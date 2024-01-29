Volunteers Of Paws NY Help These Elderly Or Disabled People To Take Care Of Their Beloved Pets

ADVERTISEMENT

PAWS NY, which stands for Pets Are Wonderful Support, is a nonprofit organization based in New York City, and like its name suggests, the organization is a huge proponent of the human-animal bond. Founded in 2009, the organization provides daily pet care support to older adults and individuals living with illness or disability, connecting them with volunteers to provide dog walking, litterbox maintenance, transportation to and from the vet, and more.

“At PAWS NY, we believe that pets are family, and we work to help keep families together,” said Rachel Herman, the Founder and Executive Director of PAWS NY. “When you see our clients together with their pets, their strong bond is evident. That happiness that exists between the person and the pet—that’s what we’re about.”

Today, we have put together a collection of photos, taken by the amazing PAWS NY photographer David Andrako, of some of the people and pets who are part of the PAWS NY program, showcasing the strength and beauty of the human-animal bond.

More info: pawsny.org | Instagram | Facebook

Ruth and Baby Boy

Image credits: davidandrako

Ruth and her cat Baby Boy have been a part of each other’s lives since 2010, when Ruth adopted him after her previous cat, Sacha, passed away at the age of 18.

“This cat, when I first saw him in his cage, he put his head down on the bottom of his cage for me to rub his chin. He conned me and won me,” Ruth said about the day they met. “I went and got him, and he’s been here ever since. He loves me and I love him. I don’t know what I would do without this cat.”

At 102 years old, it’s challenging for Ruth to bend down to feed Baby Boy or clean his litterbox, so volunteers from PAWS NY come by to help with those needs.

Image credits: davidandrako

Cydney and Dewdrop

Image credits: davidandrako

Cydney and her pup Dewdrop are family, and she is so grateful to have been connected to PAWS NY in early 2020, right before the pandemic shutdowns. The organization was able to help with the costs of pet food and veterinary visits for her two cats and two dogs, and when things re-opened, connected Cydney with volunteers to help her walk Dewdrop and her other pup Willie.

“I don’t know how to put into words how helpful this has been to me,” she said. “PAWS NY is a blessing. My pets are my only family, so PAWS helps me keep them.”

Pedro and Chica

Image credits: davidandrako

Spanish speakers Pedro (pictured above) and Edith (below) show us that compassion and care for our pets cross languages and traditions! Chica is super-protective of Pedro and loves napping with him on the couch.

Edith and Luna

Image credits: davidandrako

Meanwhile, Chihuahua Luna also loves Edith and enjoys getting kisses and snuggles from her, when she’s not out walking with brother Blue and their PAWS volunteers.

Image credits: davidandrako

Rosa and Clover

Image credits: davidandrako

Rosa adopted Clover when he was a puppy, after losing her previous pup Oreo. He loves sitting by her side and then getting all his zoomies out with visits to nearby Central Park.

Clover in the Park

Image credits: davidandrako

Dawn and Valla

Image credits: davidandrako

Dawn and Valla were inseparable for many years, first with Valla working as Dawn’s Seeing Eye Dog and then into her retirement years as a companion animal.

“PAWS NY and their volunteers are just extraordinary,” Dawn said. “Without this organization, I wouldn’t be able to keep Valla. It’s been a huge impact.”

As a visually impaired individual, Dawn relied on Valla, who after a health challenge of her own, also lost vision in one eye. Their bond was incredible, but sadly, Valla passed away earlier this year at the age of 14. Sending lots of love to Dawn!

Image credits: davidandrako

Victoria and Ava Grace

Image credits: davidandrako

Victoria and Ava Grace have an incredible bond. After dealing with COVID-related health challenges, Victoria had to give up her career as a nurse, and Ava Grace helps her every day. Victoria loves the PAWS NY volunteers who come help walk Ava Grace and how they “understand my little drama queen well.”

“I can’t say enough about how much my PAWS NY family has been so important and helpful to me and Ava Grace!” she said.

Image credits: davidandrako

Learn more about PAWS NY on their website or follow the organization on Instagram.