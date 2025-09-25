Believers Left Heartbroken After Viral ‘RaptureTok’ Prediction Fails

For weeks, a viral prophecy swept TikTok, convincing thousands that the Rapture would happen on September 23–24, 2025.
Some followers reportedly even quit their jobs, sold their belongings, and skipped important life events in preparation for their supposed ascension to heaven.
But when the predicted days passed without Jesus’ making his dramatic return to Earth, the disappointment was crushing.
- A viral prophecy predicting the Rapture on Sept. 23–24 left believers heartbroken when it didn’t happen.
- Some believers reportedly quit jobs, sold possessions, and skipped exams in preparation for the event.
- TikTok’s “RaptureTok” community is now split between regret, satire, and renewed faith.
“RaptureTok” believers were left devastated after the prophecy failed
Image credits: CENTTWINZ TV
Joshua Mhlakela, a South African pastor who described himself as a “simple person,” shared the original prophecy in June on YouTube, according toYahoo News.
He claimed that Jesus appeared to him in a dream in 2018 and revealed that the Rapture would take place on Sept. 23–24, 2025.
“God took me to see the future and then he brought me back. On the 23rd and the 24th of September, 2025, I will come to take my church,” Mhlakela said.
Image credits: Amazing Facts
The message spread rapidly across TikTok under the hashtag #rapturenow, racking up more than 300,000 videos.
Some followers prepared for Jesus’ second coming by supposedly selling their possessions, leaving their homes unlocked, or warning others not to make plans. Others even refused to take exams or left jobs.
“I didn’t do my exams because I (thought) it doesn’t matter,” one believer wrote with a crying emoji. “Now look at me.”
@blueridgeavlSeptember 23, 2025 rapture. Live reporting from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, keeping an eye on any activity in the sky.♬ original sound – BlueRidgeGirl
When nothing happened, TikTok was flooded with painful reactions. A young woman captioned her tearful video: “POV: You didn’t get raptured and now you have to get ready for work.”
A religious leader who promoted the alleged Rapture date also released a TikTok video titled “My Apologies.”
In the video, he stated that “I’m here with all humility to apologize to everyone who have (seen) me promote brother Joshua’s 23rd and 24th date of September rapture.”
“RaptureTok” became a melting pot of the supposed faithful
@sophia19v_ jesus rise #rapture#rapturetok#fyp♬ original sound – noahrinker
The South African pastor was evidently serious about his prediction and his supposed vision, and the“RaptureTok” community became a hub for believers preparing for the end of days.
TikTok users who were convinced that they were going to heaven shared tips on what to do before Jesus’ supposed arrival.
Christina, a TikTok user, told followers to “unlock your phone” and remove passcodes so others could access religious materials after the Rapture.
@luc_m1 Brother Joshua Mhlakela Rapture Prophecy FAIL LIVE❗️🤣🤣🤣 #rapturetok#brotherjoshua#christiantiktok#rapture#satiktok🇿🇦♬ original sound – Luc M
“I’ve also been downloading videos that I think would be very helpful for people to explain God’s Word and explain what is happening and what is going on,” she said.
Hannah, another believer, said losing her dream job was a sign from God that she should be home with her family for the event.
The movement gained traction asinfluencers and self-proclaimed prophets fueled anticipation.
One evangelist urged: “Our blessed hope is coming. We are going home. Guys, it’s going to happen. Believe, do not doubt. Faith is leading this hour.
“I don’t care how many mocking or scoffing videos you come across on your (For You Page on TikTok), it’s going to happen. Believe it.”
Unfortunately for the believers of “RaptureTok,” Jesus did not return on the supposed designated date.
Unfortunately for the believers of “RaptureTok,” Jesus did not return on the supposed designated date.
This, however, did not deter thefaithful, with some stating that faulty predictions of Jesus’ return are also signs that the second coming really is imminent.
“The Bible says there’ll be false prophets (when) the time is near,” one commenter wrote.
“RaptureTok” also attracted a lot of satire from netizens
Image credits: TikTok/lkystrm
As the disappointment set in,TikTok also became a stage for satire. Arabella, a fashion creator, joked that clothing collections could be problematic for believers.
“You will not be getting into heaven if you are still in ownership of a fall-winter 1996 Alexander McQueen piece.
@philiptalksaboutthings So the rapture didn’t happen #therapture#rapturetok#religiouspsychosis♬ Plot humor sneaky Pondering – Lynne Publishing
“These pieces are demonic. You need to let go now. Leave them outside, like Jesus would,” the fashion creator joked.
Jenna, another creator, shared “rules for the rapture,” from wearing a denim miniskirt to promising to livestream her supposed ascent.
Image credits: TikTok/tilahun.desalegn
“I’m going to be livestreaming while I ascend, and I’ll also be making videos and posting about what heaven is like and stuff like that once I get up there.
“So if you’re going to be left behind. Make sure to follow now so you can get updates,” the content creator said.
Netizens shared their thoughts on “RaptureTok” and its aftermath on social media media
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I’m sorry but, 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Why are you sorry?
Because some people may think it’s rude
I'm not. They put considerable effort into making themselves look like effing idjits.
It's quite depressing this didn't happen, this might be a better world with all of the crazies somewhere else.
Idiots.
Plain and simple ... not that anybody couldn't have told from the beginning.
One of these people comes crying and moaning to you, stare at them and say, loudly, "WHAT PART OF 'YOU SHALL NOT KNOW THE DAY NOR THE HOUR...' DID YOU NOT UNDERSTAND, DUMB@$$? 'RAPTURE' AIN'T IN THE BIBLE! IT WAS CONCOCTED BY A CRAZY CON MAN IN THE 1830S AND YOU RUBES STILL AIN'T CAUGHT ON!"
I don't see the point of selling off one's possessions prior to (supposedly) getting raptured. It's not like you can spend the money in heaven, and on the (very likely) chance that the prediction was wrong, you're going to regret the decision.
That's what I find the most puzzling. What are you supposed to do with the money if you're called up to heaven, open an account in the Bank of Jesus? Apparently faith and logic are not compatible.
The Raputure is an emotional thing, don't expect logic under these circumstances.
There are Rapture classes obviously: First, Second, Third, Steerage, and Deck. Even the ancient Egyptians know this, sheesh. I despair for the younger generation. (Get off my lawn you gits!.) 😄
I’m sorry but, 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Why are you sorry?
Because some people may think it’s rude
I'm not. They put considerable effort into making themselves look like effing idjits.
It's quite depressing this didn't happen, this might be a better world with all of the crazies somewhere else.
Idiots.
Plain and simple ... not that anybody couldn't have told from the beginning.
One of these people comes crying and moaning to you, stare at them and say, loudly, "WHAT PART OF 'YOU SHALL NOT KNOW THE DAY NOR THE HOUR...' DID YOU NOT UNDERSTAND, DUMB@$$? 'RAPTURE' AIN'T IN THE BIBLE! IT WAS CONCOCTED BY A CRAZY CON MAN IN THE 1830S AND YOU RUBES STILL AIN'T CAUGHT ON!"
I don't see the point of selling off one's possessions prior to (supposedly) getting raptured. It's not like you can spend the money in heaven, and on the (very likely) chance that the prediction was wrong, you're going to regret the decision.
That's what I find the most puzzling. What are you supposed to do with the money if you're called up to heaven, open an account in the Bank of Jesus? Apparently faith and logic are not compatible.
The Raputure is an emotional thing, don't expect logic under these circumstances.
There are Rapture classes obviously: First, Second, Third, Steerage, and Deck. Even the ancient Egyptians know this, sheesh. I despair for the younger generation. (Get off my lawn you gits!.) 😄
36
59