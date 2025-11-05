The Worst Scenes From ‘All’s Fair’ So Far After Premiere With Disastrous Reviews

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Murphy’s latest Hulu series All’s Fair was supposed to be prestige television with, possibly, a dash of camp. Instead, the show’s premiere episode has critics questioning how so many A-list names could sign on to something this gloriously bad.

The supposed legal drama stars Kim Kardashian as a high-powered attorney, together with Hollywood stars Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash. Audiences, however, can’t stop laughing at scenes that feel more TikTok parody than television.

Highlights Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama All’s Fair premiered to brutal reviews, receiving a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As the pilot aired, Kim Kardashian’s acting debut alongside Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close has gone viral, but mostly for the wrong reasons.

Between awkward make-outs, random monologues, and meme-worthy dialogue, fans are already labeling these the show’s worst scenes.

All’s Fair’s pilot episode achieved the impossible by getting a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Cast of All's Fair posing confidently in bold purple and red outfits in a luxurious library setting highlighting worst scenes so far.

All’s Fair follows Allura Grant (Kardashian) and her glamorous partners Liberty Ronson (Watts), Emerald Greene (Nash), and Dina Standish (Glenn Close), who founded an ultra-exclusive law firm that represents wealthy clients in ugly divorces.

Sarah Paulson, who plays rival attorney Carrington Lane, emerges as the show’s saving grace, according to Vulture, though she could only do so much with the show’s script.

She channels something between Jodie Foster and a Silicon Valley villain, her deepened voice delivering a decent performance despite the show’s innate shortcomings.

If looks could kill I’d be dead AF. ❤️‍🔥 Our stunning cast last night in Paris. Who’s ready to see #AllsFair London looks?! pic.twitter.com/uHdYrgxHuo — All’s Fair on Hulu (@allsfaironhulu) October 22, 2025

It didn’t help that the pilot’s legal cases were underwhelming. One client divorces her billionaire husband for a t**eesome partner, while another was caught in an emergency that her lawyer had to fly in by private jet. Both cases were resolved without much character development.

By the time Allura’s husband blindsides her with a divorce and an affair with her own receptionist, even devoted Ryan Murphy fans were begging for substance beneath the sparkle. These ingredients formed a show that ended up receiving a 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

That’s where the real fun begins, because these are the worst scenes from All’s Fair that the internet can’t stop roasting.

1. “Imagine your job being touching Kim’s botched BBL”

The internet’s collective secondhand embarrassment was highlighted with one Reddit post: “Imagine your job being touching Kim’s botched bbl and then having to make out with her,” the post read.

That clip, which featured Kardashian’s Allura kissing her onscreen husband, spread fast online, and it was received with much mockery from netizens. “W** is her acting,” the Redditor wrote, highlighting Kim’s uninspired delivery.

2. Kim K’s outfit choice left viewers speechless (and not in a good way)

On X, one user posted what became one of the show’s defining memes: “A** out at the office is crazy,” he wrote. Thing is, he was not exaggerating at all.

I’m watching “All’s Fair” and I’m screaminngggg!!! Ain’t no way an attorney is wearing this to work @KimKardashian you are just toooooo sexy, bitch!!! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mNlCqNdOqc — SOUFSIDE FREAKY NAE STAY TATTED (@JanaeMusic_) November 4, 2025

Three women sharing a moment at a party scene from All's Fair, highlighting some of the worst scenes so far.

The now-viral scene featured Allura sipping some wine with her peers. The scene seemed normal enough, until viewers immediately noticed that a good portion of Allura’s behind was visible on camera, underwear and all.

Tweet expressing confusion and criticism about the worst scenes from All's Fair amid disastrous reviews after the premiere.

The scene was shot as if it were invoking the female strength of the cast, but it ended up looking more like a runway malfunction that somehow made it to the final cut.

3. Kim’s imaginary BMW fantasy sequence has viewers hiding behind their screens

Woman in a yellow dress holding a baseball bat near a damaged car, depicting the worst scenes from All's Fair so far.

In this particular scene, Allura daydreams about racing her luxury car through Los Angeles as a song plays in the background.

.@DojaCat’s ‘Paint The Town Red’ is featured during a scene of Kim Kardashian in Hulu new show ‘All’s Fair’.

pic.twitter.com/H5PUtRVbzv — The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) November 4, 2025

Screenshot of a social media post criticizing a scene from All's Fair, highlighting the worst scenes after premiere reviews.

The sequence is unique in the way that it could probably have worked if All’s Fair was better written, or if Kim K was a better actress, but neither was true.

4. Kim K’s beauty-treatment monologue was all too real

In one scene, Allura launches into a long explanation of her skincare and laser treatments while her peers, the best female lawyers in the industry, listen attentively.

Social media comment criticizing character development in the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere reviews.

Some critics joked that the scene looked like an ad for beauty treatments, and honestly, they’re right. The monologue feels so Kim Kardashian that at that point in All’s Fair‘s pilot, it was difficult to tell if that was Allura or just plain Kim K talking.

5. Even Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close couldn’t save All’s Fair‘s script

you guys really crazy things are happening over on hulu please stay safe out there pic.twitter.com/JAFFOU7Ivz — Tom Smyth (@Tom_Smyth_) November 4, 2025

When you’ve got Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close on screen, the bar is sky-high. Unfortunately, this now-infamous conference-room exchange dropped it straight into the floor.

Sarah Paulson vs Glenn Close on screen might be the best thing that’s ever happened 🔥 #AllsFairpic.twitter.com/hWddaq8XsS — sarah paulson’s pr (@sarahpaulsbean) November 4, 2025

The scene was painful to watch, as it showed two excellent actresses almost visibly struggling to deliver a good performance with a script as bad as a low-effort ChatGPT prompt. Close and Paulson definitely deserved better.

6. Allura’s wedding flashback reused Kanye’s proposal song

Of all the bizarre creative choices, this one left viewers speechless. Reports confirmed that the show’s wedding flashback, featuring Allura and her onscreen partner, used the exact song Kanye West played when proposing to Kim Kardashian in real life.

Screenshot of a Twitter comment criticizing acting in All's Fair, highlighting some of the worst scenes after premiere reviews.

For many, the déjà vu was too on the nose, especially considering the controversy that resulted from Kim and Kanye’s real-life split.

7. When you mix legitimate actresses with Kim K…

When you mix legitimate actresses with Kim K, and give them the world’s worst script, you get this scene, which is supposed to be a serious moment but ended up just being funny.

Man in pinstripe suit covering face with hand, reacting to the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere reviews.

The scene was shot with Close, Watts, and Nash talking to Kim about a very serious matter. Her almost deadpan face and wooden acting were just absolute internet gold.

8. “See you in court, C**t Burger!”

Sarah Paulson calls Kim a “cunt burger” and Glenn Close “George Washington”, and you expect me not to watch? #AllsFairpic.twitter.com/sY8vV6HxEA — American Horror Source (@AHS_Source) November 5, 2025

Sarah Paulson’s character delivers the show’s most memorable one-liners, though “See you in court, C*** Burger!” definitely takes the cake. Her sharp comments kind of worked, in a way, but that’s really 99% Paulson’s acting chops and 1% All’s Fair’s writing.

When the villain says, “Are you calling me an Ugly Duckling?” and “So what if I give myself home perms? They’re economical. F**k you!” it becomes hard to take her seriously.

9. Kim’s “weekend rant” that felt like influencer-level improv

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hulu (@hulu)

When Hulu’s official Instagram tried to promote All’s Fair with the caption “Now we really want to know what she did this weekend,” viewers were already laughing, not at the plot, but the performance.

In the scene, Allura vents about her weekend in a monologue that sounds completely wooden. It was, as it turned out, a preview of what was to come.

Ultimately, All’s Fair ended up being a dumpster fire of a show because of its bad writing. It’s almost strange since the actresses, and yes, this includes Kim K, really did seem like they are trying their best.

Four actors in a tense scene from All's Fair wearing professional attire during a heated confrontation on a modern set.

Unfortunately, the show simply has a script that is so bad you’d come away thinking that Kim Kardashian deserves better as an actress.

Actor sitting at desk in a serious scene from All's Fair, one of the worst scenes after its premiere with poor reviews.

Netizens shared their thoughts on All’s Fair’s most memorable scenes on social media

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the worst scenes from All's Fair after its premiere with disastrous reviews.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing controversial moments from All's Fair, highlighting worst scenes after premiere reviews.

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing dialogue quality highlighting the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere reviews.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a character’s mother, illustrating the worst scenes from All's Fair.

Tweet criticizing the worst scenes from All's Fair, expressing disappointment in dialogue despite star power.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing dialogue quality in the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere.

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the worst scenes from All's Fair after its premiere with disastrous reviews.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing the worst scenes from All's Fair after its premiere with disastrous reviews.

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing All's Fair, highlighting some of the worst scenes after the premiere with disastrous reviews.

Twitter user FrozenLemonade9 questions a character's motivation in the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere.

Twitter user @Juandavid63 replying to a tweet, commenting on a front party and back event, with 4 likes and timestamps.

Tweet criticizing the worst scenes from All's Fair, mentioning bad script and poor acting except for Sarah Paulson.

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the worst scenes from All’s Fair after the premiere with disastrous reviews.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing acting in All's Fair, highlighting worst scenes after premiere with disastrous reviews.

Social media post questioning Naomi Watts and Glenn Close's roles in All's Fair amid the worst scenes after premiere reviews.

Screenshot of a Twitter comment criticizing acting in All's Fair, highlighting some of the worst scenes after premiere reviews.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing the worst scenes from All's Fair following the premiere with disastrous reviews.

Social media user reacting with disappointment to the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere reviews.

Screenshot of social media reaction criticizing the worst scenes from All's Fair with negative reviews after premiere.

Screenshot of a Twitter comment praising camp elements amid discussions of the worst scenes from All's Fair.

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to a shocking scene from All's Fair, highlighting the worst scenes after the premiere.

User tweet reacting to the worst scenes from All's Fair after its premiere with disastrous reviews.

Tweet from Lyn­nette Garcia-Cor­rales comparing All's Fair to The Good Wife and Dynasty, discussing soap opera drama and fun.

User tweet criticizing All's Fair premiere, highlighting worst scenes after premiere with disastrous reviews.

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere with disastrous reviews.

Screenshot of a social media post humorously reacting to the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere reviews.

