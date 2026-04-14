“They Did It”: New ‘The Hunger Games’ Trailer Recreates Iconic Moment, Fans Go Wild

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The Hunger Games franchise returned to the spotlight on Monday after the new trailer for Sunrise on the Reaping dropped, sending fans back to Panem.

Adapted from Suzanne Collins’ novel, the prequel unfolds 25 years before Katniss Everdeen’s story and centers on the 50th Hunger Games.

But beyond expanding the timeline, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a subtle callback to the original trilogy. The blink-and-you-miss-it detail quietly mirrors an iconic moment, fueling speculation and hype on X.

Highlights The new Hunger Games prequel trailer sparked buzz after fans noticed a subtle visual callback.

Viewers praised the colorful aesthetic, calling it a fresh upgrade for the franchise.

The film introduces a new cast led by Joseph Zada’s younger version of Haymitch Abernathy.

“Can’t wait to see it on the big screen,” one user commented.

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Sunrise on the Reaping trailer recreates an iconic Hunger Games moment

Image credits: Lionsgate

Sunrise on the Reaping is primarily set during the Second Quarter Quell and centers on Katniss’s eventual mentor, Haymitch Abernathy.

For the uninitiated, a Quarter Quell is a special edition of the Hunger Games with twisted rules held once every 25 years. In the new trailer, Haymitch, a tribute from District 12, enters the arena for the Quarter Quell.

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While the trailer opens in a standard 35mm widescreen format, the aspect ratio later shifts to 65mm IMAX. The shift occurs exactly when Haymitch ascends into the arena, directly paralleling Katniss’ entry into the Games in the second film, Catching Fire.

Image credits: Lionsgate

The aspect ratio shift marks the transition from the pre-Games preparation phase to the dangerous, expansive fight for survival. Its reappearance has fans especially excited for the prequel.

“They did it. They did the aspect ratio change,” one viewer said on X.

A second person wrote, “I think it’s their tradition at this point.”

“Iconic!” a third user simply added.

Fans praise the visual aesthetic of the new Hunger Games movie

Image credits: Lionsgate

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The callback to Catching Fire wasn’t the only reason the trailer has fans excited for the upcoming film.

The footage also received praise from fans for its colorful visual style, which many admitted was an upgrade from the previous installments.

One viewer stated, “Movies not having color anymore? Sunrise on the Reaping wouldn’t know a thing about that.”

“The color and the architecture literally make this film 1000x more interesting,” another said.

Image credits: Lionsgate

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Since the Harry Potter movies became a major commercial success, young-adult franchises such as Twilight and even the original Hunger Games trilogy have largely featured muted color palettes.

However, director Francis Lawrence, who helmed every installment except the 2012 original, has opted for a more vibrant take on Panem this time.

Who is starring in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping?

Image credits: Lionsgate

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Sunrise on the Reaping features a mostly fresh cast, with new actors portraying fan-favorite characters from the original trilogy.

Joseph Zada plays the lead role of Haymitch Abernathy, taking over from Woody Harrelson.

Meanwhile, Jesse Plemons and Elle Fanning appear as Plutarch Heavensbee and Effie Trinket, previously played by Philip Seymour Hoffman and Elizabeth Banks.

Ralph Fiennes takes over as President Coriolanus Snow, following Donald Sutherland and Tom Blyth’s portrayals.

Image credits: Lionsgate

Other confirmed cast members include:

Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner

Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow

Molly McCann as Louella McCoy

Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle

Maya Hawke as Wiress

Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird

Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman

Additionally, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are expected to reprise their roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled to hit theaters on November 20, 2026.