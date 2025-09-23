“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September

A doomsday prophecy spread by a South African pastor has ignited a viral firestorm of both fear and ridicule on social media.
While most people laughed at the idea, ridiculing the phenomenon with the label “RaptureTok,” others took it very seriously. Some users have allegedly gone as far as to sell their belongings, and even quit their jobs, fully convinced that the end of the world is nigh.
The prediction stems from Joshua Mhlakela, a Christian pastor who claims he was taken to heaven in a vision and shown the return of Jesus Christ.
According to him, the rapture, a belief held that Christians will ascend to heaven while others are left behind, will occur on September 23, 2025, which coincides with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.
“The rapture is upon us, whether you are ready or not,” Mhlakela said in an interview.
“God took me to see the future… and there in heaven, in the throne room, I see Jesus sitting… and I could hear him very loud and clear saying, ‘I am coming soon.’”
The clip, which resurfaced on TikTok just days before this year’s Rosh Hashanah, instantly went viral. Influencers began posting urgent videos, warning followers to repent or prepare.
For some, the alleged prophecy became an opportunity to chase viral fame, flooding the platform with reaction videos and performative sermons aimed at riding the wave of engagement.
Others, however, took the pastor’s words at face value, documenting their despair convinced that they were living through their final days on Earth.
The prophecy has taken its place among other viral doomsday predictions like the Mayan calendar, and Y2K
It didn’t take long for the prophecy to become a content gold mine for influencers. Dubbed “RaptureTok,” the trend is now filled with videos of creators acting out fake ascensions, parody sermons, and clips of people pretending to be left behind.
“Sorry I haven’t been around here much,” one user wrote. “I’ve been distracted by RaptureTok.”
“ChristianTok thinks the rapture is happening tomorrow btw,” another added.
For many, the situation is just the latest installment in a long list of failed apocalyptic predictions.
From Y2K, where widespread panic convinced people that the digital world would collapse at midnight, to the Mayan calendar’s 2012 doomsday theory that had entire documentaries speculating about cosmic resets and planetary alignments.
The same thing happened in 2006, when June 6, was seen as a sign of the apocalypse due to its numerical meaning. More recently, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a new wave of end-times conspiracies, with some calling it the start of Revelation.
But as each date came and went, only one thing was proven: the world kept spinning.
Christians have shot down Mhlakela’s prediction as contradicting the Bible
But beyond online mockery, Mhlakela’s fiercest detractors have been his fellow Christians.
Believers from across denominations have called him out for what they see as a reckless distortion of scripture, accusing him of portraying himself as a prophet of the end times and exploiting religious fervor for attention.
Citing the Bible itself, many argue his claims are not just theologically unsound, but dangerously close to blasphemy.
“Every time I hear people talk about [the rapture] like it was real, I ask myself—did I just skip that part of the Bible because I don’t remember reading it?” one user wrote.
Most critics pointed to Matthew 24:36, which reads: “But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.”
Some went further, accusing the pastor of using fear as a form of emotional blackmail, manipulating vulnerable followers into believing they’re running out of time just to carve out a moment of online fame.
And while the hysteria and laughter surrounding “RaptureTok” may go away with the algorithm, theories such as Mhlakela’s are bound to reappear. For now, netizens can proudly say they survived yet another apocalyptic hoax.
“Has anyone ascended yet?” a netizen asked
Let me see, in my lifetime we've missed the Rapture because of the end of the Mayan calender, the crazies in New York State, the year 2000, the comet, Halley's comet, the comet than missed up but hit Jupiter, 2001, and this. So the Rapture so far has happened eight times in my lifetime? Right.
Maybe you're a cat and the next one will be the ninth...Load More Replies...
Can it end in december pleease? My birthday is in november! I am planning a party!
