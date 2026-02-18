Scooby Doo Fans Rally Behind Controversial Pick For Velma After Daphne’s Casting Is Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday (February 17), actress Mckenna Grace was confirmed as Daphne Blake in Netflix’s upcoming live-action Scooby-Doo series.

Grace’s casting generated excitement among fans on social media. While many were eager to see her take on the beloved character, others were more interested in learning which actors would bring the rest of Mystery Inc. to life.

Highlights McKenna Grace’s casting as Daphne in Netflix’s live-action Scooby-Doo sparked fresh fan debates over who should play Velma.

Rachel Zegler’s name set social media ablaze, with supporters calling it “inspired” while detractors warned of backlash.

Fans welcomed Grace’s casting thanks to her previous experience with the role as the Netflix series gears up for production.

Amidst the heated discussion, one fan suggested a controversial name for the role of Velma, accompanied by an AI-generated concept art that left the fandom divided.

RELATED:

Scooby-Doo fans think Rachel Zegler should play Velma in the Netflix adaptation

Animated Scooby Doo characters Velma and Daphne in a dark setting, highlighting Scooby Doo fans rallying for Velma.

Image credits: Warner Bros.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Suggestion for Velma to make the internet explode: Rachel Zegler,” the fan wrote.

Zegler rose to prominence with her performance as María in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (2021), which earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

The X user suggested that Zegler should play Velma Dinkley in the Netflix series, but later admitted they were joking. However, several fans were onboard with the idea and felt Zegler would be a fine addition to the cast.

“This would EAT,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Hold up, I actually kinda like this cast.”

“Rachel Zegler as Velma is genuinely inspired,” a third user said.

They continued, “The dynamic between her and McKenna Grace’s Daphne could be the whole show.”

Suggestion for Velma to make the internet explode; Rachel Zegler. pic.twitter.com/4dew4oshsD — President Cat (@BurgessBoston) February 17, 2026

Other fans were less enthusiastic about the casting choice, arguing that while Zegler’s controversial past would make for fine “chaos marketing” that “would light up timelines,” it could also result in the series attracting negative attention.

Rachel Zegler’s Snow White controversy makes her an unconventional choice

Actress with dark hair and bold makeup posing against a red backdrop amid Scooby Doo fans rallying behind controversial Velma pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Several users pointed to the actress’s controversial comments about the original Snow White movie. Ahead of the 2025 live-action adaptation, the 24-year-old openly criticized the animated version for its “extremely dated” portrayal of women in roles of power.

She faced severe backlash for allegedly dragging her personal politics into the promotional campaign. Some sources also attributed the film’s critical and commercial failure to her controversy.

Live-action Snow White holding an apple in a colorful forest scene with animals and a castle in the background.

Image credits: Disney

ADVERTISEMENT

Many netizens felt that casting Zegler as Velma could have similar repercussions for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This would flop the entire thing, hell no lmao,” said one user.

A second wrote, “So the whole build-up to release can just be condemning Scooby-Doo’s origin story?”

Others also argued that since Velma is supposed to be younger than Daphne, Zegler’s casting won’t work because she is nearly five years older than the 19-year-old Grace.

Some fans also took issue with the character’s potential race-bending by casting an actress of mixed heritage.

Scooby-Doo reboot’s McKenna Grace has already played Daphne twice

Blonde woman in a black dress posing at an event, related to Scooby Doo fans rally behind controversial pick for Velma.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

While Zegler’s name divided fans, they were more welcoming of Grace’s casting, especially since she is already accustomed to playing Daphne.

Grace voiced a young Daphne in the 2020 animated movie Scoob!, while Amanda Seyfried voiced the older version. She also reprised the role in the prequel Scoob! Holiday Haunt, which was canceled despite reports that production had been completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scooby Doo fans react to controversial pick for Velma with mystery-solving gang standing in dark, wooded area.

Image credits: Warner Bros.

In March 2025, Netflix announced it had greenlit a new live-action Scooby-Doo series with an eight-episode order. Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg were announced as showrunners, and filming is expected to commence in April 2026.

According to an official logline, the series takes place while Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, and Velma are still in their teenage years. The gang first meets at a summer camp and gets embroiled in a haunting mystery involving the titular Great Dane puppy.

Netflix’s Scooby-Doo currently does not have a confirmed release date.