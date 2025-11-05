Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
The Worst Scenes From ‘All’s Fair’ So Far After Premiere With Disastrous Reviews
Woman in yellow dress holding a baseball bat next to a dented car in a scene from All's Fair with worst scenes so far
Entertainment, Movies & tv

The Worst Scenes From ‘All’s Fair’ So Far After Premiere With Disastrous Reviews

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Ryan Murphy’s latest Hulu series All’s Fair was supposed to be prestige television with, possibly, a dash of camp. Instead, the show’s premiere episode has critics questioning how so many A-list names could sign on to something this gloriously bad

The supposed legal drama stars Kim Kardashian as a high-powered attorney, together with Hollywood stars Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash. Audiences, however, can’t stop laughing at scenes that feel more TikTok parody than television. 

Highlights
  • Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama All’s Fair premiered to brutal reviews, receiving a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
  • As the pilot aired, Kim Kardashian’s acting debut alongside Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close has gone viral, but mostly for the wrong reasons.
  • Between awkward make-outs, random monologues, and meme-worthy dialogue, fans are already labeling these the show’s worst scenes.
RELATED:

    All’s Fair’s pilot episode achieved the impossible by getting a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

    Cast of All's Fair posing confidently in bold purple and red outfits in a luxurious library setting highlighting worst scenes so far.

    Cast of All's Fair posing confidently in bold purple and red outfits in a luxurious library setting highlighting worst scenes so far.

    Image credits: Hulu/Disney

    All’s Fair follows Allura Grant (Kardashian) and her glamorous partners Liberty Ronson (Watts), Emerald Greene (Nash), and Dina Standish (Glenn Close), who founded an ultra-exclusive law firm that represents wealthy clients in ugly divorces. 

    Sarah Paulson, who plays rival attorney Carrington Lane, emerges as the show’s saving grace, according to Vulture, though she could only do so much with the show’s script. 

    She channels something between Jodie Foster and a Silicon Valley villain, her deepened voice delivering a decent performance despite the show’s innate shortcomings.

    It didn’t help that the pilot’s legal cases were underwhelming. One client divorces her billionaire husband for a t**eesome partner, while another was caught in an emergency that her lawyer had to fly in by private jet. Both cases were resolved without much character development.

    By the time Allura’s husband blindsides her with a divorce and an affair with her own receptionist, even devoted Ryan Murphy fans were begging for substance beneath the sparkle. These ingredients formed a show that ended up receiving a 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

    That’s where the real fun begins, because these are the worst scenes from All’s Fair that the internet can’t stop roasting.

    1. “Imagine your job being touching Kim’s botched BBL”

    Imagine your job being touching Kim‘s botched bbl and then having to make out with her. Also wtf is her acting
    byu/LenaRybakina inKUWTKsnark

    The internet’s collective secondhand embarrassment was highlighted with one Reddit post: “Imagine your job being touching Kim’s botched bbl and then having to make out with her,” the post read. 

    That clip, which featured Kardashian’s Allura kissing her onscreen husband, spread fast online, and it was received with much mockery from netizens. “W** is her acting,” the Redditor wrote, highlighting Kim’s uninspired delivery.

    2. Kim K’s outfit choice left viewers speechless (and not in a good way)

    On X, one user posted what became one of the show’s defining memes: “A** out at the office is crazy,” he wrote. Thing is, he was not exaggerating at all. 

    Three women sharing a moment at a party scene from All's Fair, highlighting some of the worst scenes so far.

    Image credits: Hulu/Disney

    The now-viral scene featured Allura sipping some wine with her peers. The scene seemed normal enough, until viewers immediately noticed that a good portion of Allura’s behind was visible on camera, underwear and all. 

    Tweet expressing confusion and criticism about the worst scenes from All's Fair amid disastrous reviews after the premiere.

    Tweet expressing confusion and criticism about the worst scenes from All's Fair amid disastrous reviews after the premiere.

    Image credits: prollynot11

    The scene was shot as if it were invoking the female strength of the cast, but it ended up looking more like a runway malfunction that somehow made it to the final cut.

    3. Kim’s imaginary BMW fantasy sequence has viewers hiding behind their screens

    Woman in a yellow dress holding a baseball bat near a damaged car, depicting the worst scenes from All's Fair so far.

    Woman in a yellow dress holding a baseball bat near a damaged car, depicting the worst scenes from All's Fair so far.

    Image credits: Hulu/Disney

    In this particular scene, Allura daydreams about racing her luxury car through Los Angeles as a song plays in the background. 

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing a scene from All's Fair, highlighting the worst scenes after premiere reviews.

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing a scene from All's Fair, highlighting the worst scenes after premiere reviews.

    Image credits: tayvoodooist

    The sequence is unique in the way that it could probably have worked if All’s Fair was better written, or if Kim K was a better actress, but neither was true. 

    4. Kim K’s beauty-treatment monologue was all too real

    @dashvirall Kim Kardashian in All’s Fair ! #kimkardashian#foryou♬ son original – IM A FAN PAGE🎀

    In one scene, Allura launches into a long explanation of her skincare and laser treatments while her peers, the best female lawyers in the industry, listen attentively. 

    Social media comment criticizing character development in the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere reviews.

    Social media comment criticizing character development in the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere reviews.

    Image credits: TheDollReality

    Some critics joked that the scene looked like an ad for beauty treatments, and honestly, they’re right. The monologue feels so Kim Kardashian that at that point in All’s Fair‘s pilot, it was difficult to tell if that was Allura or just plain Kim K talking.

    5. Even Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close couldn’t save All’s Fair‘s script

    When you’ve got Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close on screen, the bar is sky-high. Unfortunately, this now-infamous conference-room exchange dropped it straight into the floor. 

    The scene was painful to watch, as it showed two excellent actresses almost visibly struggling to deliver a good performance with a script as bad as a low-effort ChatGPT prompt. Close and Paulson definitely deserved better. 

    6. Allura’s wedding flashback reused Kanye’s proposal song

    @dashvirall So so good I’m so proud of her !#kimkardashian#foryou♬ son original – IM A FAN PAGE🎀

    Of all the bizarre creative choices, this one left viewers speechless. Reports confirmed that the show’s wedding flashback, featuring Allura and her onscreen partner, used the exact song Kanye West played when proposing to Kim Kardashian in real life. 

    Screenshot of a Twitter comment criticizing acting in All's Fair, highlighting some of the worst scenes after premiere reviews.

    Screenshot of a Twitter comment criticizing acting in All's Fair, highlighting some of the worst scenes after premiere reviews.

    Image credits: thoughtsofken

    For many, the déjà vu was too on the nose, especially considering the controversy that resulted from Kim and Kanye’s real-life split. 

    7. When you mix legitimate actresses with Kim K…

    When you mix legitimate actresses with Kim K, and give them the world’s worst script, you get this scene, which is supposed to be a serious moment but ended up just being funny. 

    Man in pinstripe suit covering face with hand, reacting to the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere reviews.

    Man in pinstripe suit covering face with hand, reacting to the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere reviews.

    Image credits: iNonso06

    The scene was shot with Close, Watts, and Nash talking to Kim about a very serious matter. Her almost deadpan face and wooden acting were just absolute internet gold.

    8. “See you in court, C**t Burger!”

    Sarah Paulson’s character delivers the show’s most memorable one-liners, though “See you in court, C*** Burger!” definitely takes the cake. Her sharp comments kind of worked, in a way, but that’s really 99% Paulson’s acting chops and 1% All’s Fair’s writing. 

    @dashvirall So excited I can’t wait 😭#kimkardashian#foryou♬ son original – IM A FAN PAGE🎀

    When the villain says, “Are you calling me an Ugly Duckling?” and “So what if I give myself home perms? They’re economical. F**k you!” it becomes hard to take her seriously.

    9. Kim’s “weekend rant” that felt like influencer-level improv

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Hulu (@hulu)

    When Hulu’s official Instagram tried to promote All’s Fair with the caption “Now we really want to know what she did this weekend,” viewers were already laughing, not at the plot, but the performance. 

    In the scene, Allura vents about her weekend in a monologue that sounds completely wooden. It was, as it turned out, a preview of what was to come.

    Ultimately, All’s Fair ended up being a dumpster fire of a show because of its bad writing. It’s almost strange since the actresses, and yes, this includes Kim K, really did seem like they are trying their best.

    Four actors in a tense scene from All's Fair wearing professional attire during a heated confrontation on a modern set.

    Four actors in a tense scene from All's Fair wearing professional attire during a heated confrontation on a modern set.

    Image credits: Hulu/Disney

    Unfortunately, the show simply has a script that is so bad you’d come away thinking that Kim Kardashian deserves better as an actress.

    Actor sitting at desk in a serious scene from All's Fair, one of the worst scenes after its premiere with poor reviews.

    Actor sitting at desk in a serious scene from All's Fair, one of the worst scenes after its premiere with poor reviews.

    Image credits: Hulu/Disney

    Netizens shared their thoughts on All’s Fair’s most memorable scenes on social media

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the worst scenes from All's Fair after its premiere with disastrous reviews.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the worst scenes from All's Fair after its premiere with disastrous reviews.

    Image credits: sharhem

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing controversial moments from All's Fair, highlighting worst scenes after premiere reviews.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing controversial moments from All's Fair, highlighting worst scenes after premiere reviews.

    Image credits: onbrandviews

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing dialogue quality highlighting the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere reviews.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing dialogue quality highlighting the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere reviews.

    Image credits: ArrieMTB

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a character’s mother, illustrating the worst scenes from All's Fair.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a character’s mother, illustrating the worst scenes from All's Fair.

    Image credits: Tyler10803

    Tweet criticizing the worst scenes from All's Fair, expressing disappointment in dialogue despite star power.

    Tweet criticizing the worst scenes from All's Fair, expressing disappointment in dialogue despite star power.

    Image credits: styralexxxx

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing dialogue quality in the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing dialogue quality in the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere.

    Image credits: nxtbesthing

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the worst scenes from All's Fair after its premiere with disastrous reviews.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the worst scenes from All's Fair after its premiere with disastrous reviews.

    Image credits: robtswthrayguns

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing the worst scenes from All's Fair after its premiere with disastrous reviews.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing the worst scenes from All's Fair after its premiere with disastrous reviews.

    Image credits: morolianlament

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing All's Fair, highlighting some of the worst scenes after the premiere with disastrous reviews.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing All's Fair, highlighting some of the worst scenes after the premiere with disastrous reviews.

    Image credits: AnxietyFriesKim

    Twitter user FrozenLemonade9 questions a character's motivation in the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere.

    Twitter user FrozenLemonade9 questions a character's motivation in the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere.

    Image credits: FrozenLemonade9

    Twitter user @Juandavid63 replying to a tweet, commenting on a front party and back event, with 4 likes and timestamps.

    Twitter user @Juandavid63 replying to a tweet, commenting on a front party and back event, with 4 likes and timestamps.

    Image credits: Juandavid63

    Tweet criticizing the worst scenes from All's Fair, mentioning bad script and poor acting except for Sarah Paulson.

    Tweet criticizing the worst scenes from All's Fair, mentioning bad script and poor acting except for Sarah Paulson.

    Image credits: prollynot11

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the worst scenes from All’s Fair after the premiere with disastrous reviews.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the worst scenes from All’s Fair after the premiere with disastrous reviews.

    Image credits: anotherpopcult

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing acting in All's Fair, highlighting worst scenes after premiere with disastrous reviews.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing acting in All's Fair, highlighting worst scenes after premiere with disastrous reviews.

    Image credits: glindasmagic

    Social media post questioning Naomi Watts and Glenn Close's roles in All's Fair amid the worst scenes after premiere reviews.

    Social media post questioning Naomi Watts and Glenn Close's roles in All's Fair amid the worst scenes after premiere reviews.

    Image credits: NickFerrazza

    Screenshot of a Twitter comment criticizing acting in All's Fair, highlighting some of the worst scenes after premiere reviews.

    Screenshot of a Twitter comment criticizing acting in All's Fair, highlighting some of the worst scenes after premiere reviews.

    Image credits: thoughtsofken

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the worst scenes from All's Fair following the premiere with disastrous reviews.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the worst scenes from All's Fair following the premiere with disastrous reviews.

    Image credits: RamziEden

    Social media user reacting with disappointment to the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere reviews.

    Social media user reacting with disappointment to the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere reviews.

    Image credits: DestoBandz

    Screenshot of social media reaction criticizing the worst scenes from All's Fair with negative reviews after premiere.

    Screenshot of social media reaction criticizing the worst scenes from All's Fair with negative reviews after premiere.

    Image credits: _LegsForDayz

    Screenshot of a Twitter comment praising camp elements amid discussions of the worst scenes from All's Fair.

    Screenshot of a Twitter comment praising camp elements amid discussions of the worst scenes from All's Fair.

    Image credits: jin_mrs

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to a shocking scene from All's Fair, highlighting the worst scenes after the premiere.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to a shocking scene from All's Fair, highlighting the worst scenes after the premiere.

    Image credits: endfaddison

    User tweet reacting to the worst scenes from All's Fair after its premiere with disastrous reviews.

    User tweet reacting to the worst scenes from All's Fair after its premiere with disastrous reviews.

    Image credits: xanthie413

    Tweet from Lyn­nette Garcia-Cor­rales comparing All's Fair to The Good Wife and Dynasty, discussing soap opera drama and fun.

    Tweet from Lyn­nette Garcia-Cor­rales comparing All's Fair to The Good Wife and Dynasty, discussing soap opera drama and fun.

    Image credits: LvngConsciously

    User tweet criticizing All's Fair premiere, highlighting worst scenes after premiere with disastrous reviews.

    User tweet criticizing All's Fair premiere, highlighting worst scenes after premiere with disastrous reviews.

    Image credits: sassyncleveland

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere with disastrous reviews.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere with disastrous reviews.

    Image credits: real_keepi

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously reacting to the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere reviews.

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously reacting to the worst scenes from All's Fair after premiere reviews.

    Image credits: _supernov_

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

