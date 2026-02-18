Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Scooby Doo Fans Rally Behind Controversial Pick For Velma After Daphne’s Casting Is Revealed
Velma and Daphne from Scooby Doo in a dark setting, highlighting fans rallying behind controversial Velma casting.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Scooby Doo Fans Rally Behind Controversial Pick For Velma After Daphne’s Casting Is Revealed

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
On Tuesday (February 17), actress Mckenna Grace was confirmed as Daphne Blake in Netflix’s upcoming live-action Scooby-Doo series. 

Grace’s casting generated excitement among fans on social media. While many were eager to see her take on the beloved character, others were more interested in learning which actors would bring the rest of Mystery Inc. to life. 

Highlights
  • McKenna Grace’s casting as Daphne in Netflix’s live-action Scooby-Doo sparked fresh fan debates over who should play Velma.
  • Rachel Zegler’s name set social media ablaze, with supporters calling it “inspired” while detractors warned of backlash.
  • Fans welcomed Grace’s casting thanks to her previous experience with the role as the Netflix series gears up for production.

Amidst the heated discussion, one fan suggested a controversial name for the role of Velma, accompanied by an AI-generated concept art that left the fandom divided. 

RELATED:

    Scooby-Doo fans think Rachel Zegler should play Velma in the Netflix adaptation

    Animated Scooby Doo characters Velma and Daphne in a dark setting, highlighting Scooby Doo fans rallying for Velma.

    Animated Scooby Doo characters Velma and Daphne in a dark setting, highlighting Scooby Doo fans rallying for Velma.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    “Suggestion for Velma to make the internet explode: Rachel Zegler,” the fan wrote. 

    Zegler rose to prominence with her performance as María in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (2021), which earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. 

    The X user suggested that Zegler should play Velma Dinkley in the Netflix series, but later admitted they were joking. However, several fans were onboard with the idea and felt Zegler would be a fine addition to the cast.

    “This would EAT,” one person wrote. 

    Another commented, “Hold up, I actually kinda like this cast.”

    “Rachel Zegler as Velma is genuinely inspired,” a third user said. 

    They continued, “The dynamic between her and McKenna Grace’s Daphne could be the whole show.”

    Other fans were less enthusiastic about the casting choice, arguing that while Zegler’s controversial past would make for fine “chaos marketing” that “would light up timelines,” it could also result in the series attracting negative attention. 

    Rachel Zegler’s Snow White controversy makes her an unconventional choice

    Actress with dark hair and bold makeup posing against a red backdrop amid Scooby Doo fans rallying behind controversial Velma pick.

    Actress with dark hair and bold makeup posing against a red backdrop amid Scooby Doo fans rallying behind controversial Velma pick.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    Several users pointed to the actress’s controversial comments about the original Snow White movie. Ahead of the 2025 live-action adaptation, the 24-year-old openly criticized the animated version for its “extremely dated” portrayal of women in roles of power.

    She faced severe backlash for allegedly dragging her personal politics into the promotional campaign. Some sources also attributed the film’s critical and commercial failure to her controversy.  

    Live-action Snow White holding an apple in a colorful forest scene with animals and a castle in the background.

    Live-action Snow White holding an apple in a colorful forest scene with animals and a castle in the background.

    Image credits: Disney

    Many netizens felt that casting Zegler as Velma could have similar repercussions for the project. 

    “This would flop the entire thing, hell no lmao,” said one user. 

    A second wrote, “So the whole build-up to release can just be condemning Scooby-Doo’s origin story?”

    Others also argued that since Velma is supposed to be younger than Daphne, Zegler’s casting won’t work because she is nearly five years older than the 19-year-old Grace. 

    Some fans also took issue with the character’s potential race-bending by casting an actress of mixed heritage.

    Scooby-Doo reboot’s McKenna Grace has already played Daphne twice

    Blonde woman in a black dress posing at an event, related to Scooby Doo fans rally behind controversial pick for Velma.

    Blonde woman in a black dress posing at an event, related to Scooby Doo fans rally behind controversial pick for Velma.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    While Zegler’s name divided fans, they were more welcoming of Grace’s casting, especially since she is already accustomed to playing Daphne. 

    Grace voiced a young Daphne in the 2020 animated movie Scoob!, while Amanda Seyfried voiced the older version. She also reprised the role in the prequel Scoob! Holiday Haunt, which was canceled despite reports that production had been completed. 

    Scooby Doo fans react to controversial pick for Velma with mystery-solving gang standing in dark, wooded area.

    Scooby Doo fans react to controversial pick for Velma with mystery-solving gang standing in dark, wooded area.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    In March 2025, Netflix announced it had greenlit a new live-action Scooby-Doo series with an eight-episode order. Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg were announced as showrunners, and filming is expected to commence in April 2026. 

    According to an official logline, the series takes place while Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, and Velma are still in their teenage years. The gang first meets at a summer camp and gets embroiled in a haunting mystery involving the titular Great Dane puppy.

    Netflix’s Scooby-Doo currently does not have a confirmed release date. 

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
