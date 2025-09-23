“RaptureTok” Explodes After Pastor Predicts The World Will End In September

ADVERTISEMENT

A doomsday prophecy spread by a South African pastor has ignited a viral firestorm of both fear and ridicule on social media.

While most people laughed at the idea, ridiculing the phenomenon with the label “RaptureTok,” others took it very seriously. Some users have allegedly gone as far as to sell their belongings, and even quit their jobs, fully convinced that the end of the world is nigh.

The prediction stems from Joshua Mhlakela, a Christian pastor who claims he was taken to heaven in a vision and shown the return of Jesus Christ.

According to him, the rapture, a belief held that Christians will ascend to heaven while others are left behind, will occur on September 23, 2025, which coincides with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

“RaptureTok” takes over social media as people mock prophecy that claims the world is ending today

Silhouette of a robed figure with arms raised surrounded by bright light and clouds, symbolizing RaptureTok topic.

“The rapture is upon us, whether you are ready or not,” Mhlakela said in an interview.

“God took me to see the future… and there in heaven, in the throne room, I see Jesus sitting… and I could hear him very loud and clear saying, ‘I am coming soon.’”

Tweet from user iconnorpop discussing ChristianTok and rapture predictions, highlighting RaptureTok’s viral explosion in September speculation.

The clip, which resurfaced on TikTok just days before this year’s Rosh Hashanah, instantly went viral. Influencers began posting urgent videos, warning followers to repent or prepare.

Man speaking into a microphone during a podcast recording about RaptureTok and end of the world predictions in September.

For some, the alleged prophecy became an opportunity to chase viral fame, flooding the platform with reaction videos and performative sermons aimed at riding the wave of engagement.

Others, however, took the pastor’s words at face value, documenting their despair convinced that they were living through their final days on Earth.

The prophecy has taken its place among other viral doomsday predictions like the Mayan calendar, and Y2K

Silhouette of a man raising hands against a dramatic sunset sky symbolizing RaptureTok and end of the world prediction.

It didn’t take long for the prophecy to become a content gold mine for influencers. Dubbed “RaptureTok,” the trend is now filled with videos of creators acting out fake ascensions, parody sermons, and clips of people pretending to be left behind.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing RaptureTok with users reacting to a pastor predicting the world will end in September.

“Sorry I haven’t been around here much,” one user wrote. “I’ve been distracted by RaptureTok.”

“ChristianTok thinks the rapture is happening tomorrow btw,” another added.

Wooden cross on rocky mountain at sunrise, representing RaptureTok and end of the world prediction discussions.

@mmarkroberts raptures happening now frfr lol but idk where this concept of 0 clothes came from and I’ve been on rapturetok and the rapture 2025 side of the internet so I feel like I should know #rapture ♬ original sound – Mark Roberts

Collage of various dinosaur images from video games and animation, related to RaptureTok and apocalyptic predictions.

For many, the situation is just the latest installment in a long list of failed apocalyptic predictions.

From Y2K, where widespread panic convinced people that the digital world would collapse at midnight, to the Mayan calendar’s 2012 doomsday theory that had entire documentaries speculating about cosmic resets and planetary alignments.

RaptureTok meme showing a humorous Rapture Survivor Card with end times prediction boxes on a wooden surface.

The same thing happened in 2006, when June 6, was seen as a sign of the apocalypse due to its numerical meaning. More recently, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a new wave of end-times conspiracies, with some calling it the start of Revelation.

But as each date came and went, only one thing was proven: the world kept spinning.

Christians have shot down Mhlakela’s prediction as contradicting the Bible

Screenshot of a social media reply about RaptureTok discussion on the predicted world end in September.

But beyond online mockery, Mhlakela’s fiercest detractors have been his fellow Christians.

Believers from across denominations have called him out for what they see as a reckless distortion of scripture, accusing him of portraying himself as a prophet of the end times and exploiting religious fervor for attention.

Jimmy Kimmel coming back on the day people think the rapture will happen is some funny shit. pic.twitter.com/wTE1rhLIqT — James Tate (@JamesTate121) September 22, 2025

POV: it’s rapture day and everyone still here #Rapture2025pic.twitter.com/3BOD0lU6ik — Creole banjee (@CataleyaO) September 23, 2025

Citing the Bible itself, many argue his claims are not just theologically unsound, but dangerously close to blasphemy.

“Every time I hear people talk about [the rapture] like it was real, I ask myself—did I just skip that part of the Bible because I don’t remember reading it?” one user wrote.

Man presenting whiteboard with TikTok meme, illustrating social media shown as revealing real dumb people for RaptureTok discussion.

Most critics pointed to Matthew 24:36, which reads: “But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.”

Social media post discussing RaptureTok and predictions of the world ending in September, with user reactions.

Tweet about rapture prediction trends, showing social media reaction to the world ending in September claims.

Some went further, accusing the pastor of using fear as a form of emotional blackmail, manipulating vulnerable followers into believing they’re running out of time just to carve out a moment of online fame.

Man wearing an NFL cap and white tank top speaking inside a car about RaptureTok and world end predictions.

And while the hysteria and laughter surrounding “RaptureTok” may go away with the algorithm, theories such as Mhlakela’s are bound to reappear. For now, netizens can proudly say they survived yet another apocalyptic hoax.

“Has anyone ascended yet?” a netizen asked

Comment on RaptureTok saying no ascending yet at 11:45 AM in Poland, amid end-of-world predictions for September.

Screenshot of a RaptureTok comment asking how rapture day is going for Americans amid world end predictions.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the rapture, highlighting the spike in RaptureTok conversations.

TikTok comment on RaptureTok reacting to the pastor's prediction about the world ending in September.

User comment on RaptureTok discussing parents' divorce, reflecting emotional reaction amid world-ending prediction trend.

Comment on RaptureTok about rapture day prediction, featuring a dark profile image with a ram skull and red eyes.

Alt text: A social media comment expressing disappointment about no one being taken up in the sky amid RaptureTok predictions.

Screenshot of a social media comment joking about floating, related to RaptureTok trending after a pastor’s end world prediction.

Comment on a social media post about RaptureTok, highlighting upbeat engagement with rapturing their day.

TikTok comment from user Linds expressing disbelief about ascending, related to RaptureTok trending after world end prediction.

Alt text: Social media comment on RaptureTok discussing America as a big social experiment with user engagement shown.

Comment on a social media post referencing RaptureTok trend, mentioning a Simpsons episode, with 961 likes.

TikTok comment reacting to viral RaptureTok video about the world ending prediction in September.

GENX Human commenting on Facebook deals as RaptureTok trends after world end prediction in September.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying America is not a real place, related to RaptureTok world end prediction.

Comment on RaptureTok predicting the world will end in September with 4,413 likes, showing viral social media reactions.

Social media comment on RaptureTok, expressing amusement while engaging with apocalyptic predictions about the world ending.

Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning rapture, expressing nervousness about the predicted world end in September.

