just reclassified as a dwarf planet, and we always had dozens of dwarf planets like Ceres and Make-Make.

Iampepeu said:

I know it's silly, but we all sort of collectively love and care for Pluto.

KevinREdinger , ZCH Report

#4

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up Actual toy prizes in cereal boxes

Tarantulas_R_Us Report

#5

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up Taking pictures with film cameras and waiting for them to get developed until you could see how bad you looked lol

cinnamonolivia , Pixabay Report

kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cost to develop 5 rolls of film left stuck in a drawer since 1982: Priceless.

#6

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up Yugoslavia

Ellsworth_Chewie , historicair Report

#7

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up White Dog S**t

r3dc4r , Chuck D Report

greg90814 avatar
g90814
g90814
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The answer: better dog food formulations, less excess calcium.

#8

Freedom.

Starting around age 10 to around age 14, when I got back from school, nobody knew where I was until dinner, and nobody cared. The only rule was be home before dinner which was about 7:00 PM.

I would just hit my bike, join up with the knot hole gang in the neighborhood, and we would just ride all over the place and go where we wanted and do what we wanted.

Basically, we were the kids from Stranger Things, albeit with a lot less paranormal activity.

No cell phones, not even any pagers.

I'm 46 so this was some 35 years ago.

Seems like it could be 350 years ago now.

Now you almost never see a kid riding anywhere on his bike, and nobody knows their neighbors.

sick_economics Report

smurfykymom avatar
Christina Born
Christina Born
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes!!! They still sell gobs of bikes at Christmas, so where are they? Sitting in a garage somewhere no doubt...

#9

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up Privacy. Back in the day, the only way someone could know what I was up to was if they physically followed me. Now, my smartphone does that for them

Little_Addendum8926 , Shane Aldendorff Report

#10

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up TVs with a fine tuning dial and were part of a huge wooden console.

Important_Wallaby376 , Expect Best Report

kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And a wire hanger antenna, and remote control via youngest sibling.

#11

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up Cigarette machines.

eatingaclitkat , Mse7201 Report

kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another name for these is 'Smoking Acquisition Appliance for Underage Reform School Applicants'.

#12

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up Phone booths

WasabiWorth1586 , Mike Bird Report

#13

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up A paper TV Guide that you used to find out when TV shows were going to be aired. Usually it came in the Sunday newspaper. Also newspapers.

ClownfishSoup , Michiel1972 Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Back in the day _everybody_ had a morning paper delivered, and often an evening one as well. With only three channels (UK) they would list the whole schedule for the day. TV Times and Radio times were published weekly, but weren't really needed and not normal in most households back in the 60's and 70's,

#14

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up Typewriters

Important_Metal_6784 , Min An Report

kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And White-Out ( which was invented by Monkee Michael Nesmith's Mom).

#15

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up McDonald’s ashtrays

MyNameIsMulva , McDonald's Report

#16

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up A phone number you could call that just told you the time and weather.

WrongWayCorrigan-361 , Bruno Cantuária Report

#17

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up The high beam switch in your car was on the floor by your left foot.

NorthernH3misphere , PillzGotRekt Report

#18

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up Card catalogs at the library.

BillowPillow8 , www.flickr.com Report

#19

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up Restaurant smoking sections

zoesweetbaby , Clem Onojeghuo Report

#20

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up Blockbuster

SlavicScottie , Charleston's TheDigitel Report

skyrender avatar
Sky Render
Sky Render
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless you live in Bend, Oregon. That's where the last one still is!

#21

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up KB Toys

guyute2112 , deleted Report

#22

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up The twin towers

Multi colored ketchup

Chandysauce , Mobilus In Mobili Report

#23

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up Getting off the phone so someone can use the internet. Haha

GeorgeSAndersona , Jakob Owens Report

dv8sm avatar
Queeqec
Queeqec
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Getting of the phone so they neighbor, in his own house, could make or receive a call. In the early 80s, way before Internet.

#24

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up Playing outdoors without supervision and just returning home once the sun sets

New_me_old_self , Katherine Hanlon Report

#25

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up A sense of optimism for the future.

bonesawtheater , Xan Griffin Report

#26

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up # Dialup Connection Screeching Intensifies

thisistheSnydercut , Markus Spiske Report

#27

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up An expectation of being unreachable sometimes. I went to school, and my mom couldn't reach me all the time. She lived. I didn't feel like picking up the phone, no one cared.

No 'Read' messages unanswered causing drama.

Being able to be 'Unplugged' and not getting s**t for it.

Being able to read a physical map and navigate that way.

freakytapir , Godisable Jacob Report

#28

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up Those coin-operated rides outside grocery stores and k-marts. They basically gave you a mild jostling for about a minute.

Edit: Glad to hear these are still teaching children the meaning of “anticlimactic” in various locations around the globe, though I never see them anymore in my corner of the US. My personal favorites were the ones at McDonald’s. I indistinctly remember one with a head shaped like a hamburger. Though I could be mixing these up with the McDonald Land characters that were various pieces of playground equipment when I was a kid.

JammyJacketPotato , Phillip Pessar Report

#29

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up Cameras that had rolled up film which needed to be developed.

Important_Wallaby376 , Luriko Yamaguchi Report

#30

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up Woolworths

Note: I'm referring to the business in the UK that dissolved in 2008.

InviteAromatic6124 , wiki Report

#31

Party lines. Local five digit calling. Rotary phone service.

DeFiClark Report

#32

POCKET CRITTERS & POLLY POCKETS

Mysterious-Line-9906 Report

#33

Living WWI veterans

seanofkelley Report

#34

Captain kangaroo

Thedeckatnight Report

#35

Indoor water fountains and indoor playground areas in malls.

lone_wolf1580 Report

#36

Pizza Hut buffet

LadyDarkshi Report

#37

Where do I start?

Typing/shorthand class

long distance charges

Fast food branded ashtrays

Adult free camping trips

29 cent hamburgers

Cigarette machines

endorrawitch Report

#38

Leaded gasoline.

MBAdk Report

#39

Saturday morning cartoons or weekly morning cartoons.

cqhmo Report

#40

Kmart Blue light specials. JC Pennies was upscale for us, and don't even talk about Macy's where the 1%ers shop.

For you youngin's, a blue light special was they'd roll a cart with a blue police light on a pole, then announce some that an item was on sale over the speakers. It was like a IRL pop up ad.

Those are some fond memories. And also all the racist joke books they'd happily sell an 8 year old. I was an adult before I realized the horrible stuff I read.

TwoStoryLife Report

#41

People Online Share 42 Things That No Longer Exist But Were Everywhere When They Were Growing Up Affordable housing

deep_space_rhyme , vu anh Report

#42

Touching Grass.

TouchGrass02 Report

