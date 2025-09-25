Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Believers Left Heartbroken After Viral ‘RaptureTok’ Prediction Fails
Person with tears, looking upset after viral RaptureTok prediction falls flat and believers react emotionally
Fails, Funny

Believers Left Heartbroken After Viral ‘RaptureTok’ Prediction Fails

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
For weeks, a viral prophecy swept TikTok, convincing thousands that the Rapture would happen on September 23–24, 2025. 

Some followers reportedly even quit their jobs, sold their belongings, and skipped important life events in preparation for their supposed ascension to heaven

But when the predicted days passed without Jesus’ making his dramatic return to Earth, the disappointment was crushing.

Highlights
  • A viral prophecy predicting the Rapture on Sept. 23–24 left believers heartbroken when it didn’t happen.
  • Some believers reportedly quit jobs, sold possessions, and skipped exams in preparation for the event.
  • TikTok’s “RaptureTok” community is now split between regret, satire, and renewed faith.
RELATED:

    “RaptureTok” believers were left devastated after the prophecy failed

    Man hosting a podcast with a red microphone, reacting emotionally to a RaptureTok viral prediction on camera.

    Man hosting a podcast with a red microphone, reacting emotionally to a RaptureTok viral prediction on camera.

    Image credits: CENTTWINZ TV

    Joshua Mhlakela, a South African pastor who described himself as a “simple person,” shared the original prophecy in June on YouTube, according toYahoo News

    He claimed that Jesus appeared to him in a dream in 2018 and revealed that the Rapture would take place on Sept. 23–24, 2025.

    “God took me to see the future and then he brought me back. On the 23rd and the 24th of September, 2025, I will come to take my church,” Mhlakela said.

    A depiction of people rising into the clouds surrounded by light, illustrating themes related to RaptureTok and belief.

    A depiction of people rising into the clouds surrounded by light, illustrating themes related to RaptureTok and belief.

    Image credits: Amazing Facts

    The message spread rapidly across TikTok under the hashtag #rapturenow, racking up more than 300,000 videos.

    Some followers prepared for Jesus’ second coming by supposedly selling their possessions, leaving their homes unlocked, or warning others not to make plans. Others even refused to take exams or left jobs. 

    “I didn’t do my exams because I (thought) it doesn’t matter,” one believer wrote with a crying emoji. “Now look at me.”

    @blueridgeavlSeptember 23, 2025 rapture. Live reporting from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, keeping an eye on any activity in the sky.♬ original sound – BlueRidgeGirl

    When nothing happened, TikTok was flooded with painful reactions. A young woman captioned her tearful video: “POV: You didn’t get raptured and now you have to get ready for work.” 

    A religious leader who promoted the alleged Rapture date also released a TikTok video titled “My Apologies.”

    In the video, he stated that “I’m here with all humility to apologize to everyone who have (seen) me promote brother Joshua’s 23rd and 24th date of September rapture.”

    “RaptureTok” became a melting pot of the supposed faithful

    @sophia19v_ jesus rise #rapture#rapturetok#fyp♬ original sound – noahrinker

    The South African pastor was evidently serious about his prediction and his supposed vision, and the“RaptureTok” community became a hub for believers preparing for the end of days.

    TikTok users who were convinced that they were going to heaven shared tips on what to do before Jesus’ supposed arrival.

    Christina, a TikTok user, told followers to “unlock your phone” and remove passcodes so others could access religious materials after the Rapture. 

    @luc_m1 Brother Joshua Mhlakela Rapture Prophecy FAIL LIVE❗️🤣🤣🤣 #rapturetok#brotherjoshua#christiantiktok#rapture#satiktok🇿🇦♬ original sound – Luc M

    “I’ve also been downloading videos that I think would be very helpful for people to explain God’s Word and explain what is happening and what is going on,” she said.

    Hannah, another believer, said losing her dream job was a sign from God that she should be home with her family for the event.

    The movement gained traction asinfluencers and self-proclaimed prophets fueled anticipation.

    Social media comment from alifeworthliiving expressing emotional reaction related to RaptureTok believers after viral prediction fails.

    One evangelist urged: “Our blessed hope is coming. We are going home. Guys, it’s going to happen. Believe, do not doubt. Faith is leading this hour. 

    “I don’t care how many mocking or scoffing videos you come across on your (For You Page on TikTok), it’s going to happen. Believe it.”

    Unfortunately for the believers of “RaptureTok,” Jesus did not return on the supposed designated date.

    Man in a yellow shirt outdoors with a serious expression apologizing about the RaptureTok prediction falling flat.

    TikTok: kingsalemigwe777

    Unfortunately for the believers of “RaptureTok,” Jesus did not return on the supposed designated date.

    This, however, did not deter thefaithful, with some stating that faulty predictions of Jesus’ return are also signs that the second coming really is imminent.

    A social media comment expressing embarrassment, related to RaptureTok believers reacting to a failed viral prediction.

    A social media comment expressing embarrassment, related to RaptureTok believers reacting to a failed viral prediction.

    “The Bible says there’ll be false prophets (when) the time is near,” one commenter wrote.

    “RaptureTok” also attracted a lot of satire from netizens 

    Person with tears in eyes and nose piercings reacting to RaptureTok viral prediction falling flat on social media.

    Person with tears in eyes and nose piercings reacting to RaptureTok viral prediction falling flat on social media.

    Image credits: TikTok/lkystrm

    As the disappointment set in,TikTok also became a stage for satire. Arabella, a fashion creator, joked that clothing collections could be problematic for believers.

    “You will not be getting into heaven if you are still in ownership of a fall-winter 1996 Alexander McQueen piece. 

    @philiptalksaboutthings So the rapture didn’t happen #therapture#rapturetok#religiouspsychosis♬ Plot humor sneaky Pondering – Lynne Publishing

    “These pieces are demonic. You need to let go now. Leave them outside, like Jesus would,” the fashion creator joked.

    Jenna, another creator, shared “rules for the rapture,” from wearing a denim miniskirt to promising to livestream her supposed ascent.

    Man outdoors looking regretful with text about rapture prediction apology, reflecting RaptureTok viral prediction emotions.

    Man outdoors looking regretful with text about rapture prediction apology, reflecting RaptureTok viral prediction emotions.

    Image credits: TikTok/tilahun.desalegn

    “I’m going to be livestreaming while I ascend, and I’ll also be making videos and posting about what heaven is like and stuff like that once I get up there. 

    “So if you’re going to be left behind. Make sure to follow now so you can get updates,” the content creator said.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on “RaptureTok” and its aftermath on social media media

    Comment from Kristian Spinks expressing strong belief about a Netflix Documentary related to RaptureTok viral prediction.

    User comment on social media expressing disbelief, related to RaptureTok viral prediction reaction.

    User comment on social media expressing disbelief, related to RaptureTok viral prediction reaction.

    Comment saying But I spent all my money on a social media post related to RaptureTok viral prediction falling flat.

    Comment saying But I spent all my money on a social media post related to RaptureTok viral prediction falling flat.

    Screenshot of a social media comment from Juliet Musonda saying she sold her car amid RaptureTok viral prediction fallout.

    Screenshot of a social media comment from Juliet Musonda saying she sold her car amid RaptureTok viral prediction fallout.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing confusion, relating to the RaptureTok viral prediction falling flat.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing confusion, relating to the RaptureTok viral prediction falling flat.

    User profile picture of a man named Sanele with a TikTok comment saying "i sold my house already," related to RaptureTok viral prediction.

    User profile picture of a man named Sanele with a TikTok comment saying "i sold my house already," related to RaptureTok viral prediction.

    Comment about calling everyone demons goes viral on RaptureTok, leaving believers emotional after failed prediction.

    Comment about calling everyone demons goes viral on RaptureTok, leaving believers emotional after failed prediction.

    Comment on social media post showing doubt about prediction date, related to RaptureTok leaving believers in tears.

    Comment on social media post showing doubt about prediction date, related to RaptureTok leaving believers in tears.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying "I just sold my kidney what do you mean" with 9631 likes on RaptureTok viral prediction.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying "I just sold my kidney what do you mean" with 9631 likes on RaptureTok viral prediction.

    Comment on a social media post expressing disbelief about the rapture prediction shared on RaptureTok, highlighting viral reactions.

    Comment on a social media post expressing disbelief about the rapture prediction shared on RaptureTok, highlighting viral reactions.

    User profile picture of a woman next to a comment saying Thoughts and Levitations with 5176 likes on a social media post about RaptureTok.

    User profile picture of a woman next to a comment saying Thoughts and Levitations with 5176 likes on a social media post about RaptureTok.

    Comment on social media post from user Katie expressing disbelief and hope that the viral RaptureTok prediction is satire, with 2283 likes.

    Comment on social media post from user Katie expressing disbelief and hope that the viral RaptureTok prediction is satire, with 2283 likes.

    RaptureTok comment on social media expressing disbelief after viral prediction by RaptureTok leaves believers in tears.

    RaptureTok comment on social media expressing disbelief after viral prediction by RaptureTok leaves believers in tears.

    Comment by Meghan Laux appreciating the clear view in a discussion about RaptureTok viral prediction disappointment.

    Comment by Meghan Laux appreciating the clear view in a discussion about RaptureTok viral prediction disappointment.

    prymanowski_1 avatar
    Leg less In Minneapolis
    Leg less In Minneapolis
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m sorry but, 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Vote comment up
    34
    34points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    springgainer avatar
    *raspberry sound
    *raspberry sound
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Idiots.

    Vote comment up
    21
    21points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    friederleimenstoll avatar
    Fred L.
    Fred L.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plain and simple ... not that anybody couldn't have told from the beginning.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't see the point of selling off one's possessions prior to (supposedly) getting raptured. It's not like you can spend the money in heaven, and on the (very likely) chance that the prediction was wrong, you're going to regret the decision.

    Vote comment up
    16
    16points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rolandcharron avatar
    Eugene the Jeep
    Eugene the Jeep
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's what I find the most puzzling. What are you supposed to do with the money if you're called up to heaven, open an account in the Bank of Jesus? Apparently faith and logic are not compatible.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
