"Exposed" goes beyond the canvas and challenges the traditional boundaries between artist, subject, and audience. It's essential to note that, if you've engaged with these photographs, you've encountered an intimate part of my personal narrative. While the images maintain a level of discretion, it's crucial to acknowledge that the lens captured moments of my naked form during the photographic process.

This revelation aims to foster a unique connection between the artwork and the observer. By sharing this personal aspect, "Exposed" transcends the conventional artist-statement dynamic, creating an intimate bridge between creator and viewer. The project, inspired by artistic luminaries such as Ryman, Malevich, and Martin, continues to explore the interplay of nudity, white aesthetics, and the nuanced dialogues surrounding vulnerability and perception.

As you contemplate the images, consider the layers of connection woven into this exploration— not just between the artist and the art, but also in the shared moments of vulnerability, privacy, and the delicate dance between seen and unseen. "Exposed" invites you to delve into a unique artistic journey where the personal becomes an integral part of the collective dialogue on human experience and self-expression.

More info: josephsradford.com

#1

Aperture Of Ablution

#2

Blank Canvas

#3

Click And Climax

#4

Couch Confidential

#5

Pillow Talk

#6

Pooetry In Motion

#7

Sofa Scandal

#8

Temporal Discharge

#9

Transcendent Flow

#10

Whitewashed

