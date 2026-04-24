“They’re All White”: Netflix’s Scooby-Doo First Look Sparks Outrage As Fans Raise Concerns

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On Friday, Scooby-Doo fans were surprised when Netflix shared a major update on its upcoming live-action take on the franchise.

The steamer began development on a reboot in 2024, and fans now finally have a glimpse of the new iteration. On April 24, Netflix announced that production had begun on the live-action series Scooby-Doo: Origins, sharing a first look at the main cast, minus Scooby himself.

Highlights First look at Netflix’s live-action Scooby-Doo sparks debate over its casting choices.

Fans clash over the reboot’s modern vibe, younger cast, and one glaring omission.

The live-action prequel’s first reveal has viewers divided as filming begins.

“Very good cast, but what about the dog???” one fan asked on X.

Scooby’s absence wasn’t fans’ only concern, as social media quickly filled with criticism of the reboot.

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Fans praise Netflix’s Scooby-Doo series for its casting choices

Image credits: Warner Bros. Animation

Netflix unveiled a first look at the cast of Scooby-Doo: Origins, featuring all four human members of Mystery Inc.

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In February, it was announced that Mckenna Grace would play Daphne Blake. A month later, Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson, and Maxwell Jenkins joined as Shaggy Rogers, Velma Dinkley, and Fred Jones.

Unlike recent adaptations such as the critically panned Velma, the casting stays faithful to the characters created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears. As a result, fans were pleased with the actors and praised the reboot for avoiding unnecessary race-swaps.

Image credits: Netflix

“You know how hard it was for Netflix to keep them all white,” one fan said on X.

Another exclaimed, “I’m so glad they’re all white and skinny. This is about to be Netflix’s best series!”

“They are all white? It’s a miracle!” a third added.

However, not everyone was on board, and the first look sparked divided reactions over its more modern take on the iconic characters.

Some netizens still have concerns about the Scooby-Doo reboot

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Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

Some fans compared the younger cast to the stars of 2002’s live-action Scooby-Doo film and its sequel.

Over the years, both movies have developed a cult following, and fans feared that the new actors might not live up to the original cast’s legacy.

“You will never be them,” one user said.

A few argued that the first lacked the cartoons’ classic vibe and missed the Gothic aesthetic associated with the franchise.

Image credits: Warner Bros. Animation

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Others had no issues with the visual style and argued that the reboot aimed to attract a new generation of viewers.

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One user noted, “People need to realise we aren’t the target demographic for this, it’s for pre-teens and teens, not adults, like ofc you’re not going to like it.”

Some users also criticized the first look for excluding the main character and said a Mystery Inc. origin story felt unnecessary.

“I heard that Scooby doesn’t get introduced until the last episode,” a fan sarcastically said.

What is the new Scooby-Doo series about?

Image credits: Warner Bros. Animation

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, Scooby-Doo: Origins serves as a prequel to the Mystery Inc. adventures seen in other media. It will tell the story of how the titular cowardly dog and his gang of amateur sleuths first got together.

The series is expected to take place during the gang’s late-teen years, focusing on their final summer at camp.

Old friends Shaggy and Daphne become embroiled in a haunting mystery, with Scooby at the center of seemingly supernatural events.

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With help from the science-minded Velma and new kid Fred, they try to solve the case before their devastating secrets are revealed.

Scooby-Doo: Origins currently doesn’t have a confirmed release date.